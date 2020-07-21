Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD IV FORMAS DE RESISTENCIA Y EL OBJETIVO DE ALCANZAR UN MUNDO PARA TODOS.
Tema 3. Reconocimiento de los Derechos Civiles. Sudáfrica y el apartheid Aprendamos * Sudáfrica fue colonizada por el Impe...
Nelson Mandela. Nelson Mandela. Aprendamos • Estudió Derecho y se involucró en la política anticolonialista. • Fue arresta...
Fin del apartheid 1989 Aprendamos • Inicio el desmantelamiento de las leyes que legitimaban al apartheid y estas fueron pa...
Movimiento por los Derechos Civiles. Años 50 Aprendamos • En Estados Unidos se inició la lucha por el reconocimiento de lo...
Personajes influyentes MOVIMIENTO POR LA IGUALDAD Aprendamos El movimiento por la igualdad civil sufrió una serie de repre...
Tema 6. Derecho a la libre expresión. ¿ Qué es y para qué sirve la libertad de expresión? Aprendamos Es considerada un der...
Responsabilidad de los medios. Obligaciones Aprendamos Se lo conoce como el cuarto poder en alusión a la influencia que ti...
Amenazas y desafíos de la libertad de expresión. La organización Reporteros Sin Fronteras ( RSF) Aprendamos Se puede consi...
  1. 1. UNIDAD IV FORMAS DE RESISTENCIA Y EL OBJETIVO DE ALCANZAR UN MUNDO PARA TODOS.
  2. 2. Tema 3. Reconocimiento de los Derechos Civiles. Sudáfrica y el apartheid Aprendamos * Sudáfrica fue colonizada por el Imperio Británico. * En 1948 los blancos ingleses instauraron un sistema de exclusión hacia los negros denominado apartheid. Apartheid * Fue un sistema de segregación racial que estableció la separación en todos los aspectos de la vida entre los blancos. * Se creó un sistema legal que sustentaba y legitimaba el racismo y concedía privilegios políticos, económicos y sociales a los blancos. * Provocó rechazo e indignación en el mundo entero. Varios países rompieron relaciones diplomáticas y comerciales con Sudáfrica.
  3. 3. Nelson Mandela. Nelson Mandela. Aprendamos • Estudió Derecho y se involucró en la política anticolonialista. • Fue arrestado varias veces por protestar en contra de este sistema. • En 1962 fue acusado de conspiración para destituir al gobierno, por lo que fue sentenciado a prisión de por vida. • Estuvo prisionero por 27 años, pero debido a que su lucha tuvo gran impacto a nivel mundial, se realizaron campañas que respaldaron su liberación. • Fue liberado en 1990 en medio de una agitación social en Sudáfrica.
  4. 4. Fin del apartheid 1989 Aprendamos • Inicio el desmantelamiento de las leyes que legitimaban al apartheid y estas fueron paulatinamente eliminadas. Referéndum • Los blancos aceptaron otorgarle el derecho al voto a la mayoría negra. 1994 • Se realizaron las primeras elecciones democráticas del país. • Nelson Mandela fue electo presidente por mayoría absoluta. • Mandela se convirtió en el símbolo de la libertad de todos los habitantes negros de Sudáfrica y de la reconciliación de todo el país.
  5. 5. Movimiento por los Derechos Civiles. Años 50 Aprendamos • En Estados Unidos se inició la lucha por el reconocimiento de los derechos civiles para este segmento de la población Derechos civiles • Son aquellos que protegen las libertades individuales de su violación por medio de la represión de cualquier tipo de poder y garantizan al ciudadano su participación en la vida civil y política del Estado en condiciones de igualdad. Discriminación hacia los africanos. • Desigualdad salarial. • No podían ocupar los mismo servicios sanitarios que los blancos. • Asesinato de afroamericanos por parte de blancos era común y no era penado por la ley. • El racismo y la segregación fueron sucesos que padecían a diario. Acciones que tuvieron impacto • Brutal asesinato de un adolescente afroamericano, cuyo cuerpo fue visto en su velorio por miles de personas; la madre decidió dejar el féretro abierto para que pudieran evidenciar la violencia con que su hijo fue asesinado por dos jóvenes blancos.
  6. 6. Personajes influyentes MOVIMIENTO POR LA IGUALDAD Aprendamos El movimiento por la igualdad civil sufrió una serie de represiones por parte de la fuerza pública y por grupos de extrema derecha, especialmente del Ku Klux Klan ( KKK) , aun así el movimiento logró vencer. MARTIN LUTHER KING La más importante fue la de 1963 en Washington donde asistieron 250.000 manifestantes. Allí, Martin Luther King pronunció su célebre discurso “I have a dream” que contenía un mensaje sobre la esperanza de obtener un mundo justo para todos. Martin Luther King y Malcom X
  7. 7. Tema 6. Derecho a la libre expresión. ¿ Qué es y para qué sirve la libertad de expresión? Aprendamos Es considerada un derecho humano por ser indispensable para el fortalecimiento de sociedades democráticas donde los gobiernos tienen el deber de escuchar a sus ciudadanos. El derecho de poder decir lo que pensamos u opinamos, también incluye el poder de buscar información en el medio de comunicación o de difusión de nuestra elección. Es indispensable para el trabajo de periodistas o de comunicadores sociales; este derecho les garantiza el poder acceder a información y poder difundirla sin ningún tipo de censura. Es considerado un valor fundamental para establecer y fomentar sociedades donde la base de solución de conflictos sea el diálogo.
  8. 8. Responsabilidad de los medios. Obligaciones Aprendamos Se lo conoce como el cuarto poder en alusión a la influencia que tienen en la sociedad y en la creación de una opinión pública, sobretodo en temas políticos. Podemos manifestar lo que pensamos u opinamos, siempre en parámetro de respeto, veracidad y responsabilidad. No se refiere a expresar injurias o calumnias hacia una persona o un segmento de la población Son los garantes de certificar que lo que se transmite sea siempre en los parámetros establecidos por las leyes de cada país y sobretodo con respeto y autenticidad. Medios de comunicación Toda libertad conlleva responsabilidad y la libre expresión no es la excepción.
  9. 9. Amenazas y desafíos de la libertad de expresión. La organización Reporteros Sin Fronteras ( RSF) Aprendamos Se puede considerar un privilegio en ciertas partes del mundo donde hay regímenes autoritarios es contra la ley difundir o recibir información de medios no avalados por los gobiernos. Realiza el índice sobre la libertad de prensa en la que enlista a los países en donde el derecho a la libre expresión es vulnerado o en donde la profesión de periodista es una labor peligrosa de ejercer. Una de las acciones para promover y concienciar a la ciudadanía sobre su derecho es la creación del Día Mundial de la Libertad de Prensa que se lo celebra cada 3 de mayo. Es compromiso de todos el ejercer de la manera más correcta y vigilar que no sea utilizada de forma errónea por ninguna persona o institución. La libre expresión

