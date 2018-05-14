Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FILOSOFIA LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA Y ORIENTACIÓN METODOLOGÍA
BIBLIOGRAFIA Bernal, C. (2010). Metodología de la investigación. Colombia: Pearson.
UCE La ciencia Mayo 2018 Diego Carranza

UCE La ciencia Mayo 2018 Diego Carranza
Published in: Education
UCE La ciencia Mayo 2018 Diego Carranza

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FILOSOFIA LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA Y ORIENTACIÓN METODOLOGÍA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN • UCE La Ciencia Mayo 2018 • 5to “A” • Diego Carranza
  2. 2. Figura 1. Carranza (2018) Importancia y pertinencia
  3. 3. Figura 2. Carranza (2018) Educación actual Sociedad del conocimiento
  4. 4. Figura 3. Carranza (2018) Sociedad latinoamericana
  5. 5. Figura 4. Carranza (2018) Universidad e investigación
  6. 6. Figura 5. Carranza (2018) Ciencia progreso y calidad de vida
  7. 7. Figura 6. Carranza (2018) Ser humano actual ante la ciencia
  8. 8. Figura 7. Carranza (2018) Ciencia cultura y progreso
  9. 9. Figura 8. Carranza (2018) Ética y ciencia
  10. 10. Figura 9. Carranza (2018) Epistemología o filosofía de las ciencias
  11. 11. Figura 10. Carranza (2018) Concepto de epistemología
  12. 12. Figura 11. Carranza (2018) Clases de epistemología
  13. 13. Figura 12. Carranza (2018) Epistemologías regionales
  14. 14. Figura 13. Carranza (2018) Problemas de la epistemología
  15. 15. Figura 14. Carranza (2018) Concepto ciencia social
  16. 16. Figura 15. Carranza (2018) Concepto ciencia social
  17. 17. Figura 16. Carranza (2018) Concepto positivista ciencia social
  18. 18. Figura 17. Carranza (2018) Concepción hermenéutica ciencia social
  19. 19. Figura 18. Carranza (2018) Ciencias sociales entre dos guerras mundiales
  20. 20. Figura 19. Carranza (2018) Concepción actual de la ciencia
  21. 21. Figura 20. Carranza (2018) Complejidad e interdisciplinariedad de la ciencia
  22. 22. Figura 21. Carranza (2018) Necesidad de un pensamiento complejo
  23. 23. Figura 22. Carranza (2018) Interdisciplinariedad e integración del conocimiento
  24. 24. BIBLIOGRAFIA Bernal, C. (2010). Metodología de la investigación. Colombia: Pearson.

