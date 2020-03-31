02 ciuddadana 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SOLUTIONS MÓDULO 4 SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Y LA SEGURIDAD PRIVADA UNIDAD 2 PARTICIPACIÓN DE LA SEGURIDAD PRIVADA EN LA SEGURID...
Criterios de evaluación y resultados específicos Implementar tareas operativas específicas en el ámbito de la seguridad pr...
Control de accesos El control de accesos es el componente principal de un sistema integrado de protección de activos. Todo...
Control de Acceso y Salida Objetivos de Control de Accesos Prevenir acceso de personas y vehículos no autorizados Control ...
Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Realizar una inspección de los puntos de control de acceso y equipo relac...
Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Identidad de los trabajadores de la compañía, los contratistas y visitas ...
Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Lectores electrónicos de identificaciones biométricos aseguran la correct...
Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Los trabajadores o contratistas que ingresan a las áreas operativas de la...
Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  El guardia confirma si un ítem (material o componente) puede ser removido...
Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Cualquier incidente que ocurra en el punto de control de acceso debe ser ...
Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Incidentes, comportamiento sospechoso o sugerencias son registradas en el...
Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Se realizan búsquedas de acuerdo al procedimiento de búsqueda del punto d...
Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Imagen Personal (Verbal, Visual & Acciones)  “Buen día señor, bienvenido...
Sistemas de Control de Acceso y Salida Control de Acceso Control de Llaves Manejo & Control de Materiales Procedimientos d...
Objetivo del control de accesos El objetivo de las normas de acceso al sitio es proporcionar un control de acceso de los t...
Funciones del control de Acceso  Quién tiene acceso y a qué área específica (Áreas de Riesgo Bajo, Medio y Alto)  Proced...
Medidas específicas en el control de acceso Las medidas específicas de control de accesos son: zonificación, permisos y es...
Medidas específicas en el control de acceso Permisos: trabajadores, contratistas y visitantes para ingresar en la locación...
Medidas específicas en el control de acceso Escolta: dependiendo de la naturaleza de la visita o área que será visitada po...
Control de llaves • Un pre-requisito para cualquier programa de seguridad o sistema es el control eficiente de llaves. Sin...
Control de Llaves  El tipo de sistema de control de llaves debe ser adecuado para el número de llaves, importancia de lla...
El control de acceso es el componente principal de un sistema integrado de protección de activos
Manejo y control de materiales • Todos los productos y materiales que entran al sitio de la locación, y que están destinad...
Manejo y control de materiales  Se requiere una prueba de propiedad  Permisos de salida firmados por el gerente de área ...
Se deben tomar especial atención y precaución cuando se examinan los permisos y al hacer la inspección de los artículos qu...
Número de hoja de ruta Número de remitente Número de referencia del Consignatario Información remitente (desde) Informació...
Procedimiento de investigación La investigación se debe hacer en todas las personas y vehículos de manera uniforme en todo...
Procedimiento de investigación El proceso debe ser visto por todos los trabajadores o personal, como medida preventiva, qu...
Procedimiento de investigación Se aplican los siguientes principios (Varía de una locación a otra)  Áreas de bajo riesgo ...
Procedimiento de investigación  Las búsquedas se realizan las 24 horas del día y en todas las condiciones climáticas.  B...
Búsqueda Práctica Antes de la búsqueda en una persona o un vehículo, el guardia debe informar a la persona de su intención...
Escondites típicos o Modus Operandi Criminal 1 Escondido en los molinos de material manuales, guantes, zapatos, batas, etc...
La búsqueda se debe hacer en todas las personas y vehículos de manera uniforme en todos los puntos de control para garanti...
Realice ejercicios prácticos de control de accesos con la guía del instructor Alrededor del cinturón & cintura Delante & d...
APLICACIONES DE TECNOLOGÍA EN SEGURIDAD
Definiciones y Conceptos Es el estado de confianza y tranquilidad que se alcanza después de haber adoptado las medidas ele...
