01 ciudadana1

SOLUTIONS MÓDULO 4 SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Y LA SEGURIDAD PRIVADA UNIDAD 1 SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA
OBJETIVOS DEL MÓDULO Participar como miembro activo de la sociedad en acciones de seguridad ciudadana, mediante del cumpli...
OBJETIVOS DEL MÓDULO Identificar las instituciones responsables de trabajar por la buena convivencia, la seguridad ciudada...
UNIDAD 1 SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Definiciones y alcances de la Seguridad Ciudadana De acuerdo al Art. 23 de la Ley de Segurida...
SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA ¿Cuáles son las medidas que se privilegian en la seguridad ciudadana? 1. Medidas preventivas y de serv...
SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA ¿Cuáles son los ejes de acción de la Seguridad Ciudadana? En este campo el Ministerio de Gobierno plan...
SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Para identificar la definición de Seguridad Ciudadana y su alcance, es necesario realizar una breve co...
MARCO NORMATIVO DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA CON ENFOQUE INTEGRAL  El Plan Nacional de Seguridad Integral incluye como una v...
MARCO NORMATIVO DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA CON ENFOQUE INTEGRAL El marco legal en el Ecuador concibe la Seguridad Integral ...
SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA: EVOLUCIÓN CONCEPTUAL DE LA SEGURIDAD La institucionalización de la seguridad tiene tres aspectos; a s...
La seguridad, entendida como la calidad de estar libre y exento de riesgo, daño y peligro, es un aspecto estrechamente lig...
¿QUÉ ES LA SEGURIDAD? LA SEGURIDAD ORIGEN EN EL LATÍN “SECURITAS - SECURUS” COMPUESTO POR “SE” Y “CURA” (CUIDADO O PROCURA...
EL CICLO DE LA HISTORIA ¿QUÉ ES LA SEGURIDAD? La Seguridad es una necesidad básica y ancestral de las personas, que figura...
Es un estado de tranquilidad, orden y paz; Es un sistema de combinación de métodos, procedimientos, técnicas y elementos q...
En sentido pedagógico, la seguridad es la enseñanza de un sistema coherente de creencias donde la regla prescribe las acci...
EL CICLO DE LA HISTORIA ¿QUÉ ES LA PROTECCIÓN? Protección, es el cuidado ante amenazas que son generadas intencionalmente ...
El desarrollo histórico de la labor de "protección de bienes” (el término contemporáneo que abarca seguridad industrial, p...
EL CICLO DE LA HISTORIA ¿QUÉ ES LA PROTECCIÓN? Existe una fuerte relación entre el desarrollo de la industria, comercio y ...
LA SEGURIDAD Y SUS CLASIFICACIONES
LA SEGURIDAD Y SUS CLASIFICACIONES
Por su origen Esta clasificación considera dos factores: quién brinda protección y quién la recibe. Desde este punto de vi...
Por su naturaleza:  Seguridad física  Seguridad lógica  Seguridad psicológica LA SEGURIDAD Y SUS CLASIFICACIONES
La Seguridad Pública y la Seguridad Privada Existen dos grandes divisiones en seguridad: Seguridad pública y seguridad pri...
La Seguridad Pública y la Seguridad Privada Existen dos grandes divisiones en seguridad: Seguridad pública y seguridad pri...
Seguridad Humana Es la que está centrada en el ser humano, se preocupa por la forma en que la gente vive y respira una soc...
Seguridad Integral Comprende el conjunto de las acciones del Estado y la Sociedad Civil que de manera armónica e interdisc...
Seguridad Humana Es la que está centrada en el ser humano, se preocupa por la forma en que la gente vive y respira una soc...
ACTORES DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Ciudadanía: -Mujeres, hombres, niños, niñas, adolescentes y adultos mayores. -Barrios o ...
La descentralización significa transferir responsabilidades y recursos desde el gobierno central hacia los gobiernos provi...
¿CÓMO UNA CIUDADANA O CIUDADANO PUEDE PARTICIPAR EN BENEFICIO DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA?
