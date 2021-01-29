Chercheurs de sens. — 18. De 1946 à 1949

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trombinoscope Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, science, philosophie, spiritualité) 18 - de 1946 à 1949 É. G. .28.12.2020
Daniel Boyarin Né en 1946, universitaire, philosophe et historien, spécialiste d'histoire des religions. Double nationalit...
Daniel Boyarin Ces dernières années, des intellectuels juifs, dont je fais partie, ont néanmoins avancé que ce dernier poi...
Jean-Louis Schlegel Né en 1946, sociologue des religions français. Jésuite jusqu’en 1985. Éditeur de 1985 à 2009 aux éditi...
Janine Fontaine Née Sorin (1946-2013), docteur en médecine, cardiologue puis chef de service d'anesthésie et de réanimatio...
Ingmar Granstedt Né en 1946, socio-économiste français d'origine suédoise. Membre de ‘La ligne d’horizon - Les amis de Fra...
Matthieu Ricard né en 1946, scientifique français, chercheur en génétique cellulaire dans le laboratoire de François Jacob...
Matthieu Ricard « L’altruisme est le seul concept qui puisse concilier trois échelles de temps - le court, le moyen et le ...
Matthieu Ricard « Nous tuons chaque année 60 milliards d'animaux terrestres et 1 000 milliards d'animaux marins pour notre...
Élie Barnavi Né en 1946 en Roumanie, émigre avec ses parents en Israël en 1961. Historien et diplomate israélien. Professe...
Raúl Fornet-Betancourt Né en 1946, philosophe cubain installé en Allemagne. Études de philosophie à Salamanque (Espagne) e...
Alain Chapellier Né en 1946, écrivain et chercheur français. Né dans une famille agnostique et anticléricale. Lors d’une l...
Marie de Hennezel Née en 1946, psychologue et psychothérapeute française. Travaille pendant 10 ans dans la première unité ...
Marc de Smedt Né en 1946, journaliste français, écrivain, éditeur, journa- liste. Spécialiste des sagesses du monde, disci...
Claire Ly Née en 1946 au Cambodge. Professeure de philosophie à Pnom Penh. En avril 1975, les Khmers rouges deviennent les...
Juan José Tamayo Acosta Né en 1946, théologien laïc espagnol. Docteur en théologie de l’université de Salamanque, en philo...
Juan José Tamayo Acosta « Mais à mes remerciements s’ajoute ma surprise qu’on ait fait des recherches sur moi sans me cons...
Juan José Tamayo Acosta 2. Presque tous ont fait preuve de beaucoup de force morale et de lucidité d’esprit, et ne se sont...
Marcel Gauchet Né en 1946, philosophe et historien français, directeur d’études à l’’École des hautes études en sciences s...
Christoph Theobald Né en 1946, théologien jésuite français et allemand, licencié en philosophie et docteur en théologie de...
Christoph Theobald Notre société post-moderne est marquée par une crise de confiance et une crise du vivre ensemble, la fa...
Abdelwahab Meddeb (1946-2014), écrivain franco-tunisien. Directeur de la revue internationale et transdisciplinaire Dédale...
Alain Chevillat Né en 1946, Français très marqué par la spiritualité de l’Inde. Fondateur avec son épouse Évelyne de l’ ‘U...
Michel Lacroix Né en 1946, philosophe et écrivain français. Normalien, agrégé et docteur en philosophie, maître de confére...
Ahmed al-Tayeb Cheikh Ahmed Mohamed al-Tayeb, né en 1946. Étudie la pensée islamique à la Sorbonne (Paris), y obtient un d...
James D. Tabor Né en 1946, universitaire états-unien. Professeur de judaïsme ancien et de christianisme primitif au départ...
Arouna Lipschitz Erna Lipschitz, née en France 1947, philosophe française et canadienne, femme de lettres, conférencière, ...
Arouna Lipschitz « J'ai longtemps été malade de la nostalgie de l‘ailleurs, cette maladie qui au sens littéral du terme em...
Peter Sloterdijk Né en 1947, philosophe et essayiste allemand, professeur de philosophie et d'esthétique à la Hochschule f...
Alan Guth Né en 1947, cosmologiste états-unien, chercheur au Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Travaille sur le modèl...
Danièle Hervieu-Léger Née en 1947, sociologue des religions française. ‘Institut d’Études Politiques’ de Paris, droit, doc...
Bruno Latour Né en 1947, sociologue, anthropologue et philosophe des sciences français. Agrégé de philosophie, enquête en ...
Bruno Latour Plus largement, ils considèrent l'activité scientifique comme un système de croyances, de traditions orales e...
Bruno Latour Chaque mode d'existence possède son propre régime de vérité (ou de véridiction) : une déclaration d'amour, un...
Odon Vallet Né en 1947, enseignant et écrivain français, diplômé de ‘Sciences Po’ et de l'ENA, docteur en droit et en scie...
Rémi Brague Né en 1947, écrivain et philosophe français, universitaire, spécialiste de la philosophie médiévale arabe et j...
Anne Soupa et Christine Pedotti A.S. : Française née en 1947. Études de sciences politiques, de droit et de théologie. Tra...
Anne Soupa et Christine Pedotti En 2008, à la suite d’un mot malheureux du cardinal archevêque de Paris, André Vingt-Trois...
Anne Soupa En mai 2020, Anne Soupa présente sa candidature à la responsabilité d’archevêque de Lyon. « Je veux ouvrir une ...
Jacqueline Kelen Française née en 1947 ?, diplômée de lettres classiques. Productrice d'émissions à ‘France-Culture’, anim...
Keith Devlin Né en 1947, mathématicien, professeur d’université et vulgarisa- teur, double nationalité états-unienne et br...
Paulo Coelho Né en 1947, romancier et interprète brésilien. Son questionne- ment spirituel l'amène à participer à bien des...
Paulo Coelho « La connaissance n’est pas la vérité absolue sur la vie et la mort, mais ce qui nous aide à vivre et à affro...
Violette Khoury Née en 1948, palestinienne israélienne, chrétienne melkite. Est née et vit toujours à Nazareth où elle a e...
Daniel Duigou Né en 1948, maîtrise de droit et d’économie et DESS de psycho- logie. Carrière de journaliste à la radio pui...
Daniel Duigou « Naître au monde, à soi-même, ne relève pas d’un calcul, mais d’un acte de liberté. Entrer et participer à ...
Siddhartha Né en 1948, écrivain, penseur et activiste indien. Études d’anglais, de droit, d’anthropologie sociale. Enseign...
Joachim Bouflet Né en 1948, historien français. Docteur en histoire, membre du tiers-ordre carmélite. Est amené, après une...
Jean-François Barbier-Bouvet et Philippe Le Vallois J.-F. B.-B., né en 1948, chercheur français. IEP de Paris, docteur en ...
Patrick Viveret Né en 1948, philosophe et essayiste français, ancien rédacteur en chef de la revue Transversales Science C...
Patrick Viveret - le sacrifice pour Dieu : sacrifices humains ; sacrifices animaux, symboles des sacrifices humains ; reno...
Lucetta Scaraffia Née en 1948, historienne, théologienne et journaliste italienne. Professeure d'histoire contemporaine à ...
Pedro Opeka Né en 1948, prêtre lazariste argentin d’origine slovène. Missionnaire à Madagascar, d’abord dans le Sud, puis ...
Trinh Xuan Thuan Né en 1948, astrophysicien et écrivain vietnamo-américain, d'expression principalement française. Profess...
Trinh Xuan Thuan «Il y a cent milliards de galaxies connues et, dans chacune d'elles, il y a cent milliards de soleils.(…)...
Antoine Sontag Né en 1948, prêtre catholique français. Diplômé de ‘Sciences Po’ Paris, reçu à ‘l’ENA’, choisit l’engagemen...
Loïc de Kerimel (1948-2020), agrégé de philosophie, professeur de philosophie et de culture générale en classes préparatoi...
Ekhart Tolle Né en 1948 en Allemagne, études à Londres. Vit jusqu’à 13 ans dans un état d’anxiété et de dépression suicida...
Lama Denys Rinpoché Né en 1949, maître bouddhiste français de la tradition Kagyupa du bouddhisme tibétain. Dirige l’univer...
Patrice van Eersel Journaliste et écrivain français, né en 1949 au Maroc. Diplômé de ‘Sciences Po’, journaliste à Libérati...
Cheikh Khaled Bentounès Né en 1949, Algérien, études de droit et d’histoire à Paris. Devient en 1975, après la mort de son...
Cheikh Khaled Bentounès Nous invite à redécouvrir la dimension essentielle de notre nature originelle que notre conditionn...
Ysé Tardan-Masquelier Née en 1949, écrivain français, historienne des religions, spécialiste de l’hindouisme. Enseigne les...
Gérard Mordillat et Jérôme Prieur (G. M., né en 1949), (J. P., né en 1951), écrivains et cinéastes français. 15 années de ...
Yves Duteil Chanteur et auteur-compositeur-interprète français né en 1949. Membre du comité de parrainage de la ‘Coordinat...
Amin Maalouf Né en 1949, écrivain franco-libanais, auteur de romans, essais et livrets d’opéras. Quitte le Liban en 1976 à...
Ken Wilber Kenneth Earl Wilber Jr, né en 1949, philosophe, écrivain et enseignant états-unien. S’intéresse au Tao Te King ...
Olivier Roy Né en 1949, politologue français. Diplômé de l’’INALCO’ où il apprend le persan, agrégé de philosophie. Cherch...
Edmond Blattchen Né en 1949, journaliste belge. Fait toute sa carrière profession- nelle à la RTBF (‘Radio télévision belg...
Isabelle Stengers Née en 1949, philosophe et scientifique belge. Enseigne la philo- sophie des sciences à l‘’Université li...
Roger-Pol Droit Né en 1949, philosophe et journaliste français. ‘École Normale Supérieure’, docteur en philosophie. Cherch...
Marie Balmary Née en 19??, psychanalyste clinicienne agnostique, écrivain et conférencière française. Essaye de comprendre...
Marie Balmary Cette religion n'a pas de nom, ou plutôt elle a tous les noms, christianisme, judaïsme ou islam, mais elle c...
  1. 1. Trombinoscope Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, science, philosophie, spiritualité) 18 - de 1946 à 1949 É. G. .28.12.2020
  2. 2. Daniel Boyarin Né en 1946, universitaire, philosophe et historien, spécialiste d'histoire des religions. Double nationalité états-unienne et israélienne. Doctorat au Jewish Theological Seminary of America. Professeur de culture talmudique à l’université de Berkeley. Spécialiste des premiers siècles de notre ère, des écrits juifs, chrétiens ou "hérétiques". Auteur prolifique, notamment d'un ouvrage majeur (mais non traduit) sur Paul de Tarse. Son livre sur les martyrs juifs et chrétiens a été traduit en français : Mourir pour Dieu. L'invention du martyre aux origines du judaïsme et du christianisme. Applique aux textes de la Torah orale la méthode historico-critique. Selon lui, la séparation des chemins entre les deux religions n’aurait pas eu lieu au Ier ou 2e siècle de notre ère, mais beaucoup plus tardivement, peu avant le 4e siècle. « La plupart des études juives qui portent sur Jésus, même celles rédigées par des érudits ou des esprits très ouverts, ont généralement rejeté l'idée que Jésus était le fils de Dieu, au même titre qu'elles réfutaient l'Incarnation ou la Trinité, et plus encore l'idée que le Messie pouvait mourir, à plus forte raison s'il est le fils de Dieu. ../..
