Aula ciencias da natureza angela

  1. 1. DIRETORIA DE EDUCAÇÃO - DIED COORDENADORIA DO ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL- COEF NÚCLEO DE ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL – NUENF DISCIPLINA: CIÊNCIAS DA NATUREZA PROFESSORAFORMADORA: ANGELA MARIA PANTOJA ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL II- CIII - 2º ANO HABILIDADE/BNCC: (EF07CI09) Interpretar as condições de saúde da comunidade, cidade ou estado, com base na análise e comparação de indicadores de saúde (como taxa de mortalidade infantil, cobertura de saneamento básico e incidência de doenças de veiculação hídrica, atmosférica entre outras) e dos resultados de políticas públicas destinadas à saúde. (EF07CI10) Argumentar sobre a importância da vacinação para a saúde pública, com base em informações sobre a maneira como a vacina atua no organismo e o papel histórico da vacinação para a manutenção da saúde individual e coletiva e para a erradicação de doenças. CONTEÚDO - Doenças causadas por vírus: contágio e prevenção OBJETIVO: - Reconhecer a saúde como bem individual e comum promovido pela ação coletiva, relacionando a saúde humana com o desenvolvimento científico e tecnológico. Parte I - Na busca de informações Olá estudante! a Secretaria Municipal de Educação de Belém organizou algumas atividades de Ciências para você fazer nesses tempos de quarentena como prevenção ao CORONAVÍRUS. Então, vamos ocupar o nosso tempo em casa, com informações importantes a saúde.
  2. 2. Disponívem em: https://pfarma.com.br/coronavirus-covid19.html Acessado: 23/03/2020. Vírus e a saúde A palavra vírus tem origem latina e significa "veneno". Provavelmente esse nome foi dado devido às viroses, que são doenças causadas por vírus. O nosso corpo tem defesas naturais, como os anticorpos, que são proteínas produzidas por células especiais do sangue contra agentes causadores de doenças. A própria febre representa um mecanismo de combate às infecções, pois o aumento da temperatura ativa o metabolismo e acelera a reação dos glóbulos brancos. Quando a temperatura axilar ultrapassa 37,5 graus Celcius, porém, a pessoa deve ser tratada pelo médico. Além disso, contamos com produtos como vacinas, soros e alguns medicamentos antivirais (não confundir com antibióticos). De modo geral, as viroses provocam mal-estar, dores e febre, mas cada virose tem seus sintomas próprios e pode ser mais ou menos grave. Cada tipo de vírus "ataca" células específicas. O vírus da caxumba, por exemplo, parasita as células das glândulas salivares ou parótidas, provocando inchaço e dor nas laterais do pescoço. Em algumas doenças, incluindo certas viroses, a transmissão depende da ação de um vetor. Esse termo se refere ao ser que não provoca por si mesmo a doença em outros seres, mas que, carrega no seu corpo o agente causador, podendo transmiti-lo. Como exemplo, temos certas espécies de mosquito que Observe a imagem abaixo, leia o texto com informações importantes a sua saúde e depois responda algumas questões:
  3. 3. transmitem vírus ao picar os indivíduos doentes e, depois, os indivíduos saudáveis, espalhando a doença. Atualmente foram identificadas aproximadamente 3.600 espécies de vírus, que podem infectar bactérias, plantas e animais, bem como se instalar e causar doenças no homem. Cada doença com particularidades quanto ao modo de transmissão, características da infecção e medidas profiláticas. As doenças viróticas que mais acometem o organismo humano são as seguintes: Gripe, Catapora ou Varicela, Caxumba, Dengue, Febre Amarela, Hepatite, Rubéola, Sarampo, Varíola, Herpes simples e Raiva. As proteínas que formam as cápsulas dos vírus são diferentes das proteínas existentes no corpo humano. Quando sofremos algum tipo de invasão por vírus, as