Definiciones y Conceptos • Características de la seguridad electrónica: – Alerta permanente las 24 hrs. del día – Equipos ...
Definiciones y Conceptos Medios de control automatizados  Reporte de alarmas de locales (Central Propia)  Monitoreo de C...
Sensores o Dispositivos • Externos o perimetrales. • Internos • Pánico
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE VIGILANCIA Y CONTRAVIGILANCIA
¿QUÉ ES VIGILANCIA? • LA OBSERVACIÓN SIGILOSA, CONTINUA, Y EN ALGUNAS OPORTUNIDADES PERIODICA DE PERSONAS, VEHÍCULOS, E IN...
VIGILANTE DELINCUENTE O TERRORISTA QUE EFECTUA UN CONTROL SOBRE UNA PERSONA O INSTALACION EN FORMA CUBIERTA.
CUALIDADES DE UN VIGILANTE- DELINCUENTE O TERRORISTA  MANTENDRÁ SIEMPRE LA SERENIDAD  SERÁ INGENIOSO  TENDRA ABSOLUTA P...
CON QUE OBJETO NOS PUEDEN HACER UNA VIGILANCIA? • Obtener información de una persona u organización • Confirmar informació...
QUE INFORMACIÓN BUSCA LA AMENAZA? • INFORMACION VÁLIDA PARA COMPLETAR UN RECONOCIMIENTO. • INFORMACION DE DESCRIPCION DE A...
TIPOS DE VIGILANCIA • VIGILANCIA A PIE • VIGILANCIA EN VEHÍCULO • VIGILANCIA CON COMBINACIÓN • VIGILANCIA ESTÁTICA VIGILAN...
Vigilancia a Pie (una persona) Una persona
Vigilancia a Pies (dos personas) Dos personas A B S
Aspectos a considerar • Un buen vigilante nunca dirigirá su vista directamente al área que vigila. • Al menor indicio tend...
PLANEAMIENTO DE SEGURIDAD  Fortalezas  Debilidades  Experiencia  Entrenamiento  Capacidades  Limitaciones Blanco pot...
• Control. • Cobertura / Encubrimiento • Rutas de escape (no imprescindible) Lugares favorables para ataques
Control
Cobertura/Encubrimiento
Propósito: Determinar si se están realizando, o no, actividades de vigilancia en un área específica sobre una persona o in...
7 Pasos del Ciclo de Ataque 1. Establecer lista preliminar de blancos 2. Vigilancia preliminar 3. Selección del blanco 4. ...
Ubicación: • Observación sobre el blanco. • Cobertura y encubrimiento. • Entrada y salida. COMPONENTES DE LA DETECCION DE ...
• Parqueo en áreas prohibidas • Vehículos dañados • Movimientos correlacionados • Sobrepasar y parquear • Vendedores Ambul...
• “Espiando” en esquinas • “Espiando” alrededor del tráfico • Placas alteradas • Detenerse hasta que el blanco salga • Ace...
TOME EN CUENTA LAS SIGUIENTES INDICACIONES CUANDO REQUIERA REPORTAR ALGUN ELEMENTO SOSPECHOSO
Sospechoso – Identificación del vehículo Use esta tarjeta para ayudar o describir un vehículo sospechoso visto IDENTIFICAC...
EJERCICIO
EJERCICIO
02 ciuddadana 2
02 ciuddadana 2
02 ciuddadana 2
02 ciuddadana 2
02 ciuddadana 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

02 ciuddadana 2

44 views

Published on

CIUDADANA2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

02 ciuddadana 2

  1. 1. SOLUTIONS MÓDULO 4 SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Y LA SEGURIDAD PRIVADA UNIDAD 2 PARTICIPACIÓN DE LA SEGURIDAD PRIVADA EN LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA
  2. 2. Criterios de evaluación y resultados específicos Implementar tareas operativas específicas en el ámbito de la seguridad privada  Aplicar la práctica de las habilidades, conocimientos y actitud en el entorno de la seguridad y las responsabilidades asociadas  Manejar una escena de incidente o de delincuencia a través de la utilización de las medidas adecuadas
  3. 3. Control de accesos El control de accesos es el componente principal de un sistema integrado de protección de activos. Todos los demás sistemas de seguridad tales como patrullas, vigilancia, seguimiento, reacción, búsqueda y tecnología son directa o indirectamente complementarios al control de acceso.
