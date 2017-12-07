Vale S.A. 1 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
Vale A Vale S.A. é uma sociedade anônima de capital aberto com sede no Rio de Janeiro, Brasil e tem seus títulos negociado...
DRE – Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício 3 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO RESULTADO set/15 dez/15 mar/1...
Balanço Patrimonial - Ativo 4 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa ATIVO set/15 dez/15 mar/16 jun/16 set/16 dez/16 mar/17 jun/17 ...
Balanço Patrimonial - Passivo 5 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa PASSIVO set/15 dez/15 mar/16 jun/16 set/16 dez/16 mar/17 jun...
FLUXO DE CAIXA 6 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa As atividades operacionais compreendem o principal objetivo da empresa, ou...
-9.738,0 -1.803,5 7.568,4 jun-17 set-17mar-17 -2.069,8 -9.277,3 -4.164,4 jun-16 -1.607,8 -2.699,9 521,2 -7.751,1 dez-16 8....
28.600,0 23.362,8 26.742,0 25.591,0 23.772,523.202,4 22.067,422.681,423.350,1 mar-17set-16 set-17 +1,8% jun-17dez-16jun-16...
17.098,9 16.462,0 14.865,1 11.803,3 16.082,4 16.790,816.466,9 19.677,2 18.024,7 mar-16 mar-17 set-17 -10,8% dez-16 jun-17s...
11.501,1 6.900,9 11.876,9 13.787,7 7.690,1 6.411,6 5.600,4 3.004,2 5.325,5 +116,0% mar-17jun-16mar-16 set-16set-15 jun-17d...
11.501 13.788 6.412 5.6005.325 0 1.000 2.000 3.000 4.000 5.000 6.000 7.000 8.000 9.000 10.000 11.000 12.000 13.000 14.000 ...
12.393,8 7.261,1 14.903,0 10.627,19.761,9 4.358,6 8.272,6 -31.512,6 5.351,2 mar-17dez-16 jun-17 +82,4% set-17dez-15 jun-16...
7.56811.0859.5928.4997.8107.395 -2.070 5.0985.953 12.394 7.261 14.903 10.6279.762 4.359 8.273 -31.513 5.351 mar-17dez-16ju...
753,0 -4.339,9 -1.893,8 -6.482,8 -3.413,9 7.073,6 4.772,3 1.362,7 -25.847,4 set-15 mar-16 jun-16 set-16 mar-17dez-16dez-15...
7.143,0 60,3 7.891,1 1.573,31.842,2 3.585,0 6.311,0 -6.663,0 set-17jun-17set-16 dez-16 mar-17jun-16mar-16set-15 dez-15 -33...
7.142,99 7.891,11 1.842,18 6.310,98 -6.663,01 -7.500 -2.500 7.500 2.500 10.000 5.000 0 -35.000 -32.500 -5.000 set-17jun-17...
Margens – 1/2 19 Evolução das diversas margens do resultado (%) Desenvolvido por Didaticativa 40,2 29,5 44,4 53,9 32,3 27,...
Margens – 2/2 20 Evolução das diversas margens do resultado (%) Desenvolvido por Didaticativa 43,3 31,1 55,7 41,541,1 18,8...
5,39 0,05 6,02 1,201,41 2,73 4,81 -5,08 -27,5 -25,0 -22,5 -20,0 -17,5 -15,0 -12,5 -10,0 -7,5 -5,0 -2,5 0,0 2,5 5,0 7,5 set...
26,87 25,53 24,2624,5924,1024,93 32,01 25,40 0,0 2,5 5,0 7,5 10,0 12,5 15,0 17,5 20,0 22,5 25,0 27,5 30,0 32,5 dez-16jun-1...
0,44 0,54 0,57 0,50 0,36 0,330,34 0,43 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 dez-15 jun-16mar-16set-15 dez-16 0,38 set-16 set-17jun-17mar-17 Índ...
1,861,90 2,01 1,80 1,58 1,511,47 1,73 1,88 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 1,0 1,2 1,4 1,6 1,8 2,0 2,2 jun-16mar-16 set-16 dez-16 jun-...
1,47 1,59 1,71 1,44 1,25 1,181,13 1,36 1,51 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 2,0 mar-17set-16 dez-16jun-16 jun-17 set-17mar-16set-15 dez-15...