proteínas desses seres - "estranhas" ao nosso organismo - são "detectadas" por certas células do corpo. Essas células fazem parte do sistema imunitário, que é o sistema de defesa do corpo, e passam então a produzir substâncias que combatem o vírus invasor: os anticorpos. Quando alguém contrai um resfriado, por exemplo, o sistema imunitário inicia a produção de anticorpos. Depois de alguns dias, os anticorpos eliminam os vírus e a pessoa fica curada do resfriado. Os anticorpos têm ação específica. Isso significa que eles atuam apenas no combate do microorganismo para o qual foram produzidos. No exemplo anterior, o anticorpo capaz de reagir ao vírus do resfriado não combate o vírus do sarampo, e vice- versa. Prevenir-se de doenças virais não é uma tarefa fácil, uma vez que existem diversos vírus, os quais podem ser transmitidos de diferentes formas. Entretanto, algumas doenças relativamente comuns podem ser evitadas com medidas bastante simples. Muitas das doenças causadas por vírus são transmitidas por meio do contato com secreções ou gotículas de saliva. Outras são transmitidas por vetores ou até mesmo por alimentos contaminados. Algumas recomendações gerais podem ser adotadas para a prevenção de doenças causadas por vírus. Para evitar doenças virais, devemos:  Lavar sempre as mãos, principalmente antes de se alimentar e após ir ao banheiro.  Não compartilhar copos e talheres.  Lavar sempre os alimentos, dando atenção especial àqueles que serão consumidos in natura.  Alimentar-se apenas em locais que obedecem às normas da Vigilância Sanitária.  Utilizar camisinha em todas as relações sexuais para se prevenir de infecções transmitidas por meio da relação sexual, como a infecção por HIV.
  4. 4.  Utilizar repelentes em áreas com grande quantidade de mosquitos, dando atenção especial às regiões que apresentam mosquitos Aedes aegypti.  Vacinar-se obedecendo às orientações dos calendários de vacinação. Uma grande variedade de doenças pode ser prevenida com a vacina, como a gripe, raiva, sarampo e catapora.  Evitar aglomerações de pessoas em épocas de surtos de determinadas doenças. Em surtos de gripe, por exemplo, deve-se evitar locais fechados e com muitas pessoas.  Evitar contato com pessoas doentes.  Alimentar-se bem e realizar exercícios físicos, pois esses hábitos estão relacionados com o fortalecimento do sistema imunológico. Disponível em: https://brasilescola.uol.com.br/biologia/virus-2.htm. Acessado em 23/03/2020. 1- Qual a origem da palavra vírus? 2- Que outras doenças provocadas por vírus estão citadas no texto? 3- O que são anticorpos? 4- Qual a doença provocada pelo vírus da imagem acima? 5- Pesquise o significado de COVID-19 PARTE II: Divulgandoos Conhecimentos Registre a atividade abaixo e depois entregue ao professor de Ciências. Agora com a ajuda da família elabore uma campanha de prevenção a doenças virais a ser utilizada em casa. Utilize cartolinas, canetas coloridas. Você pode também ter apoio do computador, celular e internet. Não esqueça de socializar com seus colegas e também com seu professor de Ciências.
  5. 5. PARTE III: Navegandona internetem busca de informações 1- Nome da doença: 2- Quais as medidas de prevenção? 3- Existe uma vacina para prevenir a doença? 23/03/2020 Angela Pantoja NUENF/COEF/DIED Em casa, no seu celular ou assistindo o noticiário na televisão pesquise sobre a pandemia que atualmente está infectando as pessoas no mundo inteiro. Responda os itens abaixo. Sugiro alguns links para a pesquisa: http://www.edicoessm.com.br/backend/public/recursos/Biolo gia_SP_capitulo.pdf;http://ciencias.seed.pr.gov.br/modules/c onteudo/conteudo.php?conteudo=13 e http://eveh.tripod.com/virus.html. Não esqueça de entregar o relatório da pesquisa realizada para o professor de Ciências.

