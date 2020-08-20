Presentacion hy s

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. HIGIENE Y SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL Deisy Alejandra Oyuela. 69055 José Iván Pacheco. 56930 Diego Fernando Ortiz. 73387
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN En las siguientes diapositivas mostraremos los diferentes riesgos laborales que se pueden llegar a presentar en la compañía, Ascensores Mitsubishi Electric. Empresa encargada de reparación y mantenimiento de ascensores y escaleras eléctrica.
  3. 3. AREA O LUGAR ACTIVIDADES DESCRIPCION CLASIFICACION Bodega. Levantamiento de cajas. Levantamiento de peso inadecuado. Riesgo ergonómico. PROBLEMA #1
  4. 4. AREA O LUGAR ACTIVIDADES DESCRIPCION CLASIFICACION Cuarto de maquinas, manejo de las puertas. Apretar conexiones de control del ascensor. Manejo de circuitos eléctricos sin conocimiento. Riesgo eléctrico. PROBLEMA #2
  5. 5. AREA O LUGAR ACTIVIDADES DESCRIPCION CLASIFICACION Encima del ascensor. Limpieza de las cerraduras de puertas. Caída de alturas. Riesgo mecánico. PROBLEMA #3
  6. 6. AREA O LUGAR ACTIVIDADES DESCRIPCION CLASIFICACION Lugar de trabajo. Reparación de ascensor que se encuentra fuera de servicio. Malos tratos por parte de los supervisores y clientes. Psicolaboral. PROBLEMA #4
  7. 7. AREA O LUGAR ACTIVIDADES DESCRIPCION CLASIFICACION Un hospital. Lubricación guayas y guías. Cortadura. Biológico. PROBLEMA #5
  8. 8. AREA O LUGAR ACTIVIDADES DESCRIPCION CLASIFICACION Bodega. Ajuste de tornillos. Enfermedad progresiva por movimientos repetitivos. Biomecánico. PROBLEMA #6
  9. 9. ACTIVIDADES DE LA EMPRESA Y COPASST  ACTIVIDAD 1: Capacitaciones y cursos de altura: Para poder realizar un trabajo seguro en altura es necesario implementar capacitaciones y cursos donde se busca mejorar conocimientos, habilidades, actitudes y conductas adecuadas para cada actividad propuesta por parte de la empresa, logrando obtener mayor eficiencia y disminuir riesgos laborales.  ACTIVIDAD 2: Seguimientos médicos ocupacionales: Realizar exámenes médicos obligatorios cada cierto periodo de tiempo, buscando asegurar que el empleado se encuentre en óptimas condiciones para el cargo estipulado por el contrato.  ACTIVIDAD 3: Epps adecuados para realizar mantenimiento, reparación en ascensores y trabajos en altura: Por medio de elementos de protección personal proteger y reducir uno o más riesgos laborales al empleado y así velar por su salud, como lo son : casco de seguridad, arnés, eslinga, guantes, bota industrial, overol, gafas, tapabocas, tapa oídos. Según la actividad lo requiera. COPASST: 1.escuchando la participación de los empleados, las inquietudes, las opciones de mejoras. 2.inspecciones de seguridad en el sitio de trabajo para garantizar una mejor seguridad y comodidad al empleado. 3.mensualmente se hace el análisis de accidentes ocurridos y contramedidas para evitar accidentes.
  10. 10. REFERENCIAS • Cifuentes, O. (19/08/2020). Entrevista al ingeniero de salud ocupacional. Recuperado de llamada telefónica. • Pedraza, C.H (2014). Unidad 1: Higiene y seguridad industrial (versión 2.0). https://aulas.ecci.edu.co/repository/file.php/higiene/primercorte/descargable.pdf
  11. 11. CONCLUSIONES Es de suma importancia tener claro los diferentes riesgos que se pueden presentar en la empresa y que atenten contra la integridad física y emocional de los trabajadores, y así lograr prevenirlos.

