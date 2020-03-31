03 ciudadana3 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOLUTIONS MÓDULO 4 SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Y LA SEGURIDAD PRIVADA UNIDAD 3 REGISTRO Y LEVANTAMIENTO DE INFORMACIÓN DE POSIBLES...
Objetivo de las patrullas de seguridad Las Patrullas de seguridad son una de las formas más comunes de hacer cumplir la le...
Patrullas de Seguridad Recuerde que usted es los ojos y oídos de la compañía las 24 horas del día! Esté atento de cualquie...
Patrullas de Seguridad Prevención - prevenir, detectar y responder a los delitos penales en los locales antes de que pueda...
Condiciones Sub-Estándar CONDICIONES SUBESTÁNDAR • Puertas sin llave • Ventanas abiertas • Cercas dañadas (entradas) • Ilu...
Patrullas • Patrullas agresivas • Patrullas de alta visibilidad • Patrullas de baja visibilidad
Patrullas Patrullas agresivas Las Patrullas agresivas están dirigidas a enfocar nuestras patrullas en áreas específicas qu...
¡El criminal debe estar convencido de que la cobertura de la patrulla es fuerte o alta en presencia y que los riesgos son ...
Recuerde que el criminal es un jugador en el sentido de que va a medir su deseo de cometer un delito contra las posibilida...
Patrullas de alta visibilidad Como su nombre indica, el patrullaje visible por medio de vehículos o a pie, en vehículos de...
Patrullas de baja visibilidad La baja visibilidad crea lo contrario, ya que no impide el crimen a través de los criminales...
Las patrullas de seguridad son una de las formas más comunes de hacer cumplir la ley destinada a reducir la oportunidad pa...
Primera patrulla / patrullas de apertura (comienzo de responsabilidad) Cuando un guardia de seguridad se libera de su camb...
 Las Primeras patrullas son muy importantes, ya que proporciona al guardia de seguridad buena información sobre el medio ...
Patrón de variación El éxito del patrullaje y prevención del delito sólo es posible si los guardias de seguridad varían su...
Lugares para ocultar Un sitio para ocultar es cualquier lugar en el local donde un intruso puede ocultarse o donde los tra...
Principios de Patrullaje Principios de Patrullaje Siempre asegúrese que las radios de dos vías estén funcionando Lleve con...
Personas sospechosas • Acercarse y hacer frente a una persona sospechosa puede ser un encuentro muy peligroso para el resp...
Personas sospechosas • La mayoría de los delincuentes no quieren ser atrapados y por lo tanto tratan de huir o, posiblemen...
Personas Sospechosas Reglas Cardinales  Mantenga los OJOS en las manos del sospechoso  NO deje que el sospechoso se acer...
Protección de Guardias • Los guardias no deben poner en riesgo sus vidas con sólo saltar en una situación para detener a u...
Protección de Guardias Cobertura La cobertura es un objeto que es capaz de detener, desviar o ralentizar una bala o proyec...
Protección de Guardias Objetos típicos que pueden ser coberturas:  Paredes de ladrillo  Vehículos (cubriéndose detrás de...
Protección de Guardias Encubrimiento El encubrimiento en términos de seguridad significa algo que puede ocultar a un guard...
Protección de Guardias Ejemplos de posibles áreas de encubrimiento:  Oscuridad  Sombras  Contenedores de basura  Arbus...
Protección de Guardias Barreras Una barrera es un objeto que se detenga o dificulta que el sospechoso tenga un camino fáci...
Habilidades de comunicación • Más del 97% de la actividad de guardias de seguridad implica que este utilice su voz. Un gua...
Habilidades de Comunicación Presencia de un Oficial Verbalizacion Escuchar La comunicación guardia se puede dividir en las...
Presencia del guardia • La mera presencia del guardia a veces puede desactivar una posible confrontación violenta y evitar...
Presencia del guardia  Presencia del guardia  Tono de voz  Volumen de voz  Postura  Lenguaje Corporal  Gestos  Expr...
Verbalizando • Con su voz el guardia debe controlar, dirigir y obtener información de la situación o del sospechoso hablan...
Verbalizando  Situación de Entrevista de Baja Amenaza o Sospechosos que cumplen o Resistencia pasiva o Las órdenes y soli...
Escuchar • La capacidad de escuchar al público en general (visitantes del empleado) e incluso el sospechoso o confrontado/...
Escuchar • Las señales de comunicación entre dos o más sospechosos, tono de voz, el cambio en el tono o el volumen también...
Manejo de la escena del crimen El manejo de Incidentes / Investigación están dirigidos a recoger información y datos a tra...
Subjetivo Objetivo La Investigación cuenta con dos fuentes de información: Manejo de la escena del crimen
Fuente subjetiva Este tipo de fuente se refiere a las declaraciones o comentarios realizados por las personas que fueron d...
Fuente objetiva Cualquier objeto o situación que se encuentre en la escena que a través de la identificación científica o ...
Primera Respuesta (Guardia de Seguridad)  La escena en la que ocurrió el crimen o incidente es la fuente más importante d...
Primera Respuesta (Guardia de Seguridad)  La escena será segura  La integridad y originalidad de evidencia estaría garan...
La ventaja del control y la disciplina sería que: • La escena será segura • Se garantiza la integridad y originalidad de e...
