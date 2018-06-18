Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cadena de Bloques y Criptomonedas
Hola! Soy Diego Mauricio Toro Emprendedor, entusiasta Bitcoin y fanático de The Beatles. @diegomtorom 7
287,799,243,309USD Wow! La capitalización del mercado de cripto activos 8
Capitalización del mercado de Activos Digitales 9
BlockchainHacia un nuevo paradigma 10
1. Libro público de cuentas
2. Registros encriptados
3. Decentralización
Bloque Cadena de Bloques Transacción
CriptomonedasUn caso de uso en el Internet del Valor 15
Nuevos jugadores Smart Contract COIN/TOKENDAO/DAPP 16
Bitcoin (BTC) ▪ Dinero P2P. ▪ Sin intermediarios ▪ Dinero “Inteligente” ▪ https://bitcoin.org/es/ 17
Ethereum (ETH) ▪ Plataforma de desarrollo ▪ Smart contracts ▪ Dapps ▪ Token Ether ▪ https://www.ethereum.org/ 18
DASH (DASH) ▪ “Efectivo” digital ▪ Todos ganan ▪ Master nodes ▪ https://www.dash.org/es/ 19
IOTA (MIOTA) ▪ IOT - La economía de las “cosas” ▪ B2B ▪ Tangle ▪ https://iota.org/ 20
STORJ (STORJ) ▪ Decentralized Cloud Storage ▪ Encriptado “end to end” ▪ Alta disponibilidad ▪ https://storj.io/ 21
1450 Criptoactivos 32% Participación del Bitcoin 17.000 USD Millions Transacciones diarias 23
Adopción Desarrollo de aplicaciones sobre la cadena de bloques que resuelvan problemas del mundo real y contribuyan a la a...
El Mercado en este momento! 26
Gracias! Preguntas? @diegomtorom diego.toro@parquesoftquindio.org 28
Cadena de bloques y criptomonedas

×