0,60 0,58 0,60 0,57 0,500,490,490,49 0,52 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 mar-17jun-16 set-17mar-16 set-16 dez-16dez-15set-15 jun-17 Índic...
0,540,57 0,50 1,861,881,90 2,01 1,80 1,58 1,511,47 1,73 1,471,51 1,59 1,71 1,44 1,25 1,181,13 1,36 0,600,580,600,57 0,500,...
0,35 0,29 0,330,32 0,290,29 0,260,26 0,24 0,0 0,2 0,4 dez-15set-15 set-17jun-17mar-17dez-16jun-16mar-16 set-16 Giro dos at...
81.703 92.14193.69095.563 102.090 102.116111.998112.667113.920 66.754 73.21972.411 81.67384.662 88.739 98.53798.64596.450 ...
40,7741,30 42,89 44,1944,69 46,1446,21 40,42 36,43 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 mar-17dez-16jun-16 set-17set-15 mar-16 j...
8,81 9,73 2,25 4,32 7,37 -7,34 0 -4 2 10 -36 -2 4 6 8 -6 -8 set-17jun-17mar-16dez-15 jun-16 -35,89 dez-16set-16 0,07 set-1...
20,04 0,18 23,70 4,955,72 11,35 19,31 -15,87 -110 -100 -90 -80 -70 -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 jun-17 set-17mar-17d...
11,23 15,71 11,22 6,14 0,78 4,99 0,68 -20 -60 -50 10 -30 -10 0 90 -40 set-17mar-17set-16 dez-16 jun-17 85,72 jun-16 -50,60...
0 275.000 240.000 255.000 290.000 295.000 260.000 265.000 280.000 270.000 285.000 235.000 245.000 250.000 250.303,60 dez-1...
Resumo dos indicadores 35 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa RESUMO DOS INDICADORES FINANCEIROS set/15 dez/15 mar/16 jun/16 set...
36 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa Material produzido por: Prof. Eduardo Silva Dúvidas, críticas e sugestões: contato@didati...
VALE

  1. 1. Vale S.A. 1 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  2. 2. Vale A Vale S.A. é uma sociedade anônima de capital aberto com sede no Rio de Janeiro, Brasil e tem seus títulos negociados nas bolsas de valores de São Paulo – BM&F BOVESPA (Vale3 e Vale5), Nova York – NYSE (VALE e VALE.P), Paris – NYSE Euronext (Vale3 e Vale5) e Hong Kong – HKEx (códigos 6210 e 6230). A Vale e suas controladas diretas e indiretas são produtores mundiais de minério de ferro e pelotas, matérias-primas essenciais para a indústria siderúrgica, e produtores de níquel, com aplicações na indústria de aço inoxidável e ligas metálicas utilizadasde níquel, com aplicações na indústria de aço inoxidável e ligas metálicas utilizadas na produção de diversos produtos. Também produz cobre, carvão térmico e metalúrgico, potássio, fosfatos e outros nutrientes fertilizantes, manganês, ferroligas, metais do grupo de platina, ouro, prata e cobalto.
