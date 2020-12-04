Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROBLEMAS AMBIENTALES La calidad de vida de la población empeora díaa día. Muchos sonlas causas que provocanesta situación...
Los problemas ambientales que deberían preocuparnos 1. Cambio climático. ... 2. Contaminación. ... 3. Deforestación. ... 4...
Los impactos ambientales generados en los procesos de elaboración, creación, mantenimiento, uso y desecho de hardware y so...
Ejemplos de impactos ambientales negativos  Contaminación y vertidos. ...  Explotación de recursos naturales. ...  Guer...
Problemas ambientales

ECHO POR DIEGO EMANUEL

Published in: Devices & Hardware
Problemas ambientales

  1. 1. PROBLEMAS AMBIENTALES La calidad de vida de la población empeora díaa día. Muchos sonlas causas que provocanesta situación pero, en gran medida, es producto del deterioro en que se encuentra el Ambiente. Hoy, todo el mundo sabe que si no se cuida el Ambiente, el futuro de las generaciones venideras estará muy comprometido. Estos problemas ambientales afectan ciudades, áreas rurales, regiones del Planeta en general, en distinta escala. Los hombres y las sociedades que forman se relacionan e interactúan con la Naturaleza. Lo hacen conel objetivo fundamental de satisfacer sus necesidades básicas. En este continuo interactuar en un espacio y tiempo determinado, sociedad y naturaleza se modifican y se transforman construyendo así el Ambiente. En este proceso adquieren gran importancia las formas de desarrollo que cada sociedad ha elegido o se le han impuesto a través de su historia.
  2. 2. Los problemas ambientales que deberían preocuparnos 1. Cambio climático. ... 2. Contaminación. ... 3. Deforestación. ... 4. Degradación del suelo. ... 5. Energía. ... 6. Escasez de agua. ... 7. Extinción de especies y pérdida de biodiversidad. ... 8. Invasión y tráfico ilegal de especies.
  3. 3. Los impactos ambientales generados en los procesos de elaboración, creación, mantenimiento, uso y desecho de hardware y software. La chatarra electrónica o desechos electrónicos o basura tecnológica (en inglés: e-waste o WEEE) corresponde a todos aquellos productos eléctricos o electrónicos que han sido desechados o descartados, tales como: ordenadores, teléfonos móviles, televisores y electrodomésticos. La chatarra electrónica se caracteriza por su rápido crecimiento debido a la rápida obsolescencia que están adquiriendo los dispositivos electrónicos y por la mayor demanda de estos en todo el mundo, entre otros factores. La ONU calcula que se producen en torno 50 millones de toneladas de esta clase de residuos al año.1 El tratamiento inadecuado de la e-waste puede ocasionar graves impactos al medio ambiente y poner en riesgo la salud humana
  Ejemplos de impactos ambientales negativos  Contaminación y vertidos. ...  Explotación de recursos naturales. ...  Guerras. ...  Caza furtiva y pérdida de biodiversidad. ...  Deforestación. ...  Desarrollo urbano. ...  Ruido y malos olores  ¿Por qué se produce el impacto ambiental?  El impacto ambiental es el efecto adverso causado por el desarrollo industrial, o proyectos de infraestructura o por la liberación de sustancias en el ambiente. ... El impacto ambiental puede ser visto por efectos ecológicos a largo plazo, algunos de los cuales pueden demoler ambientes enteros.

