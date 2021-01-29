Chercheurs de sens. — 22. Depuis 1969

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trombinoscope "Chercheurs d’humanité" Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, science, philosophie, spiritualité) 22 - depuis 1...
Éliette Abécassis Née en 1969, femme de lettres, réalisatrice et scénariste française. Issue d’une famille juive orthodoxe...
Alexandre Vigne Né en 1969, professeur à l'école de joaillerie de Paris. Anime de 2003 à 2006 une communauté du ‘Chemin né...
Naif Al-Mutawa Né en 1971, Koweitien, docteur en psychologie clinique de Long Island University, psychologue et hypnothéra...
Ernesto Ortiz Né en 19??, auteur, enseignant et thérapeute né au Mexique, chamane Lakota, habite à Miami (États-Unis). Sa ...
Badriyah Fayumi Née en 1971, théologienne musulmane indonésienne, politicienne, enseignante et militante. Études de théolo...
Rachid Benzine Français né en 1971 au Maroc, islamologue, disciple de Mohammed Arkoun. Enseignant et chercheur à l'Institu...
Rachid Benzine « L’islam traverse une grande tragédie, marquée par le déficit d’instances d’autorité capables de régler le...
François Durpaire Né en 1971, universitaire et historien français. Agrégé et docteur en histoire, spécialisé dans les ques...
Abdennour Bidar Né en 1971, philosophe et écrivain français, agrégé et docteur en philosophie, normalien, professeur à l’u...
Abdennour Bidar Les monstres terroristes aux noms de Al Qaida, Al Nostra, AQMI ou Daech ne sont « que les symptômes les pl...
Abdennour Bidar « Il est possible de réagir (au djihadisme), mais à condition de partir d’un diagnostic juste et d’admettr...
Éric Vinson Né en 1971, enseignant, chercheur et journaliste français. Docteur en théorie politique, enseignant à ‘Science...
Éric Vinson « Le religieux a été pendant des millénaires une - si ce n'est la - part essentielle de la vie humaine individ...
Aurélien Barrau Né en 1973, astrophysicien français spécialisé dans la physique des astroparticules, des trous noirs et en...
Delphine Horvilleur Née en 1974, rabbin française du ‘Mouvement juif libéral de France’ (MJLF). Études de médecine à Jérus...
Sherin Khankan Née en 1974 de mère finlandaise et de père syrien réfugié politique et féministe. Se perçoit comme née entr...
Alexandre Jollien Né en 1975, philosophe, spécialiste de philosophie helléniste, écrivain et conférencier suisse, père de ...
Dominique Collin Né en 1975, dominicain belge basé à Liège, philosophe, théologien, essayiste et conférencier . Les accomp...
Abd al Malik Régis Fayette-Mikano, né en 1975 d’un père congolais, rappeur, auteur-compositeur-interprète, écrivain et réa...
Christophe Galfard Né en 1976, physicien et écrivain français. Diplômé de l‘’École Centrale de Paris’, docteur en physique...
Yuval Noah Harari Né en 1976, historien et professeur d’histoire israélien, enseigne au département d’histoire de l’univer...
Yuval Noah Harari « Si vous êtes un chrétien d’esprit scientifique, vous pourriez expliquer les erreurs et les mythes de l...
Aikumale Amelin Surnommé Aiku, né en 1976, Guyanais, membre l’ethnie Wayana. Vit au cœur de l’Amazonie guyanaise dans le v...
Yann Vagneux Né en 1976, prêtre catholique français. En 1997-1999, passe 3 années à l’oeuvre ‘Points-Cœur’ à Madras (Chenn...
Reza Moghaddassi Né en 1977 à Téhéran d’un père musulman et d’une mère catholique, grandit en partie à l'école de Lanza de...
Mohamed Khénissi Né en 1978, arrive en France de Tunisie à 18 ans, étudie la comptabilité, travaille dans la finance. Tara...
Marion Muller-Colard Née en 1978, théologienne et écrivaine française, doctorat à la Faculté de théologie protestante de S...
Marion Muller-Colard « Le premier qui nous approcha tous, dans les lieux des plus sombres de nos vies, c’est notre vieux f...
Pablo Servigne, Raphaël Stevens et Gauthier Chapelle P. S. (né en 1978), R. S. et G. C. sont collapsologues, chercheurs su...
Tristan Garcia Né en 1981, écrivain, romancier et philosophe français. ‘ENS’, professeur de philosophie à Amiens puis maît...
Adrien Candiard Né en 1982, dominicain et islamologue français. Études à l‘’École normale supérieure’ et à ‘Sciences po’. ...
Antoine Ponton Né en 1982, éleveur français de bovins-viande. Études de biologie, mastère en environnement, travaille sur ...
Michael Seewald Né en1987, théologien catholique germano-français. Études de théologie catholique, sciences politiques et ...
Pierre-Louis Choquet, Jean-Victor Élie, et Anne Guillard P.-L. C, doctorant en géographie à l’université d’Oxford. J.-V. É...
Samuel Grzybowski Français né en 1992, étudiant en histoire et sciences politiques. Cofondateur et ex-président de l’assoc...
Coexister « De toutes les différences, la diversité religieuse, philosophique et spirituelle est l’une des plus taboues, c...
  1. 1. Trombinoscope "Chercheurs d’humanité" Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, science, philosophie, spiritualité) 22 - depuis 1969 É. G. .13.11.2021
  2. 2. Éliette Abécassis Née en 1969, femme de lettres, réalisatrice et scénariste française. Issue d’une famille juive orthodoxe marocaine : son père, Armand Abécassis, professeur de philosophie, est un penseur renommé du judaïsme. ‘École Normale Supérieure’, agrégation de philosophie. S’affirme, avec Qumran et Le Trésor du Temple, comme un des auteurs phares du thriller historique et religieux. Son roman Le maître du Talmud dépeint la France du 13ème siècle, déchirée par le dogme et le fanatisme religieux. « L'origine de l’antisémitisme est un mystère sans fin. » « La religion devient violente quand elle est confisquée par un dogme. » « Le Talmud remet en cause l’Ancien Testament. C’est un livre ésotérique, un dialogue incessant, enivrant. Brûler le Talmud*, c'est brûler la liberté de penser, le questionnement et la contradiction. » « La meilleure arme contre le fanatisme, c’est l’interprétation d’un texte pour l’actualiser et le réformer. » * Le procès du Talmud, ou brûlement du Talmud, ou disputatio de Paris, commencé en 1240, se conclut par la crémation de nombreux exemplaires du Talmud sur la place de Grève en 1242. En 1244, le pape Innocent IV émet la lettre Impia Judaeorum perfidia où il condamne le Talmud et exhorte le roi Louis IX (Saint Louis) à brûler les copies de ce livre.