  3. 3. Daniel Boyarin Ces dernières années, des intellectuels juifs, dont je fais partie, ont néanmoins avancé que ce dernier point n'était peut-être pas si certain. En effet, on trouve dans la littérature primitive non rabbinique, et en particulier dans la littérature prérabbinique (mais pas seulement), des écrits qui évoquent l'existence d'une seconde figure divine, qui se tiendrait au ciel à côté de Dieu et respecterait la seule volonté de Dieu. Cette doctrine, dite "binitarisme", caractérise également la théologie en vigueur chez de nombreux chrétiens avant le premier concile de Nicée [325]. La principale différence entre juifs et chrétiens aujourd'hui concerne l'identité de ce Messie: les chrétiens affirment qu'il est déjà venu en la personne de Jésus, tandis que les juifs l'attendent toujours.»
  4. 4. Jean-Louis Schlegel Né en 1946, sociologue des religions français. Jésuite jusqu’en 1985. Éditeur de 1985 à 2009 aux éditions du Seuil (philosophie, théologie, sociologie, histoire religieuse, spiritualité). Membre du comité éditorial de la revue Esprit. Essayiste, traducteur de 23 livres de philo- sophes et de théologiens allemands. Montre que le caractère inéluctable de la sécularisation des sociétés européennes n'implique pas pour autant une baisse de la croyance religieuse et que le rejet de la modernité s'accompagne de crispations diverses et de phénomènes identitaires (sectes, dogmatismes, fondamentalismes, intégralismes *, intégrismes **...). «Le monde moderne, incertain, superficiel, crée une demande de certitudes et de sens. Les fondamentalistes offrent le sens de la vie sur un plateau, par des témoins archi-convaincus ! Plutôt que d'aller vers les outils compliqués de la connaissance, les jeunes préfèrent l'adhésion immédiate, confiante, enthousiaste. C'est respectable, mais une certaine expression de la foi des "jeunes" est terriblement simpliste et crédule. » * Intégralisme : Caractère de celui qui n'admet aucune restriction, aucune compromission. ** Intégrisme : Refus de toute évolution au nom du respect de la tradition
  5. 5. Janine Fontaine Née Sorin (1946-2013), docteur en médecine, cardiologue puis chef de service d'anesthésie et de réanimation au service de chirurgie cardiovasculaire de l’hôpital Broussais. La maladie, puis la mort de sa mère changent le cours de son existence. Devient chercheuse, guérisseuse, se forme au pouls avec Paul Nogier (1908-1996, auriculothérapeute à Lyon) et avec Antonio Agpaoa (1939-1982, guérisseur philippin). Ses initiations successives aux Philippines, au Brésil et en Amérique du Nord lui permettent de percevoir les vibrations émises par nos différents corps : - corps physique (médecine occidentale), - corps énergétique (acupuncture, homéopathie, auriculo-médecine, ostéopathie, sophrologie) - corps spirituel (guérisseurs, chamanes, prêtres). Les différentes thérapeutiques ne sont pas contradictoires, mais complémentaires.
  6. 6. Ingmar Granstedt Né en 1946, socio-économiste français d'origine suédoise. Membre de ‘La ligne d’horizon - Les amis de François Partant’. Étudie les conséquences sociales de l'industrialisation et le ‟capitalisme absolu englobant ” (chacun pour soi, démesure, conformisme, etc.). Une autre partie de ses écrits est consacrée à la théologie (Etty Hillesum, Pierre Ganne, etc.) « Pour éveiller la conscience et la maintenir éveillée : - faire attention, apprendre à ralentir, chercher des moments de silence pour veiller au meilleur de soi-même; - s’interroger sur ce que l’on perçoit et ressent; - s’informer pour mieux comprendre, chercher soi-même; - mettre à l’œuvre toute la raison, percevoir autrement, pouvoir changer d’interprétation; - discerner, s’engager avec courage d’une façon ou d’une autre; - faire une autocritique saine et responsable de ses actes et comportements; - poser des refus et des actes de rupture en conscience et librement. » Voir aussi I. Granstedt in chercheurs d’alternatives économiques
  7. 7. Matthieu Ricard né en 1946, scientifique français, chercheur en génétique cellulaire dans le laboratoire de François Jacob, philosophe, photographe, écrivain et moine bouddhiste. Quand il n’est pas en déplacement, réside au monastère Shéchèn au Népal. Consacre l’intégralité de ses droits d’auteur à une quarantaine de projets humanitaires de l’association Karuna Schéchèn au Népal, au Tibet et en Inde, à la préservation de la culture tibétaine et à la vie contemplative. Participe activement à des projets de recherche qui étudient l’influence de l’entraînement de l’esprit et de la méditation sur le cerveau. « Le bonheur, c’est d’abord le goût de vivre. Le bonheur ne nous est pas donné ni le malheur imposé. Nous sommes à chaque instant à la croisée des chemins, et il nous appartient de choisir la direction à prendre. » ../..
  8. 8. Matthieu Ricard « L’altruisme est le seul concept qui puisse concilier trois échelles de temps - le court, le moyen et le long terme -, qui correspondent aux trois impératifs majeurs que sont l’économie, la recherche du bonheur et le respect de l’environnement. Dès lors que vous avez davantage de considération pour autrui, vous ne jouez plus avec l’argent des autres, vous faites en sorte que la qualité de vie dans la société soit acceptable et que l’état de la planète pour les générations futures le soit aussi. (…) À l’échelle de l’évolution des espèces, il est prouvé que la coopération a toujours amené à des niveaux de complexité et de progrès bien plus élevés que la compétition. Comme l’a dit Victor Hugo, rien n’est aussi puissant qu’une idée dont le temps est venu. Le temps de l’altruisme arrive, c’est évident. Parce que, de toute façon, nous n’avons plus le choix. L'altruisme n'est ni une utopie ni un vœu pieux, mais une nécessité, voire une urgence, dans notre monde de plus en plus interdépendant à l'heure de la mondialisation. »
  9. 9. Matthieu Ricard « Nous tuons chaque année 60 milliards d'animaux terrestres et 1 000 milliards d'animaux marins pour notre consommation. Un massacre inégalé dans l'histoire de l‘humanité qui pose un défi éthique majeur et nuit à nos sociétés : cette surconsommation aggrave la faim dans le monde, provoque des déséquilibres écologiques, est mauvaise pour notre santé. En plus de l'alimentation, nous instrumentalisons aussi les animaux pour des raisons purement vénales, pour la recherche scientifique ou par simple divertissement. Et si le temps était venu de les considérer non plus comme des êtres inférieurs mais comme nos “concitoyens” sur cette terre ? Nous vivons dans un monde interdépendant où le sort de chaque être, quel qu'il soit, est intimement lié à celui des autres. (…) La plus grande partie des souffrances, incommensurables, que nous leur infligeons ne sont ni nécessaires ni inévitables.(…) Il ne s'agit pas d'humaniser les animaux ou d'animaliser l'homme, mais d'étendre aux deux notre bienveillance ! »
  10. 10. Élie Barnavi Né en 1946 en Roumanie, émigre avec ses parents en Israël en 1961. Historien et diplomate israélien. Professeur d’histoire de l’Occident moderne à l’université de Tel Aviv, où il dirige le ‘Centre d’études internationales’. Ambassadeur d’Israël en France de 2000 à 2002. Directeur scientifique du ‘Musée de l’Europe’ à Bruxelles. « La culture capable de se dresser contre le fanatisme est une culture humaniste, autrement dit centrée sur l’homme libre qui, parvenu à l’âge "adulte", est en mesure d’exercer son autonomie. C’était le programme des Lumières. » « Partout en Occident, la séparation de l’Église et de l’État s’est imposée comme l’un des traits majeurs de sa culture politique, mieux, une caractéristique essentielle de sa civilisation ». « La guerre n’est pas une fatalité humaine, due à la part de violence tapie en nous, mais une institution sociale et culturelle. Ainsi considérée, elle est non seulement susceptible d’être régulée et civilisée, mais abolie. Si la construction européenne nous a appris quelque chose, c’est bien cela. »
  11. 11. Raúl Fornet-Betancourt Né en 1946, philosophe cubain installé en Allemagne. Études de philosophie à Salamanque (Espagne) et à Aix-la-Chapelle (Allemagne). Penseur lié à la philosophie de la libération, invite à prendre au sérieux les pauvres et les minorités culturelles dominées. Travaille dans le domaine de la culture et en particulier propose un dialogue interculturel issu de la philosophie latino-américaine. Reconnaît l'existence de philosophies mayas, andines, mapuches, etc. Propose de passer d'une philosophie inculturée à une philosophie interculturelle qui surmonte "l'eurocentrisme" de la philosophie latino-américaine, inclut l'oralité et les pratiques communautaires. Propose de lier la philosophie aux processus sociaux et de la transformer en un moteur des processus de libération, au lieu de la considérer comme un exercice purement académique et professionnel. Passionné par la rencontre des mondes, pose le dialogue interculturel comme une alternative à la mondialisation néolibérale. Radicalement anti-fataliste, sa pensée vise à modifier le cours de l'histoire, à valoriser les mémoires opprimées et à redonner de la saveur à la notion d'utopie.
  12. 12. Alain Chapellier Né en 1946, écrivain et chercheur français. Né dans une famille agnostique et anticléricale. Lors d’une longue quête spirituelle, en Italie, en Inde, en France, cherche et trouve des maîtres et des lieux de sagesse. Entre au ‘Séminaire français de Rome’ à l’âge de 25 ans. Ordonné prêtre catholique, est pendant 30 ans vicaire, puis curé dans plusieurs paroisses du diocèse de Versailles et aumônier de la prison de Bois-d’Arcy. Revenu à l’état laïque, passionné d’art et d’histoire, auteur de plusieurs livres : De miel et de fiel, La tentation de Fra Lippi, Le Christ nu, Ne m’appelez plus Père; Dans Sur la piste de Moïse, voit Moïse intervenir dans sa vie et l’accompagner jusqu’au jour où il tombe sur des textes d’historiens juifs qui le persuadent que Moïse n’a pas d’existence historique. « Le Christ nu est au musée. Et les Christs rhabillés dans les églises. Et certains s’étonneront que les hommes aient du mal à suivre, à adhérer, à croire en ce Christ costumé à l’aune des humains. (…) Tu étais nu, seul, silencieux. Ils sont en foule, costumés et bruyants. Comment pourrait-on entendre ta voix, noyée dans ce raffut ? »
  13. 13. Marie de Hennezel Née en 1946, psychologue et psychothérapeute française. Travaille pendant 10 ans dans la première unité de soins palliatifs de France, créée en 1987. Anime des conférences et des séminaires de formation à l'accompagnement de la fin de vie en France et à l'étranger. Cofonde l’association ‘Sida et ressourcement’. « Lorsqu'on accepte de perdre quelque chose, autre chose vient. C'est la dynamique du deuil. Ce n'est pas une consolation, c'est une réalité. Mais on l'oublie. Aussi je crois sincèrement que nous parviendrons à nous aimer sous nos rides, sous les plis et les poches de notre peau. Nous guérirons de nos blessures narcissiques, et les autres verront en nous une autre beauté."
