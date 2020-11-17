Historia 1bgu 5.3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIDAD 5: EL ESPLENDOR DE GRRECIA TEMA 3:UNA DEMOCRACIA EXCLUYENTE
  2. 2. LOS ORIGENES DE LA DEMOCRACIA Para entender c�mo la democracia se origin� en Grecia debemos analizar dos conceptos fundamentales: polis y demos. Podemos definir a la democracia como el sistema de gobierno donde todos los ciudadanos tienen derechos pol�ticos por igual y, por lo tanto, pueden expresarse libremente sobre los temas que conciernen a todos, adem�s de participar activamente en la pol�tica y el gobierno de la ciudad.
  3. 3. Demos, en cambio, se refer�a a todos los ciudadanos pertenecientes a la ciudad, excluyendo a extranjeros, esclavos y mujeres. Se llegaba a ser ciudadano cuando: se era hijo de ciudadanos atenienses y al haber cumplido 18 a�os de edad. La polis, constitu�a todo el territorio de una ciudad-estado, que ten�a autonom�a en la administraci�n de su gobierno e independencia respecto a otras ciudades. Adem�s, inclu�a a las personas que eran ciudadanas, los extranjeros, los esclavos y las edificaciones.
  4. 4. UNA ORGANIZACI�N DEMOCRATICA EXCLUYENTE Democracia practicada en Atenas era muy distinta de c�mo la conocemos ahora, ya que estaba fundamentada en la esclavitud y en la exclusi�n de las mujeres del gobierno, adem�s, los extranjeros eran limitados en sus derechos y no ten�an capacidad de intervenir en el Estado.
  5. 5. Otra diferencia fundamental con la democracia actual, que la podemos considerar representativa, participativa y directa, es que la democracia griega siempre fue directa. los ciudadanos ten�an el derecho de participar en las decisiones del gobierno que se tomaban en la Asamblea (Ekkles�a), la cual se reun�a, casi semanalmente, durante cuarenta veces al a�o, all� se discut�an los temas, eran sujetos a votaci�n y quienes estaban a favor, levantaban su mano en se�al de aprobaci�n. Tambi�n exist�a en la antigua Grecia el Consejo (Bul�), que era un grupo de 500 ciudadanos elegidos por sorteo de acuerdo al territorio de donde proven�an y quienes se encargaban, por un a�o, de estudiar y proponer las decisiones del gobierno ateniense a la Asamblea.
  6. 6. Una �ltima instituci�n creada por los antiguos griegos fueron las Cortes Populares (Diskateria) donde 500 ciudadanos voluntarios eran elegidos por sorteo para ser jurados, siempre y cuando, tuvieran m�s de 30 a�os de edad. Ellos eran los encargados de juzgar los conflictos legales dentro de la polis.

