UNIDAD IV LA LUCHA POR LA INDEPENDENCIA Y LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL ESTADO EN LATINOAMÉRICA.
  1. 1. UNIDAD IV LA LUCHA POR LA INDEPENDENCIA Y LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL ESTADO EN LATINOAMÉRICA.
  2. 2. Tema 8. El Buen Vivir como perspectiva integral de vida. Aprendamos ¿Qué es el desarrollo? Es un concepto que cambia en todas las épocas. El desarrollo implica la construcción de una sociedad cimentada en principios democráticos que garanticen los Derechos Humanos y brinden los servicios necesarios para satisfacer sus necesidades básicas. Implementan políticas públicas para superar los desafíos económicos. Los Estados, en trabajo conjunto con el Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo ( PNUD). Por ejemplo: Pobreza, desempleo, subempleo, desnutrición infantil, restructura económica primario – exportadora y extractivita que causa graves afectaciones ambientales. Lo dicho anteriormente se vuelve un obstáculo para la consecución del desarrollo humano. ¿ Por qué los países buscan el desarrollo?
  3. 3. ¿ Cómo se mide el desarrollo? Aprendamos El PNUD Tener una vida larga y saludable. Adquirir conocimientos. Disfrutar de un nivel de vida digno. Mide el índice de Desarrollo Humano de cada país valorando sus avances en cuanto a la consecución, para sus ciudadanos/as. Según PNUD el Ecuador, con base en datos del 2015 mantiene un Alto Índice de Desarrollo Humano, ocupando el puesto 89 entre 188 países. Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo Tres fundamentales objetivos:
  4. 4. El Sumak Kawsay Aprendamos Art. 275 El Estado ecuatoriano se encamina a superar los graves desequilibrios en la equidad social y territorial. El régimen de desarrollo en el conjunto organizado, sostenible y dinámico de los sistemas económicos, políticos, socio – culturales y ambientales, que garantizan la realización del buen vivir. Art. 276: *Mejorar la calidad y esperanza de vida *Construir un sistema económico justo. *Mantener un ambiente sano. *Garantizar la soberanía nacional. *Promover la diversidad cultural. A través de la planificación del desarrollo y la inversión pública Objetivos más importantes del régimen de desarrollo:
  5. 5. El Sumak Kawsay Aprendamos Deberes generales del Estado en la consecución del Buen vivir. Art. 277: • Garantizar los derechos de las personas, colectividades y la naturaleza. • Dirigir, regular y planificar el proceso de desarrollo. • Generar y ejecutar las políticas públicas. • Producir bienes, crear y mantener infraestructura. • Proveer servicios públicos. • Impulsar el desarrollo de las actividades económicas. • Promover la ciencia, tecnología, las artes y los saberes ancestrales.