  5. 5. DRE – Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício 3 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO RESULTADO set/15 dez/15 mar/16 jun/16 set/16 dez/16 mar/17 jun/17 set/17 Receita operacional líquida 23.350.148 22.681.352 22.067.358 23.202.406 23.772.495 25.591.005 26.742.046 23.362.809 28.600.029 Custo dos produtos e serviços vendidos -18.024.690 -19.677.193 -16.466.945 -16.790.837 -16.082.354 -11.803.294 -14.865.132 -16.461.959 -17.098.918 Lucro Bruto 5.325.458 3.004.159 5.600.413 6.411.569 7.690.141 13.787.711 11.876.914 6.900.850 11.501.111 Margem bruta (%) 22,8% 13,2% 25,4% 27,6% 32,3% 53,9% 44,4% 29,5% 40,2% Despesas e receitas operacionais -3.644.043 -38.297.278 -642.096 -5.305.576 -1.055.538 -1.413.890 431.510 -2.158.243 -1.685.912 Operações descontinuadas 0 0 0 0 0 -4.159.380 -257.100 -388.105 -337.431 Lucro Operacional 1.681.415 -35.293.119 4.958.317 1.105.993 6.634.603 8.214.441 12.051.324 4.354.502 9.477.768 EBITDA 5.351.152 -31.512.649 8.272.605 4.358.638 9.761.867 10.627.106 14.902.996 7.261.095 12.393.801 Margem EBITDA (%) 22,9% -138,9% 37,5% 18,8% 41,1% 41,5% 55,7% 31,1% 43,3% Resultado financeiro -25.847.358 1.362.688 4.772.280 7.073.637 -3.413.924 -6.482.771 -1.893.813 -4.339.850 752.981 Resultado antes de impostos -24.165.943 -33.930.431 9.730.597 8.179.630 3.220.679 1.731.670 10.157.511 14.652 10.230.749 Impostos sobre o lucro 17.077.458 -286.936 -3.402.756 -4.540.226 -1.355.116 -267.982 -2.215.819 155.336 -3.060.978 Minoritários 425.476 1.063.109 -16.865 -54.381 -23.382 109.587 -50.579 -109.663 -26.785 Alíquota efetiva de IR (%) 70,7% -0,8% 35,0% 55,5% 42,1% 15,5% 21,8% -1060,2% 29,9% Lucro líquido do exercício -6.663.009 -33.154.258 6.310.976 3.585.023 1.842.181 1.573.275 7.891.113 60.325 7.142.986 Margem líquida (%) -28,5% -146,2% 28,6% 15,5% 7,7% 6,1% 29,5% 0,3% 25,0%
  6. 6. Balanço Patrimonial - Ativo 4 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa ATIVO set/15 dez/15 mar/16 jun/16 set/16 dez/16 mar/17 jun/17 set/17 ATIVO CIRCULANTE 70.324.570 60.417.700 61.304.863 58.654.845 63.324.415 73.547.191 71.044.403 65.705.130 63.005.550 Disponibilidades 17.470.155 14.021.704 13.461.076 13.376.978 17.427.893 13.890.591 21.278.972 18.922.165 14.949.025 Clientes 9.417.138 6.036.035 9.443.406 8.089.376 8.513.923 12.169.422 16.317.322 12.348.569 15.288.917 Estoques 15.128.693 13.774.724 13.526.601 12.409.307 12.658.887 10.913.419 11.537.019 12.782.916 12.934.091 Tributos a recuperar 9.010.815 8.995.056 7.643.811 6.676.869 6.233.863 5.814.723 5.153.776 5.024.372 4.618.549 Outros ativos circulantes 19.297.769 17.590.181 17.229.969 18.102.315 18.489.849 30.759.036 16.757.314 16.627.108 15.214.968 check ativo circulante 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ATIVO NÃO CIRCULANTE 323.085.603 285.131.735 277.756.640 265.442.358 268.072.553 249.148.963 255.331.451 259.505.723 260.419.318 Realizável a longo prazo 43.127.702 41.601.648 38.102.117 34.866.518 34.144.939 34.092.439 41.584.536 42.903.201 42.503.045 Tributos diferidos 31.710.293 30.867.534 27.316.836 23.396.263 22.234.159 23.930.905 22.582.232 23.472.595 21.069.082 Impostos a recuperar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Contas a receber 772.486 732.395 690.603 575.779 591.667 587.274 580.811 596.848 487.387 Cauções e depósitos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Outros ativos