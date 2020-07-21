Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tema 2. La resistencia pacífica.

  1. 1. FORMAS DE RESISTENCIA Y EL OBJETIVO DE ALCANZAR UN MUNDO PARA TODOS. UNIDAD IV
  2. 2. Tema 2. La resistencia pacífica. Aprendamos 1. Primer mundo con los países desarrollados capitalistas. 2. Segundo Mundo constituido por la URSS. 3. Tercer Mundo conformados por los países de Asia, África y América Latina. Independencia de las colonias asiáticas Inició cuando la India obtuvo su independencia del Imperio británico. 1917 Procesos de independencia Se destaca el proceso de independencia de India por ser uno de los primeros países en conseguir su liberación después de años de lucha. En los años 50 se acuñó estos términos:
  3. 3. Mahatma Gandhi y la resistencia pacífica. Aprendamos Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi - Abogado de profesión. - Dirigente del Movimiento de independencia indio. - Considerado como una figura de importancia a nivel mundial. - Su liderazgo fue decisivo para la conquista de la emancipación india. - La independencia se consiguió tras años de revoluciones que llegaron a su fin en agosto de 1947. La India fue la colonia más extensa e importante para el imperio británico.
  4. 4. Desobediencia civil. Aprendamos Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi - Era el arma más efectiva de resistencia y sus acciones consistían en realizar manifestación no violentas y retirar toda participación al estado colonial que incluían medidas como: el no pago de impuestos, desconocimiento de instituciones educativas, cortes, gobiernos y títulos británicos y el boicot a los productos de la colonia. Sabía que… El movimiento pacifista indio pasó a la historia y ha sido fuente de inspiración para propugnar una resistencia no violenta frente a la opresión y tiranía.
  5. 5. Desobediencia civil. Aprendamos Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi - Otras acciones que llevó a cabo fueron huelgas de hambre; vivía de una manera simple y fue arrestado en varias ocasiones. - Pensaba que el trabajo y el capital son de igual importancia para el desarrollo de las personas y la sociedad por lo que debía buscarse un equilibrio entre estos dos factores. - Fue el defensor y practicaba el vegetarianismo rechazando cualquier forma de maltrato a los animales.
  6. 6. Desobediencia civil. Aprendamos Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi - Sus acciones y si influencia en las conversaciones para la independencia fueron inmensas. - Viendo liberado a su país luchó por la eliminación de los conflictos religiosos, defendiendo a los musulmanes que se encontraban en territorio indio. - Fue asesinado por un fanático integracionista, el 30 de enero de 1948 a la edad de 78 años, su cuerpo fue incinerado y sus cenizas fueron arrojadas al río Ganges. Sabía que… No pudo impedir que el territorio indio se divida y de paso al estado de Pakistán ( de mayoría musulmana) , hecho que lamentaría hasta el final de sus días.

