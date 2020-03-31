04 ciudadana4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOLUTIONSSOLUTIONS RESPONSABILIDADES DEL/A GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD PRIVADA UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE 4
GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD Es un profesional, resultado de un proceso de selección, que desempeñará funciones de vigilancia y ob...
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE SEGURIDAD  Aunque las responsabilidades del personal de guardias de seguridad pueden variar, en función...
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE SEGURIDAD Cuando el guardia de seguridad es asignado a un puesto de trabajo, asume de inmediato distinta...
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE SEGURIDAD En relación a su empleador, se destaca la obligación de desempeñar sus funciones con profesion...
FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD  La más importante de sus obligaciones es la prevención, detección y respuesta apropia...
DETECTAR Y DESALENTAR EL DELITO: Será firme, pero cortés con todo el personal. Será eficiente y mantendrá el tacto con el ...
No podrá divulgar información acerca de su puesto, el cliente, sus operaciones o de su personal. PROCEDIMIENTOS ADMINISTRA...
Conducirá periódicas inspecciones no programadas a sus áreas de responsabilidad Será educado en su trato con el personal y...
 Deberá cumplir a cabalidad con todas las órdenes del puestos.  Deberá reportarse con 15 minutos de anticipación al rele...
FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD BEBIDAS ALCOHÓLICAS Y DROGAS  Queda terminantemente prohibido tomar bebidas alcohólica...
FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD INDUCCIÓN AL TURNO LABORAL  Quince minutos antes de iniciar su turno de trabajo, el gu...
FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD EN GRUPOS DE TRABAJO DRAMATICE LAS SIGUIENTES SITUACIONES  GRUPO 1: El libro de noveda...
REPORTES DE SEGURIDAD
OBJETIVO • Reportar incidentes de seguridad que afectan las operaciones de vigilancia y seguridad privada, de acuerdo a lo...
INTRODUCCION • Un reporte de incidentes será preparado por el personal siempre que haya sucedido un hecho, que no es parte...
INTRODUCCION • Es importante recordar que toda la información relevante sobre un incidente debe ser redactada adecuadament...
HABILIDADES DE QUIEN ESCRIBE UN REPORTE • Habilidades escritas: hacen al guardia una persona ágil e integral en el manejo ...
COMO REGISTRAR LA INFORMACION EN EL LIBRO DE NOVEDADES • Es importante tomar en cuenta que apenas sucedido el incidente, e...
QUE ES UN REPORTE DE INCIDENTE • Es un formulario generado por la empresa, en el cual se detalla, toda la información disp...
LINEAMIENTOS • Todo incidente deberá reportarse por escrito utilizando el formato correspondiente, dentro de las 24 horas ...
Que contiene un buen Informe • Claro, legible, completo, conciso, corto, preciso releído, puntual. • Justifica y/o vale la...
Reglas fundamentales • Tener estructura lógica • Usar palabras sencillas • Muy importante: Usar una clara y buena presenta...
REPORTE DE INCIDENTES • QUE HACER ANTES DE ELABORAR UN REPORTE DE INCIDENTE? Flash Report ó Reporte Inmediato en este se r...
Cuaderno de Notas NO SE PUEDE CONFIAR EN SU MEMORIA • Tan pequeño como para ser guardado en su vestimenta • Tan grande com...
ALGUNAS SUGERENCIAS  Al preparar el informe se trata de escribir la información tal cual sucedió.  Debe ajustarse a los ...
TIPS CÓMO SE DEBE LLENAR UN REPORTE
• No debe cambiar ni modificar el formato • El tipo de letra que use sea el mismo en el reporte • Tenga en cuenta el tamañ...
• Recuerde el texto siempre tiene que estar justificado • Debe emplear bien la numeración en el reporte • No deje títulos ...
• Disponer de todo el material de referencia • Arregle los hechos en orden cronológico • Escriba el informe inmediatamente...
A quién se debe reportar? • Jefe inmediato • Supervisor de Seguridad • Coordinador de Operaciones • Subgerente de Operacio...
COMUNICACIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD
CODIGOS INTERNACIONALES PARA LAS COMUNICACIONES Código "Q" NIL No tengo nada para usted QAP Manténgase en sintonía QRA Cuá...
CODIGOS INTERNACIONALES PARA LAS COMUNICACIONES EL ALFABETO FONÉTICO A ALFA N NOVEMBER B BRAVO O OSCAR C CHARLIE P PAPA D ...
CODIGOS INTERNACIONALES PARA LAS COMUNICACIONES CÓDIGO 10 Dormido / 10-32 Apagado 10 – 1 Cerca Aproximado 10 – 2 Problemas...
EJERCICIO EN EL AULA
  1. 1. SOLUTIONSSOLUTIONS RESPONSABILIDADES DEL/A GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD PRIVADA UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE 4
  2. 2. GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD Es un profesional, resultado de un proceso de selección, que desempeñará funciones de vigilancia y observación específicas en los distintos sectores de responsabilidad, en el cliente al cual ha sido asignado, en donde puede desempeñarse en las garitas de ingreso a las instalaciones, de ronda etc.
  3. 3. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE SEGURIDAD  Aunque las responsabilidades del personal de guardias de seguridad pueden variar, en función a las características del cliente, su principal misión siempre será la protección de personas, propiedades, objetos de valor e información de quien contrata sus servicios.
  4. 4. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE SEGURIDAD Cuando el guardia de seguridad es asignado a un puesto de trabajo, asume de inmediato distintas responsabilidades, las mismas que se encuentran documentadas en procedimientos generales y especiales.
  5. 5. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE SEGURIDAD En relación a su empleador, se destaca la obligación de desempeñar sus funciones con profesionalismo y eficiencia, honrando la confianza depositada por el cliente en la empresa de seguridad privada y actuando en todo momento como representante de la misma.
  6. 6. FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD  La más importante de sus obligaciones es la prevención, detección y respuesta apropiada ante la comisión de actividades delictivas, entre las que se incluyen vandalismo, robo, agresiones, entrada de intrusos y personas ajenas al área protegida.,…  La presencia del guardia tiene efecto disuasorio que ayuda a mantener la paz y evitar este tipo de actividades. DETECTAR Y DESALENTAR EL DELITO:
  7. 7. DETECTAR Y DESALENTAR EL DELITO: Será firme, pero cortés con todo el personal. Será eficiente y mantendrá el tacto con el trato con todo el personal, en el desarrollo de sus actividades. Nunca entrará en discusión con ninguna persona pertenezca o no a la empresa Mantendrá todo el tiempo su pulcritud y limpieza personal, la de su uniforme y equipo encomendado. No podrán ejecutar otras funciones no autorizadas que le obliguen a descuidar su función de seguridad. FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD
  8. 8. No podrá divulgar información acerca de su puesto, el cliente, sus operaciones o de su personal. PROCEDIMIENTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS Deberá mantener limpio, en orden, y con letra legible los documentos del puesto Reportar a su supervisor intentos de búsqueda de información por terceros Procederá a conocer y hacerse cargo de su responsabilidad con los equipos y armas del puesto Permanecerán atentos en sus puestos y a sus alrededores y reportarán vehículo o persona sospechosa al supervisor. Controlará los accesos a la empresa acorde a los procedimientos del puesto Interceptar, identificar, registrar a visitantes que deseen ingresar a las instalaciones de la empresa. Conducir inspecciones, de personas, maletas, vehículos, confiscar elementos no autorizados Proporcionará la identificación correspondiente para su ingreso de acuerdo a las políticas establecidas. Asegurar que únicamente el personal autorizado por su credencial, pueda ingresar al área protegida. FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD
  9. 9. Conducirá periódicas inspecciones no programadas a sus áreas de responsabilidad Será educado en su trato con el personal y sus visitantes No podrá abandonar su puesto hasta que hayan sido relevados y se hayan entregado las funciones. PROCEDIMIENTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS No podrá referirse ni hablar mal del cliente, de su trabajo o de la compañía a la que representan. Deberá conocer y aplicar adecuadamente todos los planes de emergencia (fuego, bomba, intrusión). Cumplirá todas las disposiciones emanadas por sus superiores, de forma pronta y diligente. No podrán estar envueltos en actividades ilegales o mantener víncu- los con personas al margen de la ley. FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD
  10. 10.  Deberá cumplir a cabalidad con todas las órdenes del puestos.  Deberá reportarse con 15 minutos de anticipación al relevo del turno.  Permanecerá alerta y vigilante durante todo su turno.  No puede dormir, leer periódicos, ver televisión, o conversar por teléfono,…  Es responsable de los uniformes, equipos, armamento del puesto.  No podrán estar envueltos en conversaciones, comentarios,… FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD CONDUCTA DEL GUARDIA  No podrán comprar a vendedores ambulantes  No podrán tener actitudes comentarios o conversaciones con personas de su sexo opuesto, que puedan ser consideradas como acoso sexual.  El libro de novedades del puesto actualizado.  Reporte de incidente inmediatamente luego de que se ha producido.
