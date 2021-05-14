Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“PROYECTO INTEGRADOR” EJERCICIOSDE LA RELACION SEMANTICA BACHILLERATOGENERAL OFICIALGABINOBARREDA HABILIDADESLECTO- ESCRIT...
INDICE  EJERCICIOS RELACION SEMANTICA………………………………………………………………………….  ANALOGIAS(RAZONAMIENTOS LOGICOCOMPARATIVO)…………………………...
EJERCICIOSDE RELACION SEMANTICA. (SINONIMOS) l- Escribe adelante de laspalabras lossinónimos correspondientes  Cálido/  ...
ll - Escribe delante de laspalabraslosantónimoscorrespondientes  Comprar/  Dar /  Pagar /  Bonito/  Caro /  Casado/ ...
4. Hambre es a comidacomo se es a … A) Bebida B) Comida C) Sequia D) Calor 5. Gallinaesigual a huevoscomovaca esigual a … ...
V.Escribe 5 oraciones subordinadas: HOJA DE RESPUESTAS EJERCICIOSDE RELACION SEMANTICA (SINONIMOS) 1 * cálido/Caliente 2 *...
2*Dar/Recibir 3*Pagar/Cobrar 4*Bonito/Feo 5*Caro/Barato 6*Casado/Soltero 7*Feliz/Triste 8*Amar/Odiar 9*Olvidar/Recordar 10...
B) Comida C) Sequia D) Calor 5. A)Agua B) Soda C) Vino D) Leche HOJA DE RESPUESTAS Iluminaconverde el titulo Iluminaconama...
(como wikipedia), han cambiado la perspectiva estática de la comunicación en Internet, haciéndola un medio más social y de...
5.Juan, quien es mi carpintero, hizo ese mueble.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
44 views
May. 14, 2021

Proyecto integrador, diaz gonzaga andrea 6 a

CUADERNILLO DE EJERCICIOS

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Proyecto integrador, diaz gonzaga andrea 6 a

