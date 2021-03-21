Chercheurs de sens. — 17. De 1941 à 1945

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trombinoscope Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, science, philosophie, spiritualité) 17 - de 1941 à 1945 É. G. .15.03.2021
Faouzia Farida Charfi Née en 1941, physicienne tunisienne, professeure à l’Université des sciences de Tunis. Veuve de Moha...
Yvon Le Mince Né en 194? , prêtre catholique, aumônier à hôpital psychiatrique Ste Anne à Paris. À l’occasion de sa rencon...
Jean Baubérot Né en 1941, historien et sociologue français, professeur émérite spécialiste de la sociologie des religions ...
Jean Baubérot « Nous avons distingué trois piliers sur lesquels la laïcité se fonde : - l’indépendance de l’État à l’égard...
John Paul Meier Né en 1942, prêtre catholique états-unien, spécialiste en exégèse. Docteur en sciences bibliques (‘Institu...
Bruno Chenu (1942-2003), prêtre assomptionniste français, théologien et journaliste, rédacteur en chef religieux du quotid...
Rupert Sheldrake Né en 1942, biologiste anglais, membre de la Royal Academy of Sciences. Développe le concept de "résonanc...
Jean-Claude Barbier Né en 1942, sociologue français (séjours en Afrique de 1965 à 1999), membre permanent du CA de l’’Asso...
Jean-Claude Barbier (suite) Réflexions sur la Trinité Ni le mot Trinité, ni la doctrine explicite de la Trinité n'apparais...
Jean-Claude Barbier (suite) Réflexions sur la Trinité Dans son livre Les sources de la Trinité, De fils de Dieu à Dieu le ...
Marc Luyckx Ghisi Né en 1942, penseur et écrivain belge. Mathématicien, philosophe, docteur en théologie, prêtre catholiqu...
Marc Luyckx Présente 5 niveaux de réenchantement du monde. Du superficiel au plus profond, comme un iceberg : 1) Nouvelles...
Michel Cazenave (1942-2018), philosophe, homme de radio et écrivain français. Ancien élève de ‘l'École normale supérieure,...
Stephen Hawking (1942-2018), physicien théoricien et cosmologiste britannique. Souffrant d'une dystrophie neuromusculaire,...
Daniel Marguerat Suisse né en 1943, exégète et bibliste. Professeur de Nouveau Testament à l'université de Lausanne (1984-...
Daniel Marguerat Dans son livre Vie et destin de Jésus de Nazareth, on découvre quels soupçons, déjà du temps de Jésus, pe...
Christiane Singer (1943-2007), romancière et essayiste française, auteur d’une vingtaine d’ouvrages, et conférencière au f...
Jocelyn Bell Née en 1943, astrophysicienne irlandaise. Bachelor of Science à Glasgow en 1965 puis prépare un doctorat de r...
Christiane Singer « J’ai décidé de tout prendre, l’innommable souffrance des hommes et la rutilante merveille de la vie » ...
Nicole Vray Née en 1943, docteur ès Lettres, théologienne, auteure de livres d’histoire et de biographie, hébraïsante et c...
Dennis Gira Né en 1943, théologien, chercheur et écrivain français d'origine nord-américaine. Dans les années 1970, passe ...
Gerd Theissen Né en 1943, bibliste protestant allemand. Doctorat de théologie protestante à l'université de Bonn, thèse su...
Maurice Sachot Né en 1943, ex-professeur en sciences de l’éducation à l’université de Strasbourg, spécialiste des langues ...
Christian-Bernard Amphoux Français né en 1943, philologue spécialiste des manuscrits du Nouveau Testament, et principaleme...
Christian-Bernard Amphoux « Devant les Pharisiens qui tentent de discréditer Jésus en lui donnant une paternité romaine, c...
Jean-Baptiste de Foucauld Français né en 1943, Sciences Po, ENA. Commissaire au Plan (1992-1995), rédacteur de plusieurs r...
Jean-Baptiste de Foucauld « Les rapports entre politique et religion sont ceux d’un "couple infernal" : ils ne peuvent pas...
Jean-Louis Bianco Né en 1943, homme politique français. IEP de Paris, sciences économiques, École des Mines de Paris, ÉNA....
Enzo Bianchi Né en 1943, études à la Faculté d'économie et de commerce de l'université de Turin. Moine laïc, fondateur et ...
Joël Sternheimer Né en 1943, docteur en physique français, chanteur (sous le pseudo- nyme d’Évariste) et chercheur. Travai...
Raymond Moody Né en 1944, docteur en philosophie et médecin états-unien. Recueille pendant plus de vingt ans les témoignag...
Marguerite Kardos Née en Hongrie en 1944, linguiste-orientaliste, spécialiste du Proche-Orient et de Sumer, ancienne profe...
Marguerite Kardos Élève de l’assyriologue Maurice Lambert (1914-1979), du philosophe et orientaliste Henry Corbin (1903-19...
Marguerite Kardos pouvoir. Nous ne devons pas brader les trésors extraordinaires que nous avons en nous et qui nous peuven...
Jean-Christian Petitfils Né en 1944, historien et écrivain français, docteur en science politique, auteur d’une trentaine ...
Jon Kabat-Zinn Né en 1944, états-unien, docteur en biologie moléculaire professeur émérite de médecine de l’université du ...
Karen Armstrong Née en 1944, auteure britannique spécialisée dans l'histoire des religions. Passe 7 ans dans la ‘congrégat...
Gabriel Ringlet Né en 1944, écrivain, poète et théologien belge. Prêtre catholique depuis 1970, professeur émérite de jour...
Pierre-Yves Albrecht Né en 1945, docteur en anthropologie, philosophe, écrivain. Fondateur des centres thérapeutiques des ...
Pierre-Yves Albrecht « Tout individu, pour évoluer et donner du sens à sa vie, a besoin de passer par des étapes initiatiq...
Françoise Chandernagor Née en 1945, femme de lettres française. ‘Institut d'études politiques’ de Paris, maîtrise de droit...
David Forman (1945-2010), dramaturge, rabbin états-unien engagé dans la lutte des Noirs pour les droits civiques et contre...
Anselm Grün Né en 1945, Allemand, moine à l'abbaye bénédictine de Münsterschwarzach (Bavière). Études de philosophie, de t...
Simone Campbell Née en 1945, religieuse catholique étatsunienne. Docteure en droit, avocate. Supérieure des Sisters of Soc...
Emmanuel Lafont Né en 1945, prêtre catholique français. Diplômé de l’’Institut biblique pontifical de Rome’. Service milit...
Emmanuel Lafont À Langeais, près de Tours, (2003-2004), son presbytère est ouvert aux SDF et aux sans-papiers. Évêque de C...
Jack Kornfield Né en 1945, moine bouddhiste états-unien. Études de psycholo- gie clinique au Dartmouth College (New Hampsh...
