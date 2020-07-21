Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIDAD IV LOS PRIMEROS HABITANTES , SU DESARROLLO, SITUACIÓN SOCIAL EN LA ACTUALIDAD Y SITUACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA.
  2. 2. Tema 3. Grandes civilizaciones mesoamericanas: Maya y Azteca. Civilización Azteca Aprendamos El imperio Azteca alcanzó su máximo desarrollo en el siglo XV y XVI gracias a su sistema de tributación, llegó a ser la urbe más importante y poderosa, extendiendo su poder por toda la región de Mesoamérica. Sabías que… Los Mexicas o conocidos comúnmente como los Aztecas , se desarrollaron durante los siglos XIV, hasta la llegada de los españoles en el siglo XVI. Se ubicaron en la región de Mesoamérica y la capital de este imperio fue Tenochtitlan. La Triple Alianza Estuvo formado por una aglomeración de pueblos que conformaron una entidad política conocida por Triple Alianza: - Los mexicas. - Los Alcolhua. - Tlacopan.
  3. 3. ¿ Cómo se unificó el imperio Azteca? La civilización Azteca se caracterizó Aprendamos • Por concentrar varias comunidades con idiomas, costumbres y culturas diferentes. • La unión entre ella se dio por asuntos religiosos, por la concentración militar y la contribución obligatoria de impuestos de los pueblos mesoamericanos. Civilización interétnica A pesar de serlo, se estableció un idioma oficial que fue la lengua náhuatl. A través de esa lengua se comunicó y transmitió historias y ritos. Religión * Son considerados como el pueblo más religioso de la región mesoamericana. * Eran politeístas y adoraban a los astros. Practicaban ritos y rendían culto en los templos sacerdotales. * Uno de sus dioses más importante fue Huitzilopochtli, dios de la guerra y representaba el Sol. El dios Quetzalcóatl “serpiente emplumada”
  4. 4. Civilización Maya. Civilización Maya Aprendamos Se ubicó en los actuales territorios de Honduras, Guatemala, Belice, El Salvador y la parte sureste de México. Es la única cultura en América Latina que tuvo un sistema de escritura, denominado escritura glífica. Desarrollo: periodos 2000 A.C y 250 D.C Fue una de las sociedades más densamente pobladas y dinámicas en el aspecto cultural. Se incluye una obra literaria “El Rabinal Achí ” que significa danza del tambor. Esta obra fue declarada Patrimonio Oral e Intangible de la Humanidad por la UNESCO ( 2005)
  5. 5. Organización social Maya. Aprendamos En la cúspide se encuentra el gobernante, sus familiares y los funcionarios de alto rango. Luego le seguían los demás funcionarios públicos y los trabajadores especializados. Por último, se encuentran los campesinos, obreros y prisioneros de guerra que realizaban el trabajo esclavo. *Invención del número cero y utilizaron un sistema de numeración de base 20. * Crearon un calendario solar, más preciso que el calendario gregoriano.