  3. 3. Alexandre Vigne Né en 1969, professeur à l'école de joaillerie de Paris. Anime de 2003 à 2006 une communauté du ‘Chemin néocatéchuménal’. Fondateur en 2005 et directeur de l’association CIEUX (‘Comité Interreligieux pour une Ethique Universelle et contre la Xénophobie’) basée sur le bénévolat d’habitants d’une même localité. ‘Cieux’ réunit hommes et femmes, de toutes conditions, nationalités, couleurs ou origines, de toutes religions ou sans religion affichée, dans le but de : - favoriser le vivre-ensemble en bonne harmonie, en toute conscience de leurs différences religieuses ou culturelles, pour un moment de fraternité et de paix, dans un dialogue à l’échelle locale, - développer une éducation citoyenne par le dialogue et réduire le risque de xénophobie, conséquence d’une méconnaissance mutuelle, - mobiliser les communautés pour favoriser un rapprochement durable. Depuis 2005, ‘Cieux’ a déjà organisé plus de 300 rencontres de dialogue interreligieux en France et à l’étranger : Azerbaïdjan, Burkina- Faso, Comores, Israël, Liban, Ouganda, Sénégal, Suède, Tunisie.
  4. 4. Naif Al-Mutawa Né en 1971, Koweitien, docteur en psychologie clinique de Long Island University, psychologue et hypnothérapeute à New-York, au Koweït, à Dubaï et au Quatar. Organise des ateliers sur la résolution créative des conflits, la gestion de l'attention, du stress et de la colère Créateur au Koweït en 2006 de The 99, un groupe de super- héros de bandes dessinées basé sur la culture et la religion islami- ques. Les héros de la BD sont le Dr. Ramzi, un érudit et activiste social, et 99 jeunes (chacun a pour nom l’un des 99 attributs d’Allah : générosité, force, fidélité, sagesse, miséricorde, écoute, justice, douceur, pardon, etc.), avec des capacités spéciales qui leur ont été conférées par les pierres précieuses "Noor". Le scénario présente les 99 personnes dirigées par M. Ramzi dans leur quête de justice sociale et leur combat sans violence contre les forces du chaos et du mal. Les BD, connaissant un grand succès, sont adaptées à la télévision, diffusées dans les camps de réfugiés. Frappé d’une fatwa*, poursuivi en justice pour blasphème devant un tribunal du Koweït en 2014, gagne en 1ère instance et en appel. * Avis ou condamnation prononcé par une autorité religieuse islamique
  5. 5. Ernesto Ortiz Né en 19??, auteur, enseignant et thérapeute né au Mexique, chamane Lakota, habite à Miami (États-Unis). Sa formation débute dès son jeune âge au Mexique auprès des curanderos (guérisseurs) et des chamanes, puise chez le mystique et guérisseur états-unien Edgar Cayce (1977-1945) et dans le bouddhisme tibétain. Fait connaître les "mémoires akashiques"* qui enregistrent les informations du passé, du présent et dévoilent les futurs potentiels. En 1994, créé Journey to the Heart (‘Voyage au cœur’), structure dédiée à l'élévation de la conscience et au bien-être des personnes. Anime des ateliers et séminaires aux États-Unis, au Canada, en Europe, en Australie, en Asie et en Amérique Latine : bienveillance et compas- sion, prière sacrée des Mayas, méditation, rituels de pardon, transe chamanique, ouverture du cœur, etc. Ses formations en France sont promues par ‘Oasis Voyages’, agence de voyages fondée en 2007, spécialisée dans l’éveil de la conscience et les expériences initiatiques, fondée par Éric Grange (né en 1965), ingénieur, anciennement accompagnateur à ‘Nouvelles Frontières’. Voyages à Bali, au Tibet, au Macchu Picchu, au désert, etc. En 2009, le ministre du Tourisme lui décerne le trophée du ‘Nouvel Entrepreneur du Voyage’. * voir diapo sur Charles Webster Leadbeater
  6. 6. Badriyah Fayumi Née en 1971, théologienne musulmane indonésienne, politicienne, enseignante et militante. Études de théologie à Jakarta puis au Caire (1985-1998). Députée (2004-2009) au sein du PKB (Parti du réveil national indonésien, parti musulman modéré). Fonde en 2008 avec son mari une école islamique selon la tradition indonésienne. Participe en 2017 à la création du ‘Conseil indonésien des femmes oulémas’ dont elle devient présidente. L’objectif principal de ce forum, première initiative de ce genre dans le monde, est la reconnaissance du rôle des femmes dans la société et dans l’enseignement religieux. Il condamne les violences sexuelles, les mariages précoces et la destruction de l’environnement. Le premier congrès des femmes oulémas a réuni de représentantes de plusieurs pays dont le Nigeria, le Kenya, le Pakistan et l’Afghanistan. « Les femmes sont les premières à souffrir de la pollution, à devoir trouver de l’eau propre, à soigner les enfants malades. (…) Nous pouvons vivre notre diversité dans l’harmonie. (…) C’est grâce à l’éducation que nous permettrons aux femmes d’assurer des fonctions de dirigeantes en politique, dans les organisa- tions religieuses, les entreprises ou les organisations non-gouverne- mentales. La voix des femmes doit désormais résonner dans toute les société. L’éducation des femmes est une mission prophétique. »
  7. 7. Rachid Benzine Français né en 1971 au Maroc, islamologue, disciple de Mohammed Arkoun. Enseignant et chercheur à l'Institut d'études politiques d'Aix-en- Provence, à l’Institut protestant de théologie de Paris, ex-chercheur associé à l’’Observatoire du religieux’. Codirecteur de la collection Islam des lumières aux éditions Albin Michel, qui publie des ouvrages sur la pensée musulmane contemporaine. « Ces hérauts de la pensée libre, parfois menacés de mort et contraints à l’exil, explorent les chemins inédits d’une reconstruction de la pensée religieuse musulmane. Ils revisitent l’histoire des dogmes et des institutions, interrogent les interprétations théologiques ou juridiques successives, tentent de discerner les éléments de la tradition qui pourraient être fondateurs d’une modernité islamique. Surtout, ils soumettent le texte coranique lui-même au crible de l’analyse littéraire et de la critique historique. » ../..