  2. 2. Faouzia Farida Charfi Née en 1941, physicienne tunisienne, professeure à l’Université des sciences de Tunis. Veuve de Mohamed Charfi, ancien président de la ‘Ligue tunisienne des droits de l'homme’. Secrétaire d'Etat à l'Enseignement supérieur dans le gouver- nement provisoire issu de la révolution de janvier 2011, en démissionne peu après pour reprendre sa "liberté de parole". « Les scientifiques de langue arabe du 9ème au 15ème siècle ont ouvert la voie à Tycho Brahe ou Copernic. Si on ne prend pas en compte l'apport de la science arabe, on ne peut comprendre le passage de la science hellène à la science européenne du 17ème siècle. Les islamistes d'aujourd'hui refusent de voir que nos ancêtres encoura- geaient le doute scientifique. Pour eux, la certitude est le capital de la foi ! (…) L’acceptation de la théorie de l'évolution implique une démarche scientifique qui est aujourd'hui rejetée par l'orthodoxie sunnite notamment. Alors que dès le 19ème siècle des scientifiques arabes proposaient une approche progressiste de la question de l'évolution. »
  3. 3. Yvon Le Mince Né en 194? , prêtre catholique, aumônier à hôpital psychiatrique Ste Anne à Paris. À l’occasion de sa rencontre avec Shri Aurobindo, découvre une nouvelle vision de l’hindouisme, puis s’intéresse au métissage spirituel. Personnellement très intéressé par l'hindouisme et le taoïsme. Ex-membre du groupe d’étude de la ‘Conférence épiscopale française’ pour les nouveaux mouvements religieux. Un des responsables du ‘Forum 104’, espace de rencontre culturel et interspirituel orienté vers le changement sociétal. Présente la nébuleuse du New Age* avec sympathie et respect (sous des vocabulaires différents, on y trouve, comme dans le christianisme, l’espérance en la venue d’un monde nouveau à construire dès maintenant, l’affirmation que le monde est rempli d’énergie divine et que nous sommes faits pour le bonheur), mais en indique clairement les limites et les divergences profondes avec la foi chrétienne. « Au fond, les nouvelles quêtes spirituelles posent aux religions cette inquiétante question : Votre tradition possède-t-elle encore des capacités de renouvellement ? Où en est sa vigueur ? » * On regroupe sous ce terme : Anthroposophie, Théosophie, Rose-Croix, Fraternité Blanche Universelle, Graal, Atlantia, Ordre Martiniste, Arcane, Raja Yoga ou Méditation Transcendantale, certains groupes de développement (Potentiel Humain, thérapies, etc.), ufologiques, etc.
  4. 4. Jean Baubérot Né en 1941, historien et sociologue français, professeur émérite spécialiste de la sociologie des religions et fondateur de la sociologie de la laïcité. Occupe la chaire ‘Histoire et sociologie du protestantisme’ (1978- 1990), puis la chaire ‘Histoire et sociologie de la laïcité’ (1991-2007) à l’’École Pratique des Hautes Études’ (EPHE). En 1995, fonde le ‘Groupe de Sociologie des Religions et de la Laïcité’, devenu le ‘Groupe Sociétés, Religions, Laïcités (GSRL - CNRS/EPHE). Avec 250 universitaires de 30 pays, rédige en 2005 une "Déclaration universelle de la laïcité". Auteur de plus de 25 ouvrages. Plaide notamment pour une "laïcité calme" fondée sur la relance, par l’État, d’une dynamique séparatiste, veillant à la préservation de la pluralité culturelle. Suggère de créer un corps de certifiés et d’agrégés compétents pour enseigner le fait religieux en tant que discipline à part entière. « La laïcité assure l’égalité des convictions, mais elle garantit aussi le droit d’avoir un rapport de proximité ou de distance avec sa religion. » ../..
  5. 5. Jean Baubérot « Nous avons distingué trois piliers sur lesquels la laïcité se fonde : - l’indépendance de l’État à l’égard des religions et convictions ; - la liberté de conscience; - la non-discrimination pour raison de religion. (…) À la cantine scolaire, proposer un repas sans viande est un accommodement raisonnable. Il faut sortir de la logique du tout ou rien et apprendre à gérer la pluralité culturelle.» «La laïcité, c’est la liberté imposée aux religions et non la répression des religions. La neutralité et la séparation sont des moyens. Le but, c’est la liberté de conscience. La finalité de la laïcité vise la non-discrimination pour raison de religion, mais cela concerne aussi les homosexuels qui veulent se marier et les citoyens qui veulent mourir dans la dignité. » « Quand Olympe de Gouges a écrit la Déclaration des droits de la femme et de la citoyenne, elle a été guillotinée. »
  6. 6. John Paul Meier Né en 1942, prêtre catholique états-unien, spécialiste en exégèse. Docteur en sciences bibliques (‘Institut biblique pontifical’ de Rome), Professeur de Nouveau Testament au Département de théologie de l'université Notre-Dame dans l'Indiana. Son pavé Jesus, a marginal Jew (‟Jésus, un Juif marginal”, 5 tomes), est à cheval entre la recherche universitaire et le grand public. Analyse méticuleusement chaque texte du Nouveau Testament dans son contexte, essaie de dégager les éléments dont un historien peut conclure qu'ils remontent au Jésus historique lui- même. Affirme "très peu probable" que Jésus soit né à Bethléem, qu’il était reconnu sans équivoque comme un thaumaturge, et conclut à l’historicité vraisemblable de pratiquement tous les miracles. Seules 5 paraboles peuvent être attribuées avec certitude à Jésus, les autres étant probablement des compositions des évangélistes.
  7. 7. Bruno Chenu (1942-2003), prêtre assomptionniste français, théologien et journaliste, rédacteur en chef religieux du quotidien La Croix (1988 - 1997). Professeur d'ecclésiologie à l‘Université catholique de Lyon. Se spécialise dans les domaines de l'œcuménisme comme coprésident du ‘Groupe des Dombes’, des théologies du tiers-monde et des communautés afro-américaines, spécialiste des Negro Spirituals et de Martin Luther King. Membre de la ‘Commission française Justice et paix’ de la ‘Conférence des Évêques de France’. « Je ne suis pas fasciné par les Negro Spirituals, je suis fasciné par le peuple noir américain, par son histoire. C'est une histoire invraisemblable, étonnante : tellement de souffrance qui débouche sur tellement de foi et de lutte pour la liberté ! Cette tension entre la situation dramatique que vit ce peuple et sa façon de s'exprimer si positive. Qu'il n' y ait aucun mot d'injure et de violence à l'égard des maîtres blancs, dans les Negro Spirituals, c'est tout de même surprenant. »
  8. 8. Rupert Sheldrake Né en 1942, biologiste anglais, membre de la Royal Academy of Sciences. Développe le concept de "résonance morphique" et de "champs morphogénétiques". Ses recherches * incluent des thèmes comme le développe- ment et le comportement chez les animaux et les végétaux, la télépathie, les perceptions extra-sensorielles (vision à distance, prémonition), et la métaphysique. L’existence de caractéristiques organisatrices expliquerait les phénomènes comme le comportement social coordonné entre insectes, les vols d’oiseaux, les bancs de poissons, la regénération de membres coupés chez les salamandres ou la sensation de membre fantôme chez les amputés. * rejetées par certains scientifiques, mais soutenues par des spécialistes de physique quantique
  9. 9. Jean-Claude Barbier Né en 1942, sociologue français (séjours en Afrique de 1965 à 1999), membre permanent du CA de l’’Association Française des Chrétiens Unitariens’ (AFCU). Compare la triade chrétienne (Père, Fils, Esprit) aux triades védique (Agni, Indra, Sûrya), hindouiste (Brahma, Vishnou, Shiva), celtique (Taranis, Esus,Teutatès), nordique (Odin, Thor, Freyr). La Rome antique a hérité de la triade ombrienne (Jupiter, Mars, Vofionus), remplacée par la pré-capitoline (Jupiter, Mars, Quirinus), puis par la capitoline (Jupiter, Minerve, Junon). La principale triade du panthéon sumérien est Anu, Enlil et Enki. La triade égyptienne est Isis, Osiris et Horus. « Les triades fonctionnent comme des matrices symboliques qui servent à coordonner les puissances surnaturelles existantes à partir d’un premier pôle dominant. (…) L’explication de la Trinité chrétienne tiendrait moins à une lecture déductive des Écritures (les argumentaires trinitaires isolent péniblement quelques versets de leur contexte) qu’à une volonté de construire un système de croyance englobant. » ../..