  14. 14. Marc de Smedt Né en 1946, journaliste français, écrivain, éditeur, journa- liste. Spécialiste des sagesses du monde, disciple du maître zen Taizen Deshimaru. Dirige les ‘éditions Le Relié’, et plusieurs collections chez ‘Albin Michel’ : ‘Spiritualités Vivantes’, ‘Espaces libres’, ‘Carnets de sagesse’ et ‘Paroles de…’ * Dirige, jusqu’à sa cessation en 2016, le magazine Clés (ex- Nouvelles Clés), qui explore les traditions spirituelles, la santé du corps et de l’esprit, l’évolution des sociétés et l’écologie. « L’amour est une disposition d’accueil, de curiosité, de respect pour ses proches, mais aussi pour l’humanité, la nature et tout ce que la vie nous offre. Aimer, c’est alors rencontrer, lire, planter des arbres, créer, évoluer. Et l’essentiel est sans doute d’essayer de déployer cela à l’infini .» * Paroles de bonté, Paroles d’espoir, Paroles de tolérance, Paroles de sérénité, Paroles de liberté, Paroles de vérité, Paroles de résistance, Paroles de sagesse, Paroles de méditation, Paroles zen, Paroles du Tao, Paroles du Bouddha, Parole de sages de l’Inde, Paroles du Tibet, Paroles du Dalaï Lama, Paroles persanes, Paroles d’Afrique, Paroles de femmes, Paroles de Jésus, Paroles de chamans, etc
  15. 15. Claire Ly Née en 1946 au Cambodge. Professeure de philosophie à Pnom Penh. En avril 1975, les Khmers rouges deviennent les maîtres du Cambodge et fusillent son père et son mari. Fuit avec ses 2 enfants vers la Thaïlande. Arrêtée par les soldats de Pol Pot, subit un calvaire de 4 ans dans des camp de travail à la campagne. Née bouddhiste, rejetant la doctrine fataliste du karma, ne tient que par cet extraordinaire défi qu'elle se donne à elle-même : tout faire, avec l'aide du Dieu des Chrétiens dont elle ignore presque tout, pour échapper à la destruction et à la mort, pour se sauver et sauver ses enfants. Aujourd'hui, enseigne le bouddhisme à l‘’Institut de Sciences et Théologie des Religions’ (ISTR) de Marseille. Par ses conférences, fait partager son expérience humaine et spirituelle invitant inlassablement les deux religions à progresser ensemble. « Il faudrait créer un espace pour que bourreaux et victimes puissent se parler sans jugement. En fait, ce n’est pas d’un tribunal dont le Cambodge a besoin, mais d’une commission de réconciliation, un peu comme en Afrique du Sud. »
  16. 16. Juan José Tamayo Acosta Né en 1946, théologien laïc espagnol. Docteur en théologie de l’université de Salamanque, en philosophie et lettres de l’université de Madrid. Secrétaire général de l‘’Association des théologiens Jean XXIII’ qui rassemble des théologien(ne)s catholiques et protestants. Professeur à l‘université publique Carlos III à Madrid et à celle de Valencia. Donne de nombreuses conférences aux États-Unis, en Espagne et en Amérique hispanophone. Auteur d'environ 60 livres, dont plusieurs ont été traduits en plusieurs langues, écrit dans de nombreux magazines et journaux de Bilbao, ou Madrid. Sa conception du dialogue interconvictionnel s'étend jusqu'à l'athéisme (sa thèse de philosophie portait sur l'espérance chez Ernst Bloch). Son livre Dios y Jesus ("Dieu et Jésus, l’horizon religieux de Jésus de Nazareth") en 2000 remet en question la divinité de Jésus et l’historicité de sa résurrection. Après trois années d’examen, sans demander à le rencontrer et sans divulguer le texte intégral des réserves doctrinales, la ‘Congrégation pour la Doctrine de la Foi’, présidée par le cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, estime en janvier 2003 que cet ouvrage est « une version renouvelée de l'ancienne erreur d’Arius ». ../..
  17. 17. Juan José Tamayo Acosta « Mais à mes remerciements s’ajoute ma surprise qu’on ait fait des recherches sur moi sans me consulter et qu’on m’ait communiqué l’existence d’une Note et d’un Rapport de disqualification de mes idées une fois l’instruction terminée. Alors qu’il eût été si facile d’établir un dialogue entre collègues, même si nous n’étions pas parvenu à un accord. Habermas nous a enseigné que la raison est dialogique, non pas autoritaire. Dommage qu’on ait étudié mon œuvre pour me condamner sans m’écouter, et non pour avoir un débat de fond sur les grandes questions débattues aujourd’hui dans le domaine de la théologie. Je l’aurais accepté avec plaisir, non dans les locaux du vieux Saint Office, mais à l’Académie, au grand jour et avec des sténos. » « De ce bref parcours* à travers l’histoire de l’hétérodoxie chrétienne, on peut tirer quelques leçons : 1. La majorité des condamnés se caractérise par une profonde expérience religieuse, une vie exemplaire, un engagement avec les marginalisés et une grande cohérence entre la pensée et la pratique. * Dans ce texte qu’il publie après sa condamnation, J.-J. Tamoyo Acosta évoque : Jésus de Nazareth, Arius, Nestorius, Priscillien, Joachim de Fiore, Johann Eckhart, Marguerite Porète, Guillemette de Bohème, Jean Hus, Galilée, Jean de la Croix, Thérèse d’Avila, Antonio Rosmini, Alfred Loisy, Marie-Dominique Chenu, Yves Congar, Bernard Häring, Hans Küng, Leonardo Boff, Ivone Gebara, Tisa Balasuriya, Jacques Dupuis.
  18. 18. Juan José Tamayo Acosta 2. Presque tous ont fait preuve de beaucoup de force morale et de lucidité d’esprit, et ne se sont laissé effrayer ni par le feu des bûchers, ni par les excommunions, ni par les expulsions de leurs chaires, ni par les menaces de châtiments éternels, qui n’existent que dans l’imagination de ceux qui menacent. 3. Ils ont dialogué avec la culture de leur temps et ils ont fait avancer la réflexion théologique. 4. Le temps passant, beaucoup furent réhabilités, et certains canonisés. Je ne peux donc être en meilleure compagnie. Je garde la main tendue pour dialoguer. Toutefois, pour commencer le dialogue, j’aimerais rappeler au cardinal Ratzinger et à ses collabora- teurs le vers d’Antonio Machado : "Ta vérité ? Non. Garde-la-toi. La vérité. Nous allons la chercher ensemble". »
  19. 19. Marcel Gauchet Né en 1946, philosophe et historien français, directeur d’études à l’’École des hautes études en sciences sociales’ (EHESS). Dans son livre Le Désenchantement du monde (1985), histoire politique de la religion, décrit et analyse de ce qu’il repère comme un basculement décisif, le déplacement de la réalité sociale de la religion vers la démocratie. Ce qu’il appelle "la sortie de la religion" aboutit à une conséquence radicalement neuve du point de vue historique : dorénavant « le lien des hommes est concevable et praticable sans les dieux. » « La désofficialisation (des identités religieuses) s’accompagne, en fait, d’un gain en visibilité et en légitimité sociales des instances religieuses, en tant que sources morales et spirituelles. Elles sont reconnues apporter quelque chose dont l’existence en commun ne saurait se passer et que la chose publique n’est plus en mesure de fournir par elle-même. Quelque chose qui ne fait plus problème dès lors qu’il ne se présente plus sous le signe de l’autorité et qu’il se donne dans une essentielle pluralité. »
  20. 20. Christoph Theobald Né en 1946, théologien jésuite français et allemand, licencié en philosophie et docteur en théologie de l’université de Bonn. Un des plus importants théologiens catholiques européens. Enseigne depuis 1980 au Centre Sèvres (facultés jésuites) à Paris. Rédacteur en chef de Recherches de science religieuse depuis 2009, conseiller et auteur à la revue Études. Travaux en histoire de l’exégèse (19ème et 20ème siècle, modernisme) et en histoire des dogmes, en théologie fondamentale et dogmatique. Identifie le foyer où Chrétiens et Non-chrétiens peuvent se rencontrer dans une « foi élémentaire, attachée à la bonté foncière de la vie », dont le déploiement est nécessaire à la poursuite de l’existence de chacun, mais dont le surgissement n’est jamais garanti face aux épreuves. La mission consiste pour les Chrétiens à se mettre, « avec gratuité » et « sans esprit de récupération », au service de la vie d’autrui, en mettant à disposition de « quiconque » les ressources de confiance et d’espérance de l’Évangile. ../..
  21. 21. Christoph Theobald Notre société post-moderne est marquée par une crise de confiance et une crise du vivre ensemble, la fascination pour les technosciences et les biosciences, les craintes écologiques et la domination d’un système économique fondé sur la spéculation. En soubassement, « c’est le rapport à la mort qui représente aujourd’hui le problème majeur de nos sociétés. » Cette crainte de la mort nourrit une fascination pour son dépassement par les techniques, qui pourrait bien marquer la fin de l’humanisme européen… « Désormais rien ne nous oblige plus à faire intervenir Dieu dans la gestion de nos existences individuelles et collectives ; son in- évidence renvoie chacun à la liberté de sa conscience ; mais pour ceux qui se risquent à Le nommer, le mot "Dieu" reçoit alors une singulière signification - à proprement parler inouïe -, une signification qui se forme, dans et grâce à l’histoire, au croisement de l’épreuve du silence divin, de la présence de la sainteté dans notre monde et d’un indéracinable désir de bonheur pour chacun de nous et commun à tous. »
  22. 22. Abdelwahab Meddeb (1946-2014), écrivain franco-tunisien. Directeur de la revue internationale et transdisciplinaire Dédale, enseigne la littérature comparée à l’Université Paris-X. Anime l’émission hebdomadaire ‘Cultures d'islam’ sur France Culture. Engagé contre l'exclusivisme belliqueux de l'intégrisme qu'il diagnostique comme étant la maladie de l'islam. Appelle les musulmans à élaborer une transmutation des valeurs, à cesser de juger les actes et les paroles sur le seul critère du châtiment et de la récompense. « L’assimilation de la pensée musulmane libérale nous restitue à la complexité et nous réoriente vers l’interrogation, elle nous détourne des réponses toutes faites. Telles sont les conditions qui nous conduisent sur la voie de la liberté et de la reconnaissance de celui qui ne partage ni vos convictions ni votre croyance ».
