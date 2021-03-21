Chercheurs de sens. — 14. De 1924 à 1929

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trombinoscope "Chercheurs d’humanité" Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, science, philosophie, spiritualité) 11 - de 1924 ...
Simone Pacot Née en 1924 au Maroc. Avocate spécialisée dans les conflits familiaux. Travaille dans une équipe à la réconci...
Jacques Le Goff (1924-2014), historien médiéviste français. Normalien, agrégé d’histoire, président de section à l’’École ...
Jacques Lusseyran (1924-1971), Résistant, enseignant et écrivain français. Aveugle depuis l'âge de 8 ans suite à un accide...
Jacques Lusseyran « Un désir est plus important qu’une fortune, un rêve est bien capable de peser plus lourd que la fonte ...
Yehuda Amichaï Ludwig Pfeuffer (1924-2000), poète juif israélien de langue hébraïque, né en Allemagne. Émigre avec ses par...
Cleve Backster (1924-2013), États-unien, spécialiste de l’interrogatoire à la Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), fonde en ...
Tissa Balasuriya (1924-2013), prêtre et théologien catholique sri-lankais, membre de la congrégation des ‘Oblats de Marie ...
Tissa Balasuriya En 1994, les évêques sri-lankais déclarent ce livre incompatible avec la foi chrétienne. T.B. présente un...
Géza Vermès (1924-2013), historien hongrois. Ses parents juifs se convertissent au catholicisme, disparaissent dans la Sho...
Étienne Trocmé (1924-2002), historien français. ‘École des chartes’, ‘École pratique des hautes études’, docteur en théolo...
Jean Debruynne (1925-2006), Français, prêtre de la ‘Mission de France’, aumônier de divers mouvements, scénariste, poète e...
Arnaud Desjardins (1925-2011), auteur français, réalisateur de films, un des premiers Occidentaux à faire connaître les tr...
Bert Hellinger Né en 1925, psychothérapeute allemand. Études de philosophie, de théologie et de pédagogie. Après 16 ans au...
André Verheyen (1925-2007), prêtre belge, curé à Bruxelles. Après sa retraite, fonde en 1991 l’association et la revue Lib...
Michel de Certeau (1925 -1986), jésuite français aux marges de l’institution, philosophe et historien, cofondateur de la r...
Juan Luis Segundo (1925-1996), jésuite uruguayen, théologien de la libération. Études en Argentine et en Belgique. Thèse d...
Claude Tresmontant (1925-1997), philosophe français, helléniste et hébraïsant, et exégète. Enseigne pendant de nombreuses ...
Roger Lenaers Né en 1925, Belge, jésuite depuis 1942. Études de philosophie, de théologie et de philologie. Pasteur au Tyr...
Roger Lenaers « Le croyant moderne ne rejette pas les formules traditionnelles comme étant fausses, il sait qu’elles artic...
Roger Lenaers « La doctrine étrange de la transsubstantiation développée au Moyen-Âge n’est plus recevable : un dieu au pl...
Jean d’Ormesson (1925-2017), écrivain, chroniqueur, éditorialiste, acteur et philosophe français. Ex-président du ‘Conseil...
Jean d’Ormesson - André Schweitzer * : Il y a un ailleurs. Je crois que nous y entrerons tous. - Della Porta : Il n’y a pa...
Jean d’Ormesson « La seule façon pour Dieu de s'exonérer d'une responsabilité écrasante, c'est de ne pas exister. On peut ...
Jean d’Ormesson « De part et d'autre de votre présent si fragile, le passé et l'avenir sont des monstres assoiffés de temp...
Jean d’Ormesson « Je doute que la démocratie soit l’état définitif de l’humanité, mais elle est l’étape nécessaire de notr...
Claude Geffré (1926-2017), dominicain français, docteur en théologie, directeur de l’’École biblique et archéologique fran...
Thich Nhat Hahn Né en 1926, moine bouddhiste vietnamien, réfugié politique en France en 1972. Crée en 1982 avec la moniale...
Elisabeth Kübler-Ross (1926-2004), psychiatre et psychologue états-unienne née en Suisse, pionnière de l'approche des soin...
Jacques Pohier (1926-2007) , dominicain français, études de théologie et de psychologue, docteur en philosophie, doyen de ...
Jacques Pohier « Jésus nous apparaît comme celui qui est allé jusqu’au bout de ses convictions, jusqu’au bout aussi dans l...
Ivan Illich (1926-2002), né en Autriche de père croate et de mère juive allemande. Fuit le nazisme. Étudie la cristallogra...
Christian Duquoc (1926-2008) dominicain français. De 1957 à 1992, professeur de théologie à la faculté de théologie de l’’...
Paul Baudiquey (1926-2002), petit-fils et fils d'artisans ébénistes de tradition, prêtre catholique du diocèse de Besançon...
Jürgen Moltmann Né en 1926, un des plus importants théologiens réformés allemands du 20ème siècle. Prisonnier de guerre, s...
Max Delespesse (1926-2013), prêtre, philosophe et militant belge. Proche de la ‘Communauté de la Poudrière’, fondée en 195...
Max Delespesse Coordinateur de la Faculté ouverte Religion et Laïcité du Centre Universitaire de Charleroi. « Pour passer ...
François Laborde (1927-2020), prêtre catholique français. Missionnaire de l'institut du Prado. Études de droit canonique e...
Lawrence Kohlberg (1927-1987), psychologue états-unien, professeur à l'université de Chicago et à Harvard. Mène ses recher...
Jean et Hélène Bastaire J.B. (1927-2013), intellectuel français chrétien et socialiste libertaire, spécialiste de Charles ...
Mohammed Arkoun (1928-2010), d’origine algérienne, docteur en philosophie, professeur d’histoire de la pensée islamique à ...
Gérard Bessière Né en 1928, prêtre français, auteur d’une trentaine de livres, poète. Ancien aumônier national des ‘Équipe...
Gérard Bessière « Jésus n’est jamais lénifiant. Il exacerbe les conflits. Il les porte jusqu’à la moelle des os. On ne pou...
Gérard Bessière « L'affirmation que le Fils de l'Homme était le Fils de Dieu exprimait-elle, révélait-elle le Mystère, ou ...
James Watson, Francis Crick et Maurice Wilkins J. W., né en 1928, généticien et biochimiste états-unien. Études d’ornithol...
