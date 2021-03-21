Chercheurs de sens. — 16. De 1935 à 1940

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trombinoscope "Chercheurs d’humanité" Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, science, philosophie, spiritualité) 14 - de 1935 ...
Alphonse et Rachel Goettmann A.G. (1935-2020), prêtre orthodoxe. Fonde en 1976 et anime depuis cette date, avec son épouse...
Bernard Besret Né en 1935, Français, prieur de l’abbaye de Boquen (à Plénée- Jugon, en Côtes d’Armor), en fait un véritabl...
Bernard Besret « L’esprit de liberté intérieure et de paix entre les hommes (pour faire court) peut être partagé par tous ...
Bernard Besret « Ne vivre que dans l'engagement, le relationnel, l'horizontalité, risque d'entraîner dispersion, émietteme...
Jacques Gaillot Né en 1935, Français, prêtre de l’Église catholique romaine. Confronté à la violence de la guerre pendant ...
Pedro Meca (1935-2015). Né à Pampelune (Espagne), enfance de misère et de délinquance. Exilé en France, condamné par contu...
Alexandre Men (1935-1990), né de parents juifs, prêtre orthodoxe et théologien russe, prédicateur, auteur de livres sur la...
Jacques Benveniste, Philippe Vallée, Régis Dutheil J.B. : (1935-2004), médecin immunologue français, chercheur au CNRS pui...
Jacques Benveniste, Philippe Vallée, Régis Dutheil, Masaru Emoto, Jacques Collin, Gregg Braden Les travaux du japonais Mas...
Jean-Didier Vincent Né en 1935, neuropsychiatre et neurobiologiste français, ex- directeur de l‘’Institut de neurobiologie...
Jean-Didier Vincent « Je crois profondément au besoin de transcendance, mais pas comme une solution des mystères. Pour moi...
Guy Gilbert Né en 1935, issu d'une famille ouvrière de 15 enfants. Prêtre du diocèse d'Alger de 1965 à 1970. De retour à P...
François Becker Français né en 1935, ingénieur de l’École Centrale, du Massachussets Institute of Technology (MIT), ex-pro...
François Becker et le G3i Le G3i aimerait raviver le projet visionnaire de Jacques Delors appelé Une âme pour l’Europe, la...
François Becker et le G3i Le G3i propose l’établissement d’une "charte européenne de l’interconvictionnalité". Ce terme dé...
Joan Chittister Née en 1936, religieuse bénédictine étatsunienne, théologienne, auteure de plus de 50 livres. Pendant 12 a...
Meinrad Craighead Charlene Marie Craighead, née en 1936, artiste et écrivain états-unienne. Élevée dans le catholicisme, v...
France Quéré Née Jaulmes (1936-1995), théologienne protestante, écrivain, conférencière. D'abord spécialiste des Pères de ...
Claude Poher Né en 1936, ingénieur français. Ingénieur en recherche spatiale et en électronique, docteur en astrophysique....
Kenneth White Né en 1936, poète, écrivain et essayiste écossais, installé en France depuis 1967, marié à une Française, Ma...
Jacques Musset Né en 1936, prêtre catholique, aumônier de lycée, animateur de groupes bibliques. Marié en 1986, puis forma...
Jacques Musset « Que signifient, pour un contemporain, les termes du Credo défini au 4ème siècle par des évêques de cultur...
Jacques Musset « Ceux pour qui l’héritage chrétien garde sa valeur sentent la nécessité de le réinterpréter. Ils ne peuven...
Guy Coq Né en 1936, agrégé de philosophie, termine sa carrière comme professeur à l’IUFM de Versailles. Membre du conseil ...
Michel Hanus (1936-2010), psychiatre, psychologue et psychanalyste français. Enseigne à Paris, Genève et Montréal. Dirige ...
Gabriel Maire (1936-1989). Français, ordonné prêtre en 1963, exerce son ministère dans le Jura. Part en mission au Brésil,...
Yves Louyot (1936-2017), psychologue clinicien français, morpho- psychologue, éducateur de rue pendant 25 ans, créateur de...
Jose Antonio Pagola Né en 1937, prêtre espagnol licencié en théologie de l’’Université Grégorienne de Rome’, en écritures ...
Naïm Ateek Né en 1937, Palestinien, pasteur de l’Église anglicane, fondateur du Sabeel Ecumenical Liberation Theology Cent...
Lucien Converset Prêtre catholique français né en 1937, appelé familièrement Lulu. En 1959, appelé à faire la guerre en Al...
Christian de Chergé (1937-1996). Religieux français. Pendant la guerre d’Algérie, est protégé de la mort par un garde cham...
Christian de Chergé et les moines de Tibhirine Un message du ‘Groupement Islamique Armé’ (GIA) annonce qu’ils ont été égor...
François Bovon (1938-2013), Suisse, pasteur protestant et professeur universitaire de théologie et d’exégèse. Doctorat en ...
François Bovon « Les évangélistes ont pratiqué sans vergogne ce que les Pères reprocheront plus tard aux hérétiques, à sav...
Rosette Poletti Née en 1938, ex-infirmière suisse en soins généraux et en psychiatrie. Docteure en sciences de l'éducation...
Rosette Poletti « Accepter ce qui est, c’est parfois n’avoir pas d’autre choix que de faire le deuil de ce qui était, de c...
Leonardo Boff Né en 1938, franciscain brésilien, docteur en philosophie et en théologie, penseur de la théologie de la lib...
Xavier Thévenot (1938-2004), prêtre salésien français, professeur de morale à l‘’Institut catholique de Paris’. Définit la...
Richard E. Rubenstein (né en 1938), écrivain états-unien, ex-avocat, professeur de science politique et directeur du ‘Cent...
Jon Sobrino Né en 1938, prêtre jésuite et théologien salvadorien d'origine basque espagnole. Un des principaux représentan...
Jon Sobrino « Voilà ce que doit faire l’Église. Dire la vérité, dire que ce qui se passe aujourd’hui est un désastre. Défe...
Lionel Tardif Né en 1938, cinéaste français, écrivain et metteur en scène de théâtre. Travaille en usine jusqu’à 32 ans. C...
Swami Agnivesh Né en 1939, juriste et économiste indien, homme politique, réformateur de la tradition hindouiste, ancien m...
Swami Agnivesh « Pour nous battre contre l’impérialisme culturel matérialiste et hédoniste, nous devons lancer un mouvemen...
Bernie Glassman Né en 1939, états-unien d’origine polonaise et juive, enseignant zen, premier successeur du maître japonai...
Jean-Marie Muller Né en 1939, philosophe français, conférencier, formateur, théoricien et praticien de la non-violence, au...
Jean-Marie Muller S’insurge notamment contre le fait que la liturgie de la nuit pascale continue à mettre en avant par les...
Jacques Vallée Né en 1939, informaticien français, astrophysicien, ufologue et écrivain de science-fiction. Licence de mat...
Jacques Vallée « Les modèles d’univers ayant de nouvelles dimensions dépas- sant les concepts d’espace et de temps, comme ...
Eugen Drewermann Né en 1940, théologien allemand en rupture de ban avec l’Église catholique, psychanalyste jungien. Interd...
Eugen Drewermann « Sont issus d’une naissance virginale non seulement le pharaon - le jour de son accession au trône ! - m...
Eugen Drewermann « La religion est trop souvent un moyen de domination, d’oppression et d’aliénation. Mais si elle prend p...
Régis Debray Né en 1940, Français, normalien, docteur en philosophie, compagnon de Fidel Castro, suit Che Guevara en Boliv...
Régis Debray « Philosopher veut dire aller à ciel ouvert ou vent debout, pour regarder les gens et s’étonner de leurs faço...
Michel Benoît Dominique Sébire, né en 1940, Français, docteur en biologie, moine bénédictin pendant 20 ans à St Benoît-sur...
Michel Benoît Son livre Jésus et ses héritiers fait la synthèse des recherches effectuées jusqu’ici. Le nazoréen* apparaît...
Laurent Fabre Prêtre français, né en 1940, entré dans la ‘Compagnie de Jésus’ en 1961. Formation théologique à Lyon. Après...
