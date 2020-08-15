Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESUPUESTO Y COSTO BOLETIN INFORMATIVO Autores: Diego Herrera ci : 27.298.047 Marieidi Mavarez ci : 24.363.298
CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS  ¿Qué es un presupuesto?  En economía, un presupuesto se refiere a la cantidad de dinero que se necesi...
TIPOS DE PRESUPUESTOS  Presupuesto maestro No es difícil entender su importancia, ya que el nombre lo deja en claro. Dent...
TIPOS DE PRESUPUESTO  Presupuesto operacional  Recoge los datos y análisis de ingresos y gastos de acuerdo a una proyecc...
TIPOS DE PRESUPUESTO  Presupuesto de ingresos o ventas  Son las proyecciones a futuro y datos de tipo económico que mues...
TIPOS DE PRESUPUESTOS  Presupuesto de flujo de caja  A la hora de tomar decisiones administrativas sobre el uso de los r...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS PRESUPUESTOS  -SEGÚN LA FLEXIBILIDAD  Rígidos, estáticos, fijos o asignados.  Estos se elaboran pa...
CLASIFICACIÓN DEL PRESUPUESTO  A costos plazos, Son los presupuestos que se planifican para cubrir un ciclo de operación ...
IMPORTANCIA DE LOS PRESUPUESTO  El presupuesto permite tener un control de nuestros ingresos y gastos en un período de ti...
COMO ELABORAR UN PRESUPUESTO  Identifique su Ingreso Neto Mensual Identifique el dinero que ingresa a su hogar después de...
SU ESTADO FINANCIERO PERSONAL  Además de crear un presupuesto, considere crear un Estado Financiero Personal, herramienta...
  1. 1. PRESUPUESTO Y COSTO BOLETIN INFORMATIVO Autores: Diego Herrera ci : 27.298.047 Marieidi Mavarez ci : 24.363.298
  2. 2. CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS  ¿Qué es un presupuesto?  En economía, un presupuesto se refiere a la cantidad de dinero que se necesita para hacer frente a cierto número de gastos necesarios para acometer un proyecto. De tal manera, se puede definir como una cifra anticipada que estima el coste que va a suponer la realización de dicho objetivo.
  3. 3. TIPOS DE PRESUPUESTOS  Presupuesto maestro No es difícil entender su importancia, ya que el nombre lo deja en claro. Dentro de los tipos de presupuesto, el maestro es el que reúne todos los presupuestos individuales y presenta una imagen unificada de las proyecciones financieras generales de la empresa. ¿Cuánta información contiene? Toda. Hablamos de los datos económicos de ventas, gastos de producción y operacionales, activos, flujo de caja, ingresos, todo lo que tenga que ver con la salud financiera y actividad
  4. 4. TIPOS DE PRESUPUESTO  Presupuesto operacional  Recoge los datos y análisis de ingresos y gastos de acuerdo a una proyección hecha para un periodo de tiempo determinado.  Dentro de este encontramos datos de diferentes departamentos y muestra el estado de ganancias y pérdidas a futuro.
  5. 5. TIPOS DE PRESUPUESTO  Presupuesto de ingresos o ventas  Son las proyecciones a futuro y datos de tipo económico que muestran los aumentos de patrimonio.  Tener actualizado este presupuesto es clave para facilitar la proyección de dinero entrante para elaborar los presupuestos de tesorería, compras y producción.  Los datos necesarios para elaborar este presupuesto están compuestos por los históricos de ventas y las ventas previstas de la empresa y del sector en general.
  6. 6. TIPOS DE PRESUPUESTOS  Presupuesto de flujo de caja  A la hora de tomar decisiones administrativas sobre el uso de los recursos financieros de una empresa, el presupuesto de flujo de caja es quien refleja la proyección de cómo y cuándo entra y sale el dinero.  Si nos vamos a lo más simple, una empresa crece cuando gana más de lo que gasta.  Entonces, este presupuesto considera toda la información relevante para determinar si la organización cuenta con recursos para seguir funcionando y si se usa el dinero de manera productiva.
  7. 7. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS PRESUPUESTOS  -SEGÚN LA FLEXIBILIDAD  Rígidos, estáticos, fijos o asignados.  Estos se elaboran para un solo nivel de actividad. Una vez alcanzado este, no se permiten los ajustes requeridos por las variaciones que sucedan. De este modo se efectúa un control anticipado, sin considerar el comportamiento económico, cultural, político, demográfico o jurídico de la región donde actúa la empresa. Esta forma de control anticipado dio origen al presupuesto que tradicionalmente utilizaba el sector publico.  Flexibles o Variables  Son los presupuestos que se elaboran para diferentes niveles de actividad y pueden adaptarse a las circunstancias que surjan en cualquier momento. Estos muestran los ingresos, costos y gastos ajustados al tamaño de operaciones manufactureras o comerciales. Tienen amplia aplicación en el campo de la presupuestarían de los costos, gastos indirectos de fabricación, administrativos y ventas.
  8. 8. CLASIFICACIÓN DEL PRESUPUESTO  A costos plazos, Son los presupuestos que se planifican para cubrir un ciclo de operación y estos suelen abarcar un año o menos.  A largo plazo, En este campo se ubican los planes de desarrollo del estado y de las grandes empresas. En el caso de los gobiernos los planes presupuéstales están bajo las normas constitucionales de cada país. Los lineamientos generales suelen sustentarse en consideraciones económicas, como generación de empleo, creación de infraestructura, lucha contra la inflación, difusión de los servicios de seguridad social, fomento del ahorro, etc.
  9. 9. IMPORTANCIA DE LOS PRESUPUESTO  El presupuesto permite tener un control de nuestros ingresos y gastos en un período de tiempo determinado permitiendo, de esta manera, estimar de manera aproximada el estado financiero de la empresa y poder acometer inversiones futuras que, de otro modo, no serían posibles.
  10. 10. COMO ELABORAR UN PRESUPUESTO  Identifique su Ingreso Neto Mensual Identifique el dinero que ingresa a su hogar después de haber realizado todas las deducciones, como impuestos, Seguro Social, etc.  Identifique sus Gastos Mensuales Sus gastos son todas las cosas en las que usted gasta el dinero. Asegúrese de incluir los gastos como la renta y las facturas telefónicas, así como gastos que se presentan periódicamente como el seguro del automóvil y las facturas médicas.  Reste sus Gastos Mensuales de su Ingreso Si le queda dinero puede decidir cómo gastarlo o ahorrarlo. Si sus gastos son mayores que su ingreso, usted y su familia tienen que decidir qué gastos pueden reducirse o decidir cómo obtener más ingresos.
  11. 11. SU ESTADO FINANCIERO PERSONAL  Además de crear un presupuesto, considere crear un Estado Financiero Personal, herramienta que se utiliza a menudo si usted desea obtener un crédito comercial.  Si desea obtener un crédito, la mayoría de los prestamistas querrán saber sobre su perfil financiero personal. Su estado financiero personal describe toda la información sobre sus finanzas personales que incluyen sus recursos (todo lo que usted posee, como dinero, automóviles e inversiones) y sus obligaciones (todas sus deudas). Reste sus obligaciones de sus recursos para calcular su valor neto, que es su valor financiero total.

