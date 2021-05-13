Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• Equipo 6 • Wendi Hernandez Hernadez • Diego Torres Hernadez • Omar Lopez Sanchez • Angela Calderon Emeterio • Jesus Eman...
DISEÑAR UNA TOPOLOGIA LOGICA topología de estrella
CONFIGURACIÓN DE LA TOPOLOGÍA LÓGICA • Se configuraron las ip de las 4 PC • Se configuro el switch colocándole su direcció...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Automotive
47 views
May. 13, 2021

Filo y normas

sdc

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Filo y normas

  1. 1. • Equipo 6 • Wendi Hernandez Hernadez • Diego Torres Hernadez • Omar Lopez Sanchez • Angela Calderon Emeterio • Jesus Emanuel Martinez Pereyra ACTIVIDAD TRANSVERSAL SEMANA 9 Configuración básica de un switch y administración el sistema operativo IOS del switch y de quipos host siguiendo el procedimiento
  2. 2. DISEÑAR UNA TOPOLOGIA LOGICA topología de estrella
  3. 3. CONFIGURACIÓN DE LA TOPOLOGÍA LÓGICA • Se configuraron las ip de las 4 PC • Se configuro el switch colocándole su dirección IP mediante los comandos IOS

×