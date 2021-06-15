Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By: Dibu Divesh
 Spleen is a lymphatics organ, functions as a filter of blood and plays vital role in the immune system of the body.  Ma...
 Thickness : 1 inch (3cm)  Breadth : 3 inch (6cm)  Length : 5 inch (12cm)  Weight : 150 gm (7 oz)  This is known as H...
 Spleen is related with 10,11,12th ribs >9,10,11th rib  Axis of spleen 11th rib rib> 10th rib  Superior border of splee...
 two ends Anterior/lateral Posterior/medial – rest on the upper pole of kidney  Three borders Superior- notched at anter...
 Two angles anterobasal angle- aka clinical angle of spleen. - junction of superior border with lateral end. - most forwa...
 Gastrosplenic ligaments Present in between the stomach and spleen. Derivative of dorsal mesogastrium. Contains short gas...
 It receives most of its arterial supply from splenic artery.  This vessels arises from the coeliac trunk.  Apart from ...
 Venous drainage occurs through the splenic veins.  It combines with the superior mesenteric vein to form the hepatic po...
 No lymphatics.  A few lymphatics arise from the connective tissue of the capsule drain into the pancreaticosplenic lymp...
 Phagocytosis  Haemopoiesis  Immune responses  Storage of RBCs
 Made up of four components: 1. Fibroelastic tissue, forming the capsule, coarse trabeculae and a fine reticulum. 2. Whit...
 Spleen develops is the mesoderm in the cephalic part of left layer of dorsal mesogastrium.  The development occurs duri...
 Palpation of spleen: A normal spleen is not palpable. An enlarged spleen can be felt under the left coastal margin durin...
1. A 35-year old male was brought to the emergency department after a road traffic accident. E-fast examination reveled in...
 Answer : B  Spleen extends from the 10th rib to the 12th rib in the left hypochondrium and is likely to be injured in t...
2) Which of the following is related to the area marked on the visceral surface of the spleen? a) Stomach b) Pancreas c) C...
 Answer : D
3) Which of the following contains the splenic artery? a) Gastrosplenic ligament b) Splenocoloic ligament c) Splenorenal l...
 Answer : C
4) Downward displacement of the enlarged spleen is prevented by – a) Lienorenal ligament b) Pherenicolic ligament c) Upper...
 Answer : B  Downward displacement of enlarged spleen is prevented by phrenicolic ligaments.  The phrenicolic ligaments...
5) ………… is the venous compartment of spleen and is important to break down RBCs. a) White pulp b) Red pulp c) Antigens d) ...
 Answer : B  The red pulp of spleen is composed of connective tissue. Its primary function is to filter the blood and wo...
Spleen
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
30 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Spleen

spleen is a lymphatic organ, functions as a filter of blood and plays vital role in immune system of the body. ( department of anatomy)