  10. 10. Jean-Claude Barbier (suite) Réflexions sur la Trinité Ni le mot Trinité, ni la doctrine explicite de la Trinité n'apparais- sent dans le Nouveau Testament. Jésus et ses disciples n'avaient pas l'intention de contredire le Sh’ma Yisrā'ël de l'Ancien Testament : "Écoute, Israël ! L'Éternel, ton Dieu, est Un (ou l’Unique)" (Dt, 6,4). La notion de Trinité dans le christianisme (Dieu unique en trois personnes distinctes), présentée comme un mystère, a été formulée pour la première fois par Tertullien (155-220). Les Chrétiens unitariens croient à un Dieu unique, à la fois "Père au cœur de mère" et "Esprit qui inspire", comme les deux facettes d’une même pièce. Dieu a été approché ou révélé dans les religions et les spiritualités par des prophètes, comme Zoroastre, Jésus, Mahomet, Al Hallâj, Rumi, Gandhi, etc., mais leur relation à Dieu n’est pas une personne distincte d’eux-mêmes. ../.. - Image du haut : icône dite de la Trinité d'Andreï Roublev, moine russe et peintre d’icônes (v. 1360 - 1428). Il s'agit des trois anges apparus à Abraham au chêne de Mambré (Gn 18) que Roublev, à la suite des Pères de l'Église, interprète comme une figure du mystère de la Trinité indivisible. - Image du bas : La Trinité miséricordieuse, sculpture de Sr Caritas Mûller, dominicaine à Cazis (Allemagne)
  11. 11. Jean-Claude Barbier (suite) Réflexions sur la Trinité Dans son livre Les sources de la Trinité, De fils de Dieu à Dieu le Fils, les trois siècles qui ont fait le dogme, (éd. Universitaires, Bruxelles 1981, 112 pages, épuisé), le dominicain belge Étienne Verougstrate décompose en 3 phases le processus de déification de Jésus pendant les premiers siècles du christianisme. Dans sa conclusion, il écrit « On ne devrait pas lier l’appartenance chrétienne à des dogmes qui sont aux antipodes de la pensée de Jésus » (…) Toutes les forces d’intolérance qui ont assombri l’histoire de l’Église ne lui sont-elles pas venues de l’assurance de son infaillibilité ? » Augustin d’Hippone considère la mémoire, l'intelligence et la volonté comme formant une "trinité intérieure". Pour Lanza del Vasto, "la trinité spirituelle" est l’harmonie entre sensibilité, intelligence et volonté. Patrick Viveret écrit pour sa part : « L’aspiration fondamentale des êtres humains est cette triple réconciliation avec la nature, avec autrui et avec soi-même.» Selon François Cheng, la trinité est une évidence pour les Chinois dont le mode de pensée est ternaire : yin, yang, vide médian. De même pour lui, la constitution de notre être est ternaire : corps, âme, esprit. Tous ces spirituels ont une conception "laïque" et non dogmatique de la trinité.
  12. 12. Marc Luyckx Ghisi Né en 1942, penseur et écrivain belge. Mathématicien, philosophe, docteur en théologie, prêtre catholique pendant 12 ans jusqu’à son mariage. Membre pendant 10 ans de la ‘Cellule de prospective’ de la Commission Européenne créée par Jacques Delors. Membre du Conseil international de direction de la cité Auroville, près de Pondichéry, et du ‘Club de Rome’. Doyen puis vice-Président de la Cotrugli Business school à Zagreb et Belgrade. A vécu et enseigné en Italie, au Brésil, aux États-Unis et à Bruxelles, donne des conférences à travers l’Europe. Pour réinstaurer un contrôle politique et éthique de l’économie mondiale, faire une évaluation éthique des choix scientifiques et technologiques, réorienter et redéfinir la croissance vers la soutenabilité totale et réelle, dit-il, il faut accroître le niveau de conscience. Son étude du chemin de l’Être passe par Socrate et Platon, Jésus, Hadewijch d’Anvers, Rumi, Teilhard de Chardin, La Mère et Sri Aurobindo, Huxley et Bergson, Willis Harman et David Bohm. ../..
  13. 13. Marc Luyckx Présente 5 niveaux de réenchantement du monde. Du superficiel au plus profond, comme un iceberg : 1) Nouvelles structures économiques et politiques; 2) Émergence d’une nouvelle vision économique; 3) Transition vers la trans- modernité; 4) Société postpatriarchale; 5) Adoption de nouvelles valeurs de vie. « Nous sommes tous à la recherche du bonheur, d'une façon ou d'une autre, c'est notre quête la plus profonde. Mais nous passons notre existence entière à le chercher au mauvais endroit, en nous servant des mauvais outils. Le but de ce livre est de décrire le chemin de l'Être vers notre lumière intérieure et notre réalisation profonde, au- delà des dogmes et des idées préconçues. La bonne nouvelle, c'est que ce chemin, connu depuis des millénaires, est beaucoup plus simple et plus proche qu'il n'y paraît. Il nous conduit vers une transformation individuelle et collective qui nous rapproche d’une civilisation plus élevée, soutenable et solidaire. »
  14. 14. Michel Cazenave (1942-2018), philosophe, homme de radio et écrivain français. Ancien élève de ‘l'École normale supérieure,’ spécialiste de l'œuvre de Carl Gustav Jung. De 1977 à 1997, conseiller à la direction de ‘France Culture’ pour la coordination des programmes. Entre 1997 et 2009, produit sur cette radio l'émission Les vivants et les dieux. Organise en octobre 1979 le ‘colloque de Cordoue’, sur le thème "Science et conscience. Les deux lectures de l'univers". Le but de cette conférence internationale*, dit-il, est d'« essayer d'explorer les voies par lesquelles, un jour peut-être, l'homme pourrait se réconcilier avec lui-même, réunir dans une grande gerbe la puissance de sa raison et la profondeur de son âme ». Indique plus tard que l'idée du colloque lui a été inspirée par Gitta Mallasz (qu'il invite en tant qu'observatrice) et par l'expérience que celle-ci relate dans Dialogues avec l'ange. Ces échanges sont prolongées par le colloque de Tsukuba (Japon), "Sciences et Symboles", en novembre 1984. * Parmi les physiciens et les autres scientifiques prestigieux y participant, on peut citer David Bohm, Fritjof Capra, Olivier Costa de Beauregard, Brian Josephson, Paul Chauchard et Hubert Reeves. .
