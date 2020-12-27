Proyecto # 4 educacion ficica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACION FICICA PROYECTO # 4 TIEMPO DE CALIDAD ALUMNO: DIDIAN STIF GUANOTASIG ALMEIDA CURSO: 8VO “F” TUTOR: AB. LENIN GAVILANEZ AÑO LECTIVO: 2020 – 2021
  2. 2. DESARROLLO: 2. RESOLUCIÓN DE LA PREGUNTA - ELABORACIÓN DE UN PRODUCTO FINAL. Con la información analizada, desarrolle la sopa de letras en la herramienta externa educaplay, sobre los tipos de gimnasia. Elabore un collage de imágenes (su propia fotografía) describiendo los 10 pasos de progresión de los roles, en la plataforma Canva, en el siguiente enlace hacer Clic. https://www.canva.com/design/DAERhU2OPos/UhnErYs3fdcU4uyiRwJu2w/view?utm_content=D AERhU2OPos&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishsharelink
  3. 3. CIERRE: 3. EVALUACIÓN DEL PROCESO. ● Desarrolle el cuestionario referente al tema: Gimnasia y los roles simples adelante y atrás.