  2. 2. Alphonse et Rachel Goettmann A.G. (1935-2020), prêtre orthodoxe. Fonde en 1976 et anime depuis cette date, avec son épouse Rachel (1930-2014), le ‘Centre Béthanie’, lieu de rencontres spirituelles, aujourd'hui installé au prieuré Saint-Thiébault à Gorze, près de Metz (Moselle). Disciples et amis de Karlfried Dürckheim. De leur recherche sont nés divers ouvrages sur la méditation et le chemin spirituel. Consacrent leur vie au partage de leur foi, dans la conviction que de l'expérience spirituelle dépendent la modification radicale de l'homme et l'avenir du monde. « La respiration peut devenir le lieu de cet échange ineffable. Dans la méditation, il s'agit d'en devenir conscient, non en fixant ou en analysant, ce qui créerait une distance d'extériorité, mais, en épousant intérieurement ce mouvement de vie, se laisser saisir par lui. (…) Dans la vision d'intériorité, Dieu n'est pas seulement ailleurs, ni au-delà, dans un autre monde où il faudrait émigrer pour le trouver, mais en plein cœur de l'humain comme sa raison d'être, son âme et le dynamisme de son dépassement. »
  3. 3. Bernard Besret Né en 1935, Français, prieur de l’abbaye de Boquen (à Plénée- Jugon, en Côtes d’Armor), en fait un véritable laboratoire pour la réforme de la vie monastique, et un centre spirituel de vaste rayonne- ment. Donne le primat donné à la transcendance individuelle sur la discipline collective, et substitue aux règles monastiques la vocation d'une communauté ouverte sur le monde. Allant à l'encontre de nombreux dogmes professés par l'Église catholique, la communauté monastique de Boquen est dissoute canoniquement en avril 1973. B. Besret est démis de ses fonctions en 1974 et quitte l’abbaye. Exerce par la suite diverses missions au service de l’État, notamment au sein de la ‘Cité des Sciences de la Villette’. S’intéresse au taoïsme et anime en Chine un centre de rencontres. « Pratique taoïste, pensée confucianiste et spiritualité bouddhiste forment comme les trois côtés d’un triangle équilatéral. Plusieurs empereurs ont convoqué des sortes de concile pour les rapprocher et les unir dans un même enseignement. » ../..
  4. 4. Bernard Besret « L’esprit de liberté intérieure et de paix entre les hommes (pour faire court) peut être partagé par tous les hommes et les femmes de bonne volonté, quels que soient leur religion, leur philosophie, leur milieu social ou leur appartenance nationale. L’esprit est ouvert. L’institution est clivante. L’esprit peut être universel, l’appartenance à une religion engendre presqu’ imman- quablement l’opposition à ceux qui, de façon identitaire, se revendiquent d’une autre religion. » « On croit parfois que je suis devenu taoïste, mais j’ambitionne surtout de ne plus être enfermé sous aucune étiquette et de cheminer vers cette liberté intérieure que tous les grands sages de l’humanité nous ont recommandé de chercher, "de commencement en commencement, par des commencements qui n’ont jamais de fin" (Grégoire de Nysse). »
  5. 5. Bernard Besret « Ne vivre que dans l'engagement, le relationnel, l'horizontalité, risque d'entraîner dispersion, émiettement et mort par explosion. Ne vivre que dans l'intériorité, le recentrage, la verticalité, risque au contraire d'entraîner enfermement, dessèchement sur pied et mort par asphyxie. L'homme et la femme pleinement accomplis vivent dans la tension douce et constante entre l'attention au réel ultime qui les fonde et l'attention aux êtres humains avec lesquels ils ont engagé des relations vivifiantes ainsi qu'à l'univers dans lequel ils sont insérés. » « Rien n’est plus facile et plus dangereux que de faire parler Dieu. Rien de plus facile parce que l’on ne court guère le risque d’être démenti sur l’heure qui suit par l’intéressé. Rien de plus dangereux non plus parce qu’on confère ainsi une valeur absolue à des prises de position en elles-mêmes très conjoncturelles. Combien de crimes, y compris de crimes contre l’humanité, ont été commis au nom de Dieu ! »
  6. 6. Jacques Gaillot Né en 1935, Français, prêtre de l’Église catholique romaine. Confronté à la violence de la guerre pendant son service militaire en Algérie, commence à s'intéresser à la non-violence. Évêque du diocèse d'Évreux en 1982, en est déchargé en janvier 1995 par Jean-Paul II en raison de l'expression de ses positions politiques, notamment contre l'arme nucléaire et pour la défense des minorités, considérée par ses pairs comme allant au-delà de la réserve demandée aux membres du clergé.* Nommé évêque du diocèse virtuel de Partenia, reste engagé dans maintes luttes sociales, morales ou politiques, notamment au moyen de son site Internet. « Jésus n'est pas venu ni pour les bien-pensants ni pour les bien- portants. » «La voie de l’espérance passe par la non-violence. La non-violence n’est pas la non-résistance. La non-violence, c’est ne pas se résigner, c’est se battre ». * Les responsables catholiques français l’apprennent par voie de presse. 20 000 fidèles à sa messe d’adieu, 40 000 lettres envoyées à la nonciature. Beaucoup d’évêques lui reprochaient son manque de collégialité épiscopale, et notamment d’avoir fait connaître les dissensions de l’épiscopat au sujet de l’arme nucléaire lors du vote du texte Gagner la paix en 1983
  7. 7. Pedro Meca (1935-2015). Né à Pampelune (Espagne), enfance de misère et de délinquance. Exilé en France, condamné par contumace à 70 ans de prison pour son activité dans les réseaux anti-franquistes , amnistié en 1978. Entre à 21 ans chez les dominicains. Vit l'essentiel de son ministère auprès des personnes les plus pauvres et exclues, notamment dans l'association ‘Les Compagnons de la nuit’. Barman-travailleur social au ‘Cloître’, bar ouvert à l’initiative de l’abbé Pierre, à Paris. Crée en 1992 le foyer ‘La Moquette’, lieu d’accueil et de rencontres pour des personnes sans-domicile. «J’essaie de voir ce qu’il y a de beau en celui qui est en face de moi, démoli par l’alcool, la drogue, les échecs. Ça peut prendre longtemps. » « Au Ciel, personne ne nous demandera le nombre de prières que nous avons récitées ni combien de cierges nous avons brûlés. On sera jugé sur nos rapports avec les autres. La question sera : “Qu’as- tu fait de ton frère ?” »
  8. 8. Alexandre Men (1935-1990), né de parents juifs, prêtre orthodoxe et théologien russe, prédicateur, auteur de livres sur la théologie et l'histoire du christianisme et des autres religions. Sous le régime communiste, établit des relations d’amitié profonde avec des communautés à caractère œcuménique et spirituel venues d'Europe occidentale. Tente de réconcilier la foi chrétienne et les sciences naturelles. A l’aube de la perestroïka, est le premier prêtre autorisé à enseigner la religion dans un lycée d’État. Au cours des dernières années de sa vie, intervient plusieurs fois par semaine dans des cinémas, des écoles, des universités, et même à la télévision d'État. Assassiné à coups de hache par des inconnus 9 septembre 1990 alors qu'il se rend à son église. Son meurtre reste à ce jour irrésolu. « Le christianisme n’en est qu’à ses débuts. Son ‟programme”, appelons-le ainsi, est prévu pour des millénaires. Chaque siècle, chaque époque ne prend dans le christianisme, dans la Bible, que ce qu’elle est en état de percevoir. Nous aussi, à notre époque, nous ne prenons que l’aspect, partiel, que nous sommes capables de percevoir et sur lequel nous réagissons aujourd’hui. »
  9. 9. Jacques Benveniste, Philippe Vallée, Régis Dutheil J.B. : (1935-2004), médecin immunologue français, chercheur au CNRS puis à l’INSERM. Découvre en 1971 un facteur activateur des plaquettes sanguines. Mène après 1984 des expériences sur l’eau, et prouve que l’eau qui a été en contact avec certaines substances conserve une empreinte de certaines propriétés de celle-ci alors même qu'elle ne s’y trouve statistiquement plus. Ce résultat peut être interprété, entre autres, comme validant partiellement le modèle de la dilution en homéopathie. Philippe Vallée en 2004 met en évidence une modification claire et reproductible d’une propriété physique de l’eau sous l’effet d’un champ électromagnétique. Régis Dutheil travaille sur les fonctions quantiques Photo : Jacques Benveniste ../..