não circulantes 10.644.923 10.001.719 10.094.678 10.894.476 11.319.113 9.574.260 18.421.493 18.833.758 20.946.576 check ativo não circulante 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ativo Permanente 279.957.901 243.530.087 239.654.523 230.575.840 233.927.614 215.056.524 213.746.915 216.602.522 217.916.273 Investimentos 12.320.611 11.481.466 12.090.679 12.720.769 12.908.046 12.046.204 12.302.974 11.925.574 12.215.227 Imobilizado 245.736.629 211.259.131 206.147.750 195.664.907 198.430.422 180.615.914 178.295.519 180.821.412 178.295.921 Intangível 21.900.661 20.789.490 21.416.094 22.190.164 22.589.146 22.394.406 23.148.422 23.855.536 27.405.125 check ativo não circulante 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ATIVO TOTAL 393.410.173 345.549.435 339.061.503 324.097.203 331.396.968 322.696.154 326.375.854 325.210.853 323.424.868
  7. 7. Balanço Patrimonial - Passivo 5 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa PASSIVO set/15 dez/15 mar/16 jun/16 set/16 dez/16 mar/17 jun/17 set/17 PASSIVO CIRCULANTE 40.621.933 41.182.018 40.567.265 37.064.393 35.206.729 36.609.497 37.466.136 35.008.048 33.954.446 Fornecedores 13.832.192 13.139.911 11.199.787 12.488.855 12.176.861 11.829.842 11.555.691 12.392.797 12.711.971 Obrigações sociais e trabalhistas 1.809.649 1.463.767 1.468.189 1.582.613 1.924.407 2.362.089 1.416.569 2.147.327 2.939.785 Obrigações fiscais 3.209.305 3.268.529 2.771.477 2.646.036 2.558.614 2.700.077 2.557.428 2.971.948 3.290.880 Empréstimos e Financiamentos 12.037.014 9.788.449 11.584.431 10.120.305 7.080.165 5.409.699 7.625.909 6.823.230 5.824.231 Dividendos a pagar 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.602.246 0 0 Outras obrigações 9.733.773 13.521.362 13.543.381 10.226.584 11.466.682 14.307.790 11.708.293 10.672.746 9.187.579 check passivo circulante 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PASSIVO NÃO CIRCULANTE 175.990.996 164.947.827 160.511.998 153.881.958 160.400.176 152.384.918 150.859.262 151.588.897 142.239.156 Empréstimos e Financiamentos - LP 101.883.455 102.878.302 100.413.191 91.995.812 95.009.804 90.153.759 86.064.301 85.317.867 75.878.386 Impostos diferidos 11.505.190 6.520.193 6.466.676 5.581.167 5.440.480 5.539.952 5.314.425 5.178.734 5.081.295 Provisões 62.298.521 54.718.728 53.194.050 51.986.788 55.715.862 52.284.964 53.182.507 54.577.888 56.014.186 Out. passivos não circulantes 303.830 830.604 438.081 4.318.191 4.234.030 4.406.243 6.298.029 6.514.408 5.265.289 check passivo não circulante 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PATRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO 167.889.469 131.160.217 130.758.345 126.373.131 128.933.630 127.240.523 133.190.054 133.884.605 142.560.100 Capital social 77.300.000 77.300.000 77.300.000 77.300.000 77.300.000 77.300.000 77.300.000 77.300.000 77.300.000 Reserva legal 8.131.362 3.846.199 3.846.199 3.846.199 3.846.199 4.511.772 4.511.772 4.511.772 4.511.772 Dividendo adicional proposto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Outros resultados abrangentes 54.667.925 54.592.337 47.879.489 39.904.889 40.619.227 40.809.746 39.197.036 41.894.414 40.275.684 Outras reservas de lucros 27.790.182 -4.578.319 1.732.657 5.322.043 7.168.204 4.619.005 12.181.246 10.178.419 20.472.644 check PATRIMÔNIOLÍQUIDO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NÃO CONTROLADORES 8.907.775 8.259.373 7.223.895 6.777.721 6.856.433 6.461.216 4.860.402 4.729.303 4.671.166 PASSIVO TOTAL 393.410.173 345.549.435 339.061.503 324.097.203 331.396.968 322.696.154 326.375.854 325.210.853 323.424.868