PROCEDIMIENTOS GENERALES DE SEGURIDAD INTRODUCCIÓN
PELIGRO Peligro es todo aquello que eventualmente puede ocasionar un daño o mal. Se habla de eventualidad porque no hay ce...
RIESGO Riesgo es la exposición al peligro en circunstancias que podría ocasionar daño. Ante esta circunstancia se debe hac...
AMENAZA La Amenaza se define como objetivización del Riesgo. Cuando el peligro (en el segundo escalón denominado riesgo) s...
ATAQUE Se define al Ataque como la agresión o la materialización de la amenaza. El agente generador de daño, ve a su vícti...
DAÑO El Daño, puede definirse como la lesión, pérdida o disminución patrimonial, que sufre el bien protegido. Se habla de ...
Así se denominan a las cuatro herramientas mencionadas:  Percepción,  Prevención,  Protección y  Preservación. LAS CUA...
Reflexione y dramatice:  ¿De las definiciones de seguridad que se han mencionado, como se relacionan la seguridad humana ...
ANTECEDENTES AMENAZAS La problemática de la violencia y el delito representa una de las principales preocupaciones de los ...
LOS PRINCIPALES PROBLEMAS DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA EN EL ECUADOR AMENAZAS EMERGENTES
LOS PRINCIPALES PROBLEMAS DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA EN EL ECUADOR DELINCUENCIA ORGANIZADA TRANSNACIONAL
Reflexione:  ¿Cómo percibe el impacto de los delitos considerados como nuevas amenazas a la seguridad ciudadana?  ¿A su ...
TRABAJO PRÁCTICO N°3: AMENAZAS EMERGENTES Y DELITOS TRANSNACIONALES Forme cinco grupos de trabajo y dramatice las principa...
  1. 1. SOLUTIONS MÓDULO 4 SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Y LA SEGURIDAD PRIVADA UNIDAD 1 SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS DEL MÓDULO Participar como miembro activo de la sociedad en acciones de seguridad ciudadana, mediante del cumplimiento de técnicas y tácticas de protección, en coordinación con las entidades relacionadas con la seguridad y los organismos de emergencia. Al finalizar el módulo los/as guardias de seguridad estarán en capacidad de:
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS DEL MÓDULO Identificar las instituciones responsables de trabajar por la buena convivencia, la seguridad ciudadana y la gestión de riesgos de la comunidad local.
  4. 4. UNIDAD 1 SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Definiciones y alcances de la Seguridad Ciudadana De acuerdo al Art. 23 de la Ley de Seguridad Pública y del Estado, la Seguridad Ciudadana: “Es una política de Estado, destinada a fortalecer y modernizar los mecanismos necesarios para garantizar los derechos humanos, en especial el derecho a una vida libre de violencia y criminalidad, la disminución de los niveles de delincuencia, la protección de víctimas y el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida de todos los habitantes del Ecuador” ¡En consecuencia la seguridad ciudadana en una tarea de todos!
  5. 5. SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA ¿Cuáles son las medidas que se privilegian en la seguridad ciudadana? 1. Medidas preventivas y de servicio a la ciudadanía, 2. Registro y acceso a información, 3. La ejecución de programas ciudadanos de prevención del delito y de erradicación de violencia de cualquier tipo, 4. Mejora de la relación entre la Policía y la comunidad, 5. La provisión y medición de la calidad en cada uno de los servicios, mecanismos de vigilancia, auxilio y respuesta, equipamiento tecnológico que permita a las instituciones vigilar, controlar, auxiliar e investigar los eventos que se producen y que amenazan la seguridad de la ciudadanía.
  6. 6. SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA ¿Cuáles son los ejes de acción de la Seguridad Ciudadana? En este campo el Ministerio de Gobierno plantea un modelo integral que incluye tres ejes de acción: 1. Previsión: Implica diagnosticar y cuantificar las causas y consecuencias sociales, políticas, económicas, culturales e institucionales que inciden en la seguridad ciudadana. 2. Prevención: Es la acción o conjunto de acciones y medidas que se hace de forma anticipada para minimizar/eliminar factores de riesgo y condiciones de mayor vulnerabilidad para contribuir a la Seguridad Ciudadana y convivencia. 3. Respuesta: Hace referencia al conjunto de acciones institucionales de intervención directa, para la reacción inmediata a las demandas de la ciudadanía frente a alguna problemática de seguridad ciudadana y convivencia. En este campo, el alcance del guardia dentro de los ámbitos de la seguridad ciudadana es la prevención a través de la entrega de información oportuna, para hacer que los posibles infractores sepan que sus movimientos están siendo vigilados y son continuamente reportados a la Policía Nacional.