  23. 23. Alain Chevillat Né en 1946, Français très marqué par la spiritualité de l’Inde. Fondateur avec son épouse Évelyne de l’ ‘Université Terre du Ciel des savoirs et sagesses du monde’, association qui organise des stages de formation, des rencontres, des voyages, et édite la revue Sources. Auteur de la Charte de l’Europe des consciences. Crée en 1999 un espace pédagogique à Chardenoux, près de Louhans (Bresse bourguignonne). S’installe en 2014 dans la chartreuse de Pierre Chatel (Ain). La spiritualité est pour lui la base du changement sociétal incluant l’écologie, la solidarité, la non-violence. « L’économique satisfait les besoins. Il doit être au service du politique qui détermine où sont les besoins, arbitre les choix et coordonne la mise en œuvre. Le politique doit lui-même être au service de la sagesse, qui donne les orientations à la société, prenant en considération le bien de tous. »
  24. 24. Michel Lacroix Né en 1946, philosophe et écrivain français. Normalien, agrégé et docteur en philosophie, maître de conférences à l’université de Cergy-Pontoise. Le premier philosophe français à étudier le développement personnel. Travaille et écrit aussi sur l’idéologie totalitaire des sectes et du new age, sur l’urgence d’une morale planétaire, l’éthique de la sauvegarde, le courage, l’éthique du langage, le patriotisme*, la nécessité d’une gouvernance mondiale. « Le new age abolit le rationnel et l’individuel, c’est une philosophie de la totalité close et réductrice. Au contraire, le développe- ment personnel ou réalisation de soi doit viser l'épanouissement de ce qui est constitutif de notre nature : la raison et la capacité d'autono- mie. Dans les grandes religions établies, en tout cas pour ce qui concerne le monde judéo- chrétien, il y a des contre-pouvoirs à l'intérieur même de l'institution qui freinent les dérapages. (…) Ce qui m'inquiète aujourd'hui, c'est le regain de l'esprit particulariste et tribal, les communautarismes ethno-culturels. » * amour de la patrie, qui permet de passer du personnel à l’universel. À distinguer du nationalisme, exaltation du sentiment national en opposition aux autres populations et nations.
  25. 25. Ahmed al-Tayeb Cheikh Ahmed Mohamed al-Tayeb, né en 1946. Étudie la pensée islamique à la Sorbonne (Paris), y obtient un doctorat, y enseigne ainsi qu'à l'Université de Fribourg (Suisse). Traduit plusieurs œuvres de théologie du français en arabe. Recteur de l’université al-Azhar (Le Caire) de 2003 à 2010. Sous son autorité, l’université émet une déclaration qui souhaite un État- nation "moderne" et "démocratique", et une autre qui affirme la liberté d'expression, de croyance, de création et de recherche scientifique. Depuis 2010, 44e imam de la mosquée al-Azhar. En mai 2016, rencontre au Vatican le pape François, qui lui rend visite en avril 2017 à l'Université al-Azhar. En février 2019, à Abu Dahbi, signe avec François un Document sur la fraternité humaine pour la paix dans le monde et la coexistence commune. Ils déclarent « adopter la culture du dialogue comme chemin ; la collaboration commune comme conduite, la connaissance réciproque comme méthode et critère » : refus du terrorisme, refus des discriminations au nom de la religion et affirmation de la pleine citoyenneté, apport mutuel Orient-Occident, refus de l’individualisme, dialogue interreligieux.
  26. 26. James D. Tabor Né en 1946, universitaire états-unien. Professeur de judaïsme ancien et de christianisme primitif au département d'études religieu- ses de l'université de Caroline du Nord à Charlotte. Fondateur et directeur de Transparent Bible Project, association qui vise à produire une nouvelle traduction de la Bible en anglais. Étudie d’abord le mysticisme de l'apôtre Paul, les attitudes à l'égard du suicide religieux et du martyre dans le monde antique. En 2006, dans son ouvrage The Jesus Dynasty, dessine l'image d'un Jésus très humain, aîné d'une nombreuse fratrie, à la tête d'une véritable dynastie, rejoignant Jean-Baptiste dans son élan messianique, et enrôlant dans son mouvement ses 4 frères dont 3 reprendront le flambeau après sa mort. La forme du christianisme instituée par l'apôtre Paul constitue pour lui une déviation décisive qui s’est imposée au détriment du projet initial de Jésus : conduire le peuple juif à sa rédemption politique, sociale et spirituelle. Autres livres : Paul and Jesus (Comment l’apôtre a transformé le christianisme), The Lost Mary (Comment la mère juive de Jésus est devenue la Vierge mère de Dieu).
  27. 27. Arouna Lipschitz Erna Lipschitz, née en France 1947, philosophe française et canadienne, femme de lettres, conférencière, productrice et réalisatrice. Originaire d’une famille juive hassidique, en grande partie décimée pendant la Shoah. Études de psychologie et de littérature française à la faculté de Tel-Aviv, doctorat ès lettres à l’université de Nanterre. Professeure de yoga. Approfondit ses connaissances de philosophie orientale avec le swami Venkatesananda rencontré en Israël en 1970. En 1986, prend conscience des limites d'une spiritualité transcendantale, ôte la robe orange de swami et donne une nouvelle orientation à sa vie en émigrant à Toronto (Canada). Retour en France en 1999. Se définit comme une "philosophe de la relation". Depuis 1999, élabore et enseigne ‘La Voie de l’Amoureux’, une voie de sagesse de l’amour fondée sur le développement relationnel. Réfléchit à une spiritualité incarnée dans la dualité et l’altérité avec comme axes de recherche : la relation amoureuse, l'identité et l'altérité, le masculin / féminin, l'éthique et le pouvoir personnel, l' Arbre de Vie kabbaliste et un travail initiatique sur l'esprit des saisons Au Fil du Temps. Pour illustrer son concept-clé de La nostalgie de l'ailleurs, prépare en 2017 un film long métrage du même nom. ../..
  28. 28. Arouna Lipschitz « J'ai longtemps été malade de la nostalgie de l‘ailleurs, cette maladie qui au sens littéral du terme empêche de ressentir la joie de vivre ici-bas, la simple et puissante joie d'être vivant. » « La pensée peut panser, elle soigne l’âme, le corps et l’esprit. » « Le corps est la clé de l’éveil de la conscience; on est aussi intelligent que son ressenti corporel. » « Quand on appelle, on obtient une réponse : une rencontre, un livre, un évènement inattendu. » « Accepter qu’on est pour une part à l’origine de tout ce qui nous arrive. » « Être amoureux, c’est un choix philosophique. C’est choisir de devenir amoureux de sa vie, de guérir de la nostalgie de l’ailleurs, de la perfection, du prince charmant, de la princesse parfaite, du couple parfait. Apprendre à aimer en dépassant échecs et souffrances, plutôt que rêver d’amour. » « On ne naît pas amoureux, on le devient. L’initiation à la joie de vivre et d’aimer, à la joie de vivre ensemble, c’est aussi une démarche politique, écologique, philosophique, c’est un chemin de vie. »
  29. 29. Peter Sloterdijk Né en 1947, philosophe et essayiste allemand, professeur de philosophie et d'esthétique à la Hochschule für Gestaltung de Karlsruhe. Propose une réflexion sur l'humanisme, la génétique, étudie la colère d'un point de vue psycho-politique. Dénonce les excès des trois monothéismes zélateurs, propose une manière ambitieuse de résoudre les conflits par un trialogue valorisant l'apprentissage d'une éthique de la civilisation. « Notre travail de civilisation commence ici : reformuler un code de combat impliquant le souci de l’ennemi. Qui ne veut pas être responsable d’un ennemi a déjà cédé à la tentation du pire. Vouloir être responsable de son ennemi, ce serait le geste primordial d’une éthique civilisatrice des conflits. »
  30. 30. Alan Guth Né en 1947, cosmologiste états-unien, chercheur au Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Travaille sur le modèle cosmologique de l'inflation cosmique. Pense que la taille réelle de l'ensemble de l'univers est d'au moins 10 puissance 23 fois supérieure à celle de l'univers observable. L'univers existe également parmi d'innombrables autres univers avec de nombreuses lois physiques différentes. Un modèle fractal existe dans le système "multivers", qui implique des univers à l'intérieur de vides qui sont à l'intérieur d'autres univers. Chaque "poche" d'univers créée par l'inflation apparaît plate pour ceux qui observent depuis l'intérieur de l'univers. Entretemps, de nouveaux univers rempliront les vides créés par d'autres anciens univers. Selon la "théorie des cordes" qui fait place à l'idée gravité quantique, il y aurait 10 puissance 500 vides possibles existants.
  31. 31. Danièle Hervieu-Léger Née en 1947, sociologue des religions française. ‘Institut d’Études Politiques’ de Paris, droit, docteur en sociologie, docteur en Lettres et Sciences Humaines. Directrice de recherche au ‘Groupe de Sociologie des Religions’ du CNRS. Directrice d’études à l’’École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales’ (EHESS), y dirige le ‘Centre d’Études Interdisciplinaires des Faits Religieux’. Travaille sur la description sociologique et à l'interprétation théorique de la modernité religieuse : sécularisation, individualisation du croire, formes de religiosité et de communalisation, transformations des institutions. « Le catholicisme ne fait plus aujourd'hui partie des références communes de notre univers culturel français. (…) Mais si cette crise n'était pas seulement due aux aléas de l'histoire et des temps ? S'il s'agissait d'une crise profonde, inéluctable, qui touche le catholicisme au cœur en ôtant toute légitimité à son discours sur l'homme, la nature, la vie en société ? » « La laïcité a mis au point les règles du jeu d’une religion acceptable dans les limites de la République, mais ces règles ont été pensées en vue, avant tout, de contenir les prétentions hégémoniques de l’Église romaine. La laïcité est-elle en crise parce qu’elle ne sait pas gérer la pluralité religieuse ? »
  32. 32. Bruno Latour Né en 1947, sociologue, anthropologue et philosophe des sciences français. Agrégé de philosophie, enquête en Afrique sur la décolonisation et la notion de race, sur la sociologie des primatologues, etc. Professeur, directeur scientifique et directeur adjoint de l’’Institut d’Études Politiques’ de Paris. Cocréateur du master SPEAP (‘Sciences- Po Programme d'expérimentation en arts et politique’) qui réarticule les liens entre les arts, les sciences et la politique. Mène une recherche sur l'exégèse biblique des textes portant sur la résurrection pour une thèse de troisième cycle. Dans Nous n'avons jamais été modernes (1991), critique le rationalisme dogmatique. Notre société "moderne" n’a jamais fonctionné conformément au grand partage qui fonde son système de représenta- tion du monde : celui qui oppose radicalement la nature d’un côté, la culture de l’autre. Dans la pratique, les modernes n’ont cessé de créer des objets hybrides, qui relèvent de l’une comme de l’autre, et qu’ils se refusent à penser. Avec Steve Woolgar*, propose une vision hétérodoxe et controversée des sciences. Ils défendent l'idée que les objets d'étude scientifiques sont "socialement construits" dans les laboratoires, qu'ils n'ont pas d'existence en dehors des instruments de mesure et des spécialistes qui les interprètent. ../.. * sociologue des sciences britannique, né en 1950
  33. 33. Bruno Latour Plus largement, ils considèrent l'activité scientifique comme un système de croyances, de traditions orales et de pratiques culturelles spécifiques. Applique également sa méthode au monde du droit en rendant compte des travaux du Conseil d'État dans La Fabrique du droit. « Pour accéder à une vérité scientifique, la méthode scientifique n'est pas d'un grand secours. Ce dont on a besoin, c'est d'un dispositif composite, rassemblant des éléments non scientifiques tels que des institutions, des installations matérielles, la coopération avec ses pairs, une bonne intuition, etc. En somme, la production des vérités scientifi- ques dépend aussi de dimensions non scientifiques. » « La description détaillée des pratiques humaines souligne l’impossibilité de conserver seulement deux types d’êtres : les sujets et les objets. Il y a plutôt une pluralité de "modes d’existence", c’est-à-dire une pluralité de régimes de vérité. (…) Nous avons repéré 14 modes d'existence : la technique, l'art, le droit, la science, la religion, la politique, l'organisation, le journalisme, les affects, etc.
