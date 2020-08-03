Successfully reported this slideshow.
Industria 4.0 y la Gestión de la Cadena de Suministro: el desafío de la nueva revolución industrial Estudiantes: Diego Mol...
Autor: Lorena Bearzotti lbearzotti@usm.edu.ec Pontiﬁcia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso
Resumen Industria 4.0 es una realidad que rápidamente va tomando espacios, marcando ventajas competitivas y estratégicas e...
Introducción En los últimos años la tecnología ha avanzado y las empresas han tenido que implementar nuevos cambios para l...
Materiales y métodos El método de Revisión Sistemática de la Literatura se basa en la recolección, análisis y comparación ...
Materiales y métodos Figura 1: El proceso de la Revisión Sistemática de la Literatura
Materiales y métodos
Resultados El análisis de la literatura podemos ver que esta cuarta revolución industrial también se ha tomado el mundo ac...
Resultados La revolución industrial ha comenzado a desarrollarse y las organizaciones les toca ser el protagonista del cam...
¡Gracias!
Presentación de ensayo Grupo1, Gestión de la cadena de suministro.

  1. 1. Industria 4.0 y la Gestión de la Cadena de Suministro: el desafío de la nueva revolución industrial Estudiantes: Diego Molina Vargas Marvin Mora Mora Juan Carlos López López Snayder Álvarez López Angélica Arroyo Lizano
  2. 2. Autor: Lorena Bearzotti lbearzotti@usm.edu.ec Pontiﬁcia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso
  3. 3. Resumen Industria 4.0 es una realidad que rápidamente va tomando espacios, marcando ventajas competitivas y estratégicas entre quienes la adoptan, donde la pregunta no es si hay o no que adoptar estas innovaciones sino cómo y cuándo hacerlo. El IoT (Internet of Things), Big Data, Business Analytics, drones, producción ﬂexible, impresión 3D entre otras innovaciones.
  4. 4. Introducción En los últimos años la tecnología ha avanzado y las empresas han tenido que implementar nuevos cambios para lograr satisfacer las solicitudes de sus clientes, los cuales requieren satisfacer sus necesidades de forma inmediata.
  5. 5. Materiales y métodos El método de Revisión Sistemática de la Literatura se basa en la recolección, análisis y comparación de las evidencias obtenidas, con el ﬁn de integrar información y proporcionar así una base para la toma de decisiones. Las bases de datos consideradas son: Web of Science, Scopus, Science Direct, Google Scholar y Google.
  6. 6. Materiales y métodos Figura 1: El proceso de la Revisión Sistemática de la Literatura
  7. 7. Materiales y métodos
  8. 8. Resultados El análisis de la literatura podemos ver que esta cuarta revolución industrial también se ha tomado el mundo académico, como lo evidencia la explosión de trabajos en el área. De esta manera es posible observar que es un área de trabajo en crecimiento.
  9. 9. Resultados La revolución industrial ha comenzado a desarrollarse y las organizaciones les toca ser el protagonista del cambio que se está dando. Las organizaciones deben pensar en cómo tenían que adaptarse a la nueva revolución, ya que esto no se veía como una opción si no como una necesidad para mantenerse activa y competitiva.
  10. 10. ¡Gracias!