  4. 4. Control de Acceso y Salida Objetivos de Control de Accesos Prevenir acceso de personas y vehículos no autorizados Control de acceso de personas y vehículos autorizados Prevenir el daño y pérdida de propiedad y vidas Sin consumir mucho tiempo lo cual podría resultar en pérdidas en la producción CincoElementos Trabajadores Contratistas Visitas Vehículos Bienes
  5. 5. Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Realizar una inspección de los puntos de control de acceso y equipo relacionado  Confirmar que los registros de seguridad, equipos y recursos requeridos para realizar las tareas sean adecuados y cumplan con los requerimientos de la compañía  Asumir responsabilidad completando el libro de bolsillo u OB pertinente  Tecnología usada en el punto de acceso debe ser inspeccionada & probada para asegurar el servicio Entrega
  6. 6. Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Identidad de los trabajadores de la compañía, los contratistas y visitas deben ser verificados por - o Control visual (Comparar la tarjeta de Identificación con la persona presente) o Sistemas de tarjetas de acceso electrónicas o Confirmación de identidad biométrica • Estándares de seguridad y procedimientos deben ser sostenidos para la emisión, control y auditoría de estos sistemas de identificación Identificación
  7. 7. Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Lectores electrónicos de identificaciones biométricos aseguran la correcta confirmación de asistencia, fecha & hora  Las visitas que ingresan a la locación deben ser registrados en un control de permiso de acceso firmado por el individuo que ingresa Control de Tiempo
  8. 8. Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Los trabajadores o contratistas que ingresan a las áreas operativas de la locación tendrán acceso restringido a través de su sistema de tarjetas de acceso y biométricos  Confirmación de portados de tarjeta versus la persona presente en el punto de acceso asegura la validez de dicho acceso Validez
  9. 9. Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  El guardia confirma si un ítem (material o componente) puede ser removido o llevado al sitio  Formularios de declaración, entrega de facturas o guías de entrega (permisos) deben generarse al entrar o salir  “Si no hay documentación NO hay autorización de ingreso” Verificación de Items
  10. 10. Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Cualquier incidente que ocurra en el punto de control de acceso debe ser reportado al supervisor de seguridad.  Los guardias deben lidiar con situaciones de acuerdo a los procedimientos Manejo de Incidentes
  11. 11. Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Incidentes, comportamiento sospechoso o sugerencias son registradas en el cuaderno de bolsillo del guardia para el reporte oficial.  El supervisor de seguridad recolecta los datos registrados para el reporte y revisión Registro
  12. 12. Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Se realizan búsquedas de acuerdo al procedimiento de búsqueda del punto de acceso específico  Áreas de Riesgo Bajo, Medio y Alto determinarán el índice de búsquedas que deben ser realizadas  Personas, vehículos y propiedad personal son buscados Búsqueda
  13. 13. Punto de Control de Acceso – Responsabilidades  Imagen Personal (Verbal, Visual & Acciones)  “Buen día señor, bienvenido a la locación! En qué puedo ayudarlo?”  Postura erguida  Presencia de Seguridad (disuadir)  Disciplinado pero estricto  Imparcial Actitud
  14. 14. Sistemas de Control de Acceso y Salida Control de Acceso Control de Llaves Manejo & Control de Materiales Procedimientos de Búsqueda El acceso y salida se controlan a través de cuatro (4) sistemas
  15. 15. Objetivo del control de accesos El objetivo de las normas de acceso al sitio es proporcionar un control de acceso de los trabajadores, contratistas y visitantes de la locación garantizando así la protección de las personas, el producto principal, la propiedad y la reputación.