  7. 7. SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Para identificar la definición de Seguridad Ciudadana y su alcance, es necesario realizar una breve contextualización de la temática. Primero, la seguridad pública es una responsabilidad del Estado y se orienta a salvaguardar los derechos de las personas, colectividades y naturaleza, garantizando sus libertades, el orden y la paz pública. Segundo, considerando que la seguridad es una condición fundamental para toda democracia se debe garantizar, junto a otras, como libertad, la igualdad, y la justicia. Esta visión nos lleva a superar el enfoque restringido de la “seguridad nacional”. Tercero, la seguridad ciudadana puede entenderse como una modalidad específica de la seguridad humana, que centra su accionar en las personas y la garantía de sus derechos, en la participación ciudadana y busca erradicar la violencia y aportar a la convivencia pacífica.
  8. 8. MARCO NORMATIVO DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA CON ENFOQUE INTEGRAL  El Plan Nacional de Seguridad Integral incluye como una visión estratégica el entendimiento inmutable de que … “El ser humano es la razón de toda acción estatal”
  9. 9. MARCO NORMATIVO DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA CON ENFOQUE INTEGRAL El marco legal en el Ecuador concibe la Seguridad Integral como un elemento fundamental de desarrollo e identificación de nuestros pueblos.
  10. 10. SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA: EVOLUCIÓN CONCEPTUAL DE LA SEGURIDAD La institucionalización de la seguridad tiene tres aspectos; a saber:  En el campo normativo: Comparten el valor profesional de la lealtad por la seguridad y el bienestar común.  En el campo cognitivo: Evaluar alternativas de acción que se ajusten a doctrina común orientada a la seguridad ciudadana.  En el campo regulatorio: Existen diferencias en las legislaciones de la seguridad pública y privada, aunque tienen un eje común que la seguridad ciudadana.
  11. 11. La seguridad, entendida como la calidad de estar libre y exento de riesgo, daño y peligro, es un aspecto estrechamente ligado con las necesidades básicas de los seres humanos y es un factor esencial de la calidad de vida de las poblaciones. SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA: EVOLUCIÓN CONCEPTUAL DE LA SEGURIDAD
  12. 12. ¿QUÉ ES LA SEGURIDAD? LA SEGURIDAD ORIGEN EN EL LATÍN “SECURITAS - SECURUS” COMPUESTO POR “SE” Y “CURA” (CUIDADO O PROCURACIÓN).  SIN TEMOR, DESPREOCUPADO O SIN TEMOR A PREOCUPARSE.  CONDICIÓN DE SEGURO, LIBRE DE RIESGOS Y/O AMENAZAS, PELIGROS, DAÑOS Y EN EL CASO DE EXISTIR, ESTAR EN CONDICIONES DE DEFENDERSE CON ALTAS PROBABILIDADES DE ÉXITO.
  13. 13. EL CICLO DE LA HISTORIA ¿QUÉ ES LA SEGURIDAD? La Seguridad es una necesidad básica y ancestral de las personas, que figura entre sus instintos primarios, como un componente muy importante del instinto de conservación. El ser humano extiende esa necesidad también a los bienes y seres de los que se siente responsable, por lo que podríamos hablar de una noción de Seguridad referida a personas y otra a bienes o cosas.
  14. 14. Es un estado de tranquilidad, orden y paz; Es un sistema de combinación de métodos, procedimientos, técnicas y elementos que pretenden: SEGURIDAD a) Proporcionar al individuo un estado de confianza y bienestar, b) Ofrecer medidas preventivas y preservativas tendientes a crear dispositivos para impedir que se concrete una amenaza, c) Contrarrestar el peligro, comprender el desacuerdo o la idea contraria: armonizar, d) Entender los conflictos tomando en consideración la idea de pertenencia y e) Suministrar apoyo contra eventualidades que implican amenaza.