Pedro Casaldáliga Né en 1928, né en Espagne et naturalisé Brésilien, évêque catholique de Sao Felix de Araguaïa de 1971 à ...
Raymond Edward Brown (1928-1998), théologien états-unien, bibliste et exégète. Prêtre catholique sulpicien du diocèse de B...
Ernest Simoni Né en 1928 de parents pauvres, prêtre franciscain albanais. En décembre 1963, après 8 ans de sacerdoce, empr...
Élie Wiesel (1928-2016) Né en Roumanie d’une famille juive hongroise, déporté à Auschwitz puis à Buchenwald. Romancier, dr...
Jean Vanier (1928-2019), officier dans la marine canadienne, démissionne pour passer un doctorat de philosophie. En 1964, ...
Jean Vanier « Les vies commencent et se terminent dans la très grande faiblesse. » « L’amour, ce n’est pas faire des chose...
Alexander Grothendieck (1928-2014), Né à Berlin, père juif ukrainien mort à Auschwitz, mère juive allemande. Naturalisé fr...
Vera Cooper-Rubin née Cooper (1928-2016), astronome états-unienne. À 10 ans, commence à regarder le ciel, à 12, reste évei...
Hans Küng Né en 1928, théologien suisse. Études de théologie à Rome et à la Sorbonne. Nommé en 1960 professeur de théologi...
Hans Küng Revendique, pour ceux qui n’en peuvent plus de vivre, le droit de partir quand ils l’ont souhaité, en toute clar...
Friedensreich Hundertwasser Friedrich Stowasser (1928-2000), pseudonymes de Fritz ou de Friedensreich Hundertwasser Regent...
Placide Gaboury (1928-2012), essayiste canadien, auteur de plus de 60 livres, professeur, peintre et pianiste professionne...
Gustavo Gutiérrez Né en 1928, péruvien. Études de philosophie et psychologie à Louvain, de théologie à Lyon. Ordonné prêtr...
Rutilio Grande (1928-1977), prêtre jésuite salvadorien, curé de Aguilares où il développe une action pastorale basée sur l...
Charles Perrot (1929-2013), prêtre, professeur à l'Institut catholique de Paris, bibliste, spécialiste des langues bibliqu...
Bernard Jouanet Thaddée Ntihinyurwa, cardinal X B.J. (1929-2019), théologien, enseignant en psychologie clinique et aumôni...
Bernard Jouanet Thaddée Ntihinyurwa cardinal X « Ces tueries mettent en évidence un fait que nous ne voulions peut-être pa...
Bernard Jouanet, Thaddée Ntihinyurwa, cardinal X La même analyse est faite par le cardinal X interviewé en 2005 par l’écri...
Jacques Brel (1929-1978), auteur-compositeur-interprète, acteur de cinéma et réalisateur belge. Se rend à Paris en 1953. S...
Jacques Brel « Je vous souhaite des rêves à n’en plus finir et l’envie furieuse d’en réaliser quelques uns. Je vous souhai...
François Cheng Né en 1929 en Chine, (nom d'auteur, en chinois : "Qui embrasse l'Unité"), écrivain, poète et calligraphe ch...
François Cheng « Le diamant du lexique français, pour moi, c’est le substantif "sens". Condensé en une monosyllabe – sensi...
Jean Vernette (1929-2002), prêtre français, vicaire général de Montauban, écrivain. Pendant près de 30 ans, Secrétaire nat...
Jean Vernette 3) Comment se gère l’avoir ? D’où vient l’argent, qui en a le contrôle, à qui va-t-il ? L’adepte retrouvera-...
Dorothy Retallack États-unienne (19??-19??), organiste et chantese de profession. Mène entre 1968 et 1973 au Colorado Wome...
Martin Luther King (1929-1968). Pasteur baptiste afro-états-unien, militant non- violent pour les droits civiques. Âgé de ...
Martin Luther King « J’ai été gravement déçu par les Blancs modérés. (…) La plus grande pierre d’achoppement que rencontre...
Peter Higgs Né en 1929, physicien britannique, chercheur et professeur de à l’université d'Édimbourg. Dans les années 1960...
Dorothee Sölle Dorothee Steffensky-Sölle née Nipperdey (1929-2003), théologienne protestante allemande. Études de lettres,...
  1. 1. Trombinoscope "Chercheurs d’humanité" Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, science, philosophie, spiritualité) 11 - de 1924 à 1929 É. G. 11.03.2021
  2. 2. Simone Pacot Née en 1924 au Maroc. Avocate spécialisée dans les conflits familiaux. Travaille dans une équipe à la réconciliation entre Juifs, Chrétiens et Musulmans. Pressent en elle un domaine resté inexploré, la dimension psychologique, entreprend une psychothérapie. Marquée par la parole de Jésus "Lève-toi, prends ton grabat et marche", crée en 1987 les sessions "Évangélisation des profondeurs" comme un trajet spirituel afin d'amener la personne à accepter ses limites, reconnaître ses blessures, assumer son histoire afin de se remettre en route sur des chemins de vie. Identifie 5 lois fondamentales de vie : 1) le choix de la vie; 2) l'acceptation de son humanité; 3) le déploiement de son identité spécifique; 4) la recherche de l'unité entre le corps, le psychique et le spirituel; 5) la fécondité et le don. « Prendre conscience de ses erreurs, de ses fausses routes, les nommer, y renoncer, choisir de s'engager sur un chemin de vie. »
  3. 3. Jacques Le Goff (1924-2014), historien médiéviste français. Normalien, agrégé d’histoire, président de section à l’’École Pratiques des Hautes Études’. Se penche sur l’histoire comme mémoire, sur l'histoire des mentalités et des sensibilités. Porte une attention particulière aux corps, aux gestes, aux rires, aux larmes, aux rêves, à la matérialité des choses comme à l'imaginaire des civilisations, au religieux comme au merveilleux. Auteur d’un livre sur le Purgatoire. C’est dans la décennie 1170- 1180 qu’on voit éclore distinctement la croyance en un Purgatoire faisant nombre avec le Ciel et avec l’Enfer, en tant que l’un des trois lieux où peuvent se retrouver les âmes après la mort. Le système des indulgences avait pour origine une dispense de pénitence. L’indulgence appliquée aux défunts pouvait donc raccourcir leur séjour dans ce lieu de tourments purificateurs. « Dès lors, faut-il encore s’étonner qu’à la veille de la Réforme, le père dominicain Tetzel, quêtant pour les œuvres de l’archevêque de Magdebourg et pour les constructions du pape, ait proclamé qu’à chaque fois qu’une pièce d’or tombait au fond de sa sébile, une âme s’envolait du Purgatoire vers le Ciel ? On comprend que le moine augustin Martin Luther ne l’ait pas supporté.» Michel Poirier
  4. 4. Jacques Lusseyran (1924-1971), Résistant, enseignant et écrivain français. Aveugle depuis l'âge de 8 ans suite à un accident à l’école. Transforme ce handicap en atout, découvre en lui des dons inhabituels de perception de l’environnement et de communication avec les autres. ‘École Normale Supérieure’. Résistant pendant la 2ème Guerre mondiale par l’écriture et la diffusion de journaux, responsable au sein des mouvements ‘Volontaires de la Liberté’ puis ‘Défense de la France’, arrêté par la Gestapo, interné 6 mois à la prison de Fresnes, déporté à Buchenwald de janvier 1944 à avril 1945. Fait dans l’enfer du camp de concentration des expériences et des rencontres étonnantes, hors des conventions et des artifices : Jérémie, le vieillard sage; Louis, l’unijambiste obtus, coléreux et menteur, mais protecteur et généreux; Pavel, le Russe silencieux amputé d’un bras; Boris, Sylvain et Maurice qui tiennent le coup en déclamant des poèmes. Par la suite professeur de littérature et de philosophie aux États- Unis (Hollins College en Virginie, puis en Ohio puis Hawaï). Meurt d’un accident de voiture à 47 ans. « Être libre, c’est, acceptant les faits, renverser l’ordre de leurs conséquences. » ../..
