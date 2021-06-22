Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marketing
Jun. 22, 2021

Benchmarking

trabajo Práctico de mercadotecnia V sobre el Benchamarking

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Dieter Raúl Rivera Sandoval CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS MERCADOTECNIA V Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOZ VIVIR" 1 Nº1 BENCHMARKING Si alguien no está agradecido por lo que tiene, probablemente nunca estará agradecido por lo que reciba. Frank Clark. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN El benchmarking es un proceso continuo por el cual se toma como referencia los productos, servicios o procesos de trabajo de las empresas líderes, para compararlos con los de tu propia empresa y posteriormente realizar mejoras e implementarlas. No se trata de copiar lo que está haciendo tu competencia, si no de aprender que están haciendo los líderes para implementarlo en tu empresa añadiéndole mejoras. Si tomamos como referencia a aquellos que destacan en el área que queremos mejorar y estudiamos sus estrategias, métodos y técnicas para posteriormente mejorarlas y adaptarlas a nuestra empresa, conseguiremos alcanzar un nivel alto de competitividad. 2. DESARROLLO El benchmarking es un punto de referencia sobre el cual las empresas comparan algunas de sus áreas. Según la definición de David T. Kearns, Director General de Xerox Corporation "el benchmarking es un proceso sistemático y continuo para evaluar los productos, servicios y procesos de trabajo de las organizaciones reconocidas como las mejores prácticas, aquellos competidores más duros" Es decir, que el benchmarking consiste en evaluar y analizar los procesos, productos, servicios y/o demás aspectos de otras compañías o áreas para compararlos y tomarlos como punto de referencia para tus futuras estrategias. 2.1. Objetivos del Benchmarking Nos encontramos en un mundo enormemente competitivo donde las empresas han de compararse con lo mejor que haya en el mercado para ganar ventaja en áreas fundamentales como en: 2.1.1. Nivel de calidad El valor creado sobre un producto, teniendo en cuenta su precio y los costes necesarios para su fabricación y venta. 2.1.2. Productividad Las empresas comparan cuánto producen y cuánto consumen para obtener esa cantidad con el objetivo de comparar eficiencia en los procesos.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Dieter Raúl Rivera Sandoval CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS MERCADOTECNIA V Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOZ VIVIR" 1 2.2.Tipos de benchmarking Existen diferentes tipos de benchmarking: competitivo, interno y funcional. El objetivo común de los tres tipos es ayudar a los managers a que miren hacia fuera de sus departamentos, de sus organizaciones, hacia su competencia o hacia otros sectores en las que hay compañías que son las mejores en su clase. 2.2.1. Competitivo El benchmarking competitivo busca medir los productos, servicios, procesos y funciones de los principales competidores para realizar una comparación con nuestra empresa y poder detectar y llevar a cabo mejoras que superen a las de nuestros competidores. Quizás sea el más complicado de llevar a cabo de los tres tipos, puesto que el análisis y el estudio como ya he mencionado se realizan sobre los principales competidores. Al considerarse tu competencia directa, en la gran mayoría de los casos no están interesados en colaborar. ¿Esto quiere decir que si no colaboran no lo podamos llevar a cabo? Por supuesto que no, pero obviamente en la recopilación de los datos necesarios se deberán emplear más recursos, y por tanto será mucho más costosa. 2.2.2. Interno El benchmarking interno se lleva a cabo dentro de la misma empresa. Se suele llevar a cabo en empresas grandes que cuentan con diferentes departamentos o también con grupos empresariales que están formados por varias empresas. En el proceso se identifica un departamento o área que sea un ejemplo a seguir por sus buenos resultados para poder llevar a cabo un benchmarking con los demás departamentos internos de la compañía. Es el más fácil de realizar dentro de compañías con estructuras con un cierto tamaño, además normalmente es el que menos recursos necesita para llevarlo a cabo, ya que la información se obtiene de la propia empresa. 