  15. 15. En sentido pedagógico, la seguridad es la enseñanza de un sistema coherente de creencias donde la regla prescribe las acciones que constituyen la alternativa para sobrevivir y cuya meta es crear un contexto de tranquilidad. ESTADO DE TRANQUILIDAD, ORDEN Y PAZ, ES NECESARIO
  16. 16. EL CICLO DE LA HISTORIA ¿QUÉ ES LA PROTECCIÓN? Protección, es el cuidado ante amenazas que son generadas intencionalmente por humanos; es decir, ataques, espionaje, daño criminal o sabotaje. Estar protegido en cambio significa poder vivir, trabajar, o funcionar libre de daño en un ambiente controlado y estable.
  17. 17. El desarrollo histórico de la labor de "protección de bienes” (el término contemporáneo que abarca seguridad industrial, protección contra fuego y la protección privada) revela muchas tendencias que parecen ser críticas en su naturaleza. Las iniciativas privadas preceden generalmente a las públicas EL CICLO DE LA HISTORIA ¿QUÉ ES LA PROTECCIÓN?
  18. 18. EL CICLO DE LA HISTORIA ¿QUÉ ES LA PROTECCIÓN? Existe una fuerte relación entre el desarrollo de la industria, comercio y sus necesidades de protección. – La demografía - cantidad poblacional, densidad, distribución de la edad - juega un papel dominante en el control del crimen y las medidas de protección. – Las fuerzas militares y sus conceptos, están íntimamente relacionados con los orígenes de la protección. – Los esfuerzos de protección, son usualmente iniciados después de que hayan ocurrido serios problemas; están generalmente un paso atrás de los últimos métodos del ataque criminal; y, son frecuentemente originados por la necesidad de protección mutua.
  19. 19. LA SEGURIDAD Y SUS CLASIFICACIONES
  20. 20. LA SEGURIDAD Y SUS CLASIFICACIONES
  21. 21. Por su origen Esta clasificación considera dos factores: quién brinda protección y quién la recibe. Desde este punto de vista, se divide en:  Seguridad personal  Seguridad comunitaria  Seguridad privada  Seguridad pública  Seguridad ciudadana LA SEGURIDAD Y SUS CLASIFICACIONES
  22. 22. Por su naturaleza:  Seguridad física  Seguridad lógica  Seguridad psicológica LA SEGURIDAD Y SUS CLASIFICACIONES
  23. 23. La Seguridad Pública y la Seguridad Privada Existen dos grandes divisiones en seguridad: Seguridad pública y seguridad privada.  Seguridad pública: Implica la convivencia armónica entre los miembros de una comunidad, respetando los derechos individuales de todos y es el Estado el encargado de garantizar esta seguridad pública y responsable a la hora de evitar alteraciones al orden público. La seguridad pública debe alcanzar a todos los ciudadanos, protegiéndose su integridad física y sus bienes. Para cumplir con esta función existe la Policía. Los principales objetivos de la seguridad pública incluyen: Prevenir delitos y otras ofensas, asistir a las víctimas de los delitos, detener a los delincuentes, redactar y presentar cargos, investigar delitos, levantar evidencia, testificar en juicio y ejecutar órdenes judiciales, entre otros. DEFINICIONES DE SEGURIDAD
  24. 24. La Seguridad Pública y la Seguridad Privada Existen dos grandes divisiones en seguridad: Seguridad pública y seguridad privada.  Seguridad Privada: Comprende la seguridad de los privados para proteger su integridad personal, derechos o intereses. La seguridad privada es totalmente distinta a la seguridad pública. DEFINICIONES DE SEGURIDAD
  25. 25. Seguridad Humana Es la que está centrada en el ser humano, se preocupa por la forma en que la gente vive y respira una sociedad, la libertad con que puede ejercer diversas opciones, el grado de acceso al mercado y a las oportunidades sociales. DEFINICIONES DE SEGURIDAD