  5. 5. Jacques Lusseyran « Un désir est plus important qu’une fortune, un rêve est bien capable de peser plus lourd que la fonte et l’acier. » « La joie ne vient pas du dehors. Elle est en nous, quoi qu’il nous arrive. Elle est en nous, même sans les yeux. » « Sans la lumière que nous portons en nous, jamais nos yeux ne pourraient s’ouvrir sur les lumières du monde. (…) Si Dieu n’était pas en nous, jamais nous ne pourrions espérer devenir des hommes. » « Tout ce qui nous fait accepter la vie est bon. Tout ce qui nous la fait refuser est médiocre et provisoire. » « La paix intérieure, c’est un état de communication universelle, un état de réunion.(…) La vie intérieure, c’est savoir que la paix n’est pas dans le monde, mais dans le regard de paix que nous portons sur le monde. C’est savoir que la joie n’est jamais pour demain, mais pour aujourd’hui, ou alors qu’elle ne sera pas. C’est être convaincu que voir consiste dans l’acte de regarder, savoir dans l’acte de comprendre, et tenir dans l’acte de s’abandonner. » « L’homme se nourrit de l’invisible. Il se nourrit de l’universel. Il meurt pour avoir préféré leurs contraires » Le portrait sur la couverture du livre Le monde commence aujourd’hui est une peinture faite par son ami Jean Hélion
  6. 6. Yehuda Amichaï Ludwig Pfeuffer (1924-2000), poète juif israélien de langue hébraïque, né en Allemagne. Émigre avec ses parents effrayés dès 1935 par les persécutions nazies et gagne la Palestine en 1936. Pendant la Deuxième Guerre mondiale, s’engage dans la Brigade juive de l’armée britannique puis dans la branche armée de la Haganah. Reçoit en 1946 le nom hébraïque de Yehuda Amichaï (: "Mon peuple vit"). Participe à la guerre du Kippour en 1973. Maître de conférence à l'université hébraïque de Jérusalem. Travaille avec des écrivains palestiniens, avocat du dialogue et de la réconciliation dans la région, un des fondateurs du mouvement ‘La paix maintenant’. Invité par Itzhak Rabin à lire un poème lors de la cérémonie de remise du prix Nobel de la Paix « Toute poésie à dimension réaliste contient un engagement politique, parce qu’un poème réaliste a quelque chose à voir avec une réponse humaine en friction avec le monde vécu. » « Après Auschwitz, il n’y a pas de théologie : les matricules aux bras des prisonniers de l’extermination sont les numéros de téléphone de Dieu, des numéros sans réponse aujourd’hui déconnectés, les uns après les autres. Après Auschwitz, il n’y a pas de théologie : les juifs morts dans la Shoah sont devenus maintenant semblables à leur Dieu qui n’a pas d’image, qui n’a pas de corps. »
  7. 7. Cleve Backster (1924-2013), États-unien, spécialiste de l’interrogatoire à la Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), fonde en 1965 la Backster Research Foundation Inc. en 1965 pour développer son travail sur les polygraphes (détecteurs de mensonges), docteur es sciences en Medicina Alternativa en 1996. S’appuyant sur les recherches du physicien Jagadish Chandra Bose, constate dans les années 1960 que les cellules vivantes, même végétales, se révèlent bel et bien sensibles et se mettent en phase avec les événements, les émotions et les intentions humaines se produisant dans leur environnement. Qualifie "perception primaire", la sensibilité des plantes à des émotions ou à des pensées et publie ses conclusions dans l'International Journal of Parapsychologie en 1968. Ses recherches ont été discréditées par de nombreux scientifiques occidentaux, et prises au sérieux en Russie et dans les pays orientaux.
  8. 8. Tissa Balasuriya (1924-2013), prêtre et théologien catholique sri-lankais, membre de la congrégation des ‘Oblats de Marie Immaculée’ (OMI), théologien de la libération, pionnier du dialogue interreligieux et interculturel. En 1971, fonde le Center for Society and Religion. 4 ans plus tard, fonde l’Ecumenical Association of Third World Theologians. En 1990, publie le livre Mary and Human Liberation, tentative pour présenter le message chrétien dans un dialogue avec les religions orien- tales, majoritaires en Asie. Présente Marie de Nazareth comme une femme énergique qui remet en cause l’ordre établi* en dépit de siècles de littérature et d'iconographie européennes dans laquelle elle est représentée comme docile et effacée. Le livre remet en cause le péché originel, "simple production théologique occidentale", la divinité du Christ, quelques dogmes sur Marie, la nécessité du baptême, affirme le droit des femmes de devenir prêtres et le rôle et la valeur des autres religions du monde. * Reprenant des psaumes bibliques, l’évangéliste Luc fait dire à Marie dans le Magnificat : « Déployant la force de son bras, il disperse les superbes. Il renverse les puissants de leurs trônes, il élève les humbles. Il comble de biens les affamés, renvoie les riches les mains vides. » NDLR ../..
