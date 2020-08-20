Successfully reported this slideshow.
Formato condicional en Excel 2016
¿Qué es el formato condicional? El formato condicional permite distinguir los datos de una hoja de cálculo asignándole aut...
Tipos de formato condicional Excel proporciona varios tipos de formato condicional automáticos:
¿Cómo aplicar un formato condicional? 1. Selecciona los datos a los que quieres aplicar el formato condicional. 2. Ubícate...
¿Qué significan los colores que se asignan automáticamente? Para el ejemplo dado, Excel colocó el color rojo más intenso e...
¿Cómo aplicar un formato personalizado? Para el ejemplo se aplicará un formato personalizado a la columna que contiene el ...
3. Escribe a qué debe ser igual el dato. 4. Selecciona Formato personalizado. 5. Selecciona el color de Fuente. 7. Selecci...
Todos los datos que cumplan con la condición tendrán el formato asignado. Condición: =Neumonía Formato: Fuente amarilla Fo...
¿Cómo cambio una regla de formato condicional? • Excel permite administrar las reglas de formato incluidas en la hoja de c...
6.Selecciona el tipo de regla. 7.Cambia la condición 8.Cambia el formato. 8. Presiona Aceptar. ¡Buen trabajo! Recuerda apr...
Formato condicional
  1. 1. Formato condicional en Excel 2016
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el formato condicional? El formato condicional permite distinguir los datos de una hoja de cálculo asignándole automáticamente atributos de formato dados cuando cumple con una condición específica. Esta herramienta se encuentra en la pestaña Inicio en el grupo de comandos de Estilo.
  3. 3. Tipos de formato condicional Excel proporciona varios tipos de formato condicional automáticos:
  4. 4. ¿Cómo aplicar un formato condicional? 1. Selecciona los datos a los que quieres aplicar el formato condicional. 2. Ubícate en la pestaña Inicio, abre las opciones de formato condicional y selecciona el tipo de formato que requieras. 2 1
  5. 5. ¿Qué significan los colores que se asignan automáticamente? Para el ejemplo dado, Excel colocó el color rojo más intenso en el número mayor y el azul más intenso en el número menor. Excel analiza todos los datos que están en la columna y da un formato diferente según el rango de variación de los datos ingresados, en el caso del formato de escalas de color, el color de fondo varía de acuerdo al formato seleccionado. Ejemplo 1 Ejemplo 2
  6. 6. ¿Cómo aplicar un formato personalizado? Para el ejemplo se aplicará un formato personalizado a la columna que contiene el Diagnóstico, de manera que cuando el diagnóstico sea Neumonía, el fondo sea rojo y el color del texto amarillo. 1. Selecciona los datos. 2. Selecciona el formato Es igual a… que es parte de Resaltar reglas de celdas.
  7. 7. 3. Escribe a qué debe ser igual el dato. 4. Selecciona Formato personalizado. 5. Selecciona el color de Fuente. 7. Selecciona el color de Relleno. 6. Selecciona la pestaña Relleno. 8. Presiona Aceptar.
  8. 8. Todos los datos que cumplan con la condición tendrán el formato asignado. Condición: =Neumonía Formato: Fuente amarilla Fondo rojo
  9. 9. ¿Cómo cambio una regla de formato condicional? • Excel permite administrar las reglas de formato incluidas en la hoja de cálculo, siguiendo el proceso que se describe a continuación. • 3. Selecciona en 1. Abre las opciones de formato condicional. 2. Selecciona Administrar reglas. dónde están las reglas que se desean editar. 4. Selecciona la regla a editar. 5. Selecciona Editar regla…
  10. 10. 6.Selecciona el tipo de regla. 7.Cambia la condición 8.Cambia el formato. 8. Presiona Aceptar. ¡Buen trabajo! Recuerda aprovechar las ventajas que te ofrece Excel para gestionar los datos con eficiencia.

