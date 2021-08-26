Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia Vicerrectoría Académica y de Investigación Curso: Inteligencia y Creatividad ...
2 En el entorno de Aprendizaje debe: Bajar la guía de actividad tarea 1: Pre- tarea-Gráfico del Syllabus y de sus fortalez...
3 2. Lineamientos generales para la elaboración de las evidencias de aprendizaje a entregar. Para evidencias elaboradas in...
4 será de cero puntos, sin perjuicio de la sanción disciplinaria correspondiente.
5 3. Formato de Rúbrica de evaluación Tipo de actividad: Independiente Momento de la evaluación: Inicial La máxima puntuac...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
30 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Guía de actividades y rúbrica de evaluación tarea 1 - presaberes

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
30 views

RUBLICA DE LA ACTIVIDAD

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Guía de actividades y rúbrica de evaluación tarea 1 - presaberes

  1. 1. 1 Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia Vicerrectoría Académica y de Investigación Curso: Inteligencia y Creatividad Código: 403040 Guía de actividades y rúbrica de evaluación – Tarea –1 Presaberes 1. Descripción de la actividad Tipo de actividad: Independiente Momento de la evaluación: Inicial Puntaje máximo de la actividad: 25 puntos La actividad inicia el: lunes, 23 de agosto de 2021 La actividad finaliza el: domingo, 5 de septiembre de 2021 Con esta actividad se espera conseguir los siguientes resultados de aprendizaje: Identificar los elementos básicos a través de la revisión y el estudio del Syllabus y las fortalezas personales, de acuerdo con los recursos tecnológicos y pedagógicos dispuestos para su desarrollo. La actividad consiste en: • Realizar diseño de un gráfico libre y original de su comprensión del syllabus del curso. • Realizar un gráfico donde describa las fortalezas que lo caracterizan como persona, en estas dimensiones: nivel personal, nivel familiar, nivel laboral (si lo tiene) y nivel de su comunidad. (El gráfico libre lo realizaran de forma creativa, no tiene restricciones, invéntelo, imagínelo, diséñelo, como usted quiera, puede ser un mapa conceptual, mapa de ideas, diagramas, red conceptual, folleto o cualquier otro que se le ocurra, donde muestre la comprensión del syllabus del curso y todos sus elementos y gráfico de sus fortalezas ). Para el desarrollo de la actividad tenga en cuenta que: En el entorno de Información inicial debe: Revisar la agenda, la presentación y los foros del curso que orientan sobre el proceso de formación en general. Estar pendiente de las fechas allí estipuladas para los encuentros sincrónicos.
  2. 2. 2 En el entorno de Aprendizaje debe: Bajar la guía de actividad tarea 1: Pre- tarea-Gráfico del Syllabus y de sus fortalezas personales, familiar, laboral y de su comunidad. Foro tarea 1 –presentación a sus compañeros, tutor y compartir las actividades sugeridas. En el entorno de Evaluación debe: Subir el trabajo solicitado en la guía Pre- tarea-Gráfico del Syllabus y de sus fortalezas personales, familiar, laboral o de su comunidad. Evidencias individuales: Las evidencias individuales para entregar son: El estudiante hará entrega de un documento en Word que contenga las siguientes especificaciones: • Portada: Contiene el nombre del estudiante, el código, el nombre del docente, la universidad y la fecha. • Gráfico del syllabus del curso Inteligencia y creatividad. • Gráfico de sus fortalezas personales, familiares, laborales y de su comunidad
  3. 3. 3 2. Lineamientos generales para la elaboración de las evidencias de aprendizaje a entregar. Para evidencias elaboradas independientemente, tenga en cuenta las siguientes orientaciones Todos los integrantes del grupo deben participar con sus aportes en el desarrollo de la actividad. 1. El estudiante debe entregar el desarrollo de la actividad con los lineamientos de la actividad. 2. Antes de entregar el producto solicitado deben revisar que cumpla con todos los requerimientos que se señalaron en esta guía de actividades. Tenga en cuenta que todos los productos escritos individuales o grupales deben cumplir con las normas de ortografía y con las condiciones de presentación que se hayan definido. En cuanto al uso de referencias considere que el producto de esta actividad debe cumplir con las normas APA En cualquier caso, cumpla con las normas de referenciación y evite el plagio académico, para ello puede apoyarse revisando sus productos escritos mediante la herramienta Turnitin que encuentra en el campus virtual. Considere que en el acuerdo 029 del 13 de diciembre de 2013, artículo 99, se considera como faltas que atentan contra el orden académico, entre otras, las siguientes: literal e) “El plagiar, es decir, presentar como de su propia autoría la totalidad o parte de una obra, trabajo, documento o invención realizado por otra persona. Implica también el uso de citas o referencias faltas, o proponer citad donde no haya coincidencia entre ella y la referencia” y liberal f) “El reproducir, o copiar con fines de lucro, materiales educativos o resultados de productos de investigación, que cuentan con derechos intelectuales reservados para la Universidad” Las sanciones académicas a las que se enfrentará el estudiante son las siguientes: a) En los casos de fraude académico demostrado en el trabajo académico o evaluación respectiva, la calificación que se impondrá será de cero puntos sin perjuicio de la sanción disciplinaria correspondiente. b) En los casos relacionados con plagio demostrado en el trabajo académico cualquiera sea su naturaleza, la calificación que se impondrá
  4. 4. 4 será de cero puntos, sin perjuicio de la sanción disciplinaria correspondiente.
  5. 5. 5 3. Formato de Rúbrica de evaluación Tipo de actividad: Independiente Momento de la evaluación: Inicial La máxima puntuación posible es de 25 puntos Primer criterio de evaluación: Diseña de manera original y creativa un gráfico libre de su comprensión del syllabus del curso. Este criterio representa 15 puntos del total de 25 puntos de la actividad. Nivel alto: El gráfico diseñado de manera original y creativo, contiene las características del syllabus del curso. Si su trabajo se encuentra en este nivel puede obtener entre 7 puntos y 15 puntos Nivel Medio: El grafico, del syllabus del curso, no se presenta de forma clara y organizada y contienen parcialmente las características del syllabus. Si su trabajo se encuentra en este nivel puede obtener entre 2 puntos y 7 puntos Nivel bajo: El estudiante no presenta el gráfico del syllabus del curso. Si su trabajo se encuentra en este nivel puede obtener entre 0 puntos y 1 puntos Segundo criterio de evaluación: Diseña un gráfico libre y creativo de las fortalezas que lo describan como persona, en algunas de estas dimensiones: personal, familiar, laboral o de su comunidad. Este criterio representa 10 puntos del total de 25 puntos de la actividad Nivel alto: El grafico diseñado de manera original y creativa representando las fortalezas que lo describen. Si su trabajo se encuentra en este nivel puede obtener entre 5 puntos y 10 puntos Nivel Medio: El grafico de las fortalezas, no se presenta de forma clara y organizada Si su trabajo se encuentra en este nivel puede obtener entre 2 puntos y 6 puntos Nivel bajo: No presento el gráfico de las fortalezas. Si su trabajo se encuentra en este nivel puede obtener entre 0 puntos y 1 puntos

    Be the first to comment

RUBLICA DE LA ACTIVIDAD

Views

Total views

30

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×