  9. 9. Tissa Balasuriya En 1994, les évêques sri-lankais déclarent ce livre incompatible avec la foi chrétienne. T.B. présente une défense théologique de 55 pages à la Congré- gation pour la Doctrine de la Foi, qui la rejette. Est sommé de signer une profession de foi spécialement préparée pour lui*, qui contient notamment l'affirmation suivante : "J'accepte fermement et je crois que l'Eglise n'a pas autorité pour conférer l'ordination sacerdotale à des femmes" . Répond en signant le Credo du peuple de Dieu de Paul VI (1968), avec la précision : "dans le contexte du développement théologique et de la pratique de l’Église depuis Vatican II et la liberté et la responsabilité des chrétiens et des théologiens en vertu du droit canonique". Refusant ce texte, le cardinal Joseph Ratzinger lui notifie son excommunication en décembre 1996. En 1998 toutefois, à la veille du Synode pour l’Asie et sous la pression de plusieurs évêques asiatiques qui ont exprimé des doutes sur la méthode de la Congrégation romaine, l’excommunication est levée, le P. Balasuriya acceptant de retirer la précision à laquelle il conditionnait sa signature. Refusant d’admettre des erreurs doctrinales, reconnaît la possibilité de "perception d’erreur" et accepte de soumettre tous ses écrits futurs à l’Imprimatur des évêques. * M. Wong Kai Shing, directeur d’un groupe de défense des droits de l'homme basé à Hongkong, estime à propos de la profession de foi préparée par la Congrégation romaine qu'il y a de nombreuses méthodes pour résoudre des conflits qui sont plus appropriées à la situation que "ces grossières pratiques médiévales" …
  10. 10. Géza Vermès (1924-2013), historien hongrois. Ses parents juifs se convertissent au catholicisme, disparaissent dans la Shoah en 1944. Prêtre, docteur en lettres et en théologie de l’université de Louvain. Quitte l'Église catholique en 1957, retrouve son identité juive, s'établit au Royaume- Uni, enseigne à l'université de Newcastle puis d'Oxford. Rédacteur en chef du Journal of Jewish Studies à partir de 1971. Spécialiste de l'histoire des religions, auteur de nombreux essais sur le judaïsme et le christianisme, fait autorité dans le domaine des Esséniens, des textes araméens et de Jésus de Nazareth. « Contrairement à l'image divinisée qui a commencé à s'élaborer à partir de l'apôtre Paul, Jésus était un homme simple, modeste. C'est un prophète dans la tradition des Élie et Élisée (…). Comme eux, il est doté d'un pouvoir charismatique extrême : c'est un guérisseur capable de soulager les maladies (paralysie, cécité), un exorciseur qui chasse les démons, un faiseur de miracles. Un statut qui n'a en soi rien d'extraordinaire à l'époque : la littérature des rabbins cite ainsi d'autres "guérisseurs" connus à l'époque et Flavius Josèphe parle de Jésus comme d'un "homme sage" qui savait accomplir des prodiges. »
  11. 11. Étienne Trocmé (1924-2002), historien français. ‘École des chartes’, ‘École pratique des hautes études’, docteur en théologie. Professeur à la ‘Faculté de théologie protestante de Strasbourg’, professeur invité dans des univer- sités du monde entier. Spécialiste de la naissance du christianisme et du Nouveau Testament. Directeur de la Revue d'histoire et de philosophie religieuses. Fervent partisan du rapprochement entre religions, milite en faveur de la création d'une faculté de théologie musulmane dans le cadre de l'université de Strasbourg. Présente Jésus de Nazareth, selon les groupes et les milieux, en 5 images : messie, moraliste, prophète, magicien et martyr. À l’encontre d’autres thèses*, montre que la découverte du christianisme par lui-même ne date que de l’extrême fin du 1er siècle de notre ère. « Somme toute, la naissance du christianisme en tant que religion indépendante eut lieu dans les années 70-100. » * On a parfois soutenu que les chrétiens avaient acquis très tôt leur autonomie à l’égard du judaïsme, dès le temps de Jésus, dès la fondation de la première Église à Jérusalem, ou dès l’époque de l’activité missionnaire de l’apôtre Paul
  12. 12. Jean Debruynne (1925-2006), Français, prêtre de la ‘Mission de France’, aumônier de divers mouvements, scénariste, poète et écrivain. Marqué par Madeleine Delbrel, Jacques Prévert et Jean-Louis Barrault. Auteur de chants et chansons, de productions audiovisuelles et de jeux scéniques, convaincu que la scène est un carrefour d’humanisation de l’homme. « Résister, c’est être assez têtu pour voir se lever le jour derrière les barbelés. C’est refuser l’humiliation, c’est refuser la bêtise. C’est devenir un dissident qui refuse de se mettre au garde à vous devant n’importe quelle publicité. « Résister, c’est se tenir debout devant Dieu, et non pas à plat ventre ou à genoux.» « Résister, ce n’est pas laisser la mort te tuer, mais c’est choisir de la vivre en guettant que personne ne vienne te voler ta mort. » « Naître, c'est oser, C'est prendre le risque, C'est quitter la terre ferme, C'est ne pas savoir à l'avance ce qu'il y a devant. C’est accepter l'inconnu, l'inattendu, l'imprévu et la rencontre. » « Imaginez demain / comme une page blanche / L’avenir tend la main / pour vous tirer la manche. »
  13. 13. Arnaud Desjardins (1925-2011), auteur français, réalisateur de films, un des premiers Occidentaux à faire connaître les traditions spirituelles orientales telles que l’hindouisme, le bouddhisme tibétain, le zen et le soufisme. Disciple du maître indien Swâmi Prajnânpad, se fait le relais de la tradition de l’adhyatma yoga. Crée un centre de formation et de rencontres à St Laurent-du- Pape (Ardèche). La présence d’une salle d’étude juive, d’une chapelle et d’une petite mosquée appelle à l’érosion de l’égocentrisme compatible avec les diverses traditions religieuses. « La quête de sens est aujourd’hui cruciale. Elle s’exprimera de manière universelle et cela passera par la rencontre entre les religions. »