  10. 10. Jacques Benveniste, Philippe Vallée, Régis Dutheil, Masaru Emoto, Jacques Collin, Gregg Braden Les travaux du japonais Masuro Emoto démontrent comment la pensée et la conscience peuvent modifier la structure de l’eau et influencer dans un sens positif ou négatif notre biologie. Jacques Collin affirme que l’eau assure une communication permanente entre le monde quantique et notre univers physique afin de construire les formes du vivant. Gregg Braden, ex-géologue et informaticien, décrit en 2008 trois expériences de laboratoire conduites par des équipes scientifiques indépendantes. Elles démontrent ce que les traditions initiatiques enseignent depuis des millénaires : 1) tout est en communication avec tout dans l'univers, et ceci de manière instantanée; 2) tout s'enregistre; 3) la pensée et les sentiments ont une influence sur la matière. Photo : Gregg Braden
  11. 11. Jean-Didier Vincent Né en 1935, neuropsychiatre et neurobiologiste français, ex- directeur de l‘’Institut de neurobiologie Alfred-Fessard’ du CNRS. Membre de l‘’Académie des sciences’ et de l‘’Académie de médecine’. « Tout ce qui est naturel n’est pas forcément explicable, en l’état actuel de nos connaissances. (…) La croyance favorise encore les effets de l’esprit sur le corps. L’explication ne vient pas de Dieu, mais du fait que le cerveau s’active par rapport à un but qu’il pense possible à atteindre. Ce phénomène est à l’origine, pour l’essentiel, des guérisons dites "miraculeuses" ». « Je recommande la prière. Comme la méditation, elle peut modifier positivement la volonté d’agir. Elle favorise donc la prise sur le réel et donc la réussite des vœux pour lesquels on prie. » ../..
  12. 12. Jean-Didier Vincent « Je crois profondément au besoin de transcendance, mais pas comme une solution des mystères. Pour moi, c’est une disposition intérieure de l’être humain qui lui donne cette dimension cosmique vers laquelle il est porté naturellement. Il a une propension à chercher les causes de cette vie, à se demander s’il y a une autre vie, s’il y a un paradis et si ses fautes seront pardonnées. Tout cela est de l’ordre du mystère, non ? » « La croyance est une fatalité du cerveau qui fait qu’on est attaché à des objets ou à des situations qui n’existent pas. La foi est, au contraire, un acte totalement rationnel qui résulte d’une quête d’amour, la seule vérité qui compte. Oui, je crois que la foi est une nécessité. Pour certains cerveaux, les croyances aussi sont nécessaires. Mais le jour où la science sera partout, la croyance n’existera plus, au contraire de la foi. »
  13. 13. Guy Gilbert Né en 1935, issu d'une famille ouvrière de 15 enfants. Prêtre du diocèse d'Alger de 1965 à 1970. De retour à Paris, exerce son activité de prêtre dans la rue et devient éducateur spécialisé pour les jeunes délinquants dans le 19è arrondissement. En 1974, grâce à un legs, achète une ferme en ruine à La Palud- sur-Verdon, pour y installer un lieu d'accueil, la ‘Bergerie de Faucon’ où, avec une équipe d'éducateurs, il tente de réinsérer des jeunes en difficulté, par le travail et le lien avec les animaux. « L’animal ne triche pas et ne ment pas. Je rêve que nos politiciens acquièrent cette innocence-là » « Personne n’est perdu, personne n’est irrécupérable » « À travers la souffrance d'un seul être, on atteint la souffrance de tous les êtres. » « Vieux dinosaure, dors en paix dans le cœur de Dieu. Tu as fait d’innombrables petits. Alors, bonnes vacances ! » (hommage à l’abbé Pierre)
  14. 14. François Becker Français né en 1935, ingénieur de l’École Centrale, du Massachussets Institute of Technology (MIT), ex-professeur de physique à l’université de Strasbourg. Vice-président de l’association ‘Droits et Libertés dans les Églises’, secrétaire général du ‘Réseau européen Églises et Libertés’ (30 organisa- tions dans 15 pays). Président du ‘Groupe International, Interculturel et Interconviction- nel’ (G3i), groupe de réflexion et de pression qui a depuis 2008 un statut participatif au ‘Conseil de l’Europe’. Les associations qui le composent sont issues des marges de l’Église catholique et des autres religions instituées, ainsi que de la nébuleuse des mouvements non confessionnels. Ce qui les rassemble, c’est la volonté de se rencontrer et d’échanger dans le respect et la reconnaissance mutuelle, loin des discours officiels, trop limités et exclusifs, sur le dialogue interreligieux. C’est aussi la volonté de faire entendre d’autres voix que celles des autorités ecclésiastiques au sein des institutions européennes. ../..
  15. 15. François Becker et le G3i Le G3i aimerait raviver le projet visionnaire de Jacques Delors appelé Une âme pour l’Europe, lancé en 1994 et arrêté en 2004 à la demande de la ‘Conférence des Églises européennes’. Ce projet promeut le principe de l’interconvictionnalité comme un principe essentiel pour le bon fonctionne- ment de l’Europe de demain. « Une telle approche (…) consiste à organiser un dialogue constructif entre les porteurs de visions du monde fondées sur des convictions diverses (croyances, religions, athéisme, agnosticisme, etc.). (…) Dans cette perspective, le G3i souhaite œuvrer à la création de nouveaux espaces publics laïcs, distincts de ceux des institutions religieuses représentées, qui permettent le dialogue et la partage entre des personnes pouvant se réclamer d’une identité humaniste - athée, agnostique ou religieuse. » ../.. Photo : Le Conseil de l’Europe à Strasbourg
  16. 16. François Becker et le G3i Le G3i propose l’établissement d’une "charte européenne de l’interconvictionnalité". Ce terme désigne "les attitudes, les dialogues et les pratiques ayant pour objet spécifique d’organiser le vivre ensemble, le dialogue et la confrontation non-violente entre des personnes ou des communautés de convictions différentes aux fins d’une meilleure compréhension mutuelle. Il en appelle à explorer toutes les possibilités d’agir en commun, même lorsque subsistent de fortes divergences dans les motivations et les finalités des objectifs poursuivis. Il permet enfin de définir les institutions et les espaces adaptés à ces fins. » « Les échanges interconvictionnels sont aujour- d’hui une nécessité au sein des sociétés pluralistes europé- ennes et il est de la responsabilité des institutions publiques européennes de les ériger en méthodes rénovées d’informa- tion, de délibération, de préparation et de suivi des décisions politiques, contribuant ainsi à l’émergence d’une culture européenne interconvictionnelle. »
  17. 17. Joan Chittister Née en 1936, religieuse bénédictine étatsunienne, théologienne, auteure de plus de 50 livres. Pendant 12 ans prieure des Sœurs béné- dictines d'Érié (Pennsylvanie), présidente de la fédération bénédictine, présidente de la Leadership Conference of Women Religious. Conféren- cière sur les thèmes de la justice, de la paix, des droits humains, de la condition des femmes et de la spiritualité contemporaine dans l'Église et la société. Coprésidente de Global Peace Initiative of Women (‘Initiative mondiale des femmes pour la paix’) qui apporte une perspective spirituelle à la résolution des conflits alimentés par des crises économiques et écologiques à travers le monde. Directrice de Benetvision, centre de ressources et de recherche sur la spiritualité contemporaine. Appelle chacun à accepter ses contradictions, à faire bon usage des zones d'ombre, des frustrations et des tsunamis dans l'océan de la vie. « Face à la possibilité d’un holocauste nucléaire, au viol de la planète et à la misère de peuples entiers (…), il est grand temps de déterrer la foi ensevelie sous nos rituels et de réévaluer notre place dans le monde. (…) Le temps est venu de repenser la foi, de la réinterpréter, de la reformuler. »