  11. 11. FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD BEBIDAS ALCOHÓLICAS Y DROGAS  Queda terminantemente prohibido tomar bebidas alcohólicas, doce horas antes del inicio del trabajo y en servicio.  No podrá asumir sus funciones la persona que haya incumplido esta norma impuesta por el cliente.  Si un guardia llegara a notar que su relevo está bajo efectos de la ingesta de bebidas alcohólicas, no permitirá que asuma la función e informará inmediatamente al Supervisor.
  12. 12. FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD INDUCCIÓN AL TURNO LABORAL  Quince minutos antes de iniciar su turno de trabajo, el guardia deberá recibir por parte del supervisor, una inducción que le permita recordar las funciones de su puesto, técnicas de detección de vigilancia, métodos de búsqueda de bombas, técnicas de uso de la tonfa y cualquier otro entrenamiento que sea necesario recordar.
  13. 13. FUNCIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD EN GRUPOS DE TRABAJO DRAMATICE LAS SIGUIENTES SITUACIONES  GRUPO 1: El libro de novedades: que hacer en caso de intento de destrucción de algún bien de la empresa por parte de un intruso  GRUPO 2: Procedimiento de identificación de personas. Fuentes internas y externas de ayuda  GRUPO 3: Recepción de llamadas telefónicas – que hacer en caso de llamadas amenazantes. Recepción de información oficial y archivo de documentos  GRUPO 4: Prevención del fuego: qué hacer en caso de incendio?  GRUPO 5: Que hacer en caso de bombas, armas, o dispositivos incendiarios, ataque químico o biológico: contramedidas.
  14. 14. REPORTES DE SEGURIDAD
  15. 15. OBJETIVO • Reportar incidentes de seguridad que afectan las operaciones de vigilancia y seguridad privada, de acuerdo a los procedimientos establecidos por la empresa. • Desarrollar las habilidades requeridas para preparar un informe profesional. • Identificar las características de un informe bien escrito.
  16. 16. INTRODUCCION • Un reporte de incidentes será preparado por el personal siempre que haya sucedido un hecho, que no es parte de la rutina normal de trabajo. • El reporte de incidentes servirá para la toma de decisiones por parte de los líderes de la organización.
  17. 17. INTRODUCCION • Es importante recordar que toda la información relevante sobre un incidente debe ser redactada adecuadamente, ya que posiblemente sea la única fuente disponible para el inicio de una investigación. • La precisión de la información es muy importante en la ejecución de este trabajo. • Es la capacidad de expresarse por escrito, habilidad que posee un guardia, a través de un documento se transmite las ideas y recomendaciones a usuarios de diferentes niveles.
  18. 18. HABILIDADES DE QUIEN ESCRIBE UN REPORTE • Habilidades escritas: hacen al guardia una persona ágil e integral en el manejo de reportes y difusión de la información. • Los reportes son el pasaporte necesario para conocer la mayor parte del contenido. • Para desarrollar esta habilidad se aprende a través de la resolución de problemas y de oportunidades de analizar .