  34. 34. Bruno Latour Chaque mode d'existence possède son propre régime de vérité (ou de véridiction) : une déclaration d'amour, une décision de justice ou un ordinateur sont "vrais", mais chacun à sa manière. » Son analyse de la dénonciation critique de la croyance met en évidence la façon dont les faits et les fétiches mélangent leurs vertus, même chez les modernes. Aborde la tradition chrétienne en s’intéressant aux difficultés que rencontrent ceux qui souhaitent non pas parler de religion, mais parler religieusement, ce qui n’a rien à voir avec la croyance. « Si en matière de science naturelle ou sociale, le chercheur a le devoir d’ajouter sa pierre au vaste édifice du savoir, de découvrir, d’innover, de produire de l’information nouvelle, en matière de religion, son devoir est de fidélité : il ne doit pas inventer, mais renouveler; il ne doit pas découvrir, mais recouvrer; il ne doit pas innover, mais reprendre à nouveaux frais la sempiternelle ritournelle. »
  35. 35. Odon Vallet Né en 1947, enseignant et écrivain français, diplômé de ‘Sciences Po’ et de l'ENA, docteur en droit et en science des religions, spécialiste des religions (histoire des religions, anthropologie religieuse, etc.). Traque les idées fausses sur les religions, montre leur utilité et leurs dérives. Avec l'imposante fortune (147 millions d’€) dont il a hérité de son père, crée la ‘Fondation Vallet’ qui remet aux étudiants brillants mais défavorisés de Paris, du Bénin et du Vietnam des bourses afin de les aider à poursuivre leurs études. « Se référer partiellement ou hors contexte à un texte, particuliè- rement lorsqu’il détient un statut "sacré", est source de confusion, au mieux, d’erreur ou de contre-sens, au pire. Cette notion de contexte est en fait primordiale puisque c’est elle qui ouvre la perspective d’une réflexion dynamique, renouvelée, revivifiée sur la religion en particulier et sur l’humanité en général. »
  36. 36. Rémi Brague Né en 1947, écrivain et philosophe français, universitaire, spécialiste de la philosophie médiévale arabe et juive, et connaisseur de la philosophie grecque. Enseigne la philosophie grecque, romaine et arabe à Paris et à Munich, membre de ‘l'Institut’. Ses recherches actuelles portent sur l'histoire des idées à très long terme et de la comparaison entre christianisme, judaïsme et islam. « La modernité n’a inventé ni la révolution technique, ni l'urbanisa- tion, ni la société civile, ni même la personne comme sujet de libertés. (…) Nous sommes incapables de donner une réponse à la question : en quoi est-il bon qu’il continue à y avoir des êtres humains sur cette terre ? » « D’abord, prendre conscience de ce que l’on n’est pas le seul, ni l’héritier de la seule civilisation qui soit. Ensuite, comparer sans cesse, ce qui suppose que l’on peut pêcher ses termes de comparaison dans un vivier qu’il faut s’efforcer de rendre le plus large possible. Enfin, écouter les autres points de vue, et essayer de les comprendre. »
  37. 37. Anne Soupa et Christine Pedotti A.S. : Française née en 1947. Études de sciences politiques, de droit et de théologie. Travaille dans la presse enfantine, à Grain de Soleil, puis au Monde de la Bible. Rédactrice en chef de la revue Fêtes & Saisons, puis crée Biblia. C. P. : Française née en 1960. Études d’histoire et de sciences politiques. Collabore à la naissance de Grain de Soleil, mensuel chrétien pour enfants, écrit de nombreux ouvrages de vulgarisation de la foi catholique, principalement adressés aux jeunes et aux enfants. Auteure des romans à succès publiés sous le nom de Pietro de Paoli. Depuis mars 2013, rédactrice en chef de la revue Témoignage chrétien. ../..
  38. 38. Anne Soupa et Christine Pedotti En 2008, à la suite d’un mot malheureux du cardinal archevêque de Paris, André Vingt-Trois*, créent le ‘Comité de la Jupe’ pour lutter contre la discrimination à l’égard des femmes dans l’Église catholique. En 2009, créent la ‘Conférence catholique des baptisé-e-s francophones’ (CCBF, logo ci-dessous), afin de promouvoir la responsabilité des baptisés catholiques. « Ni partir, ni se taire » « Nous ne demandons rien, nous espérons tout ». « Il existe des hommes qui s’épanouissent dans les tâches d’accueil et de compassion, comme il existe des femmes faites pour la décision et le gouvernement. Le "féminin" n’est pas seulement chez la femme, ni le "masculin" seulement chez l’homme. Aussi nous nous interdisons impérativement de dire ce pour quoi la femme et l’homme sont faits. » * « Le plus difficile, c’est d’avoir des femmes qui soient formées. Le tout n’est pas d’avoir une jupe, c’est d’avoir quelque chose dans la tête. » Le cardinal a présenté ses excuses après ce dérapage. ../..
  39. 39. Anne Soupa En mai 2020, Anne Soupa présente sa candidature à la responsabilité d’archevêque de Lyon. « Je veux ouvrir une porte, stopper le discours condescendant envers les femmes. (…) Certains diront que ce geste est fou,; mais ce qui est fou, c’est que cela paraisse fou alors que cela ne l’est pas. N’y aurait-il qu’un seul modèle d’évêque, celui d’un homme célibataire, âgé et tout de noir vêtu ? Pourtant, quel gain ce serait d’oser offrir d’autres visages à cette fonction ! » A.S. « Il y a quelque chose de thérapeutique dans son geste. Ce qu’elle veut c’est renverser les choses, nous pousser à nous poser des questions. Est-il juste que le pape soit élu par des seules voix masculines ? Quand entendra-t-on la voix d’une Hildegarde de Bingen résonner à nouveau dans une cathédrale devant des évêques et des cardinaux ? » Commentaire d’une théologienne, « Déjà au XlXe siècle, les suffragettes menaient des actions spectaculaires pour se faire entendre et reconnaître (...) Quand on est face à un mur dur comme du béton, on est tenté de l’attaquer au marteau- piqueur ! » Michel Cool
  40. 40. Jacqueline Kelen Française née en 1947 ?, diplômée de lettres classiques. Productrice d'émissions à ‘France-Culture’, anime des séminaires d'expression orale et de communication dans l'enseignement supérieur. Auteure d’une trentaine d’ouvrages, consacre la plupart de ses livres et de ses séminaires au déchiffrement des mythes de la tradition occidentale et à l'étude de la voie mystique. « La solitude est un défi qui demande de la vaillance, de l’ardeur et du courage. Elle n’a rien à voir avec l’isolement. Être solitaire, c’est être ouvert à tout ce qui peut arriver, mais en défendant son intériorité et sa liberté. Je suis une grande solitaire très entourée d’amitié et d’amour. Celui qui vit souvent seul apprécie d’autant mieux la diversité des individus qu’il rencontre ».
  41. 41. Keith Devlin Né en 1947, mathématicien, professeur d’université et vulgarisa- teur, double nationalité états-unienne et britannique. Formation au King’s College à Londres et à Bristol. Depuis 1987, vit aux États-Unis. Directeur du ‘Centre d'études sur le langage et l'information’ de l'université de Stanford, spécialiste de la théorie des ensembles. Auteur de 33 livres. A fait campagne pour faire reconnaître Leonardo Fibonacci comme l'homme qui a introduit les chiffres hindous- arabes en Occident. En 2000, le Clay Institute lance une compétition autour de la résolution des 7 problèmes mathématiques non résolus à cette date : hypothèse de Riemann, conjecture de Poincaré (résolue en 2003), problème P = NP, conjecture de Hodge, conjecture de Birch et Swinnerton-Dyer, équations de Navier-Stokes, équations de Yang-Mills. « Les mathématiques sont le résultat des efforts déployés par des milliers de personnes pendant plusieurs millénaires pour développer la manière puissante, polyvalente et incroyablement utile de penser. »
  42. 42. Paulo Coelho Né en 1947, romancier et interprète brésilien. Son questionne- ment spirituel l'amène à participer à bien des expériences, y compris des rituels de magie noire. Acquiert une renommée internationale avec la publication de L'Alchimiste, vendu à 85 millions d'exemplaires. La légende à la source de son ouvrage est celle du fondateur d'une synagogue de Cracovie, Isaac Jakubowicz. Ses livres sont des romans à tendance philosophique abordant une spiritualité syncrétique, à la manière d'un vaste conte. Emprunte à des traditions très diverses et parfois contradictoires : religions, courants philosophiques, mysticisme, spiritisme, méditation, surnaturel, ésotérisme. Affirme que nous sommes tous porteurs d'un destin particulier et favorable. L'accomplissement de ce destin, la "légende personnelle", dépend de notre capacité à retrouver nos envies profondes. « Si vous écoutez votre cœur, vous savez précisément ce que vous avez à faire sur Terre. Enfant, nous avons tous su. Mais parce que nous avons peur d’être désappointé, peur de ne pas réussir à réaliser notre rêve, nous n’écoutons plus notre cœur. (…) À plusieurs reprises, la vie nous donne la possibilité de recoller à cette trajectoire idéale. » ../..
