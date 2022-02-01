Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is medication assisted treatment? by Diego Marco

Feb. 01, 2022
MAT Medication Assisted Treatment uses medication, counseling, and also other therapies to deal with addiction to substance like heroin, prescription pain medicine, and also alcohol. MAT Medication Assisted Treatment is also used to prevent overdoses of opioids. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) Program is appropriate for alcohol use disorders and opioid use disorders.

What is medication assisted treatment? by Diego Marco

  1. 1. What is Medication Assisted Treatment? Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) is a form of addiction treatment therapy that entails using drug to handle withdrawal symptoms & cravings. Medication-Assisted Treatment is a treatment track that uses drug combined with counseling to treat substance usage disorders MAT Medication Assisted Treatment uses medication, counseling, and also other therapies to deal with addiction to substance like heroin, prescription pain medicine, and also alcohol. MAT Medication Assisted Treatment is also used to prevent overdoses of opioids.
  2. 2. What medications are used in medication assisted treatment? Buprenorphine, methadone, and also naltrexone are utilized to deal with opioid usage problems to short-acting opioids such as heroin, morphine, and also codeine, in addition to semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. These MAT medicines are risk-free to use for months, years, or perhaps a lifetime.
  3. 3. Does MAT work? Based on clinical researches, MAT is the suggested therapy for opioid usage disorder. It has been verified to be very effective for both alcohol usage disorder and also opioid use disorder. MAT offers a comprehensive, tailored program in addition to support services that resolve the demands of the majority of patients. Like other diseases, addiction usually includes cycles of regression and remission. MAT has actually been revealed to substantially improve quality of life as well as level of working. The ultimate goal of MAT is continual remission, including the ability to live a self-directed life.
  4. 4. Are they safe? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the medications used as part of MAT. MAT programs offer a secure, regulated level of medication to assist the individual got over opioid abuse or addiction. Doctors and other wellness professionals are involved in suggesting, figuring out dose, and also choosing how long a person stays on medication. This involves frequent visits with the health care provider. Research has revealed that MAT medications provided at the correct dosage do not negatively influence an individual's knowledge, mental capacity, physical functioning, or capacity to get and keep a job.