  8. 8. FLUXO DE CAIXA 6 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa As atividades operacionais compreendem o principal objetivo da empresa, ou seja, produzir, comprar, vender e comercializar. Inclui as receitas com vendas, os custos operacionais, as despesas comerciais, gerais e administrativas, entre outras. As atividades de investimentos compreendem todas as atividades relacionados com investimentos, sejam de curto como de longo prazo. Do ponto de vista de caixa, aplicações financeiras são consideradas como investimento, como é conhecida popularmente os investimentos em renda fixa. Na maior parte dos casos, as atividades de investimento estão relacionadas a compra de máquinas e equipamentos, investimento no aumento de capacidade produtiva ou modernização de fábricas ou linha de produção, além da aquisição de empresas, dentre outros exemplos; As atividades de financiamento são todos os valores captados e pagos relacionados com empréstimos, seja de instituições financeiras, seja de sócios ou partes relacionadas (empresas coligadas ou do mesmo grupo econômico). Em alguns casos, dividendos pagos são considerados como financiamento pois trata-se de remuneração paga aos sócios, que “emprestam” dinheiro para financiar as operações da companhia. set/15 dez/15 mar/16 jun/16 set/16 dez/16 mar/17 jun/17 set/17 FLUXO DE CAIXA OPERACIONAL 5.953.282 5.098.330 -2.069.814 7.394.850 7.810.295 8.499.312 9.591.794 11.084.871 7.568.388 FLUXO DE CAIXA DE INVESTIMENTOS -4.487.982 -6.624.770 -5.422.936 -4.779.096 -2.151.558 -4.285.508 -2.724.621 -4.164.380 -1.803.527 FLUXO DE CAIXA DE FINANCIAMENTOS 6.206.182 -1.922.011 6.932.122 -2.699.852 -1.607.822 -7.751.106 521.208 -9.277.298 -9.738.001 7.671.482 -3.448.451 -560.628 -84.098 4.050.915 -3.537.302 7.388.381 -2.356.807 -3.973.140
  9. 9. -9.738,0 -1.803,5 7.568,4 jun-17 set-17mar-17 -2.069,8 -9.277,3 -4.164,4 jun-16 -1.607,8 -2.699,9 521,2 -7.751,1 dez-16 8.499,3 mar-16 11.084,9 -4.779,1 6.932,1 dez-15 9.591,8 -4.285,5 -5.422,9 -1.922,0 -6.624,8 set-16 -2.724,6 7.394,9 7.810,3 5.953,3 set-15 6.206,2 -4.488,0 5.098,3 -2.151,6 Atividades operacionais Atividades de financiamentoAtividades de investimentos Fluxo de caixa 7 Fluxos de caixa – R$ MM Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  11. 11. 28.600,0 23.362,8 26.742,0 25.591,0 23.772,523.202,4 22.067,422.681,423.350,1 mar-17set-16 set-17 +1,8% jun-17dez-16jun-16mar-16set-15 dez-15 +20,3% +22,5% Evolução da receita operacional líquida 9 [R$ MM] Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  12. 12. 17.098,9 16.462,0 14.865,1 11.803,3 16.082,4 16.790,816.466,9 19.677,2 18.024,7 mar-16 mar-17 set-17 -10,8% dez-16 jun-17set-16jun-16set-15 dez-15 -5,1% +6,3% Evolução dos custos com produção 10 [R$ MM] Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  13. 13. 11.501,1 6.900,9 11.876,9 13.787,7 7.690,1 6.411,6 5.600,4 3.004,2 5.325,5 +116,0% mar-17jun-16mar-16 set-16set-15 jun-17dez-15 dez-16 +44,4% set-17 +49,6% E consequente evolução do lucro bruto 11 [R$ MM] Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  14. 14. 