What is medication assisted treatment? by Diego Marco

MAT Medication Assisted Treatment uses medication, counseling, and also other therapies to deal with addiction to substance like heroin, prescription pain medicine, and also alcohol. MAT Medication Assisted Treatment is also used to prevent overdoses of opioids. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) Program is appropriate for alcohol use disorders and opioid use disorders. Call: (904) 475-2039