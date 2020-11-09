Ciudadania 1bgu 4.3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIDAD 4: SOBERANIA TEMA 3: SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA
  2. 2. SOBERANIAALIMENTARIA Es uno de los derechos que tienen los pueblos de controlar los factores de producci�n del sector de la agricultura, la pesca y la recolecci�n, por medio de la implementaci�n de un tipo de agronom�a familiar, campesina e ind�gena, bajo una l�gica aut�noma y equitativa de orientaci�n ecol�gica.
  3. 3. Para esto es necesario recuperar el modo de producci�n ancestral y ecol�gico, por medio de pr�cticas econ�micas solidarias, junto con la aplicaci�n de controles a los mercados, agilitando as�, el acceso ecu�nime y apropiado a los alimentos.
  4. 4. LA SOBERANIAALIMENTARIA Y EL SUMAK KAUSAY Alimentarse de manera saludable, con productos de nuestra tierra, labrada por las manos de nuestra gente y en correspondencia con nuestras tradiciones, es un derecho primordial dentro del Sumak Kawsay. El Sumak Kawsay es un principio de la sabidur�a ind�gena que significa Vida en plenitud, y ha sido traducido como: Buen Vivir. Esta idea implica una forma de convivencia arm�nica con la naturaleza y con la diversidad cultural que nos rodea. Dentro de la Constituci�n del 2008 en los art�culos 281 y 282, instituyendo un marco legal que lo respalde. Est�n estipulados de la siguiente manera:
  5. 5. El gobierno se hace responsable de proveer la tecnolog�a y la infraestructura necesaria que requerir� para el cumplimiento de esta nueva econom�a solidar�a y social. Del mismo modo, velar� por la inocuidad y la salubridad de estos productos. La primera reforma agraria en Ecuador se dio en 1964 con la ley contra el trabajo precario que aboli� los huasipungos y se otorg� la propiedad de la tierra a quien la trabajaba. En la reforma agraria de 1973 se consolid� la idea del Ecuador como un pa�s en v�as del desarrollo por medio de la industrializaci�n de la agricultura, pero no se modific� la estructura de la tenencia de la tierra.