  26. 26. Seguridad Integral Comprende el conjunto de las acciones del Estado y la Sociedad Civil que de manera armónica e interdisciplinaria revolucionen la seguridad desde una visión integral para resguardar y garantizar los principios relacionados con los derechos humanos, la gobernabilidad, el fortalecimiento de la democracia, las libertades, los derechos del buen vivir de las personas, la asistencia recíproca y la seguridad solidaria entre los pueblos. DEFINICIONES DE SEGURIDAD
  27. 27. Seguridad Humana Es la que está centrada en el ser humano, se preocupa por la forma en que la gente vive y respira una sociedad, la libertad con que puede ejercer diversas opciones, el grado de acceso al mercado y a las oportunidades sociales. DEFINICIONES DE SEGURIDAD
  28. 28. ACTORES DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Ciudadanía: -Mujeres, hombres, niños, niñas, adolescentes y adultos mayores. -Barrios o comunidades - Vecinos y vecinas Locales comerciales -Empresas Privadas / -ONGs Otras Instituciones del Estado - Ministerios - Municipios -Juntas Parroquiales Ministerio de Gobierno -Policía Nacional -Policia Comunitaria
  29. 29. La descentralización significa transferir responsabilidades y recursos desde el gobierno central hacia los gobiernos provinciales, municipales y parroquiales (Gobiernos Autónomos Descentralizados, GAD). La desconcentración es trasladar los servicios que ofrece una entidad de nivel nacional (ministerio) hacia una de sus dependencias de nivel zonal MODELO DE GESTIÓN DE LA POLICÍA NACIONAL Y SU PARTICIPACIÓN EN LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Zonas: 9 Subzonas: 24 Distritos: 140 (uno por cada 25 Km2 o 250 mil habitantes) Circuitos: 1134 (uno por cada 5km2 o 50 mil habitantes) Subcircuitos: 1872 (uno por cada km2 o 10 mil habitantes)
  30. 30. ¿CÓMO UNA CIUDADANA O CIUDADANO PUEDE PARTICIPAR EN BENEFICIO DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA?
  31. 31. PROCEDIMIENTOS GENERALES DE SEGURIDAD INTRODUCCIÓN
  32. 32. PELIGRO Peligro es todo aquello que eventualmente puede ocasionar un daño o mal. Se habla de eventualidad porque no hay certeza de que ocurra ni cuándo, pero puede ocurrir. Ejemplos de peligro:  Una alcantarilla destapada  Una fiera suelta  Un delincuente rondando nuestro entorno. PELIGRO (PRIMER ESCALON) Y PERCEPCIÓN (PRIMERA HERRAMIENTA) PERCEPCIÓN Es la capacidad de detectar ese peligro (tener conocimiento de él) a través de los órganos de los sentidos. Es ver el peligro, oírlo, palparlo, olerlo, y aunque no es recomendable y de hacerlo debe ser bajo entrenamiento degustarlo.
  33. 33. RIESGO Riesgo es la exposición al peligro en circunstancias que podría ocasionar daño. Ante esta circunstancia se debe hacer uso de otra herramienta adicional a la percepción, la cual se debe llevar siempre consigo y esta nueva herramienta es la PREVENCIÓN. RIESGO (SEGUNDO ESCALÓN) Y PREVENCIÓN (SEGUNDA HERRAMIENTA) PREVENCIÓN La Prevención, valga la redundancia, es la acción de PREVENIR, es decir, el tomar medidas precisas para evitar un daño o mal. Es anticiparse a un hecho que puede ocurrir, para evitar que ocurra.
  34. 34. AMENAZA La Amenaza se define como objetivización del Riesgo. Cuando el peligro (en el segundo escalón denominado riesgo) se centra en un objetivo. Para mayor claridad, en el ejemplo del delincuente, cuando esta ve al ciudadano y lo selecciona como su víctima, hay amenaza. AMENAZA (TERCER ESCALÓN) Y PROTECCIÓN (TERCERA HERRAMIENTA) PROTECCIÓN La Protección es la herramienta que enfrenta la amenaza para evitar que se llegue al siguiente escalón. Consiste en resguardar a alguien o a algo, de peligros, daños o incomodidades, como lo define el diccionario.