  18. 18. Meinrad Craighead Charlene Marie Craighead, née en 1936, artiste et écrivain états-unienne. Élevée dans le catholicisme, vit sa première "véritable expérience religieuse" à l'âge de 7 ans avec le regard de sa chienne et la sensation d’écoulement des eaux de son corps : « Il me fut donné de voir l’infini dans les yeux de ma chienne. (…) J’entendis un mot, "Viens !", qui marqua le début de mon voyage. ». Trouve dans un manuel scolaire la photo de la Vénus de Villendorf, statuette sculptée il y a 25 000 ans, et décide de consacrer sa vie à la prière, à la contempla- tion et à l’art. Master of Fine Arts en 1960 (université du Wisconsin). Passe 21 ans en Europe : professeure d’art à Florence, 10 mois au monastère de Montserrat près de Barcelone, religieuse bénédictine à l’abbaye de Stanbrook en Angleterre pendant 14 ans. En 1983, retourne aux États-Unis pour continuer son travail artistique, s’installe près de la rivière Rio Grande à Albuquerque. Son travail explore la relation humaine au Divin, particulière- ment les images féminines de Dieu. Anime des ateliers sur le divin féminin en Amérique du Nord et en Europe. « Ainsi ma vie créative, trouvant sa source en moi, est-elle une image de Dieu la Mère et de l’histoire ininterrompue de son émergence dans nos vies. »
  19. 19. France Quéré Née Jaulmes (1936-1995), théologienne protestante, écrivain, conférencière. D'abord spécialiste des Pères de l'Église, qu'elle traduit et commente, étudie également la condition féminine et participe à la réflexion éthique de son époque, notamment la bioéthique. Éditorialiste de La Croix, Panorama, et Réforme. Membre du ‘Haut Conseil de la Famille’ et du ‘Comité consultatif national d’éthique’. Tout au long de sa vie, veut sortir la société et les Églises de leur regard condescendant à l'égard des femmes. Habitée de convictions solides : amour de la vie, respect de l’humain, compassion pour toute souffrance, prise en compte de la détresse des personnes, joie des rencontres et des échanges. « J'aime que le mot Église soit féminin, car la mission de l'Église est féminine. Les femmes ont vraiment des choses à dire et elles ne sont qu'au tout commencement de leur parole à elles. Parole qui sera parfois, qui est déjà, rude à entendre. »
  20. 20. Claude Poher Né en 1936, ingénieur français. Ingénieur en recherche spatiale et en électronique, docteur en astrophysique. Directeur de la division ‘Fusées-Sondes’ au ‘Centre national d'études spatiales’ (CNES). En 1969, alors en voyage aux États-Unis, fait la connaissance de l'astronome et ufologue Joseph Allen Hynek, qui lui fait découvrir le phénomène ovni, auquel il ne cesse de s'intéresser par la suite. Devient membre du ‘Collège Invisible’, association de scientifiques s'intéressant au phénomène ovni, dirigée par Hynek. Directeur du ‘Groupe d'études des phénomènes aérospatiaux non identifiés’ (GEPAN), première structure ufologique officielle créée en France dès 1977 et dévolue à l'étude du phénomène ovni. Depuis 2003, l'auteur de la "théorie des universons", nouvelle théorie de la gravitation susceptible de permettre des voyages inter- stellaires. En 2010, publie un article sur des « particules créant la gravitation », dans la revue scientifique à comité de lecture EPJAP (European physical journal of applied physics). L'article est retiré par le Dr Adel Radek, responsable de la publication. Il répond : « La censure arbitraire, sans débat contradictoire, peut temporairement prétendre museler la vérité et prétendre limiter la diffusion d'une information. En aucun cas, elle ne peut faire disparaître des faits expérimentaux. »
  21. 21. Kenneth White Né en 1936, poète, écrivain et essayiste écossais, installé en France depuis 1967, marié à une Française, Marie-Claude Charlut, « Français d’adoption, Européen d’esprit, mondial d’inspiration ». Parcourt le monde entier, lecteur insatiable, géographe et ornithologue. Professeur à la Sorbonne (chaire de poétique du 20ème siècle) et à l’University of the Highlands and Islands, anime notamment un séminaire ‘Orient et Occident’, donne régulièrement des conférences. Auteur d’une centaine de livres. De la partie citadine de ses origines sont nées une critique sociale et culturelle radicale et la recherche d’éléments essentiels puisés à la fois dans les cultures du monde et dans l’expérience directe des paysages. C’est le « nomadisme intellectuel ». De son expérience précoce et prolon- gée de la nature est née la conviction que, sans contact avec le non- humain, la vie humaine s’étiole et se détériore. C’est deuxième grand thème général de son œuvre, la « géopoétique ». Crée en 1989 l’’Institut international de géopoétique’ qui mêle poésie, biologie, écologie, philoso- phie et auto-analyse. « J’ai cherché et puisé un peu partout : dans la poésie celtique, dans le haïku japonais, dans les chants amérindiens, dans le lyrisme provençal. « Je n'oublie pas / que du hasard de la vie / du hasard / l'essentiel toujours surgit." ».
  22. 22. Jacques Musset Né en 1936, prêtre catholique, aumônier de lycée, animateur de groupes bibliques. Marié en 1986, puis formateur à l'accompagne- ment des malades en milieu hospitalier. L’aventure intérieure est le thème central de ses livres. Déconstruit la doctrine catholique et propose des voies alternatives, cohérentes avec le message et la pratique de Jésus et enracinées dans la culture de la modernité actuelle. Définit 6 conditions pour réinterpréter l'héritage évangélique : - Abandonner la prétention à détenir la vérité. - Concevoir la transmission comme dynamique - Consentir à la relativité des discours religieux - Identifier les questions essentielles sur lesquelles doit porter l'exercice de réinterprétation - Adopter comme méthode le débat ouvert - Partir de l'homme et de son expérience. ../..
  23. 23. Jacques Musset « Que signifient, pour un contemporain, les termes du Credo défini au 4ème siècle par des évêques de culture grecque, imprégnés de la philosophie du temps et s'exprimant dans des termes dont la signification nous est étrangère ? (…) Comment est-on est arrivé historiquement à un tel fossé entre ce que Jésus a été, ce à quoi il appelait en paroles et en actes, et l’imposante doctrine catholique, distorsion qui frise l’infidélité ? Comment réinterpréter l’héritage venu du Nazaréen ? Comment dire et vivre à nouveaux frais l’Évangile débarrassé d’un carcan doctrinaire, dogmatique et moralisateur » ? Pour redonner sens à l'héritage évangélique, il convient donc de prendre un autre point de départ, non plus un discours sur Dieu mais une réflexion sur l'expérience humaine dans toutes ses dimensions, non plus les titres divins attribués à Jésus mais son message et sa pratique que les travaux d'exégèse des évangiles nous permettent de mettre en relief. ../..