  16. 16. Funciones del control de Acceso  Quién tiene acceso y a qué área específica (Áreas de Riesgo Bajo, Medio y Alto)  Procedimiento de Acceso y Salida  Procedimientos de identificación (lectora de tarjetas, biométrica, etc.)  Monitoreo de personas, vehículos y bienes durante un periodo de labores o visita Control de Acceso
  17. 17. Medidas específicas en el control de acceso Las medidas específicas de control de accesos son: zonificación, permisos y escolta - tres (3) los métodos utilizados en el control de acceso en el sitio. Zonificación: sistema utilizado que sólo permite a los trabajadores, contratistas y visitantes el acceso a ciertas partes de las instalaciones. Tarjetas de acceso utilizadas son programadas por la seguridad para identificar la zona de permiso concedido para tal individuo. Las áreas bajas, medias y altas de riesgo son las zonas típicas que se dividen en zonas, lo que restringe el acceso de los trabajadores no autorizados, contratistas o visitantes.
  18. 18. Medidas específicas en el control de acceso Permisos: trabajadores, contratistas y visitantes para ingresar en la locación deberán tener una tarjeta preimpresa con los detalles de la empresa relacionados con el sistema lector de tarjetas / acceso electrónico o se le expedirá un permiso / tarjeta en la entrada de la locación. Los permisos permiten a las personas el acceso a la locación y los someten a detección, búsqueda y declaración. Las tarjetas de acceso dejan un rastro de evidencia que indica el movimiento de un empleado en la instalación y otros datos de captura de información, tales como el tiempo de entrada y salida de zonas específicas en el sitio.
  19. 19. Medidas específicas en el control de acceso Escolta: dependiendo de la naturaleza de la visita o área que será visitada por el trabajador, contratista o visitante, escoltado por un guardia de seguridad también se puede realizar el control de acceso de la persona. Registros de Control de Acceso  Libro de novedades  Registro de los visitantes  Declaración de Registro de Propiedad  Registro de entrega
  20. 20. Control de llaves • Un pre-requisito para cualquier programa de seguridad o sistema es el control eficiente de llaves. Sin un sistema adecuado los otros intentos de seguridad serían de poco valor. • La obtención de materiales de alto riesgo, registros, edificios, puertas, oficinas, equipos y herramientas se efectúa mediante el uso de bloqueos que forma parte esencial de la protección de los activos. • Con el fin de facilitar el control total sobre las llaves, registros básicos y la emisión de claves deben ser debidamente detallados en una política de control de llaves y el procedimiento.
  21. 21. Control de Llaves  El tipo de sistema de control de llaves debe ser adecuado para el número de llaves, importancia de llaves, etc.  Los procedimientos de control de llaves, gabinete de llaves, bolsas para envíos, bóvedas, etc. y todos los controles de llaves pertinente deben brindar suficientes medios de protección y control sobre las llaves para prevenir pérdidas  El gabinete de llaves debe ser cerrado bajo llave en todo momento y el acceso al gabinete será limitada solo a personas autorizadas  Debe haber un registro de llaves para asegurarse que todas las llaves sean registradas al ingresar y salir, así como las llaves que llegan en paquetes seguros de envío Control de Llaves
  22. 22. El control de acceso es el componente principal de un sistema integrado de protección de activos
  23. 23. Manejo y control de materiales • Todos los productos y materiales que entran al sitio de la locación, y que están destinados a la eliminación en el futuro deben ser inventariados y aprobados. Un ejemplo típico de esto es que los contratistas traigan sus propias herramientas y equipos en las instalaciones similares a las herramientas y equipos que pertenecen a la locación. • La correcta identificación y permisos evitarán incidentes durante los procedimientos de control de acceso. Las siguientes reglas básicas se aplican a la manipulación y el control de los materiales.
