Historia 2bgu 5.5

UNIDAD 5: EL SISTEMA COLONIAL TEMA 4: SUBLEVACIONES INDIGENAS
Los conquistadores ib�ricos explotaron de forma abusiva las riquezas, se apropiaron de las tierras m�s productivas y desal...
Posteriormente surge la Mita, otro instrumento de explotaci�n, el mismo que fue instaurado por parte del Virrey del Per�, ...
PROTAGONISMO DE JULIAN APAZA NINA, JOSE GABRIEL CONDORCANQUI NAGUERA Y FERNANDO DAQUILEMA T�pac Katari fue un reconocido l...
Jos� Gabriel Condorcanqui Noguera, de origen peruano y descendiente inca, fue un destacado l�der cacique que se enfrent� a...
Las huellas del maltrato a las cuales eran sometidas los ind�genas de Ecuador, sembraron en Fernando Daquilema el potencia...
