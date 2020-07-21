Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tema 1. ¿Cómo se pobló el continente americano ? Aprendamos Estudios científicos han señalado que el ser humano nació en e...
Muestras arqueológicas encontradas: Cultura Folsom. Aprendamos Restos arqueológicos más relevantes. *Nuevo México ( EEUU) ...
Joven indígena que descubrió una serie de huesos en la aldea de Clovis ( Nuevo México) Cultura Clovis. 1929, Ridgely White...
El pueblo Clovis cazaba mamuts ya que en los sitios donde se han encontrado estas puntas conjuntamente se han hallado rest...
Tema 1. ¿Cómo se pobló el continente americano ?

  1. 1. LOS PRIMEROS HABITANTES , SU DESARROLLO, SITUACIÓN SOCIAL EN LA ACTUALIDAD Y SITUACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA. UNIDAD IV
  2. 2. Tema 1. ¿Cómo se pobló el continente americano ? Aprendamos Estudios científicos han señalado que el ser humano nació en el continente africano y de ahí se fueron dispersando en el resto del mundo. Arribo de los seres humanos a América El ser humano migró desde Siberia por el estrecho de Bering hace 13000 o 14. 000 años A.C Los primeros pobladores habrían llegado por el océano pacífico desde las islas polinesias Después de que los paleoamericanos entrasen en el continente, el paso de Beringia fue cubierto nuevamente por el mar, de modo que quedaron asilados. Para la comunidad científica no existen pruebas reales de un contacto transoceánico entre América y el resto del mundo. Diversas teorías sobre la llegada de los primeros habitantes
  3. 3. Muestras arqueológicas encontradas: Cultura Folsom. Aprendamos Restos arqueológicos más relevantes. *Nuevo México ( EEUU) , donde en 1908 se localizaron unos enormes huesos en la aldea Folsom. *En 1926 se descubrió varias puntas de flecha que luego volverían a encontrarse en Clovis y otros yacimientos. *Es posible que la cultura Folsom haya derivado de la cultura Clovis, es la más primitiva que data del 9.000 a. C y el 8.000 a. C. Cultura Folsom Se caracterizó por la forma de las puntas de flecha utilizadas para matar bisontes, encontradas en los yacimientos en los que se han recogido diversos utensilios. Estos yacimientos presentan evidencias de bisontes muertos, aunque la alimentación Folsom también incluía cabras, marmotas, ciervos y conejos.
  4. 4. Joven indígena que descubrió una serie de huesos en la aldea de Clovis ( Nuevo México) Cultura Clovis. 1929, Ridgely Whiteman 1932, Universidad de Pensilvania Confirmó que se trataba de un asentamiento indígena y verificó el tipo especial de punta flecha que sería conocida como “punta Clovis” que datan de 10. 900 y el 11.500 a. C. Punta Clovis Forma acanalada de sus puntas de lanza hechas en piedra. Estas eran talladas hasta la mitad de la pieza como una especie de canal que servía para asegurar la punta al palo. Estas puntas tienen un grado de perfección y estética que no es habitual de encontrar en épocas prehistóricas.
  5. 5. El pueblo Clovis cazaba mamuts ya que en los sitios donde se han encontrado estas puntas conjuntamente se han hallado restos de este animal. Cultura Clovis. Hipótesis Extinción del mamut Fue consecuencia de la caza realizada por este pueblo, pero esta teoría no ha sido probada y es muy controvertida dentro de la comunidad científica. Desde la década de 1930 y desde la confirmación por el método de carbono 14. La comunidad científica estadounidense reconoció que la cultura Clovis es la más antigua de América y que estaba relacionada con la llegada de los primeros seres humanos. Este se conoció como “consenso Clovis” y tuvo gran aceptación internacional.