2.2.3. Funcional El benchmarking funcional identifica las mejores prácticas de una empresa que sea excelente en el área que se quiere mejorar. No es necesario que esta empresa sea competidora o incluso que pertenezca al mismo sector. Normalmente es muy productivo, dado que al no tratarse de organizaciones que no son competidoras directas no existe un problema de confidencialidad y se suele ofrecer la información necesaria para el estudio. 2.3.Etapas del Benchmarking Para diseñar y hacer correctamente un proceso de benchmarking en tu empresa, recomiendo seguir los siguientes pasos: planificación, recopilación de datos, análisis, acción y seguimiento.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Dieter Raúl Rivera Sandoval CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS MERCADOTECNIA V Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOZ VIVIR" 1 Fuente: /search?q=etapas+del+benchmarking&sxsrf=ALeKk03CJbIpBHvADKon0vJ0p6s_c9rflg:1583 803651023&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjQmY2w4I7oAhVsK7kGHWcLDu UQ_AUoAXoECA4QAw&biw=1000&bih=659#imgrc=RRVz9gTzWZNqgM 2.3.1. Planificación El objetivo principal de esta primera etapa es planificar la investigación que se va realizar. En esta etapa hemos de responder a tres preguntas:  ¿Qué quiero medir? Toda investigación tiene que tener un porqué, y éste debe estar relacionado con un área de nuestra empresa que queremos mejorar.  ¿A quién voy a medir? Para responder a esta segunda pregunta hemos de plantearnos qué tipo de benchmarking vamos a seguir: competitivo, interno o funcional. Una vez hayamos tomado la decisión sabremos si nos compararemos con un departamento propio o con una empresa de dentro o fuera del sector.  ¿Cómo vamos hacerlo? Para llevar a cabo el proyecto hemos de crear un equipo de trabajo para que sea responsable de la organización y de la dirección del mismo. 2.3.2. Datos La recopilación de datos es fundamental para el benchmarking, de ello dependerá en gran medida el éxito o el fracaso de todo el proceso. Podemos obtener datos de diferentes fuentes: interna, asociaciones profesionales o investigaciones propias entre otras. 2.3.3. Análisis Una vez hemos recopilado la información necesaria, hemos de analizar los elementos que causan las diferencias entre nuestra compañía y las empresas estudiadas, para poder identificar las oportunidades de mejora. Una vez hemos identificado la magnitud de las diferencias, es el momento de proponer las mejoras que vamos a llevar a cabo. Hay que tener en cuenta que únicamente
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Dieter Raúl Rivera Sandoval CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS MERCADOTECNIA V Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOZ VIVIR" 1 seleccionaremos aquellas mejoras que por tamaño, recursos e infraestructura sea viable llevar a cabo por nuestra empresa. 2.3.4. Acción El siguiente paso después de analizar la información y de haber seleccionado los aspectos de referencia en las empresas seleccionadas, es el momento de adaptarlos a nuestra empresa, pero siempre implementando mejoras. Dicho de otro modo, después de analizar la información y de lograr identificar los mejores aspectos de las empresas que hemos seleccionado, los tomamos como puntos de referencia para adaptarlos a nuestra empresa, pero siempre añadiéndole alguna mejora o alguna ventaja que le aporte valor a nuestros clientes. 2.3.5. Seguimiento(monitoreo) y mejora En esta última etapa se debe hacer un informe con toda la información destacada del proceso. Esto ayudará a retomar el trabajo en proyectos posteriores. La idea es que se convierta en un ejercicio de la empresa sostenido en el tiempo para adoptar una mejora continua. 2.4.Ejemplos de benchmarking Uno de los mejores ejemplos que se ha llevado a cabo en los últimos años, es el protagonizado por Starbucks. La inestabilidad económica y la apuesta por potenciar las ventas de café por parte de empresas de fast food como McDonalds, han hecho que Starbucks haya iniciado un proceso de benchmarking. ¿Qué decidieron mejorar para paliar esta situación? Uno de los aspectos vitales para su modelo de negocio es el tiempo de la preparación de sus cafés. Como hemos visto anteriormente, se necesita una empresa líder en quien fijarse para implementar posteriormente las mejoras. La empresa elegida: el fabricante automovilístico japonés Toyota. Sin duda un gran ejemplo a seguir en la