  24. 24. Manejo y control de materiales  Se requiere una prueba de propiedad  Permisos de salida firmados por el gerente de área correspondiente deben acompañar los bienes o material  Permisos de salida deben ser llevados a la puerta para verificación y control  “Si NO hay documentos/permisos NO hay extracción” Control & Manejo de Materiales
  25. 25. Se deben tomar especial atención y precaución cuando se examinan los permisos y al hacer la inspección de los artículos que sean trasladados desde su lugar, asegurando que los datos pertinentes se confirman antes de ser aprobados
  26. 26. Número de hoja de ruta Número de remitente Número de referencia del Consignatario Información remitente (desde) Información Destinatario (a) Información de terceros Valor declarado Descripción Dimensiones Instrucción especial Servicio solicitado Firma remitente Información del conductor / vehículo Fechas Tiempo El Guardia de Seguridad realiza las funciones de control de acceso y egreso y debe tomar nota de la información que debe estar presente en la hoja de ruta y la autenticidad de los mismos.
  27. 27. Procedimiento de investigación La investigación se debe hacer en todas las personas y vehículos de manera uniforme en todos los puntos de control para garantizar la coherencia protegiendo así los derechos de todos y evitar así la posibilidad de confrontación y victimización.
  28. 28. Procedimiento de investigación El proceso debe ser visto por todos los trabajadores o personal, como medida preventiva, que no ponen un individuo bajo sospecha.
  29. 29. Procedimiento de investigación Se aplican los siguientes principios (Varía de una locación a otra)  Áreas de bajo riesgo – selección al azar  1/3 de todas las personas / vehículos que pasan deben ser revisados  Usar el detector de metales o registrar a la persona y sus paquetes  Escaneo parcial de vehículos  Áreas de alto riesgo – selección o búsqueda al 100% o Scanner detector de metales o Búsqueda Cuerpo Completo o Búsqueda de vehículo completa
  30. 30. Procedimiento de investigación  Las búsquedas se realizan las 24 horas del día y en todas las condiciones climáticas.  Búsqueda física del cuerpo la deben realizar los miembros / personal del mismo género.  Carteras, maletines y bolsas personales debe ser registradas usando counters y/o tablas provistas para este propósito
  31. 31. Búsqueda Práctica Antes de la búsqueda en una persona o un vehículo, el guardia debe informar a la persona de su intención de buscar. Sólo se permiten búsquedas del mismo género. Si la persona se niega a ser la investigada debe plantear la sospecha del guardia, se debe contactar al supervisor de seguridad y el gerente del trabajador. Bajo ninguna circunstancia se debe permitir que la persona salga de la locación en estas condiciones hasta que esté completamente resuelto o investigado.
  32. 32. Escondites típicos o Modus Operandi Criminal 1 Escondido en los molinos de material manuales, guantes, zapatos, batas, etc. 2 Productos encontrados en el área anal de los trabajadores utilizando preservativos 3 Producto que se encuentra en plantas de caucho de zapatos de seguridad (trampillas) 4 Producto que se encuentra en alimentos de sobra que se eliminan de la planta 5 Producto encontrado escondido en una radio, teléfono celular, reloj, revistas, libro de cuentos, carteras, caja del ordenador portátil, maceteros de plantas, medicina contenedor, etc. 6 Oculto en la boca de una persona, entre los dedos y más comunes colgando entre las piernas 7 Los trabajadores extraen el producto de la fábrica en embalajes de plástico brillante mediante catapultas. Pueden alcanzar distancias de 150 metros. 