  19. 19. COMO REGISTRAR LA INFORMACION EN EL LIBRO DE NOVEDADES • Es importante tomar en cuenta que apenas sucedido el incidente, el primer paso que debe ejecutarse será registrar en el libro de novedades la siguiente información: – ¿Qué sucedió? – ¿Cuándo sucedió? – ¿Dónde sucedió? – ¿A qué hora paso? – ¿Quién fue el responsable? – ¿Cómo se dio el incidente? – ¿Por qué pudo haber sucedido?.
  20. 20. QUE ES UN REPORTE DE INCIDENTE • Es un formulario generado por la empresa, en el cual se detalla, toda la información disponible, de un incidente suscitado en su lugar de trabajo, y que por su nivel de importancia, es necesario que sea conocido, de forma documentada por el nivel inmediato a quien elabora el reporte. • Capacidad de expresarse por escrito y poder escribir informes efectivos, habilidad que posee un Guardia. A través de un documento se transmite las ideas y recomendaciones al cliente, superiores, subalternos y compañeros de trabajo.
  21. 21. LINEAMIENTOS • Todo incidente deberá reportarse por escrito utilizando el formato correspondiente, dentro de las 24 horas luego de haber tomado conocimiento del mismo. • En el caso que la duración de los hechos sea superior a las 24 horas, se deberá hacer actualizaciones cada 24 horas y colocar en cada reporte parcial la nota de que se necesita un reporte de cierre.
  22. 22. Que contiene un buen Informe • Claro, legible, completo, conciso, corto, preciso releído, puntual. • Justifica y/o vale la pena realizarlo • Suministrar una base para conclusiones y recomendaciones
  23. 23. Reglas fundamentales • Tener estructura lógica • Usar palabras sencillas • Muy importante: Usar una clara y buena presentación
  24. 24. REPORTE DE INCIDENTES • QUE HACER ANTES DE ELABORAR UN REPORTE DE INCIDENTE? Flash Report ó Reporte Inmediato en este se recopila la información inicial de un incidente, para proporcionar información disponible al momento que ocurrió el incidente con los detalles y las acciones tomadas. El tiempo MAX 30 minutos.
  25. 25. Cuaderno de Notas NO SE PUEDE CONFIAR EN SU MEMORIA • Tan pequeño como para ser guardado en su vestimenta • Tan grande como para poder escribir cómodamente • Páginas numeradas • Seguro para evitar el desprendimiento de hojas
  26. 26. ALGUNAS SUGERENCIAS  Al preparar el informe se trata de escribir la información tal cual sucedió.  Debe ajustarse a los hechos en forma cronológica  Debe tener un cuadro completo de lo ocurrido.
  27. 27. TIPS CÓMO SE DEBE LLENAR UN REPORTE
  28. 28. • No debe cambiar ni modificar el formato • El tipo de letra que use sea el mismo en el reporte • Tenga en cuenta el tamaño de la letra • Tenga en cuenta los espacios entre títulos, subtítulos y cambios de oración
  29. 29. • Recuerde el texto siempre tiene que estar justificado • Debe emplear bien la numeración en el reporte • No deje títulos al final de la página. • Verifique la puntuación y ortografía.
