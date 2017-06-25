Guerra de Yugoslavia-Intervención de la OTAN

MASACRE DE SCEBRENIA Consta de la muerte de 8.000 musulmanes, incluyendo niños, en manos de las tropas serbo bosniacas al ...
Acciones de la OTAN para darle Fin al Conflicto de Yugoslavia • Mientras ocurrían los ataques aéreos por parte de la OTAN ...
Causas Inmediata de la Intervención de la OTAN
Desarrollo de la Guerra
Conclusión de la Guerra
Acciones de la OTAN para concluir el Conflicto

  • Es considerada la mayor atrocidad cometida en Europa desde la II Guerra Mundial.
    Era julio de 1995 y casi 8.000 musulmanes, incluidos niños, fueron asesinados después de que el enclave de Srebrenica, en el este de Bosnia, fuera tomado por las tropas serbobosnias.
    Fue el peor episodio de la sangrienta guerra de Bosnia (1992-1995), en la que murieron unas 100.000 personas y que dejó a 2,2 millones de personas sin hogar.
    Este jueves el que fuera entonces líder serbobosnio Radovan Karadzic fue condenado a 40 años de prisión por el Tribunal Penal Internacional de La Haya al considerarlo culpable de genocidio y crímenes contra la humanidad durante la guerra de Bosnia.

    1. 1. MASACRE DE SCEBRENIA Consta de la muerte de 8.000 musulmanes, incluyendo niños, en manos de las tropas serbo bosniacas al este de Bosnia.
    2. 2. Acciones de la OTAN para darle Fin al Conflicto de Yugoslavia • Mientras ocurrían los ataques aéreos por parte de la OTAN hacia Yugoslavia hizo que aceptaran firmas dos acuerdos: 1. El primero, el 16 de octubre. Fue creada con el fin de verificar y asegurar la aplicación de los resoluciones del Consejos de Seguridad. 2. El segundo, autorizaba a conformar una misión aérea de verificación del retiro de Kosovo de las unidades de seguridad yugoslavas El Consejo de Seguridad, aprobaba y respaldaba estos acuerdos y exigía que se apliquen prontamente y en su integridad.