8 Producto suspendido en los tanques de combustible, o en las líneas de vehículos que salen de la planta para gestiones externas. 9 Brecha en el techo / láminas onduladas de la refinería / empleados internos del área de refinamiento que pasan producto procesado. 10 Producto escondido en los graseros de las personas de mantenimiento de la refinería. 11 Producto que esté en la banda de la cabeza interna de cascos 12 En frascos de café y envases de alimentos 13 Envuelto en plomo y colocados en los bolsillos. El detector de metales falla 14 El trabajador de la planta puede esconderlo en bolsillos interiores en el interior de las perneras del pantalón y llevarse paquetes allí 15 Productos escondidos en punta del zapato u ocultos en la tapa metálica del dedo del pie 16 La eliminación del producto oculto en contenedores de basura
  33. 33. La búsqueda se debe hacer en todas las personas y vehículos de manera uniforme en todos los puntos de control para garantizar la coherencia protegiendo así los derechos de todos y evitar así la posibilidad de la confrontación y victimización
  34. 34. Realice ejercicios prácticos de control de accesos con la guía del instructor Alrededor del cinturón & cintura Delante & detrás de las piernas  Búsqueda en el cuerpo (manos) / (Áreas de mediano y alto riesgo)  búsqueda en el cuerpo (detector de metales) / (áreas de alto y mediano riesgo)  investigación en vehículos (pasajero)  Investigación en vehículo (Comercial)
  35. 35. APLICACIONES DE TECNOLOGÍA EN SEGURIDAD
  36. 36. Definiciones y Conceptos Es el estado de confianza y tranquilidad que se alcanza después de haber adoptado las medidas electrónicas necesarias. Seguridad electrónica
  37. 37. Definiciones y Conceptos • Características de la seguridad electrónica: – Alerta permanente las 24 hrs. del día – Equipos probados e instalados por personal técnico. – Altamente flexible y adaptable; de manera que puede modificarse o crecer con las instalaciones. – Control permanente sobre los dispositivos de detección y alerta. – Soporte fundamental para la seguridad integral de los intereses del cliente
  38. 38. Definiciones y Conceptos Medios de control automatizados  Reporte de alarmas de locales (Central Propia)  Monitoreo de CCTV  Control de acceso a través de tarjetas lectoras inteligentes
  39. 39. Sensores o Dispositivos • Externos o perimetrales. • Internos • Pánico
  40. 40. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE VIGILANCIA Y CONTRAVIGILANCIA
  41. 41. ¿QUÉ ES VIGILANCIA? • LA OBSERVACIÓN SIGILOSA, CONTINUA, Y EN ALGUNAS OPORTUNIDADES PERIODICA DE PERSONAS, VEHÍCULOS, E INSTALACIONES PARA OBTENER INFORMACIÓN. • SON TODAS LAS ACTIVIDADES ORIENTADAS A IDENTIFICAR Y PREVENIR POSIBLES ATAQUES CONTRA EL PERSONAL Y SUS INSTALACIONES
  42. 42. VIGILANTE DELINCUENTE O TERRORISTA QUE EFECTUA UN CONTROL SOBRE UNA PERSONA O INSTALACION EN FORMA CUBIERTA.
  43. 43. CUALIDADES DE UN VIGILANTE- DELINCUENTE O TERRORISTA  MANTENDRÁ SIEMPRE LA SERENIDAD  SERÁ INGENIOSO  TENDRA ABSOLUTA PACIENCIA  BUENA OBSERVACION  BUENA MEMORIA
  44. 44. CON QUE OBJETO NOS PUEDEN HACER UNA VIGILANCIA? • Obtener información de una persona u organización • Confirmar información de un potencial blanco antes de un secuestro o atentado terrorista. • Detectar vulnerabilidades de nuestra operación • Obtener información básica de una instalación antes de ejecutar una actividad ilegal. • Controlar o neutralizar al personal de Seguridad.
  45. 45. QUE INFORMACIÓN BUSCA LA AMENAZA? • INFORMACION VÁLIDA PARA COMPLETAR UN RECONOCIMIENTO. • INFORMACION DE DESCRIPCION DE ACTIVIDADES Y DE PERSONAS. • MEDIR NIVELES DE REACCION DE LA FUERZA DE SEGURIDAD. • OBSERVAR ERRORES EN EL CUMPLIMIENTO DE LAS FUNCIONES DE SEGURIDAD.