  8. 8. Rachid Benzine « L’islam traverse une grande tragédie, marquée par le déficit d’instances d’autorité capables de régler les conflits d’interprétation, et par un déficit d’histoire. (…) La communauté musulmane n’a pas fait son travail  : ce qui est enseigné dans les mosquées, c’est le Catéchisme des années 1950, une histoire sainte, sacrée, sans aucun travail historique ni anthropologique. Or on ne peut comprendre le Coran que si l’on connaît la société du VIIème siècle et ses interactions avec le texte. » « Mohammed Arkoun avait coutume de dire qu’il ne fallait rien attendre des pays majoritairement musulmans. C’est aux pays européens d’engager ce travail  : soit dans les institutions de formation musulmans, soit en exigeant des imams qu’ils se forment à l’histoire à l’université. (…) Il faut former les enseignants pour qu’ils introduisent leurs élèves à la distance critique et que ceux-ci l’intériorisent au plus intime. »
  9. 9. François Durpaire Né en 1971, universitaire et historien français. Agrégé et docteur en histoire, spécialisé dans les questions d'éducation, de bien-être et de diversité culturelle aux États-Unis et en France, militant pour une Répu- blique davantage multiculturelle. Depuis 2018, membre du laboratoire ‘BONHEURS - Bien-être, Organisations, Numérique, Habitabilité, Éducation, Universalité, Relation, Savoirs’ de l'université de Cergy- Pontoise. Consultant pour la télévision et directeur de l'antenne et des programmes de FDM TV. Coordinateur d’une réflexion sur le bonheur à travers l’histoire, rédigée avec plus de 60 historiens, anthropologues, philosophes et psychologues. « Les cimetières préhistoriques laissent supposer un bonheur lié à l’absence de hiérarchie sociale, les premières tombes avec des trésors étant très tardives.(…) Chez Aristote, le bonheur est énergie, lié à la construction commune de la cité. Confucius et Épicure invitent à se méfier des plaisirs qui ne satisfont pas les besoins profonds. (…) D’après l’étymologie, le mot ‘bonheur’ est issu du latin augurium, qui désigne l’appui accordé par les dieux à une initiative. « Du pain et des jeux », notamment les jeux du cirque qui satisfont les instincts les plus bas, c’est la première tentative de manipulation par les loisirs de masse. »
  10. 10. Abdennour Bidar Né en 1971, philosophe et écrivain français, agrégé et docteur en philosophie, normalien, professeur à l’université de Nice. Grand-père communiste et athée, mère française convertie à l’islam à travers le soufisme. Thèse de doctorat sur le développement d'une "pédagogie de l'individuation" à partir de la pensée du philosophe musulman indien Mohamed Iqbal (1873-1938). Chargé de mission sur la pédagogie de la laïcité au Ministère de l’Éducation nationale, membre de l'Observatoire de la laïcité et du comité de rédaction de la revue Esprit. «Cher monde musulman, (…) je te vois te perdre - perdre ton temps et ton honneur - dans le refus de reconnaître que ce monstre (Daech) est né de toi, de tes errances, de tes contradictions, de ton écartèlement entre passé et présent, de ton incapacité trop durable à trouver ta place dans la civilisation humaine. Car tu te réfugies dans le réflexe de l’autodéfense sans assumer aussi et surtout la responsabilité de l’autocritique. Tu te contentes de t’indigner alors que ce moment aurait été une occasion historique de te remettre en question ! » ../..
  11. 11. Abdennour Bidar Les monstres terroristes aux noms de Al Qaida, Al Nostra, AQMI ou Daech ne sont « que les symptômes les plus visibles sur un immense corps malade, dont les maladies chroniques sont les suivantes : impuissance à instituer des démocraties durables dans lesquelles est reconnue comme droit moral et politique la liberté de conscience vis-à-vis des dogmes de la religion; difficultés chroniques à améliorer la condition des femmes dans le sens de l’égalité, de la responsabilité et de la liberté; impuissance à séparer suffisamment le pouvoir politique de son contrôle par l’autorité de la religion; incapacité à instituer un respect, une tolérance et une véritable reconnaissance du pluralisme religieux et des minorités religieuses. » Je n’aurais pas été si sévère dans cette lettre si je ne croyais pas en toi. (…) Je crois en toi, je crois en ta contribution à faire demain de notre planète un univers à la fois plus humain et plus spirituel ! Salâm, que la paix soit sur toi ! » ../..
  12. 12. Abdennour Bidar « Il est possible de réagir (au djihadisme), mais à condition de partir d’un diagnostic juste et d’admettre que l’Occident traverse une véritable crise spirituelle, mère de toutes les crises. Le dénominateur commun de toutes nos crises à mes yeux est qu’elles sont des crises du lien : avec la nature, avec l’autre, avec soi-même - et donc avec la vie. Or, qu’est-ce une crise du lien, au sens le plus large du terme, sinon une crise spirituelle ? L’Occident a perdu l’art et la manière de se saisir de ce rapport au spirituel. » « La vie créatrice est le but et la fraternité le principe de notre vie spirituelle. » « Plus nous connectons à la vue universelle par ce triple lien à soi, aux autres, à l’univers, plus se développe en nous l’être divin - s’il existe - le cœur infini de tous les liens. Et plus il se développe, moins la mort peut quelque chose contre nous. »
  13. 13. Éric Vinson Né en 1971, enseignant, chercheur et journaliste français. Docteur en théorie politique, enseignant à ‘Sciences Po’ et à l’Institut Catholique de Paris, spécialisé dans les questions religieuses et spirituelles ainsi que dans la laïcité. Délégué général de ‘Démocratie & Spiritualité’. Avec la sociologue des religions Mireille Estivalèzes, crée en 2006 à ‘Sciences Po’ le module ‘Religions et Sociétés’. Préside l’association ‘Enquête’ et le fonds de dotation ‘Grandir ensemble : Laïcité-Religions-Éducation’, deux structures dédiées à la diffusion et à la promotion en France de la culture laïque des religions et à une meilleure connaissance et pratique de la laïcité française. Travaille en particulier sur la didactique et la pédagogie du fait religieux et de la laïcité, sur l'ésotérisme, sur les rapports entre religion, spiritualité et politique, ainsi que sur le bouddhisme. Issu d'une famille chrétienne-bouddhiste, est également actif sur le terrain de l’interreligieux. ../..
