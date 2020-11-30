Ciudadania 1bgu 6.5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIDAD 6: NUESTRO ESTADO PLURINACIONAL TEMA 5: APORTES CULTURALES. LITERATURAY COSMOVISION
  2. 2. LITERATURA DE LAS COMUNIDADES INDIGENAS Antes de la �poca colonial ha resultado imposible encontrar relatos escritos que hayan perdurado hasta nuestros d�as, debido a que los Incas no desarrollaron un sistema de escritura formal. Sin embargo, durante la colonia, ya encontramos varios relatos escritos en kichwa, entre los que destaca el poema Eleg�a de la muerte de Atahualpa cuyo autor se desconoce (ver figura 6.8).
  3. 3. Juan Le�n Mera, dice de ella lo siguiente: �La lengua quichua es una de las m�s expresivas, armoniosas y dulces de las conocidas en Am�rica; se adapta a maravilla a la expresi�n de todas las pasiones, y a veces su concisi�n y nervio es intraducible a otros idiomas. Merced a sus buenas cualidades, no hay objeto material o abstracto que no anime con viv�simos colores e im�genes hermosas�. Dentro de la poes�a, se destacan los arawis, poemas que expresan intensos sentimientos cargados de un tono triste. La m�sica conocida como yarav�es, es una continuaci�n directa de este tipo de poes�a. En la narrativa, no solo las nacionalidades ind�genas, sino otras comunidades y pueblos, como los montubios, han presentado riqu�simos aportes en forma de leyendas.
  4. 4. LITERATURA INDIGENISTA Y DE LOS PUEBLOS ECUATORIANOS El escritor Jorge Icaza, con su novela Huasipungo, marc� un hito no solo de la literatura ecuatoriana sino latinoamericana, realizando un relato conmovedor sobre la condici�n de explotaci�n que viv�an los ind�genas de nuestro territorio. Otros autores provenientes de distintas regiones como Luis A. Mart�nez, hicieron eco de esta tem�tica que ha sido denominada indigenista. Paralelo a este movimiento, y con centro en la costa, existi� un grupo de escritores que han sido denominados como el Grupo de Guayaquil, qui�nes abordaron tem�ticas que hablaban sobre la condici�n del campesino montubio, llenando sus p�ginas con las tradiciones y modismos de estos habitantes.
  5. 5. COSMOVISION El cielo representa aquello que esta fuera de la comprensi�n racional de la mente humana, pero que est� en constante influencia con la vida cotidiana. El estudio de los ciclos lunares, los periodos de lluvias y sequ�as, el respeto a los fen�menos naturales, son algunos elementos que representan los aprendizajes derivados de esto. Lo terrenal, en cambio, est� ligado al cuidado de la tierra, de los recursos naturales, a una convivencia y aprovechamiento de lo que brinda la naturaleza, de un modo sustentable y que cuide a lo que consideran su madre, la Pachamama.
  6. 6. Los ind�genas emplean un elemento simb�lico denominado chakana, o cruz andina, para representar los cuatro aspectos fundamentales para conseguir esta convivencia arm�nica, que son: el saber, el querer, el hacer y el poder. Actualmente, escritoras como Gina Maldonado y Lucia Lema, buscan difundir no solo la cosmovisi�n indigena, sino tambi�n su lengua materna, a trav�s de la literatura.