  14. 14. Bert Hellinger Né en 1925, psychothérapeute allemand. Études de philosophie, de théologie et de pédagogie. Après 16 ans auprès des Zoulous d'Afrique du Sud comme missionnaire-enseignant, abandonne la prêtrise. Anime des séminaires sur l’analyse des scénarios de vie développée par Éric Berne, fondateur de l’analyse transactionnelle. Avec son épouse Sophie, développe dans les années 1990 une méthode de thérapie familiale, la ‘constellation familiale’, voie de passage vers un autre niveau de conscience dans un processus cosmique. Les représentants dans une constellation ressentent les émotions et sensations des personnes qu’ils représentent, sans savoir quoi que ce soit à leur sujet. « L’attitude et la manière de procéder qu’exige la constellation familiale nécessitent une attitude de profonde humilité, ouverte et bienveillante envers tout qu’elle voit. Une attitude exempte d’intérêt personnel, qui ne cherche pas à “faire” ni à atteindre un but défini d’avance. Une attitude de confiance et d’abandon total, qui ne vise pas à savoir où et comment se fera l’étape suivante. »
  15. 15. André Verheyen (1925-2007), prêtre belge, curé à Bruxelles. Après sa retraite, fonde en 1991 l’association et la revue Libre Pensée Chrétienne, actuellement animées par Christiane et Herman Van den Meersschaut-Janssens (photo du bas). « Le discours officiel de nos Églises est largement dépassé et, de ce fait, grandement responsable de la désaffectation massive vis-à-vis du christianisme que l'on constate en Occident au début de ce troisième millénaire.(…) Les trois orientations qui nous semblent les plus importantes sont : - La liberté de pensée qui est un acquis irréversible de l'humanité et une condition essentielle à la démarche de foi ; - Une relecture des textes bibliques à la lumière des acquis de l'exégèse contemporaine en refusant tout fondamentalisme et tout dogmatisme ; - Une ouverture qui accueille aussi ceux qui, sans se référer à une institution confessionnelle, adhèrent aux valeurs de justice, d’amour, de liberté et de vérité. »
  16. 16. Michel de Certeau (1925 -1986), jésuite français aux marges de l’institution, philosophe et historien, cofondateur de la revue Christus et de l’École freudienne de Paris, directeur d’étude à l’EHESS, enseigne aux États- Unis. Auteur d'études d'histoire religieuse et d'ouvrages de réflexion plus générale sur l'histoire et son épistémologie, la psychanalyse, et le statut de la religion dans le monde moderne. Grand conteur du récit de la foi des mystiques. Après Mallarmé, qui nommait ainsi Rimbaud, qualifie Jésus de « passant considérable » « Seule une humanité plurielle peut rendre compte de l’unité de Dieu. » « Avec l’arme nucléaire, le juste et l’injuste ne sont plus pertinents. C’est comme le camp de concentration : on tombe dans l’impen- sable (…). » « Allons-nous accepter une fatalité de l’histoire que nous allons nommer "le sacré", ou bien allons-nous chercher les voies d’un contrôle humain qui prendra des formes politiques, juridiques et éthiques ? »
  17. 17. Juan Luis Segundo (1925-1996), jésuite uruguayen, théologien de la libération. Études en Argentine et en Belgique. Thèse de doctorat d’État à la Sorbonne sur Nicolas Berdiaev. Crée les Cursos de Complementación Cristiana, cours durant lesquels il analyse, de 1961 à 1964, les problèmes économiques, sociaux et politiques à la lumière du christianisme. Co-fonde en 1965 le Centro de Investigación y Acción Social Pedro Fabro qu'il dirige jusqu'en 1971. Le centre est fermé par la dictature militaire (1973-1985). Forcé à l'exil sous la dictature, enseigne au Brésil, au Canada et aux Etats-Unis. « La vraie mesure de nos universités jésuites réside dans notre capacité à former des hommes de compétence et de compassion pour devenir des agents du changement et travailler à monde un monde meilleur. »
  18. 18. Claude Tresmontant (1925-1997), philosophe français, helléniste et hébraïsant, et exégète. Enseigne pendant de nombreuses années la philosophie médiévale et la philosophie des sciences à la Sorbonne. Ses travaux portent sur la philosophie des sciences et sur l'histoire de la pensée chrétienne depuis ses origines hébraïques. Correspondant de l‘’Académie des sciences morales et politiques’. Devance Vatican II dans le domaine de l’amitié judéo-chrétienne. Pense que les données de la connaissance scientifique actuelle, notamment en cosmologie et en biologie, conduisent à affirmer l'existence de Dieu. La question de l'existence de Dieu ne relèverait donc pas, contrairement à ce qu'affirme la philosophie moderne depuis au moins Kant, de la croyance (au sens d'adhésion irraisonnée), mais de la raison. Reprend la thèse selon laquelle l'enseignement du rabbi Ieshoua aurait été donné en dialecte araméen et en hébreu et que cet enseignement aurait été écrit pour partie de son vivant ou peu après sa mort. Ce n'est que plus tard que cet enseignement aurait été traduit dans le grec populaire de l'époque.
  19. 19. Roger Lenaers Né en 1925, Belge, jésuite depuis 1942. Études de philosophie, de théologie et de philologie. Pasteur au Tyrol depuis 1995. Pour lui, les anciens mythes chrétiens (création en 6 jours, Déluge, conception virginale de Jésus, Résurrection, Ascension, etc.) ont pu permettre de comprendre des vérités sur Dieu, mais ils ne parlent plus à nos contemporains. Jésus n’a jamais revendiqué autre chose que d’être ‟le fils de l’homme”. En appelant Jésus ‟Dieu”, les Chrétiens du 2ème siècle voulaient confesser sa transcendance en lui donnant le nom qui correspondait à l’image qu’ils se faisaient de lui. La Résurrection signifie que les apôtres ont ressenti Jésus vivant et présent en eux après sa mort. etc. Appelle à un renouveau de la foi chrétienne et de ses modes d’expression. « La naissance virginale de Jésus ou sa résurrection corporelle sont un déni de la vérité scientifique, qui rendent impossible l'intégration de la foi dans la modernité. » ../..
