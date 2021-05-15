Successfully reported this slideshow.
Humildad En la Humanidad
Humildad En la Humanidad
Humildad En la Humanidad

  1. 1. La Humildad
  2. 2. La humildad no es sinónimo de pobreza… Humildad es sinónimo de calidad de persona…!!
  3. 3. Humildad Es la capacidad de reconocer tanto las propias insuficiencias, como las cualidades y capacidades, para aprovecharlas y obrar el bien si llamar la atención.
  4. 4. Humildad es un concepto, una forma de vida y actuación. Es reconocer que siempre podemos aprender y servir al prójimo.
  5. 5. Origen de la palabra humildad. La palabra humildad viene de “humus” que es tierra, “somos tierra”. Quien posee este valor acepta su condición, reconocer que realmente eres.
  6. 6. ¿Por qué es importante la humildad? Para mantener relaciones humanas de calidad. Para no sobrevalorarse creer que se es perfecto No compararse equivocadamente con los demás. No encerrarse en si mismo para no cometer errores graves.
  7. 7. Personas que no son humildes Son personas que tienen una imagen falsa de si mismos. Pierden la objetividad de sus posibilidades y de sus limitaciones. Se creen muy por debajo o encima de lo que pueden hacer.
  8. 8. La mejor etapa de la Humildad. Cuando una persona se da cuenta de que te falta mucho por mejorar. Se combaten los defectos y se engrandecen las virtudes !
  9. 9. Valores relacionados con la humildad. Modestia Flexibilidad Amistad Sobriedad Estudiosidad Laboriosidad Generosidad
  10. 10. ¿Cómo aprender a ser humildes? 1-Evitar echarle la culpa a terceros o a las cosas de lo que les pasan. 2-Desarrollar de forma equilibrada tu autoestima. 3-Ser agradecidos. 4-Al preguntar 5- Pedir apoyo 6- Dar lo mejor de uno 7-Reconocer los méritos y sabiduría de otros
  11. 11. Lo contrario de la humildes? La soberbia El orgullo
  12. 12. • Donde hay humildad hay sabiduría . Sin humildad no hay conocimiento de sí mismo y, por tanto, falta la sabiduría. • Es difícil conocerse ya que la soberbia, que siempre está presente dentro del hombre, ensombrece la conciencia, embellece los defectos propios, busca justificaciones a los fallos y a los pecados Conocerse
  13. 13. Aceptarme Aceptar la propia realidad. Resulta difícil porque la soberbia se rebela cuando la realidad es fea o defectuosa. Aceptarse no es lo mismo que resignarse. Si se acepta con humildad un defecto, error, limitación, o pecado, se sabe contra qué luchar y se hace posible la victoria. Ya no se camina a ciegas sino que se conoce al enemigo.
  14. 14. Una persona que tiene Humildad se esforzará por escuchar y aceptar a los demás. Cuanto más acepte a las demás personas, más estima tendrás, y más le escucharás. Una palabra dicha con Humildad tiene el mismo valor que cien.
  15. 15. Puntos de reflexión. • La Humildad se basa en el respeto a uno mismo. • La Humildad hace desaparecer la arrogancia. • La Humildad da luz a nuestros objetivos. • La Humildad como valor permite trabajar con dignidad y sin egoísmo por un mundo mejor. • Una persona humilde escucha y acepta a los demás. • La Humildad elimina el positivismo que construye la arrogancia. • La Humildad crea una mente abierta y el reconocimiento de las fuerzas de uno mismo y de los demás.
  16. 16. La humildad sirve para: Que cada persona identifique con honestidad sus capacidades y sus debilidades para que determine las áreas en que puede mejorar y solicite la ayuda que necesita de los demás, así como para que reconozca que el puede ser mejor.
  17. 17. ES DESISTIR DE TENER SIEMPRE LA RAZON Y CON ESO COMETER MENOS ERRORES.
  18. 18. TODO MUNDO DEBEMOS HACER EL ESFUERZO DE SER HUMILDES POR QUE DE VERDAD… VALE LA PENA “UN HOMBRE DEBE SER LO SUFICIENTEMENTE GRANDE COMO PARA ADMITIR SUS ERRORES, LOS SUFICIENTEMENTE INTELIGENTE COMO PARA APROVECHARLOS Y LO SUFICIENTEMENTE FUERTE PARA CORREGIRLOS”