optimización del tiempo de fabricación de sus productos. Al parecer el 30% del tiempo empleado en la preparación de los famosos cafés de Starbucks se pierde en el tiempo utilizado por los empleados en agacharse, andar o escoger los ingredientes. Después de realizar un análisis de los benchmarks, implementaron un plan de acción basado en la optimización de los procesos para preparar sus cafés, un rediseño del espacio de trabajo, junto con una nueva disposición de los utensilios y las maquinas necesarias para la preparación de sus productos. Aspectos aparentemente tan simples como acercar y mejorar la disposición de los ingredientes más utilizados en sus cafés, hicieron que se mejorara casi en un 20% el tiempo de elaboración de sus productos. La compañía Xerox Corporation fue la primera empresa en utilizar el benchmarking. A principio de los años 80 empresas como Minolta, Ricoh o Canon entre otras irrumpieron en el mercado norteamericano de las fotocopias y de la gestión de la impresión con precios de
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Dieter Raúl Rivera Sandoval CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS MERCADOTECNIA V Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOZ VIVIR" 1 venta al público que eran mucho más económicos que los propios costes de producción de Xerox. El problema era evidente. Para resolver esta situación Xerox decidió analizar métodos, procesos, materiales y productos de su afiliada japonesa Fuji – Xerox. El resultado indico que existía un gran retraso en todas las áreas estudiadas. Xerox pudo reaccionar rápido, marcando nuevos objetivos y para realizar el seguimiento adecuado. En los siguientes años Xerox adoptó el benchmarking como estrategia de mejora continua. 3. CONCLUSIONES En otras palabras, el benchmarking es una forma de determinar qué tan bien se desempeña una empresa, comparadas con otras. 4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://robertoespinosa.es/2017/05/13/benchmarking-que-es-tipos-ejemplos 2. https://search?q=etapas+del+benchmarking&sxsrf=ALeKk03CJbIpBHvADKon0vJ0p 6s_c9rflg:1583803651023&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjQmY2w 4I7oAhVsK7kGHWcLDuUQ_AUoAXoECA4QAw&biw=1000&bih=659#imgrc=RRVz9g TzWZNqgM 3. https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pymnts.com%2Fea rnings%2F2020%2Fstarbucks-mobile-app-users-now-drive-17-pct-of- sales%2F&psig=AOvVaw1leU9N7klY-RgjPnDIG- WG&ust=1583890771617000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCODh -4rjjugCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD. 4. https://www.inboundcycle.com/blog-de-inbound-marketing/benchmarking-y- estrategia-marketing 5. http://www.luismiguelmanene.com/2011/04/15/benchmarkingdefiniciones- aplicaciones-tipos-y-fases-del-proceso/ VIDEOS 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggdgBFe9LgQ
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Dieter Raúl Rivera Sandoval CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS MERCADOTECNIA V Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOZ VIVIR" 1 El benchmarking es un proceso de tomar información sobre las buenas prácticas de los mejores exponentes de la industria para adaptar a la realidad específica de la organización 2.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtRuULRur7o&t=78s El benchmarking entre dos empresas puede ser cada vez que Coca-Cola lanza un producto al mercado, Pepsi lanza uno similar a este. SISTEMA PREZI https://prezi.com/28dvwot_fuhv/ El benchmarking es el proceso continuo de investigación, análisis y comparación de nuestra empresa con los competidores directos y líderes de nuestro mercado, para saber qué decisiones toma la competencia y qué nuevas estrategias hay
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Dieter Raúl Rivera Sandoval CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS MERCADOTECNIA V Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOZ VIVIR" 1
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Dieter Raúl Rivera Sandoval CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS MERCADOTECNIA V Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOZ VIVIR" 1
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Dieter Raúl Rivera Sandoval CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS MERCADOTECNIA V Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata "MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOZ VIVIR" 1

