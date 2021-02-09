Cuarta clase dia martes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. #APRENDOENCASA Educación Primaria Consideraciones para atender nuestras diversas formas de aprender. Cuidamos la salud de todas y todos DÍA 2 Actividad Nos organizamos creando patrones en el calendario RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Cuaderno de trabajo de Matemática, tercer grado, páginas 21 y 22 (disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma) • Calendario o almanaque del mes de abril de 2020 • Lápiz, borrador, regla, tres lápices de diferentes colores • Hojas de reúso o cuaderno con hojas disponibles • Sabemos que aún es necesario seguir las recomendaciones de aislamiento social, es decir, procurar no salir de casa para evitar que las situaciones de contacto y contagio de enfermedades se incrementen. ¿Qué más podemos hacer como familia para asumir con mayor responsabilidad el cuidado de la salud? Nuestra meta: - Hoy establecerás relaciones y crearás patrones para organizar las actividades de compras en casa y, de esta manera, contribuir al cumplimiento de las normas sobre el aislamiento social. DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD • Para esta actividad, te invito a observar los productos y alimentos que más se consumen en casa. ¿Cuáles son? ¿Se pueden comprar para cada semana o es necesaria su compra diaria? SEMANA 4 3.er grado Querida familia: En caso de que las niñas o los niños requieran mayor apoyo en el desarrollo de la actividad, será necesario acompañarlas o acompañarlos durante todo el proceso. Tengan en cuenta que tanto ellas como ellos aprenden de distinta manera y a diferente ritmo.
  2. 2. Cuidamos la salud de todas y todos EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 3.er grado 2 • Pregunta a un familiar cuáles son los alimentos que se pueden mantener una semana o más en buen estado, y cuáles no. • En el cuadro siguiente o en tu cuaderno, anota los productos en cada columna: Actividades con el calendario • Utiliza un calendario del mes de abril de 2020. En él marcarás con colores diferentes algunas fechas, como las siguientes: - Marca con rojo el 1 de abril, un día miércoles en el que empezó este mes. - ¿Cuántos días después se repite el día de la semana en que se inició el mes? Marca también la fecha que indica el calendario en ese día. - Con el mismo color de lápiz, continúa marcando las fechas en las que se repiten los días miércoles. • Escribe las fechas que has marcado: 1; 8; ........; ..........; ............ • ¿De cuánto en cuánto aumenta el número de días de una fecha a otra? Halla la relación y completa: + + + + .......... .......... .......... .......... • El cuadro que hiciste con los productos que se mantienen más de una semana y menos de una semana servirá para organizarte y hacer las listas de compras de cada 5 o 10 días, dependiendo del producto. Los que duran menos de una semana irán en Alimentos que se mantienen por una semana o menos Alimentos que se mantienen por más de una semana Manzana Lentejas 1 8
  3. 3. Cuidamos la salud de todas y todos EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 3.er grado 3 la lista de compras de cada 5 días. Los que duran más de una semana irán a la lista de compras de cada 10 días. • En el caso de las listas de cada 5 días, si se hicieron las compras el 1 de abril, la siguiente compra la harán 5 días después, es decir, el 6 de abril. Marca esta fecha en el calendario con un color diferente. Luego, marca las siguientes fechas en las que se comprarán los productos que solo duran 5 días. • Ahora, completa la secuencia de las fechas. ¿De cuánto en cuánto aumenta el número de días de una fecha a otra? Completa la relación. Para listas de productos de cada 5 días: + + + + .......... .......... .......... .......... Para listas de productos de cada 10 días: + + + + .......... .......... .......... .......... • Observa las secuencias de las fechas que has formado para hacer la lista de compras de los productos. ¿Crees que en algunos días podrían hacer las compras de los dos tipos de productos?, ¿cuándo se podrían hacer estas compras a la misma vez? • Piensa en tus aprendizajes: - ¿Qué te ha gustado más de la actividad?, ¿qué es lo que antes no sabías y ahora sí lo sabes? - Comparte con tus familiares la secuencia de fechas que has formado y comunícales que pueden organizar las compras de alimentos u otros productos de esta manera. - Pregúntales sobre qué otras formas de organizarse encuentran para salir a hacer compras la menor cantidad de días posible. • Ahora, te invito a que desarrolles la actividad “Resolvemos problemas con patrones”, que se presenta en las páginas 21 y 22 del cuaderno de trabajo de Matemática, tercer grado. Es una actividad que trata de situaciones similares a la que hemos trabajado aquí, en las que deberás hallar los términos que faltan y continuar el patrón. • Lee atentamente las consignas y preguntas. Responde de manera secuencial y ordenada. Pide a una persona mayor que te acompañe para que te apoye en la comprensión de las actividades, en caso de que lo necesites. • En el problema 1 de la página 21, observa con atención el tablero de registro de salidas que anotó el abuelo de Manuel, para que descubras de cuánto en cuánto aumentan los días para ir al monte a recoger semillas. 1 6 1
  4. 4. Cuidamos la salud de todas y todos EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 3.er grado 4 • En la situación c, al inicio de la página 22, deberás trabajar con el mismo tablero en el que se anotaron los días 6, 15, 24, etc. Esta vez utilizarás un lápiz de diferente color y marcarás la primera salida al monte en el día 6; pero después será cada 7 días. • Luego, lee detenidamente el problema 2 de la página 22 y analiza las cantidades día a día. ¿Aumentan o disminuyen? Debes descubrirlo, y esta será la regla de formación en ese caso. • ¡Te felicito por tu participación! Hoy trabajaste sobre los patrones, en los que has descubierto las relaciones que hacen la regla de formación, es decir, la forma en la que aumentan o disminuyen las cantidades en una secuencia. ! Recuerda: Guarda en tu portafolio aquellas actividades que te han permitido comprender los patrones y cómo estos pueden ayudar a tu familia a organizar los días de compras en casa.

