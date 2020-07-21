Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIDAD IV LA LUCHA POR LA INDEPENDENCIA Y LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL ESTADO EN LATINOAMÉRICA.
Tema 7. Los desafíos económicos del Ecuador. Dependencia al petróleo Aprendamos Cuando el precio del barril de crudo sube ...
La dolarización. ¿ Es un fin en sí mismo? Aprendamos La dolarización en Ecuador ¿ Cuándo se decidió dolarizar ? En 1999 – ...
Pobreza, desempleo, subempleo y desnutrición. Aprendamos Datos del INEC – Junio de 2017 La pobreza con ingresos a nivel na...
Alternativas de superación de los problemas económicos. Aprendamos Primer paso para superar la pobreza Le corresponde al E...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 7. Los desafíos económicos del Ecuador

52 views

Published on

Educación.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema 7. Los desafíos económicos del Ecuador

  1. 1. UNIDAD IV LA LUCHA POR LA INDEPENDENCIA Y LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL ESTADO EN LATINOAMÉRICA.
  2. 2. Tema 7. Los desafíos económicos del Ecuador. Dependencia al petróleo Aprendamos Cuando el precio del barril de crudo sube la económica entra en bonanza, caso contrario presenta déficits, poniendo el peligro la dolarización porque salen de la economía más dólares de los que entran. La especialización primario exportadora, la escaza industrialización y la ausencia de mano de obra cualificada no permiten que la producción nacional se diversifique, ni se aumente el valor agregado los bienes primarios. Hemos entrado a una nueva fase, en la cual el Estado ha incentivado la extracción y explotación de minerales. País primario exportador Si los recursos provenientes de la renta petrolera y minería no son bien invertidos por el Estado en educación, salud, etc., entonces habremos desperdiciado la explotación de nuestros recursos naturales.
  3. 3. La dolarización. ¿ Es un fin en sí mismo? Aprendamos La dolarización en Ecuador ¿ Cuándo se decidió dolarizar ? En 1999 – 2000. Objetivo de la dolarización: Estabilizar la macroeconomía nacional, que tras gobiernos irresponsables y una grave crisis financiera, sumado a crisis internacionales, nos condujeron a sufrir fuertes procesos devaluatorios e inflacionarios. ¿ Es un fin en sí mismo? No puede llegar a ser un fin en sí mismo, los gobiernos no pueden pensar en mantenerla a toda costa, pues trae desventajas para nuestra economía. Cuando el dólar se aprecia se vuelve menos competitiva nuestra economía respecto a nuestros vecinos.
  4. 4. Pobreza, desempleo, subempleo y desnutrición. Aprendamos Datos del INEC – Junio de 2017 La pobreza con ingresos a nivel nacional se ubicó en 23,1 % y la extrema pobreza en 8,4 %. Se acentúa más en el área rural. A pesar de que se han disminuido los índices, la desnutrición infantil sigue siendo un obstáculo para su desarrollo. Presente sobre todo en las provincias Chimborazo, Bolívar y Santa Elena, el 40% sufren más niños/as indígenas. Ministerio Coordinador de Desarrollo Social El desempleo se colocó en el 4,5 % , siendo mayor en el área urbana que en la rural y el subempleo subió al 20,5 %. Estos cuatro factores son problemas estructurales que tienen que ser abordados por el Estado y la sociedad, mediante políticas públicas y cooperación pública – privada a largo plazo y centrados en el interés general.
  5. 5. Alternativas de superación de los problemas económicos. Aprendamos Primer paso para superar la pobreza Le corresponde al Estado, cumpliendo mandamientos constitucionales, sobre todo aquel que manda que su más alto deber es respetar y hacer respetar los derechos garantizados en la Constitución. No se puede superar la pobreza si gran parte de la población no cuenta con servicios básicos, con salud, educación ,etc. ; la inversión publica debe enfocarse en las áreas del territorio que han sido marginadas del progreso.

×