  46. 46. TIPOS DE VIGILANCIA • VIGILANCIA A PIE • VIGILANCIA EN VEHÍCULO • VIGILANCIA CON COMBINACIÓN • VIGILANCIA ESTÁTICA VIGILANCIA ES LA MANO VISIBLE DEL TERRORISTA
  47. 47. Vigilancia a Pie (una persona) Una persona
  48. 48. Vigilancia a Pies (dos personas) Dos personas A B S
  49. 49. Aspectos a considerar • Un buen vigilante nunca dirigirá su vista directamente al área que vigila. • Al menor indicio tendrá rutas de escape planificadas • Normalmente no apuntará ni tomará fotos que lo delaten. • Adoptará siempre una actitud inocente con el objeto de no levantar sospechas • Empleará hombres, mujeres, niños ancianos, su capacidad no tiene límites.
  50. 50. PLANEAMIENTO DE SEGURIDAD  Fortalezas  Debilidades  Experiencia  Entrenamiento  Capacidades  Limitaciones Blanco potencial  Historia de ataques  Métodos  Perfiles de blancos anteriores Amenaza  Clima político  Rutas seguras  Inestabilidad local  Aniversarios  Seguridad residencial/trabajo  Festividades  Contactos de seguridad/aviso  Destinos  Áreas seguras/de riesgo Ambiente
  51. 51. • Control. • Cobertura / Encubrimiento • Rutas de escape (no imprescindible) Lugares favorables para ataques
  52. 52. Control
  53. 53. Cobertura/Encubrimiento
  54. 54. Propósito: Determinar si se están realizando, o no, actividades de vigilancia en un área específica sobre una persona o instalación determinada, de tal manera que se pueda evitar un ataque. DETECCION DE VIGILANCIA
  55. 55. 7 Pasos del Ciclo de Ataque 1. Establecer lista preliminar de blancos 2. Vigilancia preliminar 3. Selección del blanco 4. Plan de ataque 5. Despliegue de equipo de ataque 6. Espera 7. Ejecución
  56. 56. Ubicación: • Observación sobre el blanco. • Cobertura y encubrimiento. • Entrada y salida. COMPONENTES DE LA DETECCION DE VIGILANCIA Correlación • Movimientos • Avistamientos • Personas Errores • Perfil vs. Historia Ficticia • Señales
  57. 57. • Parqueo en áreas prohibidas • Vehículos dañados • Movimientos correlacionados • Sobrepasar y parquear • Vendedores Ambulantes • Mujeres que buscan amistad por información • Agentes de Policía sin razón de estar en determinada ubicación Buscar Errores:
  58. 58. • “Espiando” en esquinas • “Espiando” alrededor del tráfico • Placas alteradas • Detenerse hasta que el blanco salga • Acercarse al blanco en tráfico pesado • Alejarse del blanco en tráfico liviano Buscar errores
  59. 59. TOME EN CUENTA LAS SIGUIENTES INDICACIONES CUANDO REQUIERA REPORTAR ALGUN ELEMENTO SOSPECHOSO
  60. 60. Sospechoso – Identificación del vehículo Use esta tarjeta para ayudar o describir un vehículo sospechoso visto IDENTIFICACION DEL VEHICULO DESCRIBIENDO UN VEHICULO: Al describir un vehículo, proporcione la mayor cantidad de detalles posible, para poder distinguirlo de los demás del mismo modelo. 1. ¿Número de matrícula? 2. ¿Marca ejm. Chevrolet, Ford, GMC? 3. ¿Modelo ejm. LUV, Vitara, …? 4. Color (puede ser engañoso bajo luces de sodio de baja presión) 5. Estilo de chasis (e.g. Turismo, 2/4 puertas, Deportivo, Camioneta, Carro familiar, etc.) 6. ¿Año? ¿Viejo o Nuevo? 7. ¿Condición? 8. Otras características destacadas e.g. daños, decoraciones dentro del carro, calcomanías, arreglos inusuales, etc?
  61. 61. EJERCICIO
  62. 62. EJERCICIO

×