  20. 20. Roger Lenaers « Le croyant moderne ne rejette pas les formules traditionnelles comme étant fausses, il sait qu’elles articulent les mêmes expériences de foi que les siennes propres, mais qu’elles partent d’un autre axiome. » « Un Dieu qui parle est un être entièrement anthropomorphe. Pourquoi l'Église primitive a-t-elle pensé que Dieu parle ? Parce qu'elle était composée de Juifs. Et ceux-ci considéraient la Bible comme la collection des mots que Yahweh avait communiqués ou même dictés à Moïse et d'autres prophètes. (…) En outre, le comportement des Musulmans et des Juifs orthodoxes, qui considèrent toujours leurs livres sacrés et se référant à eux pour justifier des actes inhumains, montre trop clairement à quoi une telle croyance peut conduire.» « Au lieu des traditionnels sacrements, de nouveaux rituels inspirants peuvent enrichir, éclairer, guérir, non pas par une intervention divine de l'extérieur, mais en favorisant par leur propre force symbolique notre humanisation. La nouvelle image de Dieu nécessite donc que nous créions de nouveaux rituels ou renouvelions ceux existants, et inventions ainsi une nouvelle liturgie.»
  21. 21. Roger Lenaers « La doctrine étrange de la transsubstantiation développée au Moyen-Âge n’est plus recevable : un dieu au plus haut, qui, au moment où un prêtre prononce quelques mots magiques, intervient miraculeusement pour changer la nature des choses (…) L’Eucharistie doit devenir le souvenir rituel inspirant du geste symbolique par lequel Jésus, comme signe d'adieu, à l'aide du pain et du vin, rendait clair son désir de nourrir ses disciples avec le meilleur de lui-même.» « Le concept de sacrifice cultuel suppose un dieu anthropo- morphe dont la faveur, comme celle des autorités humaines, peut être gagnée à l'aide de cadeaux. » « La modernité enrichit notre foi et la complète, en la libérant de l'image anthropomorphe d'un Theos très haut, qu'elle a hérité des générations préhistoriques et qu'elle n'a pas encore osé abandonner. (…) Dans le même temps la modernité assainit la foi traditionnelle de l'intolérance, de la course au pouvoir, du fanatisme, des superstitions, des illusions et des peurs qui prolifèrent dans toutes les religions.»
  22. 22. Jean d’Ormesson (1925-2017), écrivain, chroniqueur, éditorialiste, acteur et philosophe français. Ex-président du ‘Conseil international de la philosophie et des sciences humaines’ à l'UNESCO, membre de l’’Académie française’. Longtemps marqué à droite, ex-directeur de la rédaction du Figaro, mais d’une grande ouverture. Intelligence pétillante et toujours en alerte, présence chaleureuse, vivacité intacte jusqu’à sa mort à l'égard des gens et de l'actualité. « Je suis agnostique, ce qui veut dire que je ne sais pas. Il y a des gens qui savent que Dieu existe, d’autres qui savent que Dieu n’existe pas. Moi, je ne sais pas. (…) Je trouve que l’athéisme est magnifique. J’admire les femmes et les hommes qui ne croient pas en Dieu et qui font le bien. Car, tout de même, les Chrétiens, les Musulmans, les Juifs attendent une récompense dans l’autre monde. Les athées qui ne croient en rien et qui font du bien, je pense que ce sont ceux-là qu’on devrait faire asseoir à la droite de ce Dieu auquel ils ne croient pas. » ../..
  23. 23. Jean d’Ormesson - André Schweitzer * : Il y a un ailleurs. Je crois que nous y entrerons tous. - Della Porta : Il n’y a pas d’ailleurs, et nous n’irons nulle part ! - Jean d’Ormesson : Eh bien, il n’y a plus qu’à attendre ! « Les hommes sont mortels, mais l’humanité, comme les dinosaures, est probablement appelée à disparaître, et aussi le système solaire. (…) Depuis le big bang, tout commence à mourir à l'instant même de naître. L'univers n'est qu'un élan vers l'usure et la mort. Tout passe. Et pourtant tout subsiste. Car ce qui a été, et l’univers entier est dans ces quelques mots, ne peut pas cesser d’être. » « Les hommes sont-ils appelés à connaître tout des secrets de l’univers puis à sombrer avec lui ? Quand l’univers tout entier aura disparu à son tour et ne sera plus qu’un souvenir, qui se souviendra de l’univers ? » « Y a t-il de l’esprit ailleurs que dans la pensée des hommes, qui serait aussi au-dedans de nous ? » * Dialogue et méditation à l’occasion des obsèques de Romain Gary
  24. 24. Jean d’Ormesson « La seule façon pour Dieu de s'exonérer d'une responsabilité écrasante, c'est de ne pas exister. On peut pardonner à Dieu s'il n'existe pas. S'il existe, je crains qu'il ne faille trop souvent le maudire. » « La vérité est que sur l’avant-notre-monde et sur l’après-notre- mort, nous ne savons rien. (…) Dieu n’est que silence et absence. » « Il n’y a pas de grande figure de conquérant, de découvreur, d’inventeur qui n’ait pas, au moins une fois dans sa vie, été suivie par le hasard. » « La souffrance existe avant les hommes, mais le mal n’apparaît qu’avec eux. » « Je crois en Dieu parce que le jour se lève tous les matins, parce qu’il y a une histoire, et parce que je me fais une idée de Dieu dont je me demande bien d’où elle pourrait venir s’il n’y avait pas de Dieu. » « Il y a quelque chose au dessus des hommes qui nous est inconnu et qui nous pousse à aimer les hommes au lieu de les détester ». « Le paradis et l’enfer ne sont peut-être rien d’autre que le souvenir de nos actes »
