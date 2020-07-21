Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FORMAS DE RESISTENCIA Y EL OBJETIVO DE ALCANZAR UN MUNDO PARA TODOS. UNIDAD IV
A pesar de tener la premisa que indicaría nuestro origen aún no se logra establecer el porqué de las diferencias étnicas. ...
Igualdad en las diferencias. Sostener que todos debemos pensar , creer y querer lo mismo es una equivocación que han desem...
Es la manera de concebir la interacción o convivencia de dos o más culturas apoyados en el establecimiento de relaciones s...
Culturas milenarias Culturas ancestrales Un mundo con una inmensidad de culturas. Aprendamos Constitucionalmente están rec...
Mahatma Gandhi y Martin Luther King Nelson Mandela Por sociedades sin discriminación. Aprendamos Es tratada de forma difer...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 4 y 5. Diversidad cultural, la convivencia armónica y por un mundo diverso e incluso.

25 views

Published on

Educación.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema 4 y 5. Diversidad cultural, la convivencia armónica y por un mundo diverso e incluso.

  1. 1. FORMAS DE RESISTENCIA Y EL OBJETIVO DE ALCANZAR UN MUNDO PARA TODOS. UNIDAD IV
  2. 2. A pesar de tener la premisa que indicaría nuestro origen aún no se logra establecer el porqué de las diferencias étnicas. Tema 4. Diversidad cultural la convivencia armónica. Estudios científicos de antropólogos, genetistas y arqueólogos han llegado a la conclusión que posiblemente el ser humano tiene sus raíces en el continente africano. ¿Dónde nació la humanidad? Aprendamos Más allá de pensar que una cultura es mejor que otra, se debe trabajar en la idea de que todos tenemos un mismo origen y que las diferencias ayudan para que sigamos progresando como humanidad.
  3. 3. Igualdad en las diferencias. Sostener que todos debemos pensar , creer y querer lo mismo es una equivocación que han desembocado en los acontecimientos más violentos de la historia. Por ciertas personas que han creído que una étnia , religión o país es mejor que otro, a través de la fuerza han querido eliminar las diferencias. Para sostener procesos como la esclavitud y genocidios se ha creado el imaginario de que las personas blancas tienen una superioridad no solo moral sino biológica ante los demás. El idioma, religión, color de piel, identidad sexual, nacionalidad, etc. nos vuelven superficialmente diferentes , no obstante, lo que nos engrandece como seres humanos son los valores que individualmente y como sociedad practicamos. División del mundo por fronteras Aprendamos Motivo
  4. 4. Es la manera de concebir la interacción o convivencia de dos o más culturas apoyados en el establecimiento de relaciones sociales basadas en el respeto mutuo, sin que una de ellas se crea superior a la otra. Tema 5. Por un mundo diverso e inclusivo. Nos referimos a los hábitos, tradiciones , idioma o dialecto, creencias, arte, gastronomía, formas de relacionarse con los demás y con la naturaleza, de las personas de un determinado país o región del mundo. ¿Qué es la interculturalidad? Aprendamos ¿Qué es la diversidad cultural?
  5. 5. Culturas milenarias Culturas ancestrales Un mundo con una inmensidad de culturas. Aprendamos Constitucionalmente están reconocidas catorce nacionalidades indígenas, con su respectiva cosmovisión, por lo que establecer cuantas culturas hay en el mundo sería imposible. Gobiernos Ecuador Significa la perdida de una de comprender el mundo, quizá más armónicas con las personas y la naturaleza. Están en peligro de extinciónDeben fijar esfuerzos para resguardarlas y darles garantías para su sobrevivencia.
  6. 6. Mahatma Gandhi y Martin Luther King Nelson Mandela Por sociedades sin discriminación. Aprendamos Es tratada de forma diferente por una condición de etnia, de sexo, de nacionalidad, de religión, por sus ideas políticas o por su manera de vivir, catalogadas como fuera de lo “normal” Figuras Persona discriminada Se ha estudiado varios hechos a nivel mundial que demuestran lo peligroso que es considerarse superior a los demás. Pero siempre ante un hecho de injusticia hay personajes que resaltan por su lucha, resistencia y por sus ideales. Ha ocasionado la muerte de millones de personas, condiciones de vida inadmisibles , etc. Ofrendaron hasta la vida Pasó más de 20 años en prisión. Sus ideas y ejemplos deben inspirarnos y comprometernos con grandes o pequeñas acciones para conseguir sociedades libres de discriminación.

×