  15. 15. Stephen Hawking (1942-2018), physicien théoricien et cosmologiste britannique. Souffrant d'une dystrophie neuromusculaire, ne peut parler et a perdu l’usage de ses mains. Apporte sa contribution dans les domaines de la cosmologie et la gravité quantique, en particulier dans le cadre des trous noirs. Auteur d’ouvrages de vulgarisation scientifique dans lesquels il discute de ses propres théories et de la cosmologie en général. Élabore des théorèmes des singularités dans le cadre de la relativité générale, et la prédiction théorique que les trous noirs devraient émettre des radiations. Déclare en 2014 que le concept de trou noir est incompatible avec la physique quantique. « On ne peut rendre compte parfaitement de ces astres curieux (les trous noirs) tant que nous n’avons pas élaboré une théorie de la gravité unifiée, capable de concilier les lois de la physique quantique des échelles subatomiques avec la relativité générale qui rend compte de l’astronomie. »
  16. 16. Daniel Marguerat Suisse né en 1943, exégète et bibliste. Professeur de Nouveau Testament à l'université de Lausanne (1984-2008), pasteur de l’Église évangélique réformée du canton de Vaud, membre de l’’Académie internationale des sciences religieuses’. Son travail porte sur la question du Jésus de l'histoire et la construction de la théologie paulinienne, les origines du christianisme, les écrits apocryphes, les Actes des apôtres. « La pureté hiérarchisait tout le peuple d'Israël en créant le clan des purs et celui des impurs. Voulant rendre à son peuple son unité, sa cohérence, l'égalité de chacun devant Dieu, Jésus a signé son arrêt de mort. » « Ce n’est pas le christianisme qui a "inventé" l'antijudaïsme et, par contrecoup, l'antisémitisme. On sait par exemple que des pogroms avaient lieu dans l'Empire romain bien avant la diffusion du christia- nisme, et que l'édit de Claude expulsait les juifs de Rome en l'an 49 après Jésus-Christ. » ../..
  17. 17. Daniel Marguerat Dans son livre Vie et destin de Jésus de Nazareth, on découvre quels soupçons, déjà du temps de Jésus, pesaient sur sa naissance. On fait la connaissance de son maître spirituel, Jean dit le Baptiseur. Les diverses facettes de ce Juif exceptionnel sont explorées : Jésus le guérisseur, Jésus le poète du Royaume, Jésus le maître de sagesse. Ses amis (hommes et femmes) et ses adversaires sont nommés. Les raisons de sa mort (pourquoi est-il monté à Jérusalem ?) sont analysées. La naissance de la croyance en la résurrection est scrutée. La fabuleuse destinée de Jésus dans les trois grands monothéismes est aussi retracée : christianisme, judaïsme et islam ont construit de lui une image, à chaque fois différente. « Les deux verbes grecs pour dire l’ "après" de la vie de Jésus signifient très exactement être relevé, être réveillé .»* * Commentaire de Jacques Benoît : « C’est vrai, le mot "résurrection" nous entraîne sur une fausse piste, quand il traduit le verbe egeirô du Nouveau Testament. Ce verbe ouvre vers une autre direction : se réveiller, s’éveiller – la catégorie sémantique de l’éveil, expérience humaine si bien décrite par l’hindo- bouddhisme. »
  18. 18. Christiane Singer (1943-2007), romancière et essayiste française, auteur d’une vingtaine d’ouvrages, et conférencière au fort charisme. Suit les enseignements de Karlfried Dürckheim, et vit à la fin de sa vie en Autriche à Rastenberg, pas loin de Vienne. Place la dimension intérieure et spirituelle à chacun au cœur du changement sociétal. « Quand je demande à ceux que je rencontre de me parler d’eux-mêmes, je suis souvent attristée. On me répond : "Je suis médecin, je suis comptable". Non, je ne veux pas savoir quel rôle vous est confié cette saison au théâtre, mais qui vous êtes, ce qui vous habite, vous réjouit, vous saisit ! » « Le choix n’est pas entre la vie et la mort, mais entre être un mort vivant, ou être un vivant jusque dans la mort. » Comme Job, «s’asseoir au milieu du désastre et devenir témoin, réveiller en soi cet allié qui n’est autre que le noyau divin en nous. » ../..
  19. 19. Jocelyn Bell Née en 1943, astrophysicienne irlandaise. Bachelor of Science à Glasgow en 1965 puis prépare un doctorat de recherche à Cambridge. Travaille avec son directeur de thèse Antony Hewish (né en 1924) et quelques autres à la fabrication d’un radiotélescope destiné à l’étude des quasars, récemment découverts à l’époque, en utilisant la scintillation interplanétaire. En 1967, examinant les enregistrements du radiotélescope, remarque un signal différent des signaux radioastronomiques connus, dont la position, sur la sphère céleste, semble constante et dont les pulsations, environ une par seconde, sont régulières. La source est par la suite identifiée comme étant une étoile à neutrons. Met en évidence ainsi le premier pulsar. C'est son directeur de thèse Antony Hewish qui obtient le prix Nobel, ce qui déclenche une très vive controverse. Après avoir obtenu son doctorat en 1969, travaille à l'université de Southampton, à l'University College de Londres et à l'observatoire royal d'Édimbourg. Pendant 10 ans professeure de physique pour l’Open University, institution anglaise donnant des cours à distance. Professeure invitée à l’université de Princeton.
  20. 20. Christiane Singer « J’ai décidé de tout prendre, l’innommable souffrance des hommes et la rutilante merveille de la vie » « La pente naturelle de l’homme, c’est d’être aigre, désabusé, malheureux. Sortez du bardo, cet état d’abrutissement et de non- présence ! Résistez à l’hypnose socialement programmée ! Fuyez les gens qui ont pour vous des réponses ! » « Que choisissez-vous entre la sécurité et la liberté ? » « Ne restez pas seul(e) avec vos blessures. Sortez de la tragique arrogance de la solitude, de la peur du jugement ! » « Si tu veux encore faire quelque chose pour ce monde, fais comme le rabbin Charter revenu de New-York à Vienne avant de mourir, ne laisse sur cette terre aucune trace de ta souffrance, de tes blessures, de tes rancoeurs, de tes peurs. » « La peur de la mort est une erreur d’optique. Le soleil qui disparaît devant nous va éclairer une autre partie de l’univers. »
  21. 21. Nicole Vray Née en 1943, docteur ès Lettres, théologienne, auteure de livres d’histoire et de biographie, hébraïsante et conférencière. Montre que les images de la Genèse (un monde tiré des eaux, un homme pétri dans l’argile, un jardin paradisiaque, un serpent tentateur, les pommes de la tentation, un déluge, un bateau empli d’animaux, une colombe) sont repris des mythes mésopotamiens du 2ème millénaire avant J.-C. : mythe d’Enki et Ninhursag, mythe d’Atranasis, épopée de Gilgamesh, épopée de la création ou Enuma Elish. « Le génie des Hébreux est de mettre ces mythes au service du monothéisme, en présentant un Dieu d’amour, de l’alliance, notions qui sont absentes de la culture mésopotamienne, où l’homme dans la relation avec les dieux est dans un rapport d’obéissance, de dominant/dominé. »
  22. 22. Dennis Gira Né en 1943, théologien, chercheur et écrivain français d'origine nord-américaine. Dans les années 1970, passe 8 ans au Japon où il rencontre sa femme, française, s'intéresse aux religions de ce pays et notamment au bouddhisme. Dans le cadre de ses recherches dans une université japonaise puis en France, au sein de l'Université Paris VII et de l‘’École pratique des hautes études’, analyse les différentes formes du bouddhisme et son évolution jusqu'à nos jours. Théologien chrétien et spécialiste du bouddhisme, mène une étude approfondie de ces deux grandes voies spirituelles et des conditions d'un véritable dialogue interreligieux. Professeur honoraire à l’Institut catholique de Paris. « Le plus grand ennemi du dialogue est la peur. Peur de ne pas être fidèle à sa propre tradition, de la trahir, de ne pas la comprendre suffisamment, et que l’autre puisse ainsi en profiter pour nous dominer. Mais il n’y a pas de domination dans un dialogue. Il faut pouvoir surmonter cette peur. »
  23. 23. Gerd Theissen Né en 1943, bibliste protestant allemand. Doctorat de théologie protestante à l'université de Bonn, thèse sur les récits de miracles dans le christianisme antique. Professeur d'exégèse du Nouveau Testament à l'université de Copenhague, puis de Heidelberg. Son approche socio-historique des textes s'attache à définir le cadre culturel, politique et économique où ont vécu les communautés de l'Église primitive. Montre comment les adeptes de Jésus ont opéré une révolution des valeurs, des normes et des convictions religieuses : le ‟mouvement de Jésus”, entré dans l’histoire comme une religion nouvelle, est à distinguer du christia- nisme primitif ultérieur qui vénère Jésus élevé à la condition divine et qui refoule le caractère charismatique des commencements. Montre que le récit de miracle s’affirme, au sein de la société gréco- romaine contemporaine des premiers Chrétiens, comme un vecteur privilégié de la propagande religieuse.
  24. 24. Maurice Sachot Né en 1943, ex-professeur en sciences de l’éducation à l’université de Strasbourg, spécialiste des langues patristiques. Ses domaines de recherche comprennent également la philosophie antique, le christianisme primitif et le fait religieux. Rend compte de la genèse du christianisme comme religion dans l’Empire romain. Tertullien, avocat romain converti au christianisme, premier auteur chrétien d’expression latine, et pourfendeur de Marcion, a accompli un véritable coup de force dans son ouvrage L’apologétique écrit en 197, en qualifiant le christianisme de religio. De la vérité révélée, on est passé peu à peu à la vérité décrétée. Un désaccord devient un schisme. Les débats théologiques n’ont plus de place. « Pour les historiens comme pour les exégètes, il semble acquis que, depuis le départ, Jésus était Christ, et que le christianisme était une religion. Or il faut se rendre à l'évidence : Jésus est devenu Christ, et le christianisme est devenu religion. L'histoire des origines chrétiennes, toujours écrite à rebours, nécessite d'être entièrement revisitée. »
  25. 25. Christian-Bernard Amphoux Français né en 1943, philologue spécialiste des manuscrits du Nouveau Testament, et principalement les quatre Évangiles. Chercheur honoraire en philologie grecque au ‘Centre national de la recherche scientifique’ (CNRS) et ancien directeur de l‘’Académie des langues anciennes’ de Saintes (1981-1999). Intervient sur les débuts du christianisme et sur les rapports entre religions et sociétés. Travaille particulièrement sur le codex de Bèze, manuscrit bilingue grec-latin, copié vraisemblablement à Lyon vers 400 dans la communauté syrienne à partir d’un texte rédigé par Polycarpe à Smyrne vers l’an 160, utilisé ensuite par Irénée, et qui présente la plus ancienne version connue des 4 Évangiles et une partie des écrits du Nouveau Testament. Travaille sur la source des paroles de Jésus, une tradition d’instructions dont provient la Didachè*, et une tradition de paroles de sagesse dont provient notamment l’Évangile selon Thomas. Affirme notamment que Jésus est né dans une famille aisée et cultivée. * La Didachè, ou Doctrine du Seigneur transmise aux nations par les douze apôtres, texte écrit en grec vraisemblablement dans la région syrienne entre 100 et 150 par un Juif converti au christianisme et retrouvé en 1873 dans une bibliothèque de Constantinople. ../..
  26. 26. Christian-Bernard Amphoux « Devant les Pharisiens qui tentent de discréditer Jésus en lui donnant une paternité romaine, ce qui le rendrait inapte à être le messie des Juifs, les Chrétiens réagissent en interprétant le doute sur la paternité de Jésus comme le signe de sa filiation divine, à la manière des demi-dieux grecs qui naissent d'une femme fécondée par un dieu. » C.-B. A. « Comme le titre l’indique, le texte des évangiles, pour être lu dans toute sa richesse, suppose deux niveaux de sens signalés par Origène et encore connus de Thomas d’Aquin au XIIIème siècle. (…) Jésus, comme tous les grands personnages, jusqu’aux rois de France qui guérissent les écrouelles, guérit les malades ; mais un second niveau de sens permet de comprendre que Jésus libère de blocages théologiques : la lèpre est la maladie du prêtre; la paralysie, celle du peuple ; la surdité, celle des disciples; la cécité, celle de Paul, celui qui a une vision et "comprend" tout, au point de construire le système théologique de nos Églises. » Extrait d’une recension du livre de C.-B. A. Le Jésus de l’histoire par Olivier Roux, pasteur
  27. 27. Jean-Baptiste de Foucauld Français né en 1943, Sciences Po, ENA. Commissaire au Plan (1992-1995), rédacteur de plusieurs rapports publics. Cofondateur de ‘Solidarités nouvelles face au chômage’ et du ‘Pacte civique’, membre du comité de parrainage de la ‘Coordination pour l'éducation à la non- violence et à la paix’. Initie en 1993 l’association ‘Démocratie et Spiritualité’, "à la croisée des aspirations démocratiques et des approfondissements spirituels, comme une instance commune de réflexion invitant à l’action", avec l’objectif de "réfléchir sur l’interaction entre la démocratie et la spiritualité, entre actions citoyennes et vies spirituelles, transfor- mations personnelles et transformations collectives". Président de cette association (2009-2020). Les thèmes de travail et de réflexion principaux de ‘Démocratie & Spiritualité’ sont la démocratie comme valeur spirituelle, la place du religieux et des religions dans une société sécularisée, la citoyenneté, la laïcité, la diversité, l’identité, l’exclusion, le chômage, l’éducation, la justice, la fraternité, l’éthique du débat, l’Europe, le développement durable, la sobriété, la responsabilité des entreprises. ../..
  28. 28. Jean-Baptiste de Foucauld « Les rapports entre politique et religion sont ceux d’un "couple infernal" : ils ne peuvent pas se séparer, ils ont tendance à fusionner. Une relation fécondante entre eux est très difficile. Dans les pays totalitaires, le politique accapare le religieux ou l’inverse. Dans le registre du "contre", la spiritualité dit aux politiques : Vous avez besoin de l’apport des religions et des spiritualités (vision transcendante, respect de l’autre, fraternité, etc.) !; La politique dit aux religions : La démocratie vous dit des choses que vous n’avez pas l’habitude d’entendre : tolérance, nécessité d’un contre-pouvoir, égalité de droits femmes-hommes, etc. ! La politique dit aux spiritualités : Sortez du repli sur soi, du narcissisme, incarnez-vous dans la société ! Dans le registre du "pour", il s’agit, en ce qui concerne la démocratie et la spiritualité, d’ "unir sans confondre, distinguer sans séparer", comme disaient les Pères de l’Église. Pour sortir de l’anthropocène, nous allons avoir besoin de volonté et de courage, et donc de spiritualité. Comme dit Pierre Larrouturrou, « il nous faut une démarche encore plus churchillienne* que roose- veltienne** » * W. Churchill, le 13 mai 1940 : «Je n'ai rien d’autre à offrir que du sang, de la peine, des larmes et de la sueur ! » ** F. D. Roosevelt, promoteur d’une nouvelle donne (New deal).
  29. 29. Jean-Louis Bianco Né en 1943, homme politique français. IEP de Paris, sciences économiques, École des Mines de Paris, ÉNA. Secrétaire général de l'Élysée, plusieurs fois ministre, maire de Digne-les-Bains, Conseiller régional de Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Président du conseil général des Alpes-de-Haute-Provence et député socialiste. Depuis 20013, président de l‘’Observatoire de la laïcité’. La laïcité repose sur trois principes et valeurs : la liberté de conscience (liberté de croire ou de ne pas croire, de changer de religion) et celle de manifester ses convictions dans les limites du respect de l’ordre public, la séparation des institutions publiques et des organisa- tions religieuses, et l’égalité de tous devant la loi quelles que soient leurs croyances ou leurs convictions. L’Observatoire, consultatif et pluri-partisan, assiste le gouverne- ment dans son action visant au respect du principe de laïcité en France. Il réunit des données, produit des analyses, études et recherches, émet un rapport annuel, diffuse des guides pratiques, fait des rappels à la loi. « Beaucoup de religions et d’Églises ont un problème avec l’égalité hommes-femmes. » Aux membres de ‘Démocratie & Spiritualité’ : « Votre axe manquait. (..) La démocratie suppose des citoyens. On ne naît pas citoyen, on le devient »
  30. 30. Enzo Bianchi Né en 1943, études à la Faculté d'économie et de commerce de l'université de Turin. Moine laïc, fondateur et prieur de la communauté monastique de Bose, équivalent italien de la communauté de Taizé. Cette communauté interconfessionnelle de 80 hommes et de femmes réunis pour vivre l'Évangile dans le célibat et la vie commune dans un village du nord de l'Italie, Magnano, s’est implantée aussi dans 4 villes d’Italie et à Jérusalem. Connu pour son souci du dialogue avec les religions (principa- lement avec le judaïsme) et ses prises de position sur la société*. « Quand on dit que Dieu parle, c’est une métaphore; c’est que nous avons été capables d’écouter notre conscience dans laquelle on espère que Dieu a parlé. Et quand on dit que Dieu se tait, quand on parle du silence de Dieu dans les grandes épreuves, c’est aussi une métaphore. Ce n’est pas que Dieu se tait, mais c’est que nous n’écoutons pas. » « Les Béatitudes ne sont pas une idéologie, une utopie ou une doctrine spirituelle : Jésus les a prononcées afin de révéler ce qu'a été son expérience humaine, dans laquelle il a trouvé le bonheur. Un bonheur au prix fort. » * Quitte la communauté en 2020 à la demande du pape en raison de « la situation tendue et problématique de l’autorité du fondateur »
  31. 31. Joël Sternheimer Né en 1943, docteur en physique français, chanteur (sous le pseudo- nyme d’Évariste) et chercheur. Travaille sur la régulation de la biosynthèse des protéines par certaines séquences musicales *. A mis en place à la ‘Cité des Sciences’ un stand nommé ‘Le piano des particules’. La discipline qui étudie les protéodies est aussi connue son le nom de génodique, dont l’application est une alternative à la chimie et aux mani- pulations génétiques. Transcrit des phénomènes vibratoires et quantiques des noyaux cellulaires des plantes en mélodies qui, une fois rejouées, seraient capables de stimuler la croissance des végétaux et de soigner certaines maladies. Sa méthode a été utilisée par des agriculteurs biologiques en France pour stimuler la croissance des plantes en activant la synthèse de l'auxine, une hormone de croissance. « Tant que la phobie de la bactérie et des virus n’est pas dépassée, on est dans des temps guerriers. Il faut passer à l’étape suivante, celle du dialogue avec le vivant. » * La validité de son travail dans ce domaine a été reconnue par un jugement de la chambre de recours de l‘’Office Européen des Brevets’ le 8 mars 2004.
  32. 32. Raymond Moody Né en 1944, docteur en philosophie et médecin états-unien. Recueille pendant plus de vingt ans les témoignages de personnes disant témoigner d'une expérience de mort imminente (Near death expérience - NDE). Énumère 15 traits communs à ces témoignages, quels que soient le pays, la culture ou la religion des intéressés. « Après 22 années de recherche sur la NDE, je pense qu'il n'existe pas de preuves scientifiquement assez fortes pour affirmer définitivement la réalité d'une vie après la mort. Mais cette question concerne la science. Ce qui relève du coeur est différent. (…) C'est sur la base d'un tel examen que j'ai acquis la conviction que la NDE offre réellement un aperçu de l'au-delà, une brève incursion dans une réalité tout à fait autre ».
  33. 33. Marguerite Kardos Née en Hongrie en 1944, linguiste-orientaliste, spécialiste du Proche-Orient et de Sumer, ancienne professeure d’université. Exilée en France en 1965 pour échapper au régime totalitaire communiste hon- grois et apprendre les langues orientales anciennes. La connaissance du sumérien lui fait découvrir l’approche holis- tique de la santé et de la guérison qu’avaient les civilisations anciennes, embrassant les dimensions physique, psychique et spirituelle de l’hom- me, et où l’énergie, dans ses modes multiples d’expression, et l’amour jouent un rôle essentiel. Rencontre en 1965 Gitta Mallasz (1907-1992) et l’aide à à traduire en français et à diffuser le texte de Dialogues avec l’ange. En communion avec et au-delà des religions, y trouve pratique et théorie réunies, la clef de sa propre "délivrance", ainsi que le chaînon manquant entre Sumer et orthodoxie, soufisme et taoïsme. Après deux ans en France, veut retourner en Hongrie, mais est agressée par une homme, abandonnée sans connaissance dans le bois de Boulogne, hospitalisée à l’Hôtel-Dieu. Après 4 jours de coma et une expérience de sortie du corps (NDE), réintègre son corps, obtient l’asile politique. Photo : Gudéa, gouverneur de la cité-État sumérienne de Lagash
  34. 34. Marguerite Kardos Élève de l’assyriologue Maurice Lambert (1914-1979), du philosophe et orientaliste Henry Corbin (1903-1978), de l’ostéopathe, acupuncteur et professeur de Taï Chi Chuan Jean-Louis Blard (1934-2003, photo du haut), du jésuite et sinologue Claude Larre (1919-2001, photo du milieu), du maître chinois Zhixing Wang, du naturopathe Pierre-Valentin Marchesseau (1911- 1994), rencontre aussi la mystique chrétienne Marthe Robin (1902-1981) De tradition orthodoxe, suit pendant 25 ans l’enseignement du maître soufi égyptien Mounir Hafez (1911-1998, photo du bas). Thérapeute, pratique l’énergétique chinoise traditionnelle, la naturopathie et le qi-gong. Présidente de l‘’Association pour la Diffusion des Dialogues avec l'ange’ (ADDA*), dont elle fait connaître l'enseignement en France et en Hongrie. Vice- présidente de l'association ‘À Ciel Ouvert’ « Nous sommes appelés à quitter notre vieille peau, comme les serpents qui muent, à nous renouveler de l’intérieur en connexion avec la Lumière. L’homme est le grand transformateur, le chaînon manquant entre le monde invisible et le monde visible, entre le monde extérieur et le monde intérieur, entre le monde créateur et le monde créé. » « Chaque être humain a un nom secret et un "mandat céleste", comme disent les Chinois. Chaque être humain a une dignité et un * “Ad” en hongrois signifie “le don gratuit”. ../.. Photo du bas : avec Juliette Binoche
  35. 35. Marguerite Kardos pouvoir. Nous ne devons pas brader les trésors extraordinaires que nous avons en nous et qui nous peuvent nous permettre de faire émerger les énergies du futur. Nous sommes à la fois poussière et Lumière, et nous deviendrons poussière et Lumière. L’homme a une place centrale, il est le chaînon manquant entre le monde minéral, végétal, animal, et le monde de l’Esprit. » « Nous sommes invités à nous transformer pour être capables de Dieu, nous sommes appelés à la transfiguration par l’Esprit, le contraire même du transhumanisme. » « Les religions sont des chemins nombreux et variés dans la montagne. La spiritu- alité les réunit et les dépasse au sommet de la montagne. » « À Sumer, le mot maladie n’existe pas. Le mot le plus proche est ‘enténèbrement’. Les 3 critères de la santé chez les Sumériens sont - pardonner; remercier, même pour les évènements les plus sombres; la joie. » « En cette période de transition, les Dialogues avec l’ange suscitent un intérêt croissant. Ce texte profond, inépuisable, transcende les traditions religieuses. » Photos : avec l’agroécologiste Pierre Rabhi et avec le physicien théoricien Philippe Guillemant
  36. 36. Jean-Christian Petitfils Né en 1944, historien et écrivain français, docteur en science politique, auteur d’une trentaine d’ouvrages historiques, essais et biographies (Henri IV, d’Artagnan, Louis XIV, Louis XVI, etc.). Considère Jean, prêtre important de Jérusalem, issu de la haute aristocratie sacerdotale, comme le témoin oculaire et premier rédacteur de la vie du Nazôréen Jésus, et son évangile comme le plus mystique et le plus historique. Étudie le suaire d'Oviedo, la tunique d'Argenteuil, et le linceul de Turin pour conclure au mystère de sa résurrection. « Adopter un point de vue étroitement positiviste ou scientiste conduit à passer à côté de témoignages pourtant essentiels et à faire l'impasse sur des phénomènes en effet mystérieux, mais dont les Évangiles n'ont pas le monopole. Aujourd'hui comme jadis, il nous arrive d'être placés en présence de réalités inexpliquées, et peut-être inexplicables ».
  37. 37. Jon Kabat-Zinn Né en 1944, états-unien, docteur en biologie moléculaire professeur émérite de médecine de l’université du Massachusetts. Fonde et y dirige la Stress Reduction Clinic (Clinique de Réduction du Stress) et le Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care and Society (Centre pour la pleine conscience en médecine, santé et dans la société). Membre du Mind and Life Institute, qui promeut un dialogue entre science et bouddhisme. Enseigne la méditation de la pleine conscience (mindfulness meditation) comme une technique destinée à aider les gens à surmonter stress, anxiété, douleur et maladie. Le programme Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (réduction du stress à partir de la pleine conscience), à base de yoga et de méditation, est proposé dans près de 200 hôpitaux états-uniens.
  38. 38. Karen Armstrong Née en 1944, auteure britannique spécialisée dans l'histoire des religions. Passe 7 ans dans la ‘congrégation des Sœurs du Saint Enfant Jésus’, congrégation à but pédagogique. Quitte son ordre en 1969 alors qu’elle étudie à Oxford. Devient écrivain indépendant et présentatrice de radiodiffusion. Écrit plus de 20 livres sur la foi et les principales religions, en étudiant ce que l'islam, le judaïsme et le christianisme ont en commun et la façon dont nos religions ont façonné l'histoire du monde. Conférencière, plaide pour un dialogue interreligieux. Lance en 2008 la ‘Charte de la compassion’ ébauchée grâce à un site Web multilingue par des milliers de gens à travers le monde « Les penseurs juifs, chrétiens et musulmans ont tous été accusés d’hérésie ou d’athéisme quand leurs idées ont défié celles de leur époque. » « Le précepte de compassion, au cœur de toutes les traditions religieuses, spirituelles et éthiques, nous invite à toujours traiter autrui comme nous aimerions être traités nous-mêmes. (…) La compassion peut dépasser les limites politiques, dogmatiques, idéologiques et religieuses. Née de notre interdépendance profonde, la compassion est essentielle aux relations humaines et à l'humanité accomplie. »
  39. 39. Gabriel Ringlet Né en 1944, écrivain, poète et théologien belge. Prêtre catholique depuis 1970, professeur émérite de journalisme et d'ethnologie de la presse, ex-vice-recteur de l'Université catholique de Louvain, membre de l‘’Académie Royale’ de Belgique. Aumônier d’hôpital pendant 10 ans, accompagnant spirituel en soins palliatifs, notamment auprès de malades ayant demandé l’euthanasie. Se dit chrétien et libre-penseur, lance un appel au dialogue entre ceux qui croient au Ciel et ceux qui n'y croient pas, encourage un dialogue approfondi entre les libres pensées. Tisse l’actualité, l’Évangile et l’imaginaire au Prieuré de Malèves-Ste-Marie (Brabant wallon). Esquisse ce que peut être la force et l’originalité d'un "christianisme d’effacement ". « Tous mes livres jusqu’ici ont été un plaidoyer pour la fragilité, la grandeur de toute vie, jusqu’au bout, même dans sa dégradation la plus insupportable. »
  40. 40. Pierre-Yves Albrecht Né en 1945, docteur en anthropologie, philosophe, écrivain. Fondateur des centres thérapeutiques des ‘Foyers des Rives du Rhône’. Travaille plus de 30 ans en maisons thérapeutiques avec des jeunes "marginaux" (toxicomanes, délinquants, etc.). Consacre une grande partie de son travail de philosophe et de thérapeute à l’étude de l’initiation et des rites de passage dans le développement humain. Développe de nombreux outils, basés notamment sur les arts martiaux ou le travail du mythe au travers des grands archétypes, afin d’aider les jeunes à canaliser leur énergie et à se recentrer. Par la méditation, la marche, le chant, le tir à l’arc, la solitude en montagne, la contemplation du désert, a soigné des centaines de toxicomanes. ../..
  41. 41. Pierre-Yves Albrecht « Tout individu, pour évoluer et donner du sens à sa vie, a besoin de passer par des étapes initiatiques qui l’aident à structurer son cheminement personnel. Le nouvel habitant de la civilisation post-moderne, évolue dans un temps vidé du tragique de l’existence : l’homme ne s’intéresse désormais plus aux feux intérieurs des brasiers divins, il n’a plus d’inquiétude à dérober des étincelles de cette nature. Son attention se focalise sur les feux de surface, source des puissances mécaniques qui propulsent ses jouets. Les grandes migrations de l’alliance originelle ne traversent plus aucun désert, ni mer Rouge, ni quelque terre promise censés nous conduire quelque part ! L’homme “banal” a sombré dans l’animisme et l’idolâtrie des objets, l’oubli de la leçon du mythe et de l’initiation ; ceux-ci n’ont plus pour lui que valeur d’anecdote. »
  42. 42. Françoise Chandernagor Née en 1945, femme de lettres française. ‘Institut d'études politiques’ de Paris, maîtrise de droit public, major de l‘’École Nationale d‘Administration’, membre du ‘Conseil d’État’, vice-présidente de la ‘Fondation de France’. Membre de l'Académie Goncourt, auteure d’une quinzaine d'ouvrages (romans, essais, pièce de théâtre). Pour écrire son roman historique Vie de Jude, frère de Jésus, dépeint comme « un homme ordinaire pris dans une histoire extraordinaire », lit des exégèses, se remet au grec, reprend Flavius Josèphe et aussi la littérature apocryphe chrétienne, décrit avec précision la cartographie géopolitique de l’époque. Le dernier chapitre, hors roman, explique comment, à la fin du 4ème siècle, l’évêque de Chypre, Épiphane de Salamine, suggère que les frères de Jésus pourraient n’être que des demi-frères. Un lettré romain, Helvidius, s’insurge contre cette théorie, mais il est contré en 383 par le moine Jérôme de Stridon (v. 347-420), qui les présente comme des cousins*. « Si le nouveau Testament ne retient pas le nom des sœurs de Jésus, à plusieurs reprises, en revanche, il donne celui de ses frères, Jacques, José et Simon et Jude. » * Jérôme, futur traducteur de la Bible en latin, prétend que le mot frère a été inscrit dans le Nouveau Testament par suite d’une mauvaise traduction de l’hébreu ou de l’araméen vers le grec adelphos. Aujourd’hui, tout le monde reconnait que les 4 évangiles ont été écrits directement en grec.
  43. 43. David Forman (1945-2010), dramaturge, rabbin états-unien engagé dans la lutte des Noirs pour les droits civiques et contre la guerre du Vietnam. Après son installation en Israël en 1972, est consterné par le fait que les rabbins israéliens soient préoccupés par les questions rituelles et non par les questions éthiques. Fondateur en 1988 de l’organisation Rabbis for human rights ("rabbins pour les droits de l'homme" partout dans le monde). Protège notamment les agriculteurs palestiniens contre les colons israéliens, lutte contre les démolitions de maisons palestiniennes. L’association regroupe aujourd’hui plus de 100 rabbins israéliens. « Il a agi d'abord et avant tout à partir d'un attachement juif profond et passionné aux droits de l'homme, issu de l'idée que nous avons tous été créés à l'image de Dieu. » Rabbi Arik Asherman, directeur exécutif de Rabbis for human rights
  44. 44. Anselm Grün Né en 1945, Allemand, moine à l'abbaye bénédictine de Münsterschwarzach (Bavière). Études de philosophie, de théologie et d'économie. Psychothérapeute marqué par C. G. Jung et Karlfried Dürckheim, intervenant en entreprise, écrivain (250 titres traduits dans une trentaine de langues…). Dans les années 1970, découvre la tradition des moines de l'Antiquité et entrevoit sa signification nouvelle, en lien avec la psychologie moderne. « Le rôle essentiel de la psychologie, c’est que le croyant soit authentique et qu’il ne se dissimule rien à lui-même. » « La spiritualité, c’est avoir un cœur large. » « En nous, il y a toutes les émotions et toutes les passions mais il y a aussi un lieu de calme, de silence, qu’il faut arriver à atteindre. » « Les rituels nous donnent le sentiment de vivre par nous mêmes au lieu de subir notre vie. »
  45. 45. Simone Campbell Née en 1945, religieuse catholique étatsunienne. Docteure en droit, avocate. Supérieure des Sisters of Social Service, congrégation religieuse internationale catholique ancrée dans la tradition bénédictine. Ex-directrice de Jericho, organisation interconfessionnelle qui vise à protéger les intérêts des personnes en situation de pauvreté. Depuis 2004, directrice exécutive de l’association Network, qui intervient sur des questions de justice économique, de réforme de l'immigration et de soins de santé. Lors du débat du Congrès en 2010 sur la réforme de la santé, écrit la "Lettre des moniales" appuyant le projet de réforme présenté par Barak Obama, signée par 59 supérieures de religieuses catholiques. En 2012, joue un rôle déterminant dans la tournée Nuns on the Bus (‘Sœurs dans les bus’) axée sur la justice fiscale, les soins de santé, la justice économique, la réforme globale de l'immigration, la participation électorale, la réduction des écarts de fortune. Participe à une délégation du Catholic Services Relief pour étudier la situation des réfugiés irakiens en Syrie et au Liban. Mène ses sœurs dans des négociations avec le gouvernement et des chefs religieux aux États-Unis, au Mexique, à Taiwan et aux Philippines.
  46. 46. Emmanuel Lafont Né en 1945, prêtre catholique français. Diplômé de l’’Institut biblique pontifical de Rome’. Service militaire dans la marine, qui le met face aux "favelas du Brésil, aux bariadas de Santiago et aux bidonvilles de Lima". Prêtre à Tours, aumônier de la JOC. Maîtrise le latin, l’hébreu, l’araméen, le grec, le sotho et le zoulou. De 1983 à 1994, dans le cadre de Fidei donum, curé de paroisse à Soweto, aumônier régional de la JOC et professeur de séminaire, puis vice-recteur au séminaire de Pretoria. Surnommé Senatla ("Père la force"), figure importante de l'opposition à l'apartheid en Afrique du Sud. Président en 1990 et seul Blanc du MUCCOR (‘Ministres unis pour la responsabilité commune des chrétiens’), association regroupant une quarantaine de Chrétiens (Anglicans, Méthodistes, Luthériens, Catholi- ques) et opposée à l’apartheid. En septembre 1990, après la libération de Nelson Mandela, les émeutes font plus 600 morts à Soweto. Fait une grève de la faim de 13 jours qui a un grand retentissement. S’engage au sein d’une ONG, Streetwise, qui travaille auprès des enfants de rue dans les townships de Pretoria. Pendant les années de négociations qui mettront fin à l’apar- theid, "personne clé" du comité de paix dans le grand Soweto, destiné à mettre fin à la violence. ../..
  47. 47. Emmanuel Lafont À Langeais, près de Tours, (2003-2004), son presbytère est ouvert aux SDF et aux sans-papiers. Évêque de Cayenne depuis 2004. Qualifie d’ "inacceptables" les conditions de vie au centre de rétention de Matoury. En 2014, entame une grève de la faim "pour demander aux catholiques de financer leur Église". Plaide pour une prise en compte des spécificités de la Guyane afin de mieux responsabiliser ses habitants. Avec 20 associations et 40 personnalités, signe en 2017 l’appel pour le désarmement nucléaire unilatéral de la France. « La moitié des gens que j'ai enterrés (à Soweto), c'est-à-dire 140 sur 280, ne sont pas morts naturellement. Vous rendez-vous compte ? » « La différence entre les personnes ne se mesure pas au degré de foi, mais à celui d’amour et d’altruisme. D’ailleurs, Saint Augustin disait à propos de l’Église : il y a pas mal de brebis qui sont dehors et quelques loups à l’intérieur ». « La théologie de la libération est à peu près la seule qui soit biblique dans son principe. Il n’y a pas d’autres théologies dans l’Écriture (Ancien et Nouveau Testament) qui soient avalisées par le Christ. »
  48. 48. Jack Kornfield Né en 1945, moine bouddhiste états-unien. Études de psycholo- gie clinique au Dartmouth College (New Hampshire). Ordonné en Thaïlande sous la direction de Ajahn Chah, dont il a suivi l'enseignement plusieurs années. Suit d'autres maîtres en Birmanie, en Inde. En 1972, retourne aux États-Unis et participe à la fondation de l'Insight Meditation Society, dans le Massachusetts, puis fonde le centre bouddhique de Spirit Rock en Californie. Fait un travail sur soi tout en enseignant dans le monde entier la méditation bouddhique (courant Vipassana dans la tradition du Theravada). Présente le bouddhisme comme une spiritualité incarnée, une manière de vivre avec ses émotions, de retrouver en soi la dignité, la beauté du cœur humain. « Rien ne sert d’attendre pour être libre. Ne remettez pas votre bonheur au lendemain. Quelle que soit notre situation, le bonheur est à notre portée, ici et maintenant. Jalousie, rancune, culpabilité, haine de soi, seules nous en séparent ces barrières que nous avons nous-même érigées. Cultivez l’instant présent ! » « L'amour bienveillant pour soi et pour les autres, la compas- sion, la gratitude et la joie sont notre nature originelle, avec laquelle il est possible de renouer. » ■