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Spleen

  1. 1. By: Dibu Divesh
  2. 2.  Spleen is a lymphatics organ, functions as a filter of blood and plays vital role in the immune system of the body.  Mainly in the left hypochondrium.  Posterior end extends into epigastrium.  Placed between left dome of diaphragm and fundus of stomach.  Related to left 10-12 ribs.  Wedge shaped organ.( tetrahedral shape)
  3. 3.  Thickness : 1 inch (3cm)  Breadth : 3 inch (6cm)  Length : 5 inch (12cm)  Weight : 150 gm (7 oz)  This is known as Harris dictum of odd numbers.
  4. 4.  Spleen is related with 10,11,12th ribs >9,10,11th rib  Axis of spleen 11th rib rib> 10th rib  Superior border of spleen has the splenic notches.  Convex surface is related to diaphragm.  Visceral surface ( Concave surface) Gastric area Renal area (Left kidney) Colic area (Left colic flexure)  In hilum of spleen, Tail of pancreas is seen.
  5. 5.  two ends Anterior/lateral Posterior/medial – rest on the upper pole of kidney  Three borders Superior- notched at anterior end Inferior – rounded Intermediate- rounded and directed rightward  Two surfaces diaphragmatic – convex and smooth visceral – concave and irregular
  6. 6.  Two angles anterobasal angle- aka clinical angle of spleen. - junction of superior border with lateral end. - most forward projecting part of spleen. posterobasal angel – junction of inferior border with lateral end of spleen.  Hilum: lies between the superior and intermediate borders. It pierced by branches of splenic vessels.
  7. 7.  Gastrosplenic ligaments Present in between the stomach and spleen. Derivative of dorsal mesogastrium. Contains short gastric and left gastroepiploic vessels.  Lienorenal ligaments Between left kidney and spleen. Derivatives of dorsal mesogastrium. Contains Splenic artery and tail of pancreas.  Phrenico-colic ligaments Prevents downwards displacement of spleen. Hence, called as Sustentaculum lienis.
  8. 8.  It receives most of its arterial supply from splenic artery.  This vessels arises from the coeliac trunk.  Apart from its terminal , the splenic artery gives off: Numerous branches to the pancreas, 5 to 7 short gastric branches, and the left gastroepiploic artery
  9. 9.  Venous drainage occurs through the splenic veins.  It combines with the superior mesenteric vein to form the hepatic portal vein.  Its tributaries are the short gastric, left gastroepiploic, pancreatic and inferior mesenteric veins.
  10. 10.  No lymphatics.  A few lymphatics arise from the connective tissue of the capsule drain into the pancreaticosplenic lymph nodes situated along the splenic artery.  The nerve supply of the spleen is from the coeliac plexus.  They are vasomotor in nature.
  11. 11.  Phagocytosis  Haemopoiesis  Immune responses  Storage of RBCs
  12. 12.  Made up of four components: 1. Fibroelastic tissue, forming the capsule, coarse trabeculae and a fine reticulum. 2. White pulp consisting of lymphatic nodules arranged around an arteriole called malpighian corpuscle. 3. Red pulp is formed by the collection of cells in the interstices of reticulum. The cell population includes: All lymphocytes All three types of blood cells (RBC, WBC, and Platelets). The fixed and free macrophages. 4. Vascular system transverses the organ and permeates it thoroughly.
  13. 13.  Spleen develops is the mesoderm in the cephalic part of left layer of dorsal mesogastrium.  The development occurs during 6th week of intrauterine life.  Number of nodules develops which soon fuse to form a lobulated spleen.  Notching of the superior border of the adult spleen is an evidence of its multiple origin.  The nodules which fails to fuse, forms accessory spleens.  Accessory spleens or spleniculi  These may be found in the derivatives of the dorsal mesogastrium i.e. gastrosplenic ligaments, lienorenal ligament, gastrophrenic ligaments and greater omentum.  In the broad ligament of the ureters.  In the spermatic cord.
  14. 14.  Palpation of spleen: A normal spleen is not palpable. An enlarged spleen can be felt under the left coastal margin during inspiration.  Splenomegaly: Enlargement of spleen.  Splenectomy : Surgical removal of the spleen.  Splenic puncture: spleen can be punctured through the left 10th or 11th intercoastal space in the mid axillary line using a lumbar puncture needle.  Splenic infraction: smaller branches obstruction. Referred pain in the left shoulder (kehr’s sign)  Referred pain : Also referred to the epigastrium.
  15. 15. 1. A 35-year old male was brought to the emergency department after a road traffic accident. E-fast examination reveled intra abdominal bleeding. X-ray showed fractures of 10th & 11th ribs on the left side. On examination, there is progressive hypotension and hypovolemic shock. Which of the organ is likely to be injured? a) Pancreas b) Spleen c) Left kidney d) liver
  16. 16.  Answer : B  Spleen extends from the 10th rib to the 12th rib in the left hypochondrium and is likely to be injured in this case.  Laceration of the spleen causes profuse bleeding and shock.
  17. 17. 2) Which of the following is related to the area marked on the visceral surface of the spleen? a) Stomach b) Pancreas c) Colon d) Left kidney
  18. 18.  Answer : D
  19. 19. 3) Which of the following contains the splenic artery? a) Gastrosplenic ligament b) Splenocoloic ligament c) Splenorenal ligament d) Splenophernic ligament
  20. 20.  Answer : C
  21. 21. 4) Downward displacement of the enlarged spleen is prevented by – a) Lienorenal ligament b) Pherenicolic ligament c) Upper pole of right kidney d) Sigmoid colon
  22. 22.  Answer : B  Downward displacement of enlarged spleen is prevented by phrenicolic ligaments.  The phrenicolic ligaments connects the splenic flexure of the colon to the diaphragm. It not attached to the spleen.  However, it lies below the spleen and supports its lower pole.  When the spleen gets enlarged, phrenicolic ligaments along with the splenic flexure of the colon restricts its downward displacement.
  23. 23. 5) ………… is the venous compartment of spleen and is important to break down RBCs. a) White pulp b) Red pulp c) Antigens d) Lumphocytes
  24. 24.  Answer : B  The red pulp of spleen is composed of connective tissue. Its primary function is to filter the blood and worn out red blood cells.

×