Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIDAD IV LOS PRIMEROS HABITANTES , SU DESARROLLO, SITUACI�N SOCIAL EN LA ACTUALIDAD Y SITUACI�N GEOGR�FICA.
Tema 2. El papel de la mujer en el descubrimiento de la agricultura. Aprendamos 1. Agri que significa campo 2. Cultura que...
La agricultura, invenci�n de la mujer. Aprendamos La invenci�n de la agricultura Se le atribuye a la mujer. Ella era la en...
El origen del patriarcado. Aprendamos Desarrollo de la agricultura Como recolectora de alimentos, la mujer ten�a los conoc...
Tipos de productos agr�colas en Am�rica. Aprendamos Invenci�n de utensilios para moler los granos o para guardar los fruto...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 2. El papel de la mujer en la agricultura.

44 views

Published on

Educación.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema 2. El papel de la mujer en la agricultura.

  1. 1. UNIDAD IV LOS PRIMEROS HABITANTES , SU DESARROLLO, SITUACI�N SOCIAL EN LA ACTUALIDAD Y SITUACI�N GEOGR�FICA.
  2. 2. Tema 2. El papel de la mujer en el descubrimiento de la agricultura. Aprendamos 1. Agri que significa campo 2. Cultura que se lo puede traducir como cultivo o crianza. �C�mo se descubri� la agricultura? La palabra agricultura viene de dos vocablos griegos: Origen de la agricultura Pudo ser ocasionada por cambios clim�ticos o por la escasez de animales para la casa o frutos de recolecci�n. Este evento signific� una reducci�n de la diversidad de alimentos creando cambios en la evoluci�n de nuestra especie. Esta actividad sirvi� para que las tribus se asentaran en un lugar determinado y lograran controlar qu� producir y consumir. Data del per�odo Neol�tico y las primeras plantas cultivadas fueron el trigo y la cebada. Fue la base de grandes civilizaciones como la Mesopotamia, Antiguo Egipto, culturas precolombinas de Am�rica y la cultura China
  3. 3. La agricultura, invenci�n de la mujer. Aprendamos La invenci�n de la agricultura Se le atribuye a la mujer. Ella era la encargada de recoger los frutos y la crianza de los ni�os. La mujer como recolectora conoc�a las estaciones y los ciclos de los frutos. Se piensa que la mujer con el pasar del tiempo se percat� que las semillas que ca�an en la tierra volv�an a germinar.
  4. 4. El origen del patriarcado. Aprendamos Desarrollo de la agricultura Como recolectora de alimentos, la mujer ten�a los conocimientos y debido a la observaci�n cultiv� las primeras plantas desarrollando as� la agricultura. Esta actividad hace que se ampl�e la divisi�n del trabajo y surja una sociedad m�s compleja con actividades artesanales y comerciales. La nueva situaci�n de la mujer la excluy� de la econom�a y de la vida social dando origen, seg�n algunos antrop�logos, al patriarcado. La agricultura recluy� a la mujer al espacio dom�stico y a la maternidad, labor que se intensific� provocando una mayor densidad de poblaci�n.
  5. 5. Tipos de productos agr�colas en Am�rica. Aprendamos Invenci�n de utensilios para moler los granos o para guardar los frutos Dentro de los productos que se sembraban est�n: el aguacate, calabaza, chile, frijol y zapotes en Mesoam�rica. En la regi�n andina: el ma�z, la papa y la quinua. En zonas de clima h�medo como el Caribe y la Amazon�a : la yuca Sistemas de terrazas que fueron utilizadas por la cultura Inca para la agricultura.

×