11.501 13.788 6.412 5.6005.325 0 1.000 2.000 3.000 4.000 5.000 6.000 7.000 8.000 9.000 10.000 11.000 12.000 13.000 14.000 dez-15 3.004 7.690 set-15 jun-16 set-16mar-16 11.877 set-17mar-17dez-16 +47,0% 6.901 jun-17 Lucro Bruto 12 [R$ MM] Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  15. 15. 12.393,8 7.261,1 14.903,0 10.627,19.761,9 4.358,6 8.272,6 -31.512,6 5.351,2 mar-17dez-16 jun-17 +82,4% set-17dez-15 jun-16mar-16 set-16set-15 +27,0% +131,6% EBITDA (Earnings before Interests, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) 13 [R$ MM] Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  16. 16. 7.56811.0859.5928.4997.8107.395 -2.070 5.0985.953 12.394 7.261 14.903 10.6279.762 4.359 8.273 -31.513 5.351 mar-17dez-16jun-16 jun-17 set-17mar-16 set-16dez-15set-15 Fluxo de caixa operacional EBITDA EBITDA não é a geração de caixa operacional 14 [R$ mil] Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  17. 17. 753,0 -4.339,9 -1.893,8 -6.482,8 -3.413,9 7.073,6 4.772,3 1.362,7 -25.847,4 set-15 mar-16 jun-16 set-16 mar-17dez-16dez-15 jun-17 set-17 Evolução do resultado financeiro (receitas financeiras menos despesas financeiras 15 [R$ MM] Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  18. 18. 7.143,0 60,3 7.891,1 1.573,31.842,2 3.585,0 6.311,0 -6.663,0 set-17jun-17set-16 dez-16 mar-17jun-16mar-16set-15 dez-15 -33.154,3 Evolução do lucro líquido 16 [R$ MM] Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  19. 19. 7.142,99 7.891,11 1.842,18 6.310,98 -6.663,01 -7.500 -2.500 7.500 2.500 10.000 5.000 0 -35.000 -32.500 -5.000 set-17jun-17dez-16 60,33 mar-16dez-15set-15 set-16jun-16 1.573,28 mar-17 -33.154,26 3.585,02 Evolução do lucro líquido ao longo do ano 17 Lucro líquido (R$ MM) Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  21. 21. Margens – 1/2 19 Evolução das diversas margens do resultado (%) Desenvolvido por Didaticativa 40,2 29,5 44,4 53,9 32,3 27,6 25,4 22,8 13,2 33,1 18,6 45,1 32,1 27,9 4,8 22,5 7,2 mar-17 set-17jun-17dez-16 -155,6 set-15 dez-15 mar-16 set-16jun-16 Margem Bruta Margem Operacional
  22. 22. Margens – 2/2 20 Evolução das diversas margens do resultado (%) Desenvolvido por Didaticativa 43,3 31,1 55,7 41,541,1 18,8 37,5 22,9 25,0 0,3 29,5 6,17,7 15,5 28,6 -28,5 mar-17dez-16 set-17jun-17set-16 -146,2 jun-16set-15 -138,9 dez-15 mar-16 Margem Líquida Margem EBITDA
  23. 23. 5,39 0,05 6,02 1,201,41 2,73 4,81 -5,08 -27,5 -25,0 -22,5 -20,0 -17,5 -15,0 -12,5 -10,0 -7,5 -5,0 -2,5 0,0 2,5 5,0 7,5 set-17jun-17mar-17dez-16set-15 set-16jun-16mar-16 -25,29 dez-15 Evolução do lucro por ação 21 LUCRO POR AÇÃO (R$) Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  24. 24. 26,87 25,53 24,2624,5924,1024,93 32,01 25,40 0,0 2,5 5,0 7,5 10,0 12,5 15,0 17,5 20,0 22,5 25,0 27,5 30,0 32,5 dez-16jun-16 25,01 mar-17set-16mar-16 set-17dez-15set-15 jun-17 Evolução do valor patrimonial por ação 22 VPA - VALOR PATRIMONIAL POR AÇÃO (R$) Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  25. 25. 0,44 0,54 0,57 0,50 0,36 0,330,34 0,43 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 dez-15 jun-16mar-16set-15 dez-16 0,38 set-16 set-17jun-17mar-17 Índices de liquidez do curto prazo, sendo a liquidez imediata o coeficiente que mensura a disponibilidade em relação ao total de obrigações de curto prazo 23 LIQUIDEZ IMEDIATA Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  26. 26. 