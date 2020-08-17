Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD IDERECHOS HUMANOS Y CIUDADANOS.
Tema 1. Derechos , evolución y generaciones. Los ciudadanos. Aprendamos Los ciudadanos no sólo gozan de derechos individua...
Tema 1. Derechos , evolución y generaciones. La Modernidad. Aprendamos En esta época quedó superada esta visión, cuando el...
Clasificación de los derechos por su naturaleza o generación. Aprendamos Los derechos. No son disposiciones estáticas. Los...
Clasificación de los derechos por su naturaleza o generación. Aprendamos Segunda generación. Incluye derechos económicos, ...
Clasificación de los derechos por su naturaleza o generación. Aprendamos Cuarta generación. Surge a la par con la revoluci...
Tema . Derechos, evolución y generaciones.

Educación.

Published in: Education
Tema . Derechos, evolución y generaciones.

  1. 1. UNIDAD IDERECHOS HUMANOS Y CIUDADANOS.
  2. 2. Tema 1. Derechos , evolución y generaciones. Los ciudadanos. Aprendamos Los ciudadanos no sólo gozan de derechos individuales como miembros de la polis sino que además tienen que cumplir con los deberes impuestos. *Se remonta a la antigüedad clásica en Grecia entre el siglo V y IV a.C. *En Roma este concepto se denomina con el vocablo latino Civitas : < lugar donde se participa en los asuntos públicos > o lugar de civismo. Origen y evolución histórica de la ciudadanía. El concepto de ciudadanía. No todos quienes vivían en la polis eran considerados ciudadanos, solo un pequeño sector de la sociedad accedía a esta condición y gozar de derechos. Ser varón, ser mayor de edad, , haber nacido en Atenas, y ser libre ( no esclavo). Requisitos para ser ciudadano.
  3. 3. Tema 1. Derechos , evolución y generaciones. La Modernidad. Aprendamos En esta época quedó superada esta visión, cuando el monarca, Luis XVI , proclama que el poder debía estar centrado en manos del Estado. El concepto de ciudadanía adquiere una significación elitista, ahora se define en función de los vínculos de sangre y linaje. A partir de la caída del Imperio romano 476 d.C Momento en el que se origina la Edad Media. En el auge de la Revolución Francesa, los filósofos: Locke, Rousseau y Hobbes, etc rescatan la nocion de ciudadanía político – participativa y la sustentan los derechos universales: libertad, fraternidad e igualdad. Conformada con derechos aplicables para todas las personas, incluidas mujeres y niños. Firma de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos.
  4. 4. Clasificación de los derechos por su naturaleza o generación. Aprendamos Los derechos. No son disposiciones estáticas. Los cambios sociales y las nuevas necesidades históricas dan paso a la aparición de nuevos derechos que garantizan , a su vez, los anteriores y actúan de acuerdo a principios de interdependencia, indivisibilidad y universalidad. Incluye los derechos civiles y políticos, los cuales están dirigidos a proteger al ser humano de cualquier agresión de los órganos políticos. Proclamados a finales del siglo XVIII, dentro de estos están el derecho a la vida, a la integridad y a la libertad. Primera generación.
  5. 5. Clasificación de los derechos por su naturaleza o generación. Aprendamos Segunda generación. Incluye derechos económicos, sociales y culturales que surgen después de la II Guerra Mundial, como resultado de las atrocidades cometidas durante este período. Son de carácter supranacional. Surgen en la segunda mitad del siglo XX. Adquieren importancia en la globalización. Se encuentra los derechos: a la paz, solución de problemas alimenticios, demográficos, educativos, etc. Tercera generación. Encontramos los derechos: a la alimentación, a la educación, a la vivienda digna, a la salud y al trabajo.
  6. 6. Clasificación de los derechos por su naturaleza o generación. Aprendamos Cuarta generación. Surge a la par con la revolución tecnológica a finales del siglo XX y comienzos del XXI. La incidencia que la tecnología tiene en la vida de las personas ha generado la necesidad de crear derechos que protejan a los individuos en los nuevos espacios virtuales y reguíen las dinámicas relacionadas con las TIC.