  1. 1. “PROYECTO INTEGRADOR” EJERCICIOSDE LA RELACION SEMANTICA BACHILLERATOGENERAL OFICIALGABINOBARREDA HABILIDADESLECTO- ESCRITURA JOANNA FLORESMIRON ANDREA DIAZGONZAGA GRADO: 3RO GRUPO: “A” SEMESTRE: 6TO CICLO ESCOLAR:2020-2021
  2. 2. INDICE  EJERCICIOS RELACION SEMANTICA………………………………………………………………………….  ANALOGIAS(RAZONAMIENTOS LOGICOCOMPARATIVO)…………………………………………………….  ORACIONESSIMPLESY SUBORDINADAS……………………………………………………………….  PARRAFOSDE TEXTO MODIFICADOSPARA PRACTICA DEREDACCION (CONSTRUCCION O RECONSTRUCCION DE TEXTOS )………………………………………………  HOJA DE RESPUESTAS…………………………………………………………….
  3. 3. EJERCICIOSDE RELACION SEMANTICA. (SINONIMOS) l- Escribe adelante de laspalabras lossinónimos correspondientes  Cálido/  Frio /  Advertir/  Beso/  Gordo/  Estudiante /  Enseñar /  Danza /  Medico/  Valioso/ (SINONIMOS)
  4. 4. ll - Escribe delante de laspalabraslosantónimoscorrespondientes  Comprar/  Dar /  Pagar /  Bonito/  Caro /  Casado/  Feliz/  Amar/  Olvidar/  Vivo/ ANALOGIAS(EJERCICIOS) lll .Subraya palabracorrecta que va enlas siguientesoraciones 1. calzadoes igual a pie comoguante esigual a… A) Mano B) Zapato C) Ojo D) Brazo 2. Doctor esa enfermedadcomotratadode pazes a … A) Virus B) Ley C) Guerra D) Amor 3. Escritor esa librocomo pintoresigual a … A) Letras B) Pintura C) Brocha D) Mueble
  5. 5. 4. Hambre es a comidacomo se es a … A) Bebida B) Comida C) Sequia D) Calor 5. Gallinaesigual a huevoscomovaca esigual a … A) Agua B) Soda C) Vino D) Leche ORACIONES IV.Escribe 5 oracionessimples:
  6. 6. V.Escribe 5 oraciones subordinadas: HOJA DE RESPUESTAS EJERCICIOSDE RELACION SEMANTICA (SINONIMOS) 1 * cálido/Caliente 2 * Frio /Gélido 3*Advertir/Prevenir 4*Beso/Ósculo 5*Gordo/Obeso 6*Estudiante/Alumno 7*Ensenar /Educar 8*Danza /Baile 9*Medico /Galeno 10*Valioso /Valioso EJERCICIOSDE RELACION SEMANTICA (ANTONIMOS) 1*Comprar /Vender
  7. 7. 2*Dar/Recibir 3*Pagar/Cobrar 4*Bonito/Feo 5*Caro/Barato 6*Casado/Soltero 7*Feliz/Triste 8*Amar/Odiar 9*Olvidar/Recordar 10*Vivo/Muerto HOJA DE RESPUESTAS EJERCICIOSANALOGIAS 1. A) Mano B) Zapato C) Ojo D) Brazo 2. A)Muerte B) Medicina C) Guerra D) Ley 3. A)Letras B) Pintura C) Brocha D) Mueble 4. A)Bebida
  8. 8. B) Comida C) Sequia D) Calor 5. A)Agua B) Soda C) Vino D) Leche HOJA DE RESPUESTAS Iluminaconverde el titulo Iluminaconamarillolaintroducción Iluminaconazul el desarrollo Iluminaconrojola conclusión “SERVICIOS“ En el presente trabajo presentamos una revisión rápida sobre los últimos avances en los formatos de comunicación a través de Internet y su nueva conformación como medio de comunicación global. Hasta hace unos pocos años, los servicios de Internet tuvieron un crecimiento dinámico. Sin embargo, lo servicios eran relativamente estáticos: Una persona creaba un blog, y sus amigos y otras personas, leían con interés lo que publicaba. Una institución cultural o gubernamental publicaba la información, la cual se actualizaba siguiendo las sugerencias de los usuarios, pero dentro de un esquema estático y jerárquico, similar a los medios de comunicación tradicionales, tales como la radio y la televisión, donde es el difusor del medio quien decide qué se publica y qué no. Esto es el concepto de la WEB 1.0. La generalización de las redes sociales, como Facebook y Twitter, las posibilidades de comentar publicaciones y la libertad de los usuarios para elegir y corregir contenidos
  9. 9. (como wikipedia), han cambiado la perspectiva estática de la comunicación en Internet, haciéndola un medio más social y de mayor interacción entre creadores de contenidos y usuarios. En la actualidad, estamos al final de esta interacción entre usuarios y creadores de contenido, ya que esta relación está evolucionando. La creación de aplicaciones inteligentes que predicen las preferencias de los usuarios, sistemas operativos con mayor interactividad y dispositivos móviles que prácticamente permiten una conexión permanente, comienzan a configurar el siguiente peldaño en esta evolución comunicativa. Estamos en un punto intermedio en la evolución de Internet. La conectividad permanente para muchos ya es una realidad, y la reducción de costos en los servicios, así como el considerar Internet como un derecho humano. HOJA DE RESPUESTAS ORACIONES SIMPLES:’” 1. Mi abuela me cocinó fideos con estofado. 2. El sol saldrá a las 6.30 de la mañana. 3 .Damián se cortó el pelo. 4 .Mi tía fue al supermercado en el auto. 5 .Me compré una bicicleta nueva. SUBORDINADAS: 1, La película que me recomendaste es muy linda. 2, La señora, a quien ayudaste, es antipática. 3 , Las sillas que estaban rotas las tiraron a la basura. 4. Los actores, que habían ensayado todo el día, salieron a saludar.
  10. 10. 5.Juan, quien es mi carpintero, hizo ese mueble.

×