1,861,90 2,01 1,80 1,58 1,511,47 1,73 1,88 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 1,0 1,2 1,4 1,6 1,8 2,0 2,2 jun-16mar-16 set-16 dez-16 jun-17mar-17 set-17set-15 dez-15 Índices de liquidez do curto prazo, sendo a liquidez corrente a razão entre ativo e passivo circulante 24 LIQUIDEZ CORRENTE Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  27. 27. 1,47 1,59 1,71 1,44 1,25 1,181,13 1,36 1,51 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 2,0 mar-17set-16 dez-16jun-16 jun-17 set-17mar-16set-15 dez-15 Índices de liquidez do curto prazo, sendo a liquidez seca a variação entre ativo e passivo circulante descontando-se o estoque 25 LIQUIDEZ SECA Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  28. 28. 0,60 0,58 0,60 0,57 0,500,490,490,49 0,52 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 mar-17jun-16 set-17mar-16 set-16 dez-16dez-15set-15 jun-17 Índice de liquidez geral mede o montante dos ativos e passivos de curto e longo (sem considerar os ativos fixos e o patrimônio líquido) 26 LIQUIDEZ GERAL Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  29. 29. 0,540,57 0,50 1,861,881,90 2,01 1,80 1,58 1,511,47 1,73 1,471,51 1,59 1,71 1,44 1,25 1,181,13 1,36 0,600,580,600,57 0,500,490,490,490,52 0,00 0,20 0,40 0,60 0,80 1,00 1,20 1,40 1,60 1,80 2,00 2,20 mar-17 0,38 set-17dez-16 0,44 jun-17set-16mar-16set-15 0,33 jun-16 0,34 0,36 dez-15 0,43 Liquidez Geral Liquidez Seca Liquidez Corrente Liquidez Imediata Comparativo entre os índices de liquidez 27 ÍNDICES DE LIQUIDEZ Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  30. 30. 0,35 0,29 0,330,32 0,290,29 0,260,26 0,24 0,0 0,2 0,4 dez-15set-15 set-17jun-17mar-17dez-16jun-16mar-16 set-16 Giro dos ativos é um indicador que mede a eficiência operacional e é o resultado da receita líquida (anualizada) dividido pelo ativo total 28 GIRO DOS ATIVOS Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  31. 31. 81.703 92.14193.69095.563 102.090 102.116111.998112.667113.920 66.754 73.21972.411 81.67384.662 88.739 98.53798.64596.450 jun-17 set-17set-16jun-16 mar-17dez-16mar-16dez-15set-15 Dívida líquidaDívida bruta Evolução da dívida bruta e dívida líquida 29 ENDIVIDAMENTO (R$ milhões) Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  32. 32. 40,7741,30 42,89 44,1944,69 46,1446,21 40,42 36,43 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 mar-17dez-16jun-16 set-17set-15 mar-16 jun-17set-16dez-15 Estrutura de capital (dívida bruta e capital próprio) 30 DEBT/ EQUITY - % Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  33. 33. 8,81 9,73 2,25 4,32 7,37 -7,34 0 -4 2 10 -36 -2 4 6 8 -6 -8 set-17jun-17mar-16dez-15 jun-16 -35,89 dez-16set-16 0,07 set-15 1,92 mar-17 Retorno sobre o ativo total 31 ROA (RETURN ON ASSETS) - % Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  34. 34. 20,04 0,18 23,70 4,955,72 11,35 19,31 -15,87 -110 -100 -90 -80 -70 -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 jun-17 set-17mar-17dez-16mar-16 -101,11 jun-16dez-15 set-16set-15 Retorno sobre o Patrimônio Líquido 32 ROE (RETURN ON EQUITY) - % Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  35. 35. 11,23 15,71 11,22 6,14 0,78 4,99 0,68 -20 -60 -50 10 -30 -10 0 90 -40 set-17mar-17set-16 dez-16 jun-17 85,72 jun-16 -50,60 set-15 dez-15 mar-16 ROIC – Retorno sobre o capital investido 33 ROIC (RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL) - % Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  36. 36. 0 275.000 240.000 255.000 290.000 295.000 260.000 265.000 280.000 270.000 285.000 235.000 245.000 250.000 250.303,60 dez-16 258.524,00 253.712,55 set-16jun-16 239.893,85 236.521,63 jun-17dez-15 set-17 281.379,96 235.737,52 247.605,45 mar-16 291.051,31 mar-17set-15 ROIC – (Capital investido) 34 CAPITAL INVESTIDO Desenvolvido por Didaticativa