  24. 24. Jacques Musset « Ceux pour qui l’héritage chrétien garde sa valeur sentent la nécessité de le réinterpréter. Ils ne peuvent plus adhérer à des affirmations et à des représentations de Dieu qui datent d’époques culturellement révolues. Sont en effet problématiques celles qui présentent Dieu comme tout-puissant, omniscient, clé de voûte du monde, maître de l’histoire, ayant un projet sur les sociétés et sur chacune des vies humaines, révélant ses volontés aux hommes, notamment en s’incarnant parmi eux et en déléguant à certains la mission d’être des authentiques interprètes de ses desseins. (…) Y a t-il une autre approche de Dieu qui soit crédible pour des femmes et des hommes vivant dans un monde sécularisé ? Une approche qui s’enracine dans la manière d’inventer leur existence personnelle et sociale avec authenticité ? Est-il ainsi possible de pressentir le mystère de Dieu à partir du mystère de l’homme ? En quoi cette approche rejoint-elle celle de Jésus de Nazareth ? »
  25. 25. Guy Coq Né en 1936, agrégé de philosophie, termine sa carrière comme professeur à l’IUFM de Versailles. Membre du conseil de rédaction de la revue Esprit, président de l’’Association des Amis d’Emmanuel Mounier’. Spécialiste et partisan de la laïcité, montre qu’elle n’est en rien incompatible avec l’éducation religieuse à l’école, du moment qu’elle laisse une place pleine et entière à la liberté de choix. Cela suppose une entrée philosophique dans l’étude de la religion. Chaque religion serait une réponse particulière à des questions existentielles qu’il suppose universelles. « Au-delà de la tolérance, il reste un progrès à accomplir : aimer la différence, aimer rencontrer la position spirituelle de l’autre, là où elle contredit la mienne, parce que l’altérité de l’autre enrichit ma propre humanité. »
  26. 26. Michel Hanus (1936-2010), psychiatre, psychologue et psychanalyste français. Enseigne à Paris, Genève et Montréal. Dirige la ‘Société de thanato- logie’, fondateur de la ‘Fédération européenne Vivre son deuil’. Auteur de nombreux ouvrages sur la mort et le deuil du point de vue génétique, psychanalytique et psychothérapeutique. Auteur* du Grand livre de la mort à l’usage des vivants. «La mort a toujours été ressentie par l’homme comme un mystère douloureux, un événement tragique, voire un scandale. Alors, lorsqu’elle nous touche concrètement, elle nous laisse d’autant plus désemparés face à de nombreuses questions : Qu’est-ce que la mort ? Qu’en disent la médecine, les philosophies, les religions ? Faut-il la taire ou la parler ? Comment accompagner la fin de vie ? Que faire du corps ? Comment célébrer les funérailles ? Qu’est-ce que le temps du deuil ? Les rites du souvenir ? Que disent les traditions religieuses sur un au-delà de la mort ?» * avec Jean-Paul Guetny, Joseph Berchoud, Pierre Satet, Jacqueline Lalouette, Odon Vallet, Jean Leonetti, Xavier Pommereau
  27. 27. Gabriel Maire (1936-1989). Français, ordonné prêtre en 1963, exerce son ministère dans le Jura. Part en mission au Brésil, en 1980, dans une paroisse de la banlieue de Vitoria. Combat les inégalités sociales et la corruption, la torture et l'impunité, réclame le droit à l'emploi et à l'éducation. Pousse des sans-terre à occuper un terrain convoité par un requin de l'immobilier. Défie la mafia du crime à la télévision locale le 21 décembre 1989. Le surlendemain, est tué d’une balle en plein cœur dans sa voiture. « Ce qui est important, ce n’est pas le nombre de personnes, c’est la conscience de ces personnes qui peuvent transformer leur milieu de vie (…). La Bible, c’est vraiment de la dynamite si on veut y être fidèle. Une Église qui ne connaît pas la persécution n’est plus prophétique. (…) Je préfère une mort qui conduit à la vie, à une vie qui conduit à la mort. »
  28. 28. Yves Louyot (1936-2017), psychologue clinicien français, morpho- psychologue, éducateur de rue pendant 25 ans, créateur de lieux de vie (‘Belgamaire’, ‘Ébrouelle’) pour exclus sociaux jeunes et adultes, chanteur compositeur. Auteur de 9 livres dont La longue m’arche de Noé, Dieuvinettes, Croix-Sens, Marie, la femme qui a dit non, Échographie de l’Amour, Église et célibat : la Résur-érection interdite. Prêtre pendant 30 ans, franchit les limites institutionnelles de l’Eglise catholique pour se marier et adopter une spiritualité chrétienne de plein air. Chercheur entre approche biblique et sciences humaines et formateur (France, Belgique, Suisse, Afrique, etc.) « La révélation des premières pages de la Genèse ne m’a pas été immédiatement transmise par la lecture du texte, mais par le biais d’une expérience professionnelle longue de 20 ans environ parmi les exclus de la société, dans un lieu social où le langage religieux, la notabilité ecclésiastique, l’auréole sacrée d’un savoir quasi-divin se trouvaient soudainement incongrus, inutilisables, voire nuisibles pour la compréhension du milieu. »
  29. 29. Jose Antonio Pagola Né en 1937, prêtre espagnol licencié en théologie de l’’Université Grégorienne de Rome’, en écritures saintes de l’’Institut Bíblique de Rome’, diplômé en sciences bibliques de l’’École biblique de Jérusalem’, directeur de l’’Institut de théologie et de pastorale’ de San Sebastian. Met à la portée de chacun ce que la recherche contemporaine peut dire avec certitude sur Jésus, de sa naissance à sa mort, fait la part entre ce que l’on peut savoir et ce qui est hors du champ de la connaissance. Ne se limite pas à l’étude critique des sources littéraires, mais demeure à l’écoute des apports les plus significatifs de l’archéologie, de l’anthropologie culturelle, de la sociologie des sociétés agraires du bassin méditerranéen, de l’économie. Son ouvrage, qui a obtenu le Nihil obstat et l’Imprimatur de l’évêque de San Sebastian, est l’objet de réserves venues du Vatican. Il indique par exemple que les récits sur la conception et l’enfance de Jésus (évangile de Luc) se rapprochent d’un genre littéraire appelé midras hagadico, propre à l’époque de leur rédaction, et n’ont pas de crédibilité historique.
  30. 30. Naïm Ateek Né en 1937, Palestinien, pasteur de l’Église anglicane, fondateur du Sabeel Ecumenical Liberation Theology Center à Jérusalem. (Sabeel : "sentier, chemin", mais aussi "ruisseau"). Articule la théologie de la libération avec la situation de la Palestine occupée, dénonce l’occupation, la violence, la discrimination, les violations des droits humains : mur de séparation, colonies illégales, checkpoints, confiscation et démolition de maisons, camps de réfugiés, dégradation de l’environnement. Lutte pour la justice dans une visée de réconciliation. Sabeel organise des formations pour les jeunes, les femmes, des voyages sur les lieux saints, une vague de prière chaque semaine le jeudi, édite la revue Cornerstone ("Pierre d’angle"), a des relais dans le monde entier (Europe, Scandinavie, États- Unis, Canada, Australie)
  31. 31. Lucien Converset Prêtre catholique français né en 1937, appelé familièrement Lulu. En 1959, appelé à faire la guerre en Algérie. “Le seul chemin d’ouverture et de libération, écrira-t-il, est l’engagement non-violent. C’est en Algérie que je l’aurai découvert de manière fondamentale”. Plus tard, renvoie son livret militaire. Le 25 mars 2012, âgé de 75 ans, part à pied de sa ville natale de Dampierre (Jura), accompagné de son âne Isidore, afin de demander la paix pour le monde. Atteint Bethléem (Palestine) le 17 juin 2013. Dans la nuit suivante, fait un rêve dont il fait part aux évêques de France : « J’ai fait un rêve. (…) Tous les évêques de France, vous vous étiez donné le mot de vous réunir devant l’Élysée au moment du conseil des ministres. Vous manifestiez pour demander l’arrêt de l’armement nucléaire de la France de manière unilatérale.(…) Un autre disait : « Si nous continuons à nous taire, ce sont les pierres qui se mettront à crier. »
  32. 32. Christian de Chergé (1937-1996). Religieux français. Pendant la guerre d’Algérie, est protégé de la mort par un garde champêtre algérien père de 10 enfants, Mohamed, retrouvé assassiné le lendemain. Religieux cistercien trappiste, arrive en 1971 au monastère ‘Notre- Dame de l’Atlas’ à Tibhirine, dont il devient prieur en 1984. Parle arabe, a une connaissance approfondie et une grande estime pour l’islam et la culture arabe. En 1979, fonde avec Claude Rault, Père Blanc devenu évêque du Sahara, le groupe Ribât-el-Salâm ("Le lien de la paix"), qui échange sur la tradition et la spiritualité musulmanes. A un dialogue intense en 1982 avec Jacques et Simone de Bollardière en visite à Tibhirine. Dans la nuit du 26 au 27 mars 1996, une vingtaine d’hommes armés enlèvent sept moines du monastère. Photo du bas : Claude Rault, évêque de Laghouat ../..
  33. 33. Christian de Chergé et les moines de Tibhirine Un message du ‘Groupement Islamique Armé’ (GIA) annonce qu’ils ont été égorgés le 21 mai 1996. Leurs têtes sont retrouvées le 30 mai. « Dans la Passion de Jésus, il nous faut bien reconnaître le témoignage, le "martyre" de la non-violence. » « S’il m’arrivait un jour - et ça pourrait être aujourd’hui - d’être victime du terrorisme qui semble vouloir englober maintenant tous les étrangers vivant en Algérie, j’aimerais que ma communauté, mon Église, ma famille, se souviennent que ma vie était donnée à Dieu et à ce pays. (...) Et toi aussi, l’ami de la dernière minute, qui n’auras pas su ce que tu faisais, oui, pour toi aussi je le veux, ce Merci, et cet A-Dieu envisagé pour toi. Et qu’il nous soit donné de nous retrouver, larrons heureux, en paradis, s’il plaît à Dieu, notre Père à tous deux. »
  34. 34. François Bovon (1938-2013), Suisse, pasteur protestant et professeur universitaire de théologie et d’exégèse. Doctorat en théologie à l'université de Bâle, professeur de 1967 à 1993 à la ‘Faculté autonome de théologie protestante’ de Genève. Professeur à la Divinity School de l’Université de Harvard où il développe l’étude de la littérature apocryphe chrétienne. Consacre plusieurs ouvrages à l'évangéliste Luc. Replace les livres du Nouveau Testament et notamment les évangiles dans le contexte des 1er et 2ème siècles. À cette époque, ils n’étaient pas encore considérés comme ‟écriture sainte” mais se trouvaient mêlés à tous les autres textes religieux concernant Jésus, que nous appelons aujourd'hui ‟apocryphes”. « Fils de Dieu signifie participant à la divinité de Dieu. » « L’expression ‟apocryphe” doit être entendue en son sens large de littérature relative à Jésus et aux apôtres qui n'a pas été intégrée au Canon, et non au sens restreint et ‟tendancieuse” de littérature ‟secrète” propre à diverses sectes. » ../..
  35. 35. François Bovon « Les évangélistes ont pratiqué sans vergogne ce que les Pères reprocheront plus tard aux hérétiques, à savoir d'avoir manipulé des sources relatives à Jésus et puisé à l'occasion dans des documents antérieurs, avant de les faire disparaître. » « Changer notre regard, c'est s'habituer à ce qui est encore une ‟chose curieuse” pour des spécialistes de critique textuelle, à savoir que seuls cinq manuscrits sur les trois cent et quelques onciaux* que nous possédons transmettent le Nouveau Testament dans son intégralité. » « Je suis opposé à la lecture que les charismatiques font volontiers de son évangile (de Luc). À ceux qui aspirent à l’immédiateté avec le divin et qui attendent la venue du Saint Esprit, Luc répond par les médiations humaines. C’est-à-dire qu’il n’y pas d’accès direct à Dieu, mais que celui-ci est toujours médiatisé par quelque chose d’humain, de concret, de contingent. » * Les manuscrits du Nouveau Testament rédigés en lettres capitales grecques dites onciales sont les plus anciens.
  36. 36. Rosette Poletti Née en 1938, ex-infirmière suisse en soins généraux et en psychiatrie. Docteure en sciences de l'éducation à la Columbia University de New- York, enseigne à la Pace University de New York. Y effectue de nombreux travaux en recherche clinique infirmière, notamment au sujet du deuil, de l'autonomie et de l'accompagnement de fin de vie. Rentrée en Suisse, exerce la psychothérapie. Responsable d'un centre de formation à l'accompagnement des personnes en difficulté, travaille comme experte auprès de l‘’Organisation Mondiale de la Santé’ (OMS). « Le deuil d'un être aimé est particulièrement difficile à vivre, mais la brisure du divorce, la fin d'une relation intime, l'éloignement de ceux qu'on aime, la perte de son emploi, d'aspects de soi-même lors de maladie ou d'accidents, la perte de possessions, de buts, d'idéal, toutes ces pertes nécessitent un cheminement nommé processus de deuil. Ce processus est un parcours sinueux avec des montées et des descentes. Il représente une expérience intense sur les plans physique, émotionnel, mental et spirituel. » ../..
  37. 37. Rosette Poletti « Accepter ce qui est, c’est parfois n’avoir pas d’autre choix que de faire le deuil de ce qui était, de ce qui aurait pu être, de ce qui aurait dû être, pour vivre aussi pleinement que possible la réalité de l’instant présent et tenter de lui donner du sens. Accepter ce qui est, c’est le prélude indispensable à toute croissance personnelle, à toute recherche de solution, à toute paix intérieure. » « Se désencombrer c'est : Se désencombrer matériellement (…). Se désencombrer sur les plans mental et cognitif (…). Se désencombrer émotionnellement : laisser partir les résidus émotionnels douloureux, haines, ressentiments, rancunes et savoir " terminer " un deuil. Se désencombrer spirituellement : se libérer des " vérités assénées " par notre éducation et nos traditions et redonner un sens à cette quête spirituelle de l'essentiel propre à tout être humain. Ce n'est qu'au prix de ce désencombrement que l'on peut devenir "sujet agissant " de sa propre histoire et accéder à la joie. »
  38. 38. Leonardo Boff Né en 1938, franciscain brésilien, docteur en philosophie et en théologie, penseur de la théologie de la libération. Le Vatican lui intime "silence et obéissance" en 1985. Quitte ensuite le sacerdoce et le célibat. ‘Prix Nobel alternatif’ en 2001. « L'écologie doit être comprise non pas comme un procédé technique de gestion des ressources, mais un art, un nouveau paradigme de la relation des êtres humains à la terre et la nature. Sinon, la terre va continuer, mais sans nous, sans êtres humains. » « La solidarité, la compassion, la communion et l'amour. Ces valeurs et les pouvoirs intérieurs peuvent jeter les bases d'un nouveau paradigme de la civilisation, la civilisation de l'humanité réunie dans la maison commune, sur la planète Terre. »
  39. 39. Xavier Thévenot (1938-2004), prêtre salésien français, professeur de morale à l‘’Institut catholique de Paris’. Définit la morale comme « ce à quoi le genre humain s'oblige quand il veut donner un sens à sa vie », comme « un ensemble de règles, de valeurs qui permettent de trouver peu à peu et librement des chemins d'humanisation et de bonheur ». Définit ainsi les 3 tentations de la nature humaine : 1) La tentation d’un monde sans faille (incapacité à accepter l’échec, la mort, à vivre avec humilité, à accepter ses limites). 2) La tentation de l’indifférenciation (en opposition avec l’altérité et la promotion de l’autre. L’altérité, c’est reconnaître l’autre distinct, différent et unique). 3) La tentation de la toute-puissance (refus de vivre dans le réel, d’ajuster son rapport aux troubles et aux plaisirs)
  40. 40. Richard E. Rubenstein (né en 1938), écrivain états-unien, ex-avocat, professeur de science politique et directeur du ‘Centre d’analyse et de résolution des conflits’ à l’université George Mason. S’intéresse à "l’affaire Arius" et à la controverse sur la divinité de Jésus dans le christianisme primitif, retrace ainsi les étapes de la divinisation de Jésus : le Christ cosmique de Paul; le Messie de Marc; le Logos de Jean, entité céleste; le concile de Nicée en 325. S’intéresse à la redécouverte d’Aristote par les Chrétiens, les Musulmans et les Juifs au Moyen Âge, à la vision morale et politique d’Isaïe et Jérémie. Montre avec humour et dans un style alerte que les premiers conciles (Nicée, convoqué en 325 par l’empereur Constantin; Éphèse, convoqué en 431 par l’empereur Théodose II; Chalcédoine, convoqué en 451 par l’empereur Marcien; Constantinople III, convoqué en 681 par l’empereur Constantin IV, etc.), répondaient à des visées politiques.
  41. 41. Jon Sobrino Né en 1938, prêtre jésuite et théologien salvadorien d'origine basque espagnole. Un des principaux représentants de la théologie de la libération. Échappe en novembre 1989 à un assassinat commandité par le gouvernement salvadorien qui coûte la vie à 6 de ses compagnons jésuites, leur femme de ménage et sa fille de 15 ans. Considère que la foi ne se cherche pas dans une confession de dogmes, une orthodoxie, mais dans une orthopraxie militante. La ‘Congrégation pour la doctrine de la foi’ condamne en 2007 deux de ses ouvrages théologiques majeurs. Cette condamnation scandalise la plupart des théologiens catholiques. Réhabilité par le pape François. Regrette que l’Église catholique ait, ces dernières années, poussé les fidèles « dans une religiosité plus de dévotions que d’engagement ». « J’ai une mauvaise nouvelle à vous annoncer : on a assassiné toute ma communauté, toute ma famille. Et j’ai une bonne nouvelle à vous annoncer : j’ai vécu avec des gens de bien, défenseurs des pauvres, de la vérité et de la justice ». ../..
  42. 42. Jon Sobrino « Voilà ce que doit faire l’Église. Dire la vérité, dire que ce qui se passe aujourd’hui est un désastre. Défendre les pauvres, c’est-à-dire, non seulement les aider, mais être à leurs côtés contre les oppresseurs, quels qu’ils soient. » « Jésus s’est montré miséricordieux. Non seulement il soulagea et aida, mais il prit la défense des victimes. La miséricorde qui s’achève sur la croix ajoute deux caractéris- tiques à celle du bon Samaritain : elle est conflictuelle et elle est conséquente jusqu’à la croix. (L’Eglise) est-elle prête aujourd’hui à courir ce risque de Jésus qui a été tué ? ».
  43. 43. Lionel Tardif Né en 1938, cinéaste français, écrivain et metteur en scène de théâtre. Travaille en usine jusqu’à 32 ans. Crée avec Henri Langlois en 1972 l’antenne de la ‘Cinémathè- que Française’ à Tours, depuis lors fait connaître le patrimoine cinématographique mondial. Directeur de 1971 à 1988 du ‘Centre culturel du Beffroi’ à Tours dont il fait un laboratoire transculturel : quinzaines culturelles sur des pays de riches traditions, symposiums internationaux sur ‟la nouvelle conscience”, enseignements sur les grands courants religieux du monde. « L'humanité est en train de s'abîmer à nouveau dans un manque total de conscience. Les habitants de la Terre célèbrent le dieu argent au détriment de la connaissance de soi et de l’amour. (…) . L'ambition de mon livre est d’ouvrir à une autre compréhension du monde à la lumière des Anciens et des penseurs d'aujourd'hui, pour construire notre véritable vocation, qui est divine. »
  44. 44. Swami Agnivesh Né en 1939, juriste et économiste indien, homme politique, réformateur de la tradition hindouiste, ancien membre de l'Assemblée législative de l'État indien de l'Haryana, intellectuel et journaliste. Fonde en 1981 le Bandhu Mukti Morcha (‘Front de libération contre le travail servile’) pour lutter contre les nouvelles formes d’esclavage. Fonde et préside le World Council of Arya Samaj, combat le système des castes, les avortements de fœtus féminins, l’alcoolisme. Fondateur du Sarva Dharma Sansad (‘Parlement des Religions’). En 2005, menacé de mort par les hindouistes nationalistes car il déclare que le Temple de Jagannath Puri doit être ouvert aux non- hindous. Végétarien, soutien actif du mouvement non-violent Ekta Parishad. Dénonce les dérives des religions, la dette du Tiers- Monde, ​​l'impérialisme culturel, la surconsommation des riches. ../..
  45. 45. Swami Agnivesh « Pour nous battre contre l’impérialisme culturel matérialiste et hédoniste, nous devons lancer un mouvement basé sur une vision spirituelle de la dignité humaine. » « Je n'ai jamais été capable de compartimenter la religion, la politique et l'action sociale. La quête spirituelle depuis des siècles est restée très individualiste, c’est là une perversion très grave. Au contraire, la spiritualité devrait être une source de transformation sociétale. » « La tâche de ceux qui sont spirituellement éclairés n'est pas de promouvoir une religion particulière, et encore moins d'opposer une religion à une autre. Elle consiste à identifier les facteurs d’humanité qui existent au sein de toutes les religions. « Tant que les religions ne donneront pas aux femmes une place égale à celle des hommes, il ne pourra y avoir ni paix ni justice dans le monde .»
  46. 46. Bernie Glassman Né en 1939, états-unien d’origine polonaise et juive, enseignant zen, premier successeur du maître japonais Taizan Maezumi Rôshi (1931- 1995). Ne conçoit la compassion bouddhiste que dans le cadre d'un engagement social. À la fin des années 1980, entreprend des programmes sociaux pour les SDF et les populations défavorisées de New York. Dans un souci d'adaptation du bouddhisme et d'élargissement de son travail, créé la Peacemaker Community, communauté interreligieuse dont les membres s'engagent à œuvrer pour la paix, qu'elle soit intérieure ou globale. Invite ses disciples à se confronter aux enjeux de la société : pauvreté, écologie, éducation, SIDA, etc. Organise des retraites interreligieuses, notamment sur les lieux de génocides (Auschwitz, Rwanda). « Pour lutter contre les divisions, je peux avoir recours à tous les moyens : l'art, la politique, l'économie, la médecine. Nous disons que tout est poison lorsqu'on est centré sur l'ego. Et que tout est vertu, si l'on agit sans ego. »
  47. 47. Jean-Marie Muller Né en 1939, philosophe français, conférencier, formateur, théoricien et praticien de la non-violence, auteur de plus de 30 livres sur le sujet. « Dans un monde si gravement malade de la violence qu’il risque d’en mourir", déplore "l’incapacité des grandes religions à comprendre les enjeux spirituels et politiques de la non-violence ». Reproche aux trois grandes religions monothéistes de prétendre avoir reçu en dépôt "la parole de Dieu" alors qu’il s’agit de la parole d’hommes inspirés, et, pour tout dire, plus ou moins bien inspirés selon les personnes et selon les circonstances qui les inspirent… « L’urgence absolue pour les croyants, c’est de se détourner de leurs querelles portant sur les dogmes de leur foi en Dieu, pour s’accorder sur les exigences de leur amour envers les hommes. » « En tout homme, la lumière de l’attention, l’intelligence du cœur, l’exigence de la conscience et la connaissance de la raison orientent le choix de la liberté et la décision de sa volonté en le conduisant sur la voie de la sagesse et de la vérité ». « En fait, c’est par la bonté envers l’autre homme, et non par la foi en Dieu, que l’homme s’ouvre à la transcendance. » ../..
  48. 48. Jean-Marie Muller S’insurge notamment contre le fait que la liturgie de la nuit pascale continue à mettre en avant par les textes et par les chants (« Il a jeté à l’eau cheval et cavalier ») l’image d’un dieu guerrier qui noie les armées du Pharaon, alors qu’il s’agit d’un récit symbolique dénué de vérité historique. Dénonce aussi le silence embarrassé des biblistes, exégètes et théologiens face au récit d’Ananie et Saphire dans les Actes des apôtres (Ac. 5, 1-11). Ayant vendu une propriété et gardé pour eux une partie du prix de vente, tout en feignant de la remettre toute entière à la communauté chrétienne, les époux meurent subitement, soi-disant foudroyés par la justice divine après avoir entendu les reproches de Pierre. Calvin n’hésitera pas à se référer à l’exemple de Pierre pour justifier la mise à mort sur le bûcher de Michel Servet. Image du bas : La Mort d'Ananie et Saphire par Aubin Vouet, 1632 Voir aussi J.-M. Muller dans le trombinoscope de la non-violence
  49. 49. Jacques Vallée Né en 1939, informaticien français, astrophysicien, ufologue et écrivain de science-fiction. Licence de mathématiques à la Sorbonne et maitrise d'astrophysique à l'Université de Lille, docteur en informatique à l'université Northwestern. S’installe aux États-Unis en 1962, travaille à l'Institute for the Future, responsable de la recherche du système de téléconférence ‘Planet’ fonctionnant sur Arpanet, ancêtre d’Internet. Découvre l'intelli- gence artificielle, rejoint le projet Blue Book de l’US Air Force pour l’étude des ovnis. Propose en 1966 un système de classification des observations d'ovnis. Voit dans le phénomène ufologique un système de "contrôle" évolutionniste terrestre, s'exerçant sur l'inconscient collectif de notre espèce, dans une vision holistique, par des phénomènes parapsycho- logiques ou religieux. Étudie les isotopes sur des échantillons issus de projections d’ovnis, ce qui permettrait d’identifier les éléments qui ne sont pas terrestres. En juin 2017, donne à Paris une conférence sur la question de la composition matérielle des ovnis. Vit dans la région de San Francisco. ../..
  50. 50. Jacques Vallée « Les modèles d’univers ayant de nouvelles dimensions dépas- sant les concepts d’espace et de temps, comme la théorie des cordes, vont permettre d’approcher mieux les phénomènes spatiaux non identifiés, et notamment comment un objet apparaît ou disparaît sur place ou change de forme pendant l’observation. D’après les témoignages reçus, il semble que les extraterrestres soient proches de l’espèce humaine, ils ont une interaction profonde avec la conscience des témoins. L’hypothèse extraterrestre ne peut être exclue, mais le phénomène doit être abordé comme un transformateur de réalité à 3 niveaux : - physique : les phénomènes représentent une grande quantité d’énergie dans un espace restreint (émissions électromagnétiques, lumière, hyperfréquences pulsées, réactions avec les radars, sol brûlé, etc.) - psychophysiologique : leur présence cause auprès des humains des effets sur les yeux (cécité temporaire), sur la peau (sorte de coups de soleil), la paralysie temporaire des muscles moteurs, des troubles du sommeil, la perte du sens l’orientation et de l’évaluation du temps, etc. - mythique. Comment nos sociétés traitent-elles ces phénomènes ? Peu importe que le phénomène existe physiquement ou non. Par exemple, si un comité scientifique prouvait que Jésus n’a pas fait de miracle, cela n’aurait aucun impact sur la croyance religieuse. Si suffisamment de gens croient à quelque chose, cette chose existe.
