Empresa Food Lovers

  1. 1. Amor, sabor y servicio … » Diego Andres Doria León
  2. 2. Somos una empresa líder en nuestra cocina mediterránea y de mercado, junto a un servicio atento, hacen que todos los invitados se sientan a gusto y perfectamente servidos. Tenemos un sistema de paneles que nos permite crear diferentes espacios privados donde organizar reuniones, presentaciones de productos, ruedas de prensa o cualquier evento corporativo Todos los espacios disponen de conexión WIFI, sistema de audio y pantalla para la proyección.
  3. 3. Lograr una empresa altamente productiva, innovadora, competitiva y dedicada para la plena satisfacción de nuestros clientes . Alcanzar el primer lugar en el mercado como el mejor restaurante con proyección internacional Formar o crear un lugar encantador hecho a la medida de los antojos de nuestros clientes, pensando cuidadosamente y hasta el más mínimo detalle para disfrutar una y otra vez con los más exquisitos y deliciosos platos
  4. 4. La terraza interior se convierte en el marco ideal para una cena o comida al aire libre y también para la celebración de aperitivos y cócteles de grupos 🌼 🌼 🌼 Para todas tus celebraciones importantes, como reuniones familiares o de amigos. Cumpleaños, aniversarios de parejas, fiestas sorpresas, graduaciones, reencuentros Servicio de organización personalizado para toda la preparación del banquete, lista de invitados, minutas, entrega de regalos, pastel nupcial. Preparación musical de todo el evento y de la fiesta. Cocina pensada, culturalmente al día, cada ingrediente tiene su gusto, aroma y textura. Una cocina para comer bien, bueno y sano. todos nuestros platos están elaborados con productos de temporada y de la zona, hechos con el objetivo de mantener el sabor y la esencia de los productos junto a un servicio atento, hacen que todos los invitados se sientan a gusto y perfectamente servidos.
  5. 5. 3125014031 –3008634392📞 Para mayor información o solicitar nuestros servicios contáctenos en: www.foodlovers.com Avenida campestre, Edificio sur, oficina 200 Valledupar, cesar
  6. 6.  Tenemos el conocimiento, la iniciativa y experiencia para enfrentar los retos que indudablemente se van a plantear, plena confianza de lo que hacemos y estamos dispuesto a correr el riesgo por nuestra empresa, tenemos ganas de superarnos y sobre todo, nos apasiona servirles con amor a nuestros clientes. Estamos decididos a dar lo mejor de nosotros para hacer un buen trabajo aprovechando al máximo la oportunidad que brinda el mercado pero también teniendo la posibilidad de ser apoyados por nuestra universidad teniendo mayores éxitos siendo reconocidos internacionalmente convirtiéndonos en una fuente trabajo contribuyendo continuamente al desarrollo económico de nuestra además de realización personal y desarrollo de quienes laboran en la empresa Nuestra empresa merece ser seleccionada en la convocatoria Emprendimiento Upecista.