  35. 35. ATAQUE Se define al Ataque como la agresión o la materialización de la amenaza. El agente generador de daño, ve a su víctima y decide agredirla. ATAQUE (CUARTO ESCALÓN) Y PRESERVACIÓN (CUARTA HERRAMIENTA) PRESERVACIÓN La Preservación es defender para mantener y conservar el bien protegido, libre de daño. Esa defensa puede hacerse, enfrentando al agresor (contra-ataque), huyendo o aceptando el ataque para sufrir el menor daño. En el caso de un secuestro, cuando el secuestrador ataque a su víctima y esta no pueda huir ni contra - atacar, debe someterse y perder su libertad pero PRESERVAR su vida.
  36. 36. DAÑO El Daño, puede definirse como la lesión, pérdida o disminución patrimonial, que sufre el bien protegido. Se habla de lesión cuando se causa muerte o heridas a las personas. La pérdida o disminución se refiere a las cosas u objetos. DAÑO (QUINTO ESCALÓN) Y MINIMIZACIÓN (QUINTA HERRAMIENTA) MINIMIZACIÓN La Minimización es una herramienta que pretende disminuir, hacer mínimo el daño ocasionado con el ataque, como último recurso. Es importante recalcar que cada una de las herramientas útiles en cada uno de los escalones debe aplicarse (llevarse consigo) en cada uno de los siguientes escalones. Esto permite colocar obstáculos para que no se llegue al escalón final.
  37. 37. Así se denominan a las cuatro herramientas mencionadas:  Percepción,  Prevención,  Protección y  Preservación. LAS CUATRO P DE LA SEGURIDAD VULNERABILIDAD Se refiere a la debilidad.
  38. 38. Reflexione y dramatice:  ¿De las definiciones de seguridad que se han mencionado, como se relacionan la seguridad humana y la seguridad ciudadana?  ¿De qué forma se integra la Seguridad privada a la seguridad ciudadana?  ¿Cómo contribuye el ciudadano (a) con su propia seguridad? EVALUACIÓN
  39. 39. ANTECEDENTES AMENAZAS La problemática de la violencia y el delito representa una de las principales preocupaciones de los ciudadanos. Esta región representa la segunda más violenta antecedida por los países del medio oriente. Este fenómeno social representa un tema muy complejo por su carácter multifactorial y causal, además que se encuentra en constante evolución. Cuando exista menos violencia doméstica y delincuencia se podrá impulsar la producción, crear empleo y alcanzar mejores niveles de vida de la población.
  40. 40. LOS PRINCIPALES PROBLEMAS DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA EN EL ECUADOR AMENAZAS EMERGENTES
  41. 41. LOS PRINCIPALES PROBLEMAS DE LA SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA EN EL ECUADOR DELINCUENCIA ORGANIZADA TRANSNACIONAL
  42. 42. Reflexione:  ¿Cómo percibe el impacto de los delitos considerados como nuevas amenazas a la seguridad ciudadana?  ¿A su juicio, las medidas adoptadas por el Estado para combatir los delitos emergentes y organizados son adecuados?  ¿Tiene alguna recomendación para optimizar la lucha contra el crimen? EVALUACIÓN
  43. 43. TRABAJO PRÁCTICO N°3: AMENAZAS EMERGENTES Y DELITOS TRANSNACIONALES Forme cinco grupos de trabajo y dramatice las principales características de los siguientes conceptos:  Leer detenidamente el listado de amenazas emergentes. Identificar tres amenazas emergentes y un delito transnacional que según el grupo son los más importantes y relevantes a ser prevenidos.  Utilizando un papelógrafo y marcadores justifique con una frase o dibujo por qué para el grupo son los más importantes.  Cada grupo expondrá su tema indicando una propuesta para evitar la propagación de amenazas.  Discutir con toda la clase los aportes de los grupos y determinar coincidencias. EVALUACIÓN