  25. 25. Jean d’Ormesson « De part et d'autre de votre présent si fragile, le passé et l'avenir sont des monstres assoiffés de temps. » « La seule question, c’est Dieu, qu’il existe ou qu’il n’existe pas. » « Avec l’espace et le temps, avec les nombres, avec la nécessité et le hasard tombés tous ensemble de cette main de l’Éternel dont nous savons bien qu’elle n’est pas une main, et de son esprit qui n’a rien à voir avec le nôtre, le monde sort du néant. » «Vous savez ce que je fais, ce que je n'ai jamais cessé de faire ? Je change. Comme l'univers, la vie, le temps, je change et je reste le même...» « La naissance est le lieu de l'inégalité. L'égalité prend sa revanche avec l'approche de la mort. » « Si nous sommes livrés à nos propres forces, il y a toutes les raisons d'être pessimiste. Mais si on croit à des forces supérieures à l'homme, alors on peut être optimiste. »
  26. 26. Jean d’Ormesson « Je doute que la démocratie soit l’état définitif de l’humanité, mais elle est l’étape nécessaire de notre évolution. » « Toujours et à chaque instant, la totalité de l’univers, y compris le passé et l’avenir, ne cesse jamais d’être installée dans le présent. La vie, et au-delà de la vie, l’univers, sont des machines à transformer l’avenir en passé. L’espace est la forme de notre puissance. Le temps est la forme de notre impuissance. L’espace est fait pour être vaincu par nous. D’un bout à l’autre, le temps est notre vainqueur. (…) Tout provoque ma gaité si ce temps n’est que le masque pris par l’éternité et son masque ici-bas. » » « Dieu est une recherche, une conquête, une tension, une espérance. Dieu est un rêve et une tâche infinie. On ne peut le trouver que si on le cherche. Le temps sert de rideau à une éternité qui se dissimule derrière lui. (…) La science parle. Dieu se tait. La science est présente sur tous le fronts. Dieu est absence. (….) L’écart entre la science et la vérité croît vers zéro à l’infini, mais seulement à l’infini. Comme la justice, la vérité est hors de notre portée. La tâche des hommes est de la poursuivre sans relâche en abandonnant toute espoir de jamais pouvoir l’atteindre. »»
  27. 27. Claude Geffré (1926-2017), dominicain français, docteur en théologie, directeur de l’’École biblique et archéologique française de Jérusalem’. Veut interpréter le sens du pluralisme religieux. Esquisse le projet d'une théologie "interreligieuse" qui réinterprète la singularité chrétienne en tenant compte de la vérité dont témoignent d'autres traditions religieuses. « Il y a une secrète complicité entre l'humanisme évangélique et l'humanisme séculier. L'humanisme des droits de l'homme témoigne de la dignité de la personne et des exigences de la justice, mais il a besoin d'être fécondé et stimulé par l'humanisme évangélique dans le sens de l'amour gratuit, du pardon et de la mémoire des victimes. » « Le dialogue entre les religions est le grand défi de la théologie du XXIème siècle. Il ne conduit pas au relativisme, mais à une meilleure intelligence de la singularité de chacune.» En 2007, doit être honoré comme docteur honoris causa de la faculté de théologie de Kinshasa (Congo) pour l’ensemble de son œuvre. Mais la Congrégation romaine pour l’éducation catholique, après consultation de la Congrégation pour la doctrine de la foi, ne donne pas le Nihil obstat et ne fournit aucune explication pour ce refus.
  28. 28. Thich Nhat Hahn Né en 1926, moine bouddhiste vietnamien, réfugié politique en France en 1972. Crée en 1982 avec la moniale Chân Khong le centre bouddhique des Pruniers en Lot-et-Garonne. Engagé pour la paix et pour un autre développement, prône la pleine conscience de l’être, enseigne l’art de vivre pleinement et met l’accent sur la vigilance et l’attention. « Le miracle n’est pas de marcher sur l’eau. Il est de marcher sur la terre et d’apprécier la paix et la beauté qui sont disponibles maintenant. » « Nous ne pouvons pas voir l’occasion de joie qui est juste devant nous quand nous sommes convaincus que le bonheur devrait prendre telle ou telle forme. »
  29. 29. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross (1926-2004), psychiatre et psychologue états-unienne née en Suisse, pionnière de l'approche des soins palliatifs pour les personnes en fin de vie. Théorise les différents stades par lesquels passe une personne qui apprend sa mort prochaine : déni, colère, marchandage, dépression, acceptation (pas nécessairement dans cet ordre). « Se préoccuper de la mort n'est pas une fuite devant la vie, au contraire. L'intégration de la mort dans sa pensée permet à l'homme de vivre de façon plus consciente et plus concentrée et le préserve de gaspiller trop de temps pour des choses sans importance ». « Nous n'avons rien à craindre de la mort. Cet épouvantail de l'humanité moderne, qu'on préfère ignorer, écarter sciemment comme l'ennemi de la vie, n'est pas une fin, mais plutôt un commencement rayonnant ».
  30. 30. Jacques Pohier (1926-2007) , dominicain français, études de théologie et de psychologue, docteur en philosophie, doyen de la faculté de théologie du Saulchoir. De 1971 à 1988, membre du comité de direction de la revue internationale de théologie Concilium. Marqué par l’expression de Thomas d’Aquin « l’homme comme image de Dieu, c’est-à-dire comme disposant d’un libre arbitre et responsable de son agir ». Dans son livre Quand je dis Dieu (1977), refuse de donner à la passion de Jésus une valeur rédemptrice ou sacrificielle, et affirme que Jésus étant mort définitivement sur la croix, il s’agit moins de proclamer qu’il est ressuscité, au sens très ambigu du mot, que de s’engager à le re-susciter dans nos vies pour les imprégner de l’esprit qui l’animait. Interdit d’enseigner, de célébrer l’eucharistie et de prêcher par le Vatican en 1979. Trois lettres publiques de théologiens, de dominicains, puis de fidèles dénoncent la procédure. Quitte l’ordre des prêcheurs en août 1989, se marie en 1991. ../..