  51. 51. Eugen Drewermann Né en 1940, théologien allemand en rupture de ban avec l’Église catholique, psychanalyste jungien. Interdit d'enseignement à l'université catholique par l'archevê- que de Paderborn en 1994, à la suite du succès de son livre Fonctionnaires de Dieu en 1989 et de ses travaux comparatistes sur le « récit chrétien de la naissance virginale du "Fils de Dieu" et de sa résurrection ». Psychothérapeute et conférencier sur les questions de religion, de présentation de la Bible, d'analyse des contes populaires ou autour des relations entre l'animal et l'homme. Auteur de 40 ouvrages. « Jésus n'a pas cherché à imposer un nouveau dogme ex cathedra. Il a simplement voulu rendre la vie plus humaine, apaiser les angoisses et abolir les frontières entre les êtres humains. L'Église a malheureusement transformé ce message de liberté et d'amour nourri de confiance en un système dogmatique fondé sur la peur. Le dogme n'est rien d'autre qu'une violence institutionnalisée. » ../..
  52. 52. Eugen Drewermann « Sont issus d’une naissance virginale non seulement le pharaon - le jour de son accession au trône ! - mais aussi le Bouddha, conçu vers 500 avant J.-C. par la reine Mahamaya et l’opération d’un éléphant blanc, ainsi que le dieu aztèque Huitzilopochtli. En fait, lequel des "grands" dans l’histoire des hommes n’a pas été conçu et enfanté dans la virginité ? Platon, Alexandre, Romulus et Remus… En fin de compte, le symbole de la naissance virginale s’était, dès l’Antiquité, dégradé en un simple détail accessoire, et il n’a pas fallu moins que la profonde ferveur religieuse des premiers chrétiens pour lui restituer son éclat initial - encore qu’avec cette ombre qu’a jetée sur lui le funeste contresens qui lui prêtait une réalité historique. » ../..
  53. 53. Eugen Drewermann « La religion est trop souvent un moyen de domination, d’oppression et d’aliénation. Mais si elle prend pour fondement l’homme, elle est essentielle au sujet en marche vers sa liberté, car seul l’amour qu’elle fait connaître peut donner la force de vaincre l’angoisse et le désespoir face à la vie, à la souffrance et à la mort ». « L’angoisse existentielle est à la racine de divers maux contempo- rains. Dès lors la tâche de l’homme, et celle de la religion, est de rendre le monde plus humain : redécouvrir la caractère sacré de la nature, libérer l’homme de l’oppression et de l’aliénation, guérir la personne des ses blessures psychiques, lui rendre son autonomie dans son rapport avec Dieu ». Voir aussi E. D. in trombinoscope Écologie et Altercroissance
  54. 54. Régis Debray Né en 1940, Français, normalien, docteur en philosophie, compagnon de Fidel Castro, suit Che Guevara en Bolivie. Chargé de mission pour les relations internationales auprès du Président F. Mitterrand. À l'initiative de la création en 2002 de l’’Institut européen en sciences des religions’. Chargé par le gouvernement d’une mission pour créer un enseigne- ment du fait religieux dans l’école laïque, présente en février 2002 un rapport sur ce thème. Crée en 2005 la revue Médium,Transmettre pour innover. « Il n’y a pas de société sans transcendance. Celle-ci est nécessaire à la cohésion sociale. Le sacré est déterminé par la transmission d'information, que j’appelle la médiologie, étude des supports de transmission des messages qui transforment les mœurs, les rapports au pouvoir, au savoir. Par exemple les textes sacrés comme la Bible, l’imprimerie, Internet ». « Les religions donnent sens à la vie, les rites donnent vie au sens. »
  55. 55. Régis Debray « Philosopher veut dire aller à ciel ouvert ou vent debout, pour regarder les gens et s’étonner de leurs façons de faire; ou encore rapprocher les images du petit écran des trésors de nos bibliothèques pour chercher, à ses risques et périls, quelle cohérence se dégage du rapprochement » « L’homme, animal doué de raison, est le seul qui tue son congénère par conviction, et non sous l’empire du besoin. Pour avoir honneur, raison, prestige, et non pas la vie sauve. Le seul qui transforme son agressivité en institution, duel ou guerre sainte. Entre le tout-au-sacré et le zéro-sacré, souhaitons que se trace un jour la voie du milieu. Dieu est encore aujourd’hui le seul antidépresseur délivré sans ordonnance. Mais pharmacos, c’est poison et remède, et tout ce qui guérit peut rendre malade. Si le fanatisme est à la foi ce que l’addiction est à l’habitude, on ne saurait trop recommander une consommation maîtrisée pour prévenir toute théodépendance chez le sujet croyant. Pour les maladies de l’âme, le marché perdu en Europe par l’industrie religieuse a été récupéré par l’industrie pharmaceutique, les deux fabriquant sans doute, en partie, les maux qu’elles excellent à soigner »
  56. 56. Michel Benoît Dominique Sébire, né en 1940, Français, docteur en biologie, moine bénédictin pendant 20 ans à St Benoît-sur-Loire (d’où son nom d’écriture), théologien, spécialiste des origines de l'Église, écivain, conférencier. Quitte son Ordre en 1984, sa hiérarchie désapprouvant ses recherches sur la vie et la personnalité de Jésus. Apporte une explication nouvelle et argumentée de la mort de Judas à partir de Ac. 1 -17. Émet l’hypothèse que le corps de Jésus a été enlevé du tombeau par les Esséniens. Affirme que le prophète Jésus a été divinisé, compare son l’expérience d’éveil du Nazaréen à celle du Bouddha. Pour les deux, le résultat a été la transformation de leur regard sur les êtres et sur le monde. Les deux sont parvenus à la même liberté totale envers leurs traditions respectives. «Aucune apocalypse n’a jamais annoncé la fin du monde, mais seulement sa transformation radicale, la fin d'un monde et la naissance d'un autre ». ../..
  57. 57. Michel Benoît Son livre Jésus et ses héritiers fait la synthèse des recherches effectuées jusqu’ici. Le nazoréen* apparaît dans son univers familial, avec ses frères et sœurs, ses disciples dans leur comportement fruste, passionné, enthousiaste ou militant. Le "13ème apôtre" a été effacé de l’histoire, Judas n’est qu’un fétu de paille dans la tourmente qui l’a emporté. « Redécouvert tel qu’il fut en lui-même, le rabbi subversif, doux et humble de cœur, reste pour nous une promesse à accomplir. » Montre que le Coran puise son inspiration dans le messianisme, idéologie née chez les Hébreux au 5ème siècle avant J.-C, qui a contaminé le judaïsme et le christianisme avant d’inspirer les totalitarismes du 20è siècle, communisme et nazisme. Des arabo-nazoréens sédentarisés en Syrie ont utilisé la période troublée du 5ème au 7ème comme une fenêtre de tir pour réaliser un rêve qu’ils avaient fait leur, reconquérir Jérusalem et y reconstruire le temple détruit par Titus en l’an 70. * Dans le Nouveau Testament, Jésus est appelé 6 fois "le nazarénien" (nazarènos) et 13 fois "le nazoréen" (nazôraios)
  58. 58. Laurent Fabre Prêtre français, né en 1940, entré dans la ‘Compagnie de Jésus’ en 1961. Formation théologique à Lyon. Après avoir reçu en 1971 le "baptême dans l'Esprit Saint" en priant avec un américain épiscopalien, commence à Lyon un groupe de prière, d'où naît en 1973 la ‘Communauté du Chemin Neuf’. La communauté, qui rassemble aujourd’hui près de 2 000 membres dans une trentaine de pays, oriente son action autour du principe d'unité : unité des Chrétiens, des hommes (notamment entre cultures et nations différentes), des couples et des familles. Elle intervient aussi dans les hôpitaux, auprès des enfants abandonnés, pour la réinsertion des détenus, etc. « J'aime bien cette parole : "Celui qui fait quelque chose a contre lui : celui qui veut faire la même chose, celui qui veut faire exactement le contraire, et l'immense cohorte de tous ceux qui ne font rien ! "» ▪