  30. 30. • Disponer de todo el material de referencia • Arregle los hechos en orden cronológico • Escriba el informe inmediatamente luego de haberse dado un hecho • Nunca deje un informe incompleto al final de su turno
  31. 31. A quién se debe reportar? • Jefe inmediato • Supervisor de Seguridad • Coordinador de Operaciones • Subgerente de Operaciones • Al cliente siguiendo la cadena de mando • Organizaciones cívicas • Segmentos de la industria • Cualquier personal que pueda requerirlo
  32. 32. COMUNICACIONES DEL GUARDIA DE SEGURIDAD
  33. 33. CODIGOS INTERNACIONALES PARA LAS COMUNICACIONES Código "Q" NIL No tengo nada para usted QAP Manténgase en sintonía QRA Cuáles son sus indicativos? QRM Tiene problemas por interferencia? QRN Tiene problemas por estática? QRO Aumente su potencia QRP Disminuya su potencia QRT Deje de transmitir/Fuera de servicio QSL Puede confirmar mi comunicado? QSX Está usted listo para transmitir? QSY Debo cambiar de frecuencia? QTH Cuál es su ubicación? QRG Cuál es mi frecuencia exacta? QRH Varía mi frecuencia? QRI Cuál es el tono de mi transmisión? (1-3) QRK Cuál es la legibilidad de mi transmisión? (1-5) QRL Está usted ocupado? QRQ Debo transmitir más rápido? QRS Debo transmitir más lento? QRU Tiene algo para mí?/No tengo nada para usted. QRV Esta listo? QRW Debo decirle a... Que lo está llamando? QRX Cuando llamará de nuevo? QRZ Quien me llama? QSA Cuál es la intensidad de mi señal? (1-5) QSB Se desvanece mi señal? QSD Es defectuosa mi transmisión? QSG Debo enviar... mensajes a la vez? QSK Puedo interrumpir la conversación? QSM Debo repetir el último mensaje? QSP Puede hacerme puente con...? QSV Debo enviar una serie de QSW Puede transmitirme en...? QSX Puede buscar a... en...? QSZ Debo transmitir cada palabra /grupo más de una vez?/Transmita dos veces o ... QTA Debo cancelar el número...? QTB Es mi conteo de palabras correcto?/Negativo QTC Cuantos mensajes tiene para mi? QTR Cual es la hora? QTV Desea que monitoree por usted? QUA Tiene usted noticias de...?
  34. 34. CODIGOS INTERNACIONALES PARA LAS COMUNICACIONES EL ALFABETO FONÉTICO A ALFA N NOVEMBER B BRAVO O OSCAR C CHARLIE P PAPA D DELTA Q QUÉBEC E ECHO R ROMEO F FOXTROT S SIERRA G GOLF T TANGO H HOTEL U UNIFORM I INDIA V VICTOR J JULIETT W WHISKEY K KILO X X-RAY L LIMA Y YANQUI M MIKE Z ZULU
  35. 35. CODIGOS INTERNACIONALES PARA LAS COMUNICACIONES CÓDIGO 10 Dormido / 10-32 Apagado 10 – 1 Cerca Aproximado 10 – 2 Problemas con el Sistema 10 – 3 Entendido / De Acuerdo 10 -- 4 Adelante / Lo Escucho 10 -- 5 Fuera De La Ciudad 10 -- 6 Cancele Procedimiento operativo 10 -- 7 Positivo 10 -- 8 Negativo 10 -- 9 Respuesta Del Modem PING 10 -- 10 Ultima Señal / Reporte 10 -- 11 Llamada Telefónica Normal 10 -- 12 Llamada Telefónica Celular 10 -- 13 Información / Mensaje / Señal 10 -- 14 Aviso / Indicación / Informe 10 -- 15 Atento Pruebas De Comunicación 10 -- 16 Interrogación Al Equipo INQUERY 10 -- 17 Recibido / Recibo 10 -- 18 Enviado / Envío 10 -- 19 Retorne a Base 10 -- 20 Bloqueo Del Motor 10 -- 21 Desbloqueo Del Motor 10 -- 22 Emergencia / SOS 10 -- 23 Llegada 10 -- 24 Salida 10 -- 25 Finalización Pruebas Cyber-track 10 -- 26 Hora / Tiempo 10 -- 27 Monitoreo / Real / Normal 10 -- 28 Chofer / Conductor 10 -- 29 Tomar Contacto / Comunicarse 10 -- 30 Consigna / Novedad 10 -- 31 Radio Transmisor Motorola 10 -- 32 Sin Energía /10-32 Descargada 10 – 33 Energía 10-32 Cargándose 10 – 34 Mecánica 10 – 35 Nombre Identifíquese 10 – 36 Ocupado Atendiendo Operativo 10 – 37 Urgente / De Prisa 10 – 38 Instalación 10 – 39 Desinstalación 10 – 40 Accidente / Choque / Suceso 10 – 41 Mantenimiento / Chequeo / Revisión 10 – 42
  36. 36. EJERCICIO EN EL AULA