  14. 14. Éric Vinson « Le religieux a été pendant des millénaires une - si ce n'est la - part essentielle de la vie humaine individuelle et collective, et qu'il le reste aujourd'hui pour une très large majorité des habitants de cette planète. Et parce qu'il est donc impossible de comprendre le monde, encore moins d'y agir, sans maîtriser un minimum de connaissances à ce sujet. (…) À l'intersection de la longue durée et l'ultra-modernité, le religieux est en effet par définition lié à de grands enjeux sociopolitiques, identitaires, symboliques et existentiels inséparables bien que parfois contradictoires. » Il faudrait « créer à l’université des départements de "Science des Religions" capables de former des généralistes des religions, rompus, comme en Allemagne, à la pédagogie. (…) Pour ne pas avoir de problème en classe, on préfère parler des dieux de l’Égypte ancienne. Mais c’est aussi de l’islam d’aujourd’hui qu’il faut parler ! »
  15. 15. Aurélien Barrau Né en 1973, astrophysicien français spécialisé dans la physique des astroparticules, des trous noirs et en cosmologie. Travaille au ‘Laboratoire de physique subatomique et de cosmologie’ de Grenoble (LPSC), professeur à l'université Grenoble-Alpes. Les astrophysiciens et astrobiologistes s’interrogent sur les origines de la vie et sur la présence de la vie sur d’autres planètes, notamment Mars. Au-delà de la mise au point d’instruments d’analyse chimique complexe, cette quête fascine des chercheurs théoriciens. « Face à cette quête, on se sent à la fois modeste et fasciné, car qu’est-ce que la vie ? Ce pourrait être l’expression d’une structure fonctionnelle, capable de s’auto-reproduire (nécessitant donc la présence d’ADN ou ARN) et de s’adapter à différents milieux, selon la théorie de Darwin. Mais cette définition n’est peut-être pas suffisante car qui nous dit qu’il n’existe pas de vivant extraterrestre basé sur d’autres atomes que le carbone, l’hydrogène, l’oxygène, l’azote, le phosphore ? Une chose est sûre en tout cas : toutes ces démarches, tout cet engouement des scientifiques et d’une grande partie de la population soulignent leur intérêt pour l’existence très probable d’une vie extra- terrestre et de la fin d’un certain anthropocentrisme. » Photo : Le microscope électronique révèle des structures ressemblant à des bactéries dans un fragment de la météorite ALH84001 trouvée en décembre 1984 en Antarctique.
  16. 16. Delphine Horvilleur Née en 1974, rabbin française du ‘Mouvement juif libéral de France’ (MJLF). Études de médecine à Jérusalem et de journalisme à Paris. En 2003, fonde un cercle d'étude juive interactif, le ‘Café biblique’. Dirige la rédaction de la revue de pensée juive Tenou'a, en fait un magazine de référence capable de faire dialoguer diverses sensibilités religieuses autour de problématiques de société (féminisme, environnement, sexualité, politique migratoire, etc.). Membre fondatrice de ‘KeReM’, conseil des rabbins libéraux francophones. Première femme rabbin à être nommée au ‘Conseil national du sida’. « On ne peut se tenir debout qu’en étant conscient de ses failles. » « L’intégrisme religieux est un retrait du monde qui y met le feu en s’imaginant paradoxalement le sauver. » « Quand certains aujourd’hui encore citent l’écrit indiscutable, il est utile de rappeler qu’un texte est sacré si l’on accepte que son message n’est pas clôturé par son sens premier et si l’on se refuse à l’instrumentaliser. »
  17. 17. Sherin Khankan Née en 1974 de mère finlandaise et de père syrien réfugié politique et féministe. Se perçoit comme née entre deux mondes et considère que son but est de les réconcilier. Master en sociologie des religions et philosophie de l'université de Copenhague. Première imame du Danemark, fondatrice en 2015 de la mosquée Mariam de Copenhague, première mosquée réservée aux femmes. Milite pour des causes liées à l'islam comme l'intégration des femmes et la lutte contre l'extrémisme, notamment à travers de nombreux écrits et prises de parole alliant positions religieuses et politiques. Célèbre des mariages d’hommes chrétiens avec des femmes musulmanes, ce qui est interdit par le Coran. Prise à partie pendant ses conférences, subit des insultes sur les réseaux sociaux où l’on exhorte au repentir. Dénonce la difficulté des croyantes à obtenir un divorce islamique, l’interdiction de la prière mixte et des mariages entre Musulmans et Non- musulmans. Fonde une organisation nommée Musulmans critiques, qui s'intéresse aux liens entre la religion et la politique. En présence de Delphine Horvilleur, suggère en mars 2018 au président Emmanuel Macron l'idée d'une grande conférence réunissant des femmes imam venues du monde entier, des femmes rabbin, des pasteures protestantes, des prêtres catholiques ainsi que des intellectuels des toutes les religions, notamment des musulmans, sans discrimination de sexe.
  18. 18. Alexandre Jollien Né en 1975, philosophe, spécialiste de philosophie helléniste, écrivain et conférencier suisse, père de 3 enfants. À cause d’un étranglement par le cordon ombilical à la naissance, est atteint d’un handicap, l’athéthose. Témoigne de la joie au cœur de l’épreuve, donne sens à la souffrance, fait apprécier la saveur du présent. « Être vrai, me dépouiller des masques, oser l’abandon plutôt que la lutte, voilà qui me guide dans le périple de l’existence, où jamais nous ne pouvons nous installer. C’est en faisant chaque jour un tout petit peu confiance à la vie que, peu à peu, la confiance se découvre. La détermination, c’est conjuguer l’abandon et une infinie confiance en la vie. L’abandon, c’est ne plus considérer ses fragilités comme des ennemies à abattre. Ne plus considérer les blessures comme l’adversaire numéro un, mais les accueillir. »
  19. 19. Dominique Collin Né en 1975, dominicain belge basé à Liège, philosophe, théologien, essayiste et conférencier . Les accompagnements qu’il fait à l’hôpital civil de Strasbourg lui font découvrir une théologie incarnée. Des jeunes non pratiquants le rendent à la pratique de l’Évangile. Explique que le christianisme historique et culturel est une sorte d’illusion qui permet aux chrétiens d’éviter de se demander s’ils sont encore fidèles à l’Évangile. « À Auschwitz, la majorité des victimes étaient juives et la majorité des bourreaux étaient chrétiens. Si des chrétiens peuvent se conduire d’une telle façon, le christianisme a t-il encore une crédibilité ? (…) Notre mission n’est pas de faire un maximum d’adeptes du christianisme, mais de nous aider mutuellement à devenir plus humains. » « Permettre à l'évangile de surgir comme évangile : une puissance de vie bonne, capable de nous sauver de nos penchants nihilistes. » « La théologie a au moins une guerre de retard. Les mots sont usés. Et ce n’est pas qu’une question d’emballage. Tout le contenu doit être revisité, sondé dans ses profondeurs. »
  20. 20. Abd al Malik Régis Fayette-Mikano, né en 1975 d’un père congolais, rappeur, auteur-compositeur-interprète, écrivain et réalisateur français. Choisit son nom de scène en référence à son prénom de naissance (Regis, "royal" en latin, correspondant au mot arabe Malik, "roi"). Élevé par sa mère seule, entrainé très jeune dans la délinquance (vol à la tire et vente de drogue). La vue d'amis morts de surdose l'ayant beaucoup marqué, se plonge dans la lecture pour une autre confrontation avec la mort. . Converti à l’islam soufi au cours de son adolescence. Devient en 1999 disciple du maître spirituel marocain Sidi Hamza al Qâdiri Boutchichi. En 2005, dans son ouvrage Qu'Allah bénisse la France, explique son cheminement et défend un islam réfléchi, fait de tolérance et de désir d'intégration. La lecture de Camus forge son devenir d’artiste, de musicien, d’écrivain, le tire toujours plus haut, toujours plus loin. « Il y a beaucoup de similitude entre les matérialistes et les intégristes religieux. Leur vie entière n’est qu’extériorité. » « Il faut une nouvelle révolution française. Non-violente, pacifique, fondée sur un retour pragmatique et clairvoyant à une acceptation de l’homme qui reconsidère sa dimension spirituelle (…). À l’ancien régime de la société médiatico-financière, il faut substituer la société de l’homme de foi. »
  21. 21. Christophe Galfard Né en 1976, physicien et écrivain français. Diplômé de l‘’École Centrale de Paris’, docteur en physique théorique, étudie les mathématiques avancées à l'université de Cambridge, notamment sous la direction de Stephen Hawking. Spécialiste des trous noirs et de l’origine de l’Univers. Chroniqueur scientifique sur ‘Radio France’, enseigne la science de manière ludique. « Environ 60 milliards de neutrinos transpercent chaque centimètre carré de votre peau toutes les secondes… » « Les mystères de l’Univers comprennent la matière noire, l’énergie sombre, les mondes parallèles…. La théorie des cordes est la partie la plus spéculative de la physique, là où l’on a le droit d’imaginer ce que pourrait être la future grande théorie du Cosmos, la Théorie du Tout, qui englobera les deux autres (la théorie de la relativité, celle de l’infiniment grand, et la physique quantique, celle de l’infiniment petit, qui n’ont pas les mêmes notions d’espace et de temps) et permettra de répondre aux énigmes. Ces vibrations sont tantôt de la lumière, tantôt de la gravitation, tantôt une particule de matière. Quand on plonge dans ces cordes, des dimensions de l’espace-temps supplémentaires apparaissent, qui s’enroulent ou se déroulent… »
  22. 22. Yuval Noah Harari Né en 1976, historien et professeur d’histoire israélien, enseigne au département d’histoire de l’université hébraïque de Jérusalem. Homosexuel, végétalien, pratique la méditation Vipassana. Auteur du best-seller international Sapiens : Une brève histoire de l'humanité, traduit en plus de 30 langues. Rassemble en 500 pages ce que l'on sait aujourd'hui de 500 000 ans d'histoire, raconte comment Sapiens, l'a emporté sur les nombreuses espèces du genre humain (Homo rudolfensis, Homo ergaster...) et du genre animal. Sa suite, Homo Deus : Une brève histoire de l'avenir, dégage 2 scénarios inquiétants : 1- les technologies et la bio-ingénierie creusent les inégalités entre une classe de surhommes aux capacités augmentées et le reste de l’humanité, la caste des inutiles. 2 - une nouvelle religion appelée le "dataïsme" signe la fin du Sapiens pour laisser sa place aux intelligences artificielles. « Toutes les grandes réalisations humaines sont nées de coopérations à grande échelle et s'enracinent dans des histoires, des mythologies : Dieu et le paradis, l'argent, la nation ou la justice.... Il s'agit d‘ "histoires", certes bénéfiques, que nous avons inventées et qui nous permettent de cimenter notre ordre social, tout comme les sorciers "primitifs" le faisaient en croyant aux esprits. » ../..
  23. 23. Yuval Noah Harari « Si vous êtes un chrétien d’esprit scientifique, vous pourriez expliquer les erreurs et les mythes de la Bible en plaidant que le livre saint n’a jamais été destiné à être lu comme un récit factuel et qu’il faut l’aborder tel un récit métaphorique qui recèle une sagesse profonde. Mais n’est-ce pas également vrai de Harry Potter ? (…) Supposons un instant (…) que la Bible soit bel et bien la parole infaillible de l’unique vrai Dieu. Mais alors que faire du Coran, du Talmud, du Livre de Mormon, des Veda, de l’Avesta et du Livre des morts des anciens Égyptiens ? Et comment voyez-vous la divinité d’empereurs romains comme Auguste et Claude ? (…) Le militarisme japonais des années 1930 et du début des années 1940 reposait sur une croyance fanatique en la divinité de l’empereur Hirohito. Après la défaite de son pays, celui-ci proclama publiquement que ce n’était pas vrai, que tout compte fait il n’était pas un dieu. (…) Je ne nie pas l’efficacité ni la bienfaisance potentielles de la religion. Au contraire. Pour le meilleur ou pour le pire, la fiction compte parmi les instruments les plus efficaces de la boîte à outils de l’humanité. En rassemblant, les credo rendent possible la coopération humaine sur une grande échelle. Ils poussent les gens à construire des hôpitaux, des écoles et des ponts en plus des armées et des prisons. Adam et Eve n’ont jamais existé, mais la cathédrale de Chartres reste belle.
  24. 24. Aikumale Amelin Surnommé Aiku, né en 1976, Guyanais, membre l’ethnie Wayana. Vit au cœur de l’Amazonie guyanaise dans le village de Freedom City, à deux heures de pirogue rapide de Maripasoula. Représente les 1 600 Wayanas, les 15 000 Amérindiens (de 6 ethnies différentes) et les 70 000 Bushinengués de Guyane au synode sur l’Amazonie réuni au Vatican en octobre 2019. En tant qu’aide-soignant, est sensibilisé aux problèmes dermatologiques et ophtalmologiques ainsi qu’aux polyarthrites dont souffrent un grand nombre d’autochtones. Ces maladies sont causées par la pollution des rivières, conséquence dramatique de l’orpaillage illégal. « Dans nos ethnies du Maroni, un bébé sur cinq naît avec des membres atrophiés à cause de la contamination au mercure des poissons que nous pêchons et mangeons ». Attend en priorité « que l’Église nous aide à obtenir des titres de propriété pour que nous puissions nous opposer aux Chinois, Brésiliens et Surinamais qui s’installent sur nos terres ». Photo du bas : Dégâts causés en Guyane par l’orpaillage illégal : zone déboisée, terre mise à nu, d’où sa couleur blanche, rivière polluée, notamment par du mercure
  25. 25. Yann Vagneux Né en 1976, prêtre catholique français. En 1997-1999, passe 3 années à l’oeuvre ‘Points-Cœur’ à Madras (Chennai) en compagnie du jésuite Pierre Ceyrac. Évoquant Jules Monchanin, fondateur avec Henri Le Saux de l’ashram de Shantivanam, le vieux jésuite lui lance avec conviction : « C’est à toi maintenant de continuer son chemin ! ». En 2000-2002, volontaire dans les quartiers populaires de Santa Fe, en Argentine. Entre en 2002 aux ‘Missions étrangères de Paris’ (MEP) et décide de se consacrer à l’Inde. Parle notamment l’hindi et le sanskrit. Vit depuis 2012 « un ministère d’amitié » à Bénarès où il cultive de profondes relations avec des étudiants des écoles brahmaniques, des musulmans soufis et des disciples du jaïnisme, amène les uns et les autres à dialoguer, à dépasser leurs préjugés hostiles, à visiter leurs lieux de culte respectifs. « La vocation missionnaire est une vocation symphonique. Elle fait découvrir l’inépuisable richesse de tant d’hommes et de femmes et convoque à tendre l’oreille au murmure de l’Esprit Saint qui traverse tous les êtres, toutes les cultures et toutes les religions. »
  26. 26. Reza Moghaddassi Né en 1977 à Téhéran d’un père musulman et d’une mère catholique, grandit en partie à l'école de Lanza del Vasto et de Gandhi. Agrégé de philosophie, qu’il enseigne au Gymnase Jean Sturm à Strasbourg. Formé à la philosophie occidentale et passionné par les philosophies orientales, intervient à l’Institut d’Etudes Politiques et à la Faculté de philosophie de Strasbourg. Embrasse le bouddhisme pendant dix ans et se passionne pour les maîtres tibétains. Artisan du dialogue interreligieux en Alsace. Cherche à trouver les points de convergence entre les êtres humains en reconnaissant la multiplicité des voies toujours singulières par lesquels ils peuvent cheminer vers davantage de vérité et de sagesse. « En chacun de nous se joue un combat intérieur, qui se tient entre deux loups. Le premier est ténébreux. Il est la colère, l’envie, le chagrin, le regret, l’avidité, l’arrogance, l’apitoiement sur soi-même, la culpabilité, le ressentiment, l’infériorité, la supériorité, les mensonges, la fausse fierté et l’ego. Le second est lumineux. Il est la joie, la paix, l’amour, l’espoir, la sérénité, l’humilité, la gentillesse, la bienveillance, l’empathie, la générosité, la vérité, la compassion et la foi. » Le petit-fils réfléchit un long moment. Puis il demande à son grand-père : « Quel loup gagne ? » Le vieil homme sourit et lui répond : « Celui que tu nourris ! »
  27. 27. Mohamed Khénissi Né en 1978, arrive en France de Tunisie à 18 ans, étudie la comptabilité, travaille dans la finance. Taraudé par des questions spirituelles et l’envie de comprendre sa religion, se plonge dans le monde des mosquées et approfondit ses connaissances religieuses. S’inscrit à l’’Institut des hautes études du monde religieux’ (IHEMR) où il se forme à la laïcité, aux sciences des religions et à la gestion d’une organisation cultuelle, aux côtés d’étudiants issus de toutes les traditions. S’inscrit au diplôme universitaire ‘Interculturalité, laïcité, religions’ à l’Institut catholique de Paris (ICP), suit les cours du ‘Theologicum’ où il découvre la doctrine sociale de l’Église qui le passionne. Prépare en parallèle un travail de recherche sur l’apostasie en islam à l’’École Pratique des Hautes Études’. Président de l’association ‘Herménéo’ qui défend les valeurs de la laïcité et dont la devise est " Vivre ensemble est un défi qui nécessite d’aller vers l’autre". L’association présente les traditions religieuses et spirituelles aux jeunes de Seine St Denis et de la petite couronne de Paris. « Il faut arrêter de ne concevoir l’engagement qu’à l’intérieur de sa communauté de foi ou son groupe de convictions. C’est à toute la société que nous devons proposer notre valeur ajoutée. Le but n’est pas de faire tous pareil, mais d’œuvrer dans la même direction. »
  28. 28. Marion Muller-Colard Née en 1978, théologienne et écrivaine française, doctorat à la Faculté de théologie protestante de Strasbourg, médiatrice pénale, ex- aumônier d’hôpital. Écrit régulièrement des méditations pour l'hebdomadaire protestant français Réforme. « Il n’existe pas de formation universitaire qui prépare à l’impuissance. (…) La douleur physique est pour moi une butée. Un lieu de grand silence hermétique à toute parole, un lieu qu’aucune lumière intellectuelle ou théologique ne parvient à éclairer. (…) Pourquoi me définir comme agnostique ? Parce que je crois en Dieu, mais je sonde chaque jour un peu plus à quel point je n’ai pas la connaissance de ce Dieu en qui je crois. (…) Il n’y a pas de système, de dogme, de religion qui puisse abolir, contenir, détourner les conjectures qui nous menacent perpétuellement d’un coup du sort. Tout comme le bonheur, le malheur n’est simplement pas juste. »
  29. 29. Marion Muller-Colard « Le premier qui nous approcha tous, dans les lieux des plus sombres de nos vies, c’est notre vieux frère Job. (…) Le cri de Job est son premier acte de foi libre. L’attente urgente que quelque chose de nouveau se crée sur son tas de fumier. La seule attente qu’il puisse s’offrir : l’attente de l’imprévisible. (…) La réponse de Dieu à Job laisse vacante la réponse à l’immense question du mal.(…) Dieu, dans le livre de Job plus souvent que dans nul autre, est appelé le Shaddaï : celui qui dit ‟Ça suffit !” » « Dieu compte sur chacune de nos vies pour circonscrire avec lui le chaos. (…) J’ai entrevu un Autre Dieu qui ne se porte pas garant de ma sécurité, mais de la pugnacité du vivant à laquelle il m’invite à participer. » « Jésus de Nazareth a payé de sa vie d’avoir fait voler en éclats une religiosité contractuelle. Son Dieu immense lui insufflait le courage d’être, quoi qu’il arrive. » « Quoi qu’il m’arrive, il est juste et bon que je participe, d’une façon tout à fait éphémère, à quelque chose de plus grand que moi. Et que ma marche fragile prenne appuis sur la solidité des montagnes qui me survivront longtemps encore. » Photo : Job, d’après Léon Bonnat (1880)
  30. 30. Pablo Servigne, Raphaël Stevens et Gauthier Chapelle P. S. (né en 1978), R. S. et G. C. sont collapsologues, chercheurs sur les risques d’effondrement de nos sociétés industrielles fondées sur les énergies fossiles avec les conséquences que l’on sait : épuisement des ressources, baisse de la biodiversité, changements climatiques, etc. Appellent à nous relever, apprendre la résilience, aller de l’avant, décloisonner les savoirs, élargir notre horizon, sacraliser les liens entre humains et avec plus grand que soi, à considérer l’avenir comme désirable. « Soit nous attendons de subir de plein fouet la violence des cataclysmes à venir, soit, pour en éviter certains, nous prenons un virage si serré qu’il déclencherait notre propre fin-du-monde-industriel. L’horizon se trouve désormais au-delà : imaginer la suite, tout en se préparant à vivre des années de désorganisation et d’incertitude. (…) Comment se projeter au-delà, voir plus grand, et trouver des manières de vivre ces effondrements ? Un changement de cap ouvrant à de nouveaux horizons passe nécessairement par un cheminement intérieur et par une remise en question radicale de notre vision du monde. Par-delà optimisme et pessimisme, ce sentier non-balisé part de la collapsologie et mène à ce que l’on pourrait appeler la collapsosophie… »
  31. 31. Tristan Garcia Né en 1981, écrivain, romancier et philosophe français. ‘ENS’, professeur de philosophie à Amiens puis maître de conférences à la faculté de philosophie de l'Université Jean-Moulin-Lyon 3. Parcours atypique associant la littérature, la métaphysique et une réflexion sur l’image, le cinéma et les séries télévisées. Dans Âmes - Histoire de la souffrance, raconte l’histoire de l’humanité du point de vue de ceux qui souffrent à partir des grands textes fondateurs des civilisations. « J’essaie d’être attentif, toujours, à re-raconter l’histoire du point de vue des vaincus, des dominés, des subalternes. Ce qui est très compliqué, car les vaincus n’ont pas d’histoire. Celle-ci est toujours racontée par les vainqueurs. C’est pour ça que la fiction est nécessaire. » « Quatre âmes se croisent, se battent (…) Elles meurent, elles reviennent. Chacune de leurs existences est l'occasion d'un récit, petite partie d'une fresque dont le sens se dévoilera peu à peu : l'épopée des oubliés, le chant des perdants, le grand livre des êtres morts dans l'ombre. Les héros en sont des femmes, des esclaves, des lépreux, des enfants ou des bêtes dont l'esprit se souvient, oublie, génération après génération, mais progresse à l'aveugle dans les galeries du passé. »
  32. 32. Adrien Candiard Né en 1982, dominicain et islamologue français. Études à l‘’École normale supérieure’ et à ‘Sciences po’. Auteur de Pierre et Mohamed, monologue théâtral en hommage à Pierre Claverie, évêque d’Oran assassiné. Vit au couvent du Caire, membre de l‘’Institut dominicain d'études orientales’ (Idéo). A publié plusieurs livres, concernant l'islam, le dialogue interreligieux ou la spiritualité chrétienne. « Il faut accepter que l’islam soit une réalité complexe. Il existe un socle commun : la révélation coranique, la référence au Prophète Mahomet, ainsi qu’un monothéisme vigoureux, un attachement central à l’unicité divine. Après cela, la diversité culturelle, théologique et spirituelle est très grande. » « On dit toujours que ‟la Croix sauve le monde”, mais par lui- même, cet instrument de torture ne sauve rien. Ce qui sauve le monde, c’est ce qu’a fait le Christ sur la croix : continuer à aimer, malgré la croix. »
  33. 33. Antoine Ponton Né en 1982, éleveur français de bovins-viande. Études de biologie, mastère en environnement, travaille sur des questions d’environnement pour des associations et collectivités territoriales. En 2010, passe un brevet professionnel de polyculture-élevage en bio. Avec sa compagne Marion, reprend une ferme en 2013 (‘Ferme à tout bout de champ’, La Giraudière, Mayenne, 60 animaux). Défend l’agriculture paysanne, le bien-être animal, la coopération, la vente en circuits courts pour des relations équitables producteurs-consommateurs, etc. Avec la ‘Confédération paysanne’, Nature et progrès ’, ‘France nature Environnement’, les ‘AMAP’, le ‘MODEF’, ‘Terre de liens’, etc. et ‘Abattage alternatives’, prône de nouveaux outils individuels et/ou collectifs, fixes ou mobiles, d’abattage à la ferme et de transport vers des abattoirs de proximité, possibles en droit européen. « Si on supprime l’élevage, il n’y a plus de paysages. Et si on maintenait l’élevage sans la mort, on laisserait dégénérer nos animaux sans accompagnement. Quand les grands prédateurs ne sont plus là, c’est à l’éleveur et au consommateur d’assumer ce rôle. C’est pourquoi être éleveur, c’est se confronter à la mort. Mais mort ne veut pas dire souffrance. Je prends part à un collectif qui réfléchit à cela concrètement. »
  34. 34. Michael Seewald Né en1987, théologien catholique germano-français. Études de théologie catholique, sciences politiques et philosophie. Professeur de dogmatique et d'histoire du dogme à l' Université Westphalian Wilhelms de Münster. - défend la liberté de penser et de travailler des théologiens; - repère 3 modes de développement et d’évolution des dogmes : l’autocorrection (ex. : le sacrement de l’ordre), l’oubli délibéré (ex. : monogénisme*), la récupération (ex. : les droits de l’homme), - réfute la prétention des religions de disposer d’un savoir soi-disant commuiqué par Dieu, délégitime l’infaillibilité papale, - appelle à traiter par une argumentation de fond les débats actuels (communion pour les couples mixtes, célibat des prêtres, ordination des femmes) - appelle à une évangélisation porteuse de sens hors des formules toutes faites, - appelle à une foi intelligente par l’argumentation et non par l’autorité. * Monogénisme : théorie selon laquelle toutes les races humaines dériveraient d'un type, d'une population, voire d'un couple unique (comme Adam et Ève).
  35. 35. Pierre-Louis Choquet, Jean-Victor Élie, et Anne Guillard P.-L. C, doctorant en géographie à l’université d’Oxford. J.-V. É., né en 1992, étudiant en master d’histoire religieuse à l’École Pratique des Hautes Études (à gauche sur la photo) A. G., doctorante en philosophie politique et théologie à Sciences Po et à l’université de Genève. Se rencontrent en 2016 au Centre Sèvres (jésuites) à Paris Auteurs d’un Plaidoyer pour un nouvel engagement chrétien (2017). Refusent une vision étriquée de leur foi et un conserva- tisme érigeant le catholicisme. Au contraire, interpellés par la complexité des expériences qui travaillent leurs contemporains et attentifs à la vitalité de leurs interrogations, proposent un christianisme imprégné du souci évangélique de compréhension du monde et contestent une posture moralisatrice et intransigeante qui condamne sans concession la modernité. Revendiquant une énergie collective orientée vers la construc- tion d’un projet commun, ce livre propose aux Chrétiens d’investir les enjeux fondamentaux qui constituent l’origine profonde de nos maux : le délitement des liens sociaux accéléré par la montée des inégalités économiques, la dégradation continue des écosystèmes.
  36. 36. Samuel Grzybowski Français né en 1992, étudiant en histoire et sciences politiques. Cofondateur et ex-président de l’association ‘Coexister’, mouvement interreligieux de jeunes, créé en janvier 2009 par 11 jeunes juifs, chrétiens et musulmans à l’issue d’un meeting pour la paix à Paris après les bombardements sur Gaza. Devenu ensuite interconvictionnel avec des membres agnostiques et athées. Devise : "Diversité de convictions, unité dans l’action". Ensemble, organisent la première opération Ensemble à sang % en recueillant 150 dons de sang. 5 domaines d’action : dialogue, solidarité, sensibilisation, formation, voyages. ‘Coexister’ compte actuellement 45 groupes locaux implantés dans 33 villes en France. Des groupes sont présents en Allemagne, en Belgique, au Royaume-Uni, en Suisse. La ‘Coexistence Active’ est une philosophie qui se décline en une méthode de terrain afin de permettre à chaque citoyen, et particulièrement aux 15-35 ans, de favoriser un meilleur vivre ensemble. Ce modèle de société se base sur une triple conviction : la diversité existe, elle est une chance, et est même nécessaire pour créer du lien social. ../..
  37. 37. Coexister « De toutes les différences, la diversité religieuse, philosophique et spirituelle est l’une des plus taboues, complexes et instrumentalisées. Cette diversité, lorsqu’elle est mal comprise peut être source de discriminations et de marginalisation. C’est pourquoi, nous devons apprendre à valoriser la diversité de chacun et à en faire un levier pour mieux vivre ensemble. » « Nous croyons que la paix passe par la rencontre de l’autre, par la découverte de nos ressemblances et la compréhension de nos différences. Pour nous, coexister, c’est œuvrer activement en faveur d’un rapprochement entre les hommes, faire tomber les murs de nos préjugés.» « Préserver la diversité dans le croire en étant unis dans le faire. » ■