  31. 31. Jacques Pohier « Jésus nous apparaît comme celui qui est allé jusqu’au bout de ses convictions, jusqu’au bout aussi dans la rencontre des autres, dans le partage de la souffrance du plus méprisé, du plus solitaire, jusqu’au bout de la non-violence et de l’amour. C’est précisément dans ce « jusqu’au bout », au cœur même de l’échec, que jaillit l’inattendu, l’impossible, la présence du Tout-autre ; c’est là que surgit le sens, la possibilité d’être, la vie ! » Président de l’’Association pour le droit à mourir dans la dignité’ (ADMD) de 1992 à 1995, puis administrateur jusqu’en 2007. Justifie la liberté de l’homme face à la mort et son souhait d’une loi dépénalisant le suicide assisté. « Il est opportun de mourir. Je n’ai pas du tout envie de survivre comme un légume à 95 ans, aveugle, sourd et paralytique. (…) Parce que mourir est une étape naturelle de l’existence, aider à mourir n’est pas du tout aider à tuer. Aider à mourir, c’est du même genre qu’aider à naître, à respirer, à marcher. »
  32. 32. Ivan Illich (1926-2002), né en Autriche de père croate et de mère juive allemande. Fuit le nazisme. Étudie la cristallographie, la théologie et la philosophie à l'université grégorienne de Rome (thèse sur Arnold Toynbee), ordonné prêtre. Parle une dizaine de langues. Part aux États- Unis. Vice-recteur de l'université catholique de Porto Rico. En 1960, estime qu’entre le préservatif et la bombe atomique, l’Église se trompe de cible, et rompt avec elle. Avec Jacques Ellul, analyse les effets du système technicien sur le recul de la liberté humaine. Fonde en 1961 à Cuernavaca (Mexique) le Centro Intercultural de Documentación (CIDOC - Centre pour la formation interculturelle, -1966- 1976). En 1969, Rome interdit aux prêtres de fréquenter les cours du CIDOC. Après sa fermeture, revient vivre en Europe et enseigne notam- ment l’histoire du haut Moyen Âge à Bremen (Allemagne). Définit l'Église institutionnelle comme une grande entreprise qui forme et emploie des professionnels de la foi pour assurer sa propre reproduction. Médite sur l’humour de Jésus comme autorité, comme lucidité, et comme subversion. En 1967, a des démêlés avec la Congrégation pour la doctrine de la foi. À la fin de leur entrevue, le cardinal yougoslave Franjo Seper lui glisse en serbo- croate : « Partez, partez et ne revenez plus jamais ! ». En descendant les escaliers, Illich comprend que le cardinal cite les paroles du Grand Inquisiteur à Jésus revenu sur Terre dans Les Frères Karamazov.
  33. 33. Christian Duquoc (1926-2008) dominicain français. De 1957 à 1992, professeur de théologie à la faculté de théologie de l’’Université catholique de Lyon’ et à la ‘faculté autonome de théologie protestante de Genève’. Collabore à la revue Concilium, directeur de la revue de théologie Lumière & vie. Ses nombreux voyages en Amérique latine le conduisent à de fréquents dialogues avec les théologiens de la libération, notamment avec son étudiant Gustavo Gutiérrez. Auteur d’une vingtaine de livres dont beaucoup traduits en plusieurs langues. « L'âme de cette geste originale fut la liberté avec laquelle Jésus affronta les questions les plus quotidiennes et les plus radicales. Il ne s'inféoda à aucun parti, se démarqua de la tradition, prit ses distances à l'égard de la Loi, évita la surenchère politique. Sa liberté de parole et d'action ébranla les évidences religieuses, sociales et politiques. Jésus témoigna de la vitalité de la foi d'Israël : il fit entièrement confiance au Dieu d'Abraham et de Moïse jusque dans la mort. » Jésus « rend la messianité à sa valeur prophétique : la promesse de Dieu à l'opprimé, c'est qu'il n'y ait ni oppresseurs, ni processus d'exclusion ».
  34. 34. Paul Baudiquey (1926-2002), petit-fils et fils d'artisans ébénistes de tradition, prêtre catholique du diocèse de Besançon, conférencier, écrivain, spécialiste des arts et de la culture. Fasciné surtout par le tableau de Rembrandt Le retour du prodigue. « Oui, c’est bien lui, le Père, qui a pleuré le plus. Si c’était lui, le vrai "prodigue" ? » « Il y a résurrection, chaque fois qu'une perte entraîne un gain, chaque fois qu'un vide ouvre à une plénitude, et la cruauté des peines à une vie plus féconde ; chaque fois que le silence mûrit en nous une parole vive et qu'un départ achemine à une vraie rencontre ; et encore quand le dénuement conduit à la vérité nue, la déprime à une vie plus indomptée et l'injustice au pardon. » « Les vrais regards d’amour sont ceux qui nous espèrent. » « Il est plus facile de croire en Dieu que de croire en soi-même. »
  35. 35. Jürgen Moltmann Né en 1926, un des plus importants théologiens réformés allemands du 20ème siècle. Prisonnier de guerre, se rapproche de la foi chrétienne. Déçu par l’évolution de l’Église confessante, autrefois prophétique et devenue opportuniste. Pasteur, professeur à l’université de Tübingen, puis aux États- Unis. Écrit avec son épouse Elisabeth Wendel, également théolo- gienne. Sa Théologie de l’espérance (1964), notamment inspirée par l’œuvre d'Ernst Bloch, exerce une influence sur toute la théologie de la libération. Dans les années 1980, son livre Dieu dans la création. Traité écologique de la création est le premier vrai ouvrage chrétien sur l'écologie. « Il n'y a qu'un seul problème réel en théologie chrétienne : c'est le problème de l'avenir. » « L’attente chrétienne au sujet de l’avenir n’a rien à voir avec la fin, celle de cette vie, celle de l’histoire ou celle du monde. Elle se focalise sur le commencement, celui de la vraie vie, celui du royaume de Dieu, de la nouvelle création de toutes choses… »
  36. 36. Max Delespesse (1926-2013), prêtre, philosophe et militant belge. Proche de la ‘Communauté de la Poudrière’, fondée en 1958 dans la lignée d’Emmaüs. Fondateur en 1966 et directeur du Courrier Communautaire International, destiné à l’étude de la vie communautaire sous toutes ses formes. Désavoué par l’Église catholique qui craint les dérives libertaires. Après avoir quitté la prêtrise en 1977, met sur pieds dans la région de Charleroi, avec son épouse Linette Dengis, divers services sociaux destinés à répondre aux besoins humains fondamentaux et culturels, surtout des plus défavorisés. Initiateur dans les années 1980 du Carrefour des alternatives. Pilier de la "nouvelle économie sociale" et de la création du ‘Comité européen des coopératives ouvrières de production’ (CECOP), président de ‘Solidarité des Alternatives Wallonnes’, qui représente plus de 300 entreprises sociales en Wallonie et à Bruxelles, soit 15 000 travailleurs. ../..
  37. 37. Max Delespesse Coordinateur de la Faculté ouverte Religion et Laïcité du Centre Universitaire de Charleroi. « Pour passer le cap des temps intermédiaires avant l’instauration d’une société démocratique à l’échelle mondiale, je vois 4 axes d’action : la lutte sociale, