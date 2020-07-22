Tema 4 y 5. Los continentes y sus características.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD IV LOS PRIMEROS HABITANTES , SU DESARROLLO, SITUACIÓN SOCIAL EN LA ACTUALIDAD Y SITUACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA.
* El 60 % realizan actividades rurales. * El 80 % de lo que exporta son materias primas. * Países como Egipto, Túnez y Mar...
* Se basa en el desarrollo de sectores tecnológicos y financieros. * En Europa se encuentran la mayoría de países de renta...
La cooperación entre el gobierno , las industrias y el dominio de la tecnología han llevado a Asia al éxito económico. Asi...
* Australia que es la economía más desarrollada del continente tiene una fuerte presencia de su sector primario en las exp...
Su economía se sostiene por la explotación de materias primas como petróleo, minerales y alimentos: carnes , roja y lácteo...
Tema 5. El continente americano: América del norte y central. Principales Ríos Posee una gran diversidad debido a que cuen...
América Central. Ríos Uno de los más representativos es Tajamulco con 4.222 metros de altura, se encuentra en Guatemala. E...
Las Antillas. Flora y Fauna Inestabilidad por ello la presencia de volcanes activos, sismos y huracanes. Su clima es tropi...
  1. 1. UNIDAD IV LOS PRIMEROS HABITANTES , SU DESARROLLO, SITUACIÓN SOCIAL EN LA ACTUALIDAD Y SITUACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA.
  2. 2. * El 60 % realizan actividades rurales. * El 80 % de lo que exporta son materias primas. * Países como Egipto, Túnez y Marruecos poseen un 15% de población empleada en el sector industrial., mientras que mas de la mitad vive en situación de extrema pobreza ( subsisten con menos de 1$ diario) Tema 4. Perspectivas económicas de los continentes. Es muy rico en recursos naturales como diamantes, caucho y minerales en general, su situación económica es la más grave del mundo. África Trabajadores africanos Aprendamos
  3. 3. * Se basa en el desarrollo de sectores tecnológicos y financieros. * En Europa se encuentran la mayoría de países de renta alta del mundo formando parte de la Unión Europea y compartiendo el euro como moneda común. Europa Es el segundo continente más pequeño detrás de Oceanía y el cuarto más poblado con 740 millones de habitantes. Europa Economía Aprendamos Siglo XVI: las naciones europeas exploraron y colonizaron muchas partes del resto del mundo, explotando su mano de obra y recursos naturales, situación que les colocó en una situación ventajosa económicamente con respecto a las demás naciones y continente colonizados.
  4. 4. La cooperación entre el gobierno , las industrias y el dominio de la tecnología han llevado a Asia al éxito económico. Asia. Es dinámica y ha experimentado un acelerado crecimiento en el aspecto económico y en los relacionado a la ciencia, tecnología e inversión en educación. Economía Aprendamos Es el mayor productor global de alimentos y el mayor consumidor y tiene las mayores reservas de la mayoría de los minerales.
  5. 5. * Australia que es la economía más desarrollada del continente tiene una fuerte presencia de su sector primario en las exportaciones, sobretodo en el sector minero. Oceanía. * Es el continente más pequeño y menos poblado del mundo. Economía Aprendamos * Su aporte al PIB mundial es de apenas 1% . *La mayoría de islas que conforman el Océano Pacífico tienen unas economías rudimentarias y de subsistencia o autoabastecimiento basadas en la agricultura y la pesca, pero con un fuerte desarrollo del sector turístico.
  6. 6. Su economía se sostiene por la explotación de materias primas como petróleo, minerales y alimentos: carnes , roja y lácteos. América. En esta región se encuentran los países más desarrollados y con mejores condiciones de vida. Países como Canadá y Estados Unidos tienen un índice de Desarrollo Humano alto y cuenta con un alto grado de desarrollo industrial Norteamérica Centroamérica Aprendamos La economía se basa en la agricultura siendo Estados Unidos y Europa sus principales socios comerciales. Panamá y Costa Rica presentan un mejor desarrollo en su economía y calidad de vida. Sudamérica
  7. 7. Tema 5. El continente americano: América del norte y central. Principales Ríos Posee una gran diversidad debido a que cuenta con casi todos los climas; tiene una variedad de bosques tropicales, desiertos, llanuras, manglares, Han disminuido y algunos hábitats se han reducido, por el paso del ser humano por sus tierras. Yukón, Colorado, Grande y Mackenzie. Hemisferio norte y casi en su totalidad en el hemisferio occidental - Canadá, Estado Unidos y México; y cuenta con 572 millones de habitantes. Tiene un relleno llano. Cordilleras: escudo canadiense, la cadena montañosa de las Rocosas, etc. América del norte Aprendamos Ubicación Países Clima Naturaleza y fauna Cordilleras
  8. 8. América Central. Ríos Uno de los más representativos es Tajamulco con 4.222 metros de altura, se encuentra en Guatemala. Está en una categoría media baja, los medios de subsistencia y las plazas de trabajo son limitadas. Una gran porción no cuenta con servicios básicos, educación etc. Son cortos. Sus lagos más extensos son: Nicaragua, Managua y el Gatún ( canal de Panamá) Rodeada por el Océano Pacífico, es la parte que comprende la zona entre América del Norte y América del Sur. Por 7 países, con una población de 47 millones de habitantes. Montañas, valles, mesetas, llanuras y volcanes activos e inactivos. América central Aprendamos Ubicación Conformada Volcán Economía Tiene presencia de…
  9. 9. Las Antillas. Flora y Fauna Inestabilidad por ello la presencia de volcanes activos, sismos y huracanes. Su clima es tropical lluvioso y cálido. Varía de país a país, puesto que en unos han desarrollado una economía estable y otros se encuentran en pobreza extrema. No son muy variadas debido a su posición geográfica. Por la región insular del continente americano. Está compuesto por 13 países y cuenta con 43 millones de habitantes. Es complejo, existen formaciones recientes, así como antiguas ( Cordillera central ) Conocida como las islas del Caribe. Aprendamos Conforman Territorio Geografía y clima Economía Relieve

×