  37. 37. Resumo dos indicadores 35 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa RESUMO DOS INDICADORES FINANCEIROS set/15 dez/15 mar/16 jun/16 set/16 dez/16 mar/17 jun/17 set/17 Composição do Giro dos ativos Receita operacional líquida anualizada 93.400.592 90.725.408 88.269.432 92.809.624 95.089.980 102.364.020 106.968.184 93.451.236 114.400.116 Ativo total 393.410.173 345.549.435 339.061.503 324.097.203 331.396.968 322.696.154 326.375.854 325.210.853 323.424.868 Giro dos Ativos 0,24 0,26 0,26 0,29 0,29 0,32 0,33 0,29 0,35 Margem Bruta (%) 22,8% 13,2% 25,4% 27,6% 32,3% 53,9% 44,4% 29,5% 40,2% Margem EBITDA (%) 22,9% -138,9% 37,5% 18,8% 41,1% 41,5% 55,7% 31,1% 43,3% Margem EBIT (%) 7,2% -155,6% 22,5% 4,8% 27,9% 32,1% 45,1% 18,6% 33,1% Margem Líquida (%) -28,5% -146,2% 28,6% 15,5% 7,7% 6,1% 29,5% 0,3% 25,0% EBIT/ Ativo 1,7% -40,9% 5,8% 1,4% 8,0% 10,2% 14,8% 5,4% 11,7% ROE -15,9% -101,1% 19,3% 11,3% 5,7% 4,9% 23,7% 0,2% 20,0% ROA -7,3% -35,9% 7,4% 4,3% 2,2% 1,9% 9,7% 0,1% 8,8% Liquidez imediata 0,43 0,34 0,33 0,36 0,50 0,38 0,57 0,54 0,44 Liquidez corrente 1,73 1,47 1,51 1,58 1,80 2,01 1,90 1,88 1,86 Liquidez seca 1,36 1,13 1,18 1,25 1,44 1,71 1,59 1,51 1,47 Liquidez geral 0,52 0,49 0,49 0,49 0,50 0,57 0,60 0,58 0,60 Dívida bruta 113.920.469 112.666.751 111.997.622 102.116.117 102.089.969 95.563.458 93.690.210 92.141.097 81.702.617 Dívida Bruta/ EBITDA 5,32 0,89- 3,38 5,86 2,61 2,25 1,57 3,17 1,65 Dívida líquida 96.450.314 98.645.047 98.536.546 88.739.139 84.662.076 81.672.867 72.411.238 73.218.932 66.753.592 Dívida líquida/ EBITDA 4,51 0,78- 2,98 5,09 2,17 1,92 1,21 2,52 1,35 Dívida/ Patrimônio 40,4% 46,2% 46,1% 44,7% 44,2% 42,9% 41,3% 40,8% 36,4% Fluxo de caixa operacional 5.953.282 5.098.330 2.069.814- 7.394.850 7.810.295 8.499.312 9.591.794 11.084.871 7.568.388 Lucro por ação 5,08- 25,29- 4,81 2,73 1,41 1,20 6,02 0,05 5,39 Valor patrimonial por ação 32,01 25,01 24,93 24,10 24,59 24,26 25,40 25,53 26,87 Composição do ROIC EBIT anualizado 6.725.660 141.172.476- 19.833.268 4.423.972 26.538.412 32.857.764 48.205.296 17.418.008 37.911.072 alíquota efetiva de IR 70,7% -0,8% 35,0% 55,5% 42,1% 15,5% 21,8% -1060,2% 29,9% Capital investido 291.051.308 281.379.956 258.523.995 253.712.548 250.303.596 247.605.449 239.893.846 235.737.517 236.521.626 ROIC 0,7% -50,6% 5,0% 0,8% 6,1% 11,2% 15,7% 85,7% 11,2% QTDE DE AÇÕES 5.244.316 5.244.316 5.244.316 5.244.316 5.244.316 5.244.316 5.244.316 5.244.316 5.304.685 set/15 dez/15 mar/16 jun/16 set/16 dez/16 mar/17 jun/17 set/17 FLUXO DE CAIXA OPERACIONAL 5.953.282 5.098.330 -2.069.814 7.394.850 7.810.295 8.499.312 9.591.794 11.084.871 7.568.388 FLUXO DE CAIXA DE INVESTIMENTOS -4.487.982 -6.624.770 -5.422.936 -4.779.096 -2.151.558 -4.285.508 -2.724.621 -4.164.380 -1.803.527 FLUXO DE CAIXA DE FINANCIAMENTOS 6.206.182 -1.922.011 6.932.122 -2.699.852 -1.607.822 -7.751.106 521.208 -9.277.298 -9.738.001
  38. 38. 36 Desenvolvido por Didaticativa Material produzido por: Prof. Eduardo Silva Dúvidas, críticas e sugestões: contato@didaticativa.com www.didaticativa.com Didaticativa.com CNPJ: 25.024.616/0001-23

