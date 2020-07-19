Evolucion del coronavirus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Realizado por: Diego Alejandro Gómez Presentado a: Ing. Diego Andrés Solarte Grado: 11-B INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA NUESTRA SEÑ...
El covid-19 o coronavirus (llamado así por las extensiones que lleva encima de su núcleo que se asemejan a la corona sola...

  En un principio china fue el país mas azotado por los contagios y muertes causadas por el coronavirus teniendo a Wuhan...
 Con la llegada del coronavirus se han creado múltiples teorías acercad de su origen algunas de las famosas son.  Orige...
 El epicentro de del contagio se origino principalmente el l mercado de la ciudad de Wuhan de donde de comercializan pri...
  en aquel entonces el virus ya es oficialmente una pandemia que ha infectado a más de tres millones de personas de cerc...

  El coronavirus ha paralizado al mundo entero teniendo pomo principal repercusión o consecuencia en la economía mundial...

  Colombia no es la excepción en los países con mas contagios el día de ayer se dio a conocer que actualmente Colombia e...
  El gobierno nacional ha venido prolongando la cuarentena obligatoria preventiva desde que la impusieron, esto ha causa...
  Otra cara de la moneda que están viviendo millones de colombianos ha sido la de quedarse sin empleo por la pandemia y ...
  Bogotá es actualmente la cuidad del país mas afectada por el virus con 60.394 de los contagiados totales, seguido de A...
  Se trata de una gran carrera a contrarreloj entre numerosas naciones, pues el primer país que obtenga una vacuna efica...
 Sin duda alguna estamos frente a un verdadero reto que amenaza con la estabilidad del mundo principalmente en un ámbito...

×