  43. 43. Paulo Coelho « La connaissance n’est pas la vérité absolue sur la vie et la mort, mais ce qui nous aide à vivre et à affronter les défis de la vie quotidienne. » « À ceux qui se sentent opprimés par la solitude, il faut rappeler ceci : dans les moments les plus importants de la vie, nous serons toujours seuls, et particulièrement devant la mort. » « La religion a été faite pour partager les mystères et l’adoration, jamais pour opprimer et convertir les autres. La plus grande manifestation du miracle de Dieu est la vie. » « Tu peux bien revisiter ta vie et revoir chaque moment où tu as souffert, sué et souri sous le soleil, tu ne pourras jamais savoir précisément quand tu as été utile aux autres. » « Le bon chemin, c’est celui de la nature. En constante mutation, comme les dunes du désert. Les montagnes changent. Les arbres changent. (…) Pour ceux qui trouvent que l’aventure est dangereuse, qu’ils essaient la routine : elle tue avant l’heure ». « Pourquoi les fleurs feraient-elles tant d’efforts pour attirer l’attention des abeilles ? Et pourquoi les gouttes de pluie se transformeraient-elles en arc en ciel quand elles rencontrent le soleil ? La nature désire ardemment la beauté. » « L'extraordinaire se trouve sur le chemin des gens ordinaires ».
  44. 44. Violette Khoury Née en 1948, palestinienne israélienne, chrétienne melkite. Est née et vit toujours à Nazareth où elle a exercé comme pharmacienne. Infatigable militante, dénonce les injustices dont est victime la population palestinienne israélienne (les Palestiniens restés sur le territoire israélien en 1948 et leurs descendants). Cofondatrice de Sabeel, association œcuménique qui lutte pour les droits de tous les Palestiniens et qui fonde son action sur la théologie de la libération. « Voir le visage de Dieu en toute personne ne veut pas dire consentir au mal ou à l’oppression de sa part. L’amour consiste plutôt à corriger le mal et à arrêter l’oppression. » « Il est temps que cessent la discrimination, la ségrégation et la restriction des déplacements. Il est temps d’honorer tous ceux qui ont souffert, Palestiniens et Israéliens »
  45. 45. Daniel Duigou Né en 1948, maîtrise de droit et d’économie et DESS de psycho- logie. Carrière de journaliste à la radio puis à la télévision, d'abord à TF1, France 2 Télé-matin, et France 5. Pratique également son métier de psychologue clinicien et de psychanalyste dans un service hospita- lier de soins palliatifs à Villejuif. Ordonné prêtre à l'âge de 51 ans. En 2008, infléchit encore sa vie pour se faire ermite près de la palmeraie de Skoura, dans le désert marocain, près de Ouarzazate. De retour à Paris depuis 2015 dans la paroisse de Saint-Merri, tente " d'inventer une nouvelle manière de faire l'Église dans la ville" avec son équipe de 6 laïcs élus par les fidèles. Chaque miracle du Christ est l'occasion pour lui d'illustrer une impasse existentielle, dans le rapport à la mère, au père, à la fratrie, une invitation à l'action, à l'autonomie, au libre arbitre. Nous invite à ouvrir les yeux sur notre propre histoire. Montre comment l'Évangile parle aux hommes, qu'ils soient croyants ou pas. « L’important n’est pas sa propre vie, mais la vie qui se transmet vers d’autres pour que l’expérience de la rencontre, de la découverte, du rêve et de l’amour soit possible. L’expérience de la Création. » ../..
  46. 46. Daniel Duigou « Naître au monde, à soi-même, ne relève pas d’un calcul, mais d’un acte de liberté. Entrer et participer à la Création, devenir soi-même créateur, suppose un engagement, une prise de risque, une dépense de soi, un choix. Une responsabilité. Un désir de vivre qui passe par le risque de perdre, par la perte. (…) Tant que nous ne sommes pas traversés par l’acte de donner, nous n’existons pas, nous sommes morts de n’être pas encore nés. » « Face au sentiment d’absurdité, Qohélet (…) invite le lecteur à recevoir le présent comme un don de Dieu. Et à en jouir. "Tout le reste est vanité", nous répète-t-il. » « À travers ces deux gestes essentiels, le partage (le repas de la Cène) et le service (le lavement des pieds des disciples), Jésus souligne ce qui est véritablement en jeu : le don de soi pour l’autre passe par la mort de la toute-puissance. (…) En tenant compte de l’apport psychanalytique, on pourrait sans doute traduire ainsi l’idée de Jésus : "Qui reste dans la toute- puissance meurt, qui accepte de perdre vit." » « Le christianisme n’est pas la religion du sacrifice. (…) La Croix s’inscrit dans une double logique : la logique de l’amour divins sans limite et la logique de la liberté humaine sans limite, que l’amour divin lui-même ne peut violenter ».
  47. 47. Siddhartha Né en 1948, écrivain, penseur et activiste indien. Études d’anglais, de droit, d’anthropologie sociale. Enseigne à Paris, Dublin, Tokyo. Travaille une bonne partie de sa vie sur des questions politiques et sociales. Avec les années, s’intéresse aux cultures puis à la spiritualité. Coordinateur de l’ONG Pipal Tree*, organisme qui tente de créer une symbiose entre la dimension personnelle, le social et l'écologique afin de mettre en œuvre des pratiques de développement durable. Il est situé au Fireflies Ashram (Centre interculturel laïc des Lucioles) dans le village de Dinnepalya à 30 kilomètres de Bangalore, en Inde. Partenaire historique des ‘Dialogues en humanité’ et du ‘Forum Social Mondial’. 4 orientations de Pipal Tree : - Programme pour les médias; - National Rural Employment Guarantee Program : création d’emploi pour les personnes en zones rurales; - Programme en lien avec les populations tribales : agriculture, le logement, les terres. - Programme interculturel qui rassemble différentes religions et spiritualités afin de construire la paix, travailler pour la justice sociale et la protection de l’environnement. * Le pipalier est l’arbre sous lequel Siddhartha Gautama, le Bouddha, a reçu l’illumination Photo du bas : Statue de Gandhi au Fireflies Ashram avec la citation du Mahatma : « Je suis un Hindou, un Musulman, un Chrétien, un Bouddhiste, un Juif ! »
  48. 48. Joachim Bouflet Né en 1948, historien français. Docteur en histoire, membre du tiers-ordre carmélite. Est amené, après une rencontre avec le Padre Pio, à "rendre service à l'Église" en décidant de se consacrer à l'étude des apparitions et de la mariophanie*. Historien pour les postulateurs qui travaillent sur la cause des saints au Vatican, un des meilleurs experts mondiaux des phénomènes "extraordinaires" ou surnaturels qui ont marqué la vie des hommes et femmes appelés à être béatifiés ou canonisés. Étudie les miracles, l'inédie* des mystiques, la télépathie, la précognition, la vue à distance, la lecture des consciences, les expériences au frontières de la mort, mais aussi l'industrie déployée par "les faussaires de Dieu"... Cite volontiers le cistercien Adam de Perseigne (1145-1221) : « Une pieuse réserve sur ce qui nous échappe vaut mieux qu'une âpre discussion sur ce dont on est incertain. » * Mariophanie : apparition mariale. Selon Frédéric Lenoir (2011), l’Église catholique a reconnu 15 apparitions mariales sur 21 000 recensées depuis l'an mille. * Inédie (ou pranisme) : capacité à vivre sans manger et sans boire pendant plusieurs mois ou années.
  49. 49. Jean-François Barbier-Bouvet et Philippe Le Vallois J.-F. B.-B., né en 1948, chercheur français. IEP de Paris, docteur en sociologie, directeur des études et de la recherche du ‘groupe Bayard Presse’ puis du groupe La Vie - Le Monde. P. L.V., chercheur à l’université de Strasbourg, animateur de l‘’Observatoire des Nouvelles Croyances’ auprès du ‘Conseil épiscopal pour les relations interreligieuses et les nouveaux courants religieux’. Cooauteurs en 2015, avec d’autres, d’une grande enquête sociolo- gique menée pendant deux ans, à partir de 50 078 contacts, via 23 centres, auprès de 5 754 nouveaux chercheurs de sens. Ceux-ci font souvent du "hors-piste", n’inscrivent pas nécessairement leur démarche dans le cadre des religions instituées, soit qu’ils ne s’y limitent pas, soit qu’ils en fassent délibérément l’économie. Sont analysés l’individualisa- tion du croire, la désinstitutionnalisation du sentiment religieux, le pragmatisme expérimental. « Les chercheur spirituels distinguent clairement ce qui pour eux est au centre et ce qui est à la périphérie, ce qui relève du fondamental et ce qui relève de l’accessoire. » « Leur quête, en les faisant passer par d’autres filiations spirituelles et par l’expérience d’autres recherches personnelles, leur fait souvent réinvestir leur tradition d’origine, mais d’une manière qui leur est propre, enrichie et reformulée. »
  50. 50. Patrick Viveret Né en 1948, philosophe et essayiste français, ancien rédacteur en chef de la revue Transversales Science Culture, conseiller honoraire à la Cour des Comptes, co-initiateur avec Geneviève Ancel des "Dialogues en Humanité". « Le fait religieux est ambivalent. Les religions posent la question du sens de la vie, de la souffrance, de la mort. Presque toutes, elles affirment à leur façon la règle d’or « Ne fais pas à autrui le mail que tu ne voudrais pas qu’il te fasse. Fais à autrui le bien que tu voudrais qu’il te fasse ». Toutes, elles se sont compromises historiquement avec le pouvoir et avec la violence. La part d’ombre du fait religieux se résume en trois mots : - la peur de Dieu : Dieu juge, Dieu qui met les morts au Ciel ou en Enfer, etc. ; - la soumission à Dieu, au détriment du discernement, du libre arbitre, du bon sens ; ../..
  51. 51. Patrick Viveret - le sacrifice pour Dieu : sacrifices humains ; sacrifices animaux, symboles des sacrifices humains ; renonciation au mariage et à la sexualité (chasteté), etc. « Les mêmes éléments qui peuvent conduire l’humanité à sa perte, peuvent aussi permettre un saut qualitatif vers l’humanisation. » « Une vraie laïcité devrait être beaucoup plus ouverte, pour ne pas laisser aux religions le monopole des questions du sens. Le travail spirituel d’interpellation des religions (par exemple sur la violence, le fanatisme, le dogmatisme des religions, etc.) a besoin d’un espace public : ce serait le rôle d’une laïcité exigeante. »
  52. 52. Lucetta Scaraffia Née en 1948, historienne, théologienne et journaliste italienne. Professeure d'histoire contemporaine à l'Université de Rome La Sapienza, spécialiste de l'histoire des femmes et de l'histoire religieuse. Conseillère au ‘Conseil pontifical pour la promotion de la nouvelle évangélisation’. Se dit « féministe en lutte contre la pensée unique féministe ». Prend position en 2008 sur la définition éthique de la fin de vie, ce qui provoque une déclaration du Saint-Siège lui laissant la responsabilité de ses propos. Fondatrice et pendant 7 ans directrice de Donne Chiesa Mondo (‘Femmes Eglise Monde’), supplément du quotidien officiel du Saint- Siège, L’Osservatore Romano. Le mensuel s’intéresse aux questions religieuses et théologiques, mais présente aussi des dossiers explosifs : exploitation servile des religieuses, souvent sans aucune rémunération; religieuses violées par des prêtres et la plupart du temps forcées à avorter, puis chassées de leurs communautés. En mars 2019, les 9 femmes membres du comité de rédaction remettent leur démission. « Nous jetons l’éponge, car nous nous sentons entourées d’un climat de méfiance et d’une délégitimation progressive.»
