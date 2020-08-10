Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ensayo II: Unidad VI Repositorio digital Universidad de las Américas Mejoramiento del cumplimiento de pedidos mediante un ...
Las 5 fuerzas de Porter ● (F1) Poder de negociación de los clientes o compradores ● (F2) Poder de negociación de los prove...
● Unidad de impresión de plegadizas ● Unidad de impresión comercial ● Unidad empresarial administrativa
Entorno de la empresa Precio Análisis PEST EconómicoPolítico Tecnológico Estrategia Social Promoción Producto Plaza
1- Incumplimiento de 9 órdenes de producción de afiches para Grupo el Comercio. Problemas: 2- Falta de inventario y rastro...
Consiste en cuanto y cuando producir los distintos productos, buscando siempre la competitividad que se desea, además proc...
● Estrategia de Persecución. ● Estrategia de Nivelación. ● Estrategia Mixta. Plan de operación de ventas: Ya que la demand...
Métodos de producción y disposición de planta Existen varios tipos los cuales se clasifican de la siguiente manera Producc...
Proceso de la planiﬁcación de la producción: Caracterización del proceso Figura 62. Caraterización del proceso
➔ Sistema Ediecuatorial Pronóstico de la demanda, cuenta actual y pedidos ya comprometidos Situación actual Pronóstico de ...
Modelo de la planeación de la producción SIPOC Planiﬁcación de la Producción
Muchas gracias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentación Grupo 1

50 views

Published on

Mejoramiento del cumplimiento de pedidos mediante un sistema de control de la producción en la imprenta gráfica Ediecuatorial

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentación Grupo 1

  1. 1. Ensayo II: Unidad VI Repositorio digital Universidad de las Américas Mejoramiento del cumplimiento de pedidos mediante un sistema de control de la producción en la imprenta gráﬁca Ediecuatorial ESTUDIANTES: ● Angélica Arroyo Lizano ● Diego Molina Vargas ● Snayder Álvarez López ● Marvin Mora Mora ● Juan Carlos López López
  2. 2. Las 5 fuerzas de Porter ● (F1) Poder de negociación de los clientes o compradores ● (F2) Poder de negociación de los proveedores o vendedores ● (F3) Amenaza de nuevos competidores entrantes ● (F4) Amenaza de productos sustitutos ● (F5) Rivalidad entre los competidores
  3. 3. ● Unidad de impresión de plegadizas ● Unidad de impresión comercial ● Unidad empresarial administrativa
  4. 4. Entorno de la empresa Precio Análisis PEST EconómicoPolítico Tecnológico Estrategia Social Promoción Producto Plaza
  5. 5. 1- Incumplimiento de 9 órdenes de producción de afiches para Grupo el Comercio. Problemas: 2- Falta de inventario y rastros en el inicio de la producción en los catálogos de STREMA. 3- Procesos manuales demorosos. 4- Restricción de las máquinas en cuanto a su capacidad de producción. 5- Reclamos constantes por parte de clientes sobre la calidad del producto final.
  6. 6. Consiste en cuanto y cuando producir los distintos productos, buscando siempre la competitividad que se desea, además procura definir la estructura de la organización más adecuada. Planificación de la producción
  7. 7. ● Estrategia de Persecución. ● Estrategia de Nivelación. ● Estrategia Mixta. Plan de operación de ventas: Ya que la demanda es algo irregular a través del tiempo y es susceptible al cambio estacionales, por lo cual para que la demanda y la oferta estén en equilibrio, se aplica este plan. Estrategias para planeación agregada:
  8. 8. Métodos de producción y disposición de planta Existen varios tipos los cuales se clasifican de la siguiente manera Producción en línea Producción paralela En U o Células Kanban Control de Calidad Poka Yoke Sistema de proveedores El objetivo es mejorar el flujo y reducir los inventarios, en las organizaciones se aplica el JIT y buscan proveedores confiables que tengan una relación a largo plazo y de buena calidad y con buen precio. LOP (load oriented producción) Aquí las empresas están obligadas a definir estrategias que le permitan acceso al mundo competitivo de hoy. .
  9. 9. Proceso de la planiﬁcación de la producción: Caracterización del proceso Figura 62. Caraterización del proceso
  10. 10. ➔ Sistema Ediecuatorial Pronóstico de la demanda, cuenta actual y pedidos ya comprometidos Situación actual Pronóstico de la demanda y producción real Datos de producción Cantidad de porcentajes y rendimientos, inventarios y órdenes de producción Interpretación de gráficas Se exponen los datos técnicos de las líneas de producción de EDIECUATORIAL Comparación Plegadizas y comercial Proponer medidas directas al proceso productivo Propuesta de mejora Herramienta para identificar la mejora en el proceso que se desarrollará. Planificación de la producción Área plegadiza depende más del factor humano.
  11. 11. Modelo de la planeación de la producción SIPOC Planiﬁcación de la Producción
  12. 12. Muchas gracias

×