  53. 53. Pedro Opeka Né en 1948, prêtre lazariste argentin d’origine slovène. Missionnaire à Madagascar, d’abord dans le Sud, puis à Tananarive. Crée en 1989 l’association Akamasoa (« les amis fiables et sincères ») destinée à procurer aux populations des bidonvilles un travail, un logement et une scolarisation. L’association accueille 40 000 personnes dans les 17 villages qu’elle a crées et assure un salaire à plus de 3 000 personnes. « Nous sommes tous responsables de notre Terre. L’extrême pauvreté est l’affaire de tous. » « Nous pouvons créer une mentalité de partage. C’est la seule issue à la crise actuelle. » « Nous sommes obligés de mettre un terme à cette société de consommation dont bénéficie une petite minorité de gens sur notre planète. »
  54. 54. Trinh Xuan Thuan Né en 1948, astrophysicien et écrivain vietnamo-américain, d'expression principalement française. Professeur d'astrophysique, notamment extragalactique (en dehors de la Voie Lactée) à l'université de Virginie à Charlottesville, chercheur à l'Institut d'astrophysique de Paris. Donne depuis 30 ans un cours "L'astronomie pour les poètes". « Les concepts bouddhiques de l’interdépendance, de la vacuité et de l’impermanence correspondent aux idées de la science moderne. (…) L’univers semble être parfaitement réglé pour l’apparition d’un observateur intelligent capable d’apprécier son organisation et son harmonie. (…) Si nous rejetons l’hypothèse d’univers parallèles et adoptons celle d’un seul univers, le nôtre, alors nous devons postuler l’existence d’un principe créateur qui a ajusté l’évolution de l’univers dès son début. (…) Je suis toujours émerveillé par l’organisation, la beauté et l’harmonie du cosmos. » ../..
  55. 55. Trinh Xuan Thuan «Il y a cent milliards de galaxies connues et, dans chacune d'elles, il y a cent milliards de soleils.(…) Oui, je suis amoureux du ciel, je n'ai pas honte de le dire. » « La science est neutre. Elle ne s’occupe pas de morale ni d’éthique. Ses applications techniques peuvent nous faire du bien ou du mal. Par contre, la contemplation a pour but notre transformation intérieure afin que nous soyons capables d’aider les autres.(…) Confronté à des problèmes éthiques ou moraux urgents, comme en génétique, le scientifique a besoin de la spiritualité pour l’aider à ne pas oublier son humanité. »
  56. 56. Antoine Sontag Né en 1948, prêtre catholique français. Diplômé de ‘Sciences Po’ Paris, reçu à ‘l’ENA’, choisit l’engagement religieux. Responsable d’une paroisse de Metz une dizaine d’années, ressent le besoin de s’engager plus profondément dans la lutte pour le respect des droits de l’homme et contre la pauvreté. Secrétaire général de la ‘Commission Justice et Paix’ de la ‘Conférence des évêques de France’, aumônier international de Pax Romana et président du collectif d’associations de défense des droits de l’homme ‘Article premier’. Travaille 10 ans au ‘Secours Catholique’ dont il est responsable des études et recherches internationales. Rédacteur en chef de la revue Développement et civilisations, écrit plusieurs livres pour sensibiliser les Chrétiens au problème de la pauvreté et rappeler le devoir de solidarité. « Nos sociétés modernes ont les moyens d'éradiquer la pauvreté, à court terme dans les pays industrialisés, et à moyen terme sur la planète entière. Nous en avons les capacités financières, les moyens techniques, le savoir-faire. Mais il nous manque la volonté politique. Nous cherchons à fuir cette vérité qui dérange. La pauvreté est le dernier esclavage toléré, la honte cachée dont on s'accommode. »
  57. 57. Loïc de Kerimel (1948-2020), agrégé de philosophie, professeur de philosophie et de culture générale en classes préparatoires au lycée Touchard, au Mans. Nourrit la réflexion de différents groupes bibliques interreligieux. Membre actif de l’association ’Amitié judéo-chrétienne’. Cofondateur et membre actif de l’association ‘Chrétiens en marche’. Retraité, anime les ateliers philosophie à la prison des Croisettes. Pour lui, le cléricalisme provient d’«un détournement d’héritage », celui de la vie et de l’enseignement de Jésus. Dans la lignée des prophè- tes d’Israël, celui-ci a lutté, jusqu’à en payer le prix ultime, pour désacra- liser la relation des humains au divin et a dénoncé l’appropriation de Dieu par les religieux de Jérusalem. La parole de l’homme de Nazareth conteste radicalement une conception religieuse centrée sur le sacré et le sacrifice, et non sur l’éthique, la vie bonne et juste. Le partage du pain et du vin, communément pratiqué lors des repas juifs, est ainsi transformé en eucharistie ritualisée et sacrificielle célébrée par des clercs. L’idéologie sacrale a toutes sortes de conséquences négatives : perversions sexuelles, pratiques de gouvernance proches du paternalisme. « Ce qu'il y a en l'humain d’ "image et ressemblance" avec le divin, avant toute différence de sexe, de genre, d'orientation sexuelle, de race, de culture, de religion, c’est la personnalité de chacun, autrement dit sa radicale singularité, son absolue liberté, sa dignité de principe, son imprenable altérité. »
  58. 58. Ekhart Tolle Né en 1948 en Allemagne, études à Londres. Vit jusqu’à 13 ans dans un état d’anxiété et de dépression suicidaire. Connaît à l’âge de 29 ans une profonde "transformation intérieure" qui le transfigure et change radicalement le sens de son existence. Habite à Vancouver. Conseiller et enseignant spirituel auprès d’individus et de petits groupes en Europe et en Amérique du Nord. « Bien sûr, pour fonctionner dans ce monde, nous avons besoin du mental ainsi que du temps. Mais s’ils prennent le contrôle de votre vie, alors s’installent le dysfonctionnement, la souffrance et la chagrin. Quelle que soit la situation où vous vous trouvez, vous pouvez dire Oui à ce qui est, et cela devient le fondement de toute action ultérieure. »
  59. 59. Lama Denys Rinpoché Né en 1949, maître bouddhiste français de la tradition Kagyupa du bouddhisme tibétain. Dirige l’université Rimay-Nalanda et le centre de retraite traditionnelle de trois ans à l'institut Karma Ling, dans l’ancienne chartreuse de St Hugon à Arvillard (Savoie). Participe très activement au dialogue interreligieux, est à l'initiative de nombreuses rencontres inter-traditions. Karma Ling (particulièrement Lama Lhundroup) a organisé et accueilli les forums "Écologie et spiritualité" en 2004, "Économie et spiritualité" en 2011. « La crise économique et la crise écologique, indissociablement liées, ont une cause commune : le désir avide. La simplicité volontaire est l’enjeu principal d’une vraie solution à la crise. Le changement doit être d’abord personnel. (…) La contemplation est une cure de désintoxication pour se libérer des automatismes et des égoïsmes. Elle consiste à être empathique, attentif à nos actions, à notre consommation. » Photos : Lama Denys Rinpoché et Lama Lhundroup
  60. 60. Patrice van Eersel Journaliste et écrivain français, né en 1949 au Maroc. Diplômé de ‘Sciences Po’, journaliste à Libération, à Actuel puis à Nouvelles Clés (devenu Clés) S’intéresse à ce qui fait sens, écrit sur les dauphins, le cerveau, les expériences de mort imminentes, la réincarnation, les anges, la psycho-généalogie, les animaux thérapeutes, les origines de l’univers, les mystères de la naissance, l’évolution, l’écologie et la spiritualité. « Je participe à la maladie du monde chaque fois que mes faiblesses me font céder à la pression aliénante de ce que Simone Weil appelait " la grosse bête ", l'instinct grégaire qui maintient la cohésion du troupeau mais freine l'éveil et peut rendre parano. À l'inverse, je participe, à ma mesure, à la santé du monde chaque fois qu'à la recherche d'un jaillissement d'énergie et d'inspiration, je rapporte aux miens un récit exemplaire de la beauté de l'humain et de la vie ».
  61. 61. Cheikh Khaled Bentounès Né en 1949, Algérien, études de droit et d’histoire à Paris. Devient en 1975, après la mort de son père, le 46ème maître spirituel de la confrérie (tariqa) soufie Alawiya à Mostaganem. Témoin d’une culture de paix et de fraternité soucieux de dégager les valeurs universelles partagées. Écrivain, pédagogue, conférencier et acteur du dialogue inter-religieux. Fondateur en 1991 des ‘Scouts Musulmans de France’. Cofondateur, en 2003, du ‘Conseil français du culte musulman’. Crée la fondation Djanatu-al-Arif, ("le Jardin du connaissant"), ‘Centre Méditerranéen du Développement Durable’, réimplante en Algérie la culture de l'arganier. « Si la politique est la gestion de la cité des hommes, la spiritualité est celle de notre cité intérieure. Elle nous engage à cheminer dans le sens du bien, de l’unité, de la fraternité. Elle n’a pas pour vocation d’exclure le politique : son rôle est, au contraire, de lui donner du sens, de l’humaniser. » ../..
  62. 62. Cheikh Khaled Bentounès Nous invite à redécouvrir la dimension essentielle de notre nature originelle que notre conditionnement culturel a fini par occulter. La vision soufie de la thérapie de l'âme consiste à cheminer vers le centre de l'être par une éducation d'éveil des sens et du vivant. « Le soufisme, que l’on appelle parfois "mystique musulmane", n’est pas un phénomène marginal de la civilisation islamique, encore moins une pièce rapportée : c’est le cœur même de l’islam. Lui seul donne sens à la religion en révélant comment l’islam, loin d’être une "soumission" aliénante, élève l’homme jusque dans la plus grande proximité du divin tout en l’inscrivant dans une fraternité universelle. » « On a des académies, de sciences, de mathématiques, de musique, de philosophie, militaires, mais on n’a pas d’académies de paix, pourquoi ? La paix n’est pas quelque chose qui descend comme ça toute seule du ciel, c’est quelque chose qui se travaille, qui se cultive, qui se sème. Et pour cela il faut lui donner la place qu’elle mérite. »
  63. 63. Ysé Tardan-Masquelier Née en 1949, écrivain français, historienne des religions, spécialiste de l’hindouisme. Enseigne les spiritualités orientales à Université Paris IV- Sorbonne et à l‘’Institut catholique de Paris’. Auteure, avec Frédéric Lenoir, de l’ouvrage Le livre des sagesses. L’aventure spirituelle de l’humanité (2002, nouvelle édition 2015). « Du Bouddha à Thérèse d’Avila, de Sénèque à Gandhi, d’Ibn’Arabi à Simone Weil, des sages égyptiens aux lamas tibétains contemporains, des maîtres du hassidisme aux gurus de l’Inde moderne, ce livre évoque d’abord l’expérience transformante des plus grandes figures spirituelles de l’histoire de l’humanité. S’ensuit une antho- logie de textes du monde entier, le plus souvent dans des traductions originales, dont les thèmes scandent cette aventure singulière et universelle : le scandale de la souffrance et l’aspiration au bonheur, le chemin spirituel, la prière et la méditation, l’amour et la compassion, la liberté, la mort et l’au-delà… »
  64. 64. Gérard Mordillat et Jérôme Prieur (G. M., né en 1949), (J. P., né en 1951), écrivains et cinéastes français. 15 années de recherches communes sur le christianisme. Coauteurs de séries documentaires télévisées diffusées sur Arte : - Corpus Christi : état de la recherche historique sur Jésus de Nazareth en 12 parties . Étude de l'évangile selon Jean par 27 chercheurs laïcs et théologiens de confessions diverses. - L’origine du christianisme : en 10 épisodes, l'émergence d'une nouvelle religion entre l'an 30 et l'an 150 de notre ère, avec les plus grands spécialistes internationaux : exégèse, critique textuelle, histoire de la littérature chrétienne, histoire du judaïsme, étude des apocryphes ou des premiers Pères de l'Eglise, etc. - L'Apocalypse : série de 12 films.
  65. 65. Yves Duteil Chanteur et auteur-compositeur-interprète français né en 1949. Membre du comité de parrainage de la ‘Coordination française pour l’éducation à la paix et la non-violence’. Maire sans étiquette de la commune du Précy-sur-Marne. Président de l‘association APRES (‘Assistance aux Populations et Réhabilitation des Espaces Sinistrés’), qui contribue à l’éducation d’enfants d’Intouchables près de Pondichéry. « Prendre un enfant par la main / pour l´emmener vers demain / pour lui donner la confiance en son pas / prendre un enfant pour un roi. » « Qu´y a-t-il après / quand nos âmes ont disparu / quand nos cœurs ne battent plus / près de ceux qu´on aime ? »
  66. 66. Amin Maalouf Né en 1949, écrivain franco-libanais, auteur de romans, essais et livrets d’opéras. Quitte le Liban en 1976 à cause de la guerre civile. Ex-rédacteur en chef de Jeune Afrique. Préside en 2007-2008 pour l’Union Européenne un groupe de réflexion sur le multilinguisme. Membre de l’’Académie française’. « Je crois que Dieu doit avoir davantage de tendresse pour celles et ceux qui doutent, qui réfléchissent, que pour ceux qui ne s’interrogent plus et font de leur foi en Lui une forteresse de certitudes. » « Lorsque la foi devient haineuse, bénis soient ceux qui doutent ! » « Lorsque l'esprit des hommes te paraîtra étroit, dis-toi que la terre est vaste. N'hésite jamais à t'éloigner, au-delà de toutes les mers, au- delà de toutes les frontières, de toutes les patries, de toutes les croyances. »
  67. 67. Ken Wilber Kenneth Earl Wilber Jr, né en 1949, philosophe, écrivain et enseignant états-unien. S’intéresse au Tao Te King qui l’oriente ensuite vers le bouddhisme. Licence en chimie et en biologie. Un des chefs de file de ce qu'on appelle, dans les pays anglo-saxons, la "théorie intégrale". Fondateur en 1998 de l’Integral Institute (400 chercheurs), et de l’Integral Spirituality, auteur de 35 livres. Son œuvre couvre les domaines variés : psychologie, histoire des idées et des sciences, sociologie, mystique, écologie, évolution. Elle a pour projet de formuler une "théorie intégrale de la conscience”. Identifie les dénominateurs communs de tous les systèmes de connaissance, propose une "méta carte” ou vision intégrale du savoir humain, cadre dans lequel il est possible d’intégrer les opposés. Démontre que tous les systèmes de connaissance obéissent à quatre invariants majeurs (ou quadrants) qui décrivent toutes les facettes de la réalité : intérieure, extérieure, individuelle et collective, et que tout événement, être humain, objet ou organisation peut être considéré à partir de ces quatre perspectives.
  68. 68. Olivier Roy Né en 1949, politologue français. Diplômé de l’’INALCO’ où il apprend le persan, agrégé de philosophie. Chercheur au ‘CNRS’, docteur en sciences politiques de l‘IEP de Paris. Participe à la guerre d'Afghanistan contre l'URSS. Professeur à l‘’Institut universitaire européen’ de Florence (Italie), où il dirige le Programme méditerranéen. Spécialiste de l’islamisme et plus largement des relations entre religions et cultures. « Le conflit n'est pas entre les Lumières et l'islam, mais entre les valeurs issues de la révolution des années 1960 (féminisme, droits des LGBT, liberté sexuelle, avortement, etc.) et les valeurs conservatrices que défendent aujourd'hui les religions. Cela était très net avec la ‘Manif pour tous’ menée par les catholiques. D'où la crise de la laïcité : la laïcité d'aujourd'hui, qui est une laïcité idéologique, exige que tous partagent les mêmes valeurs. J'y vois une tentation totalitaire. » « Ceux qui se revendiquent d’une identité chrétienne sans se référer aux valeurs chrétiennes accélèrent la déchristianisation. Ceux-là mêmes qui veulent promouvoir des racines chrétiennes ne prêchent absolument pas un retour à la foi, ils ne sont eux-mêmes pas pratiquants. Cela n’a rien à voir avec la religion. »
  69. 69. Edmond Blattchen Né en 1949, journaliste belge. Fait toute sa carrière profession- nelle à la RTBF (‘Radio télévision belge francophone’). En 1992, avec Jacques Dochamps, crée l’émission ‘Noms de dieux’ dans laquelle, pendant 23 ans, jusqu’en 2015, il recueille autour d’une table, dans un décor épuré, les confidences de 200 grands penseurs et acteurs contemporains, homme et femmes. Les thèmes abordés sont principalement l’avenir, nos systèmes de valeurs, la religion, la philosophie, les choix politiques des invités, leur vision de la vie, de la mort et des sociétés humaines en général. Chaque invité choisit le titre (réécrit le titre de l'émission en fonction de ses opinions personnelles), une image (qui sert de base à l’échange), une phrase (citation d'un auteur, généralement connu), un objet ou un symbole. L’émission se termine par la vision de l'avenir de l'invité. « La recherche de sens habite tous les êtres humains et le nom de Dieu se décline sous toutes les latitudes. » « Moi, être humain, je suis responsable des autres, de tous les autres humains. Ma femme, mes enfants, mes compatriotes, les citoyens du monde entier sont mon prochain. (…) Le mot responsabilité est, pour moi, la clé. »
  70. 70. Isabelle Stengers Née en 1949, philosophe et scientifique belge. Enseigne la philo- sophie des sciences à l‘’Université libre de Bruxelles’. Spécialiste de la philosophie des sciences et de la pensée du philosophe, logicien et mathématicien britannique Alfred North Whitehead. Inspirée par la pensée de Félix Guattari et de Donna Haraway, développe une conception constructiviste du savoir scientifique et une écologie des pratiques attentives aux phénomènes d'interdépendance dans le monde vivant. Travaille avec Ilya Prigogine à la question du temps et de l’irréversibilité. Son intérêt pour la science-fiction s'inscrit dans une volonté d'échapper au scientisme et au moralisme par la stimulation de l’imaginaire et une réflexion sur les possibles. Met l'accent sur les liens et les interdépendances qui existent dans le monde vivant, sans nier leur part de conflictualité, et sur la nécessité de penser les interconnexions entre les pratiques, notamment entre science et politique. « Dans un texte talmudique, Dieu aurait essayé 26 fois de créer un monde cohérent, toujours en vain. Et la 27ème fois, il se serait écrié : "Pourvu que celui-ci tienne !" »
  71. 71. Roger-Pol Droit Né en 1949, philosophe et journaliste français. ‘École Normale Supérieure’, docteur en philosophie. Chercheur au CNRS, enseignant et écrivain, chroniqueur au Monde des livres, aux Échos, au Point, à Clés. Ses travaux de recherche portent sur les représentations des autres dans la pensée occidentale : approche des doctrines indiennes, découverte du bouddhisme par les Européens, évolution historique des représentations des "barbares" depuis l'Antiquité grecque jusqu'à nos jours. Enquête sur les modifications suscitées dans les représentations de l'humain par les mutations scientifiques et techniques. « Le barbare n'est pas un étranger qui parle une autre langue, la sienne, mais l'étranger qui parle ma langue et qui l'écorche. » « Le confinement nous oblige à réfléchir à des choses que, d’habitude, nous ne voulions pas voir : le hasard qui peut tout bouleverser, la vulnérabilité de nos vies et de nos corps, le rapport étrange que nous avons entre notre solitude dans le confinement et la solidarité. » « Le lien humain fondamental, c’est le fait que nous partageons des peurs, des émotions, des solidarités. Lorsque nous avons le sentiment que des semblables, même inconnus, sont en danger de mort, nous nous portons à leur secours sans réfléchir. Ce n’est pas une histoire d’argument, de démonstration. C’est un lien humain de solidarité, de sursaut, pour aider les autres. »
  72. 72. Marie Balmary Née en 19??, psychanalyste clinicienne agnostique, écrivain et conférencière française. Essaye de comprendre les bouleversements et les souffrances accompagnant l'émergence d'une parole qui devrait pourtant être libératrice. S’intéresse à la Bible, « première fondation et première histoire de la parole », persuadée qu'on y trouve les remèdes pour guérir la civilisation judéo-chrétienne de ses maladies. Consacre dix ans à apprendre l'hébreu, le grec ancien et l’exégèse pour serrer le texte au plus près. « Ruth reprit : - Je crois qu'il y a une religion universelle avec laquelle on ne compte pas assez : c'est justement celle que combattent tous les penseurs, Freud y compris. ../..
  73. 73. Marie Balmary Cette religion n'a pas de nom, ou plutôt elle a tous les noms, christianisme, judaïsme ou islam, mais elle consiste aussi bien dans toute conformité absolue à un ordre, une caste, une classe. En fait, elle traverse toutes les religions et même les idéologies athées : c'est celle du dieu obscur qui demande à l'homme le sacrifice de sa pensée, le renoncement à sa conscience. - À quoi la repérez-vous, cette religion ? - À ses effets de mort psychique. Il me semble qu'elle se trouve là où le Bien - dont elle détiendrait la définition - a fait disparaître jusqu'au désir de vérité. Je crains que la raison démocratique, scientifique, ne suffise pas pour la combattre. Pas même pour la signaler. La seule religion qui pourrait m'intéresser serait celle qui donnerait aux humains deux choses que les religions d'habitude leur retirent : la conscience de ce faux dieu et surtout l'autorité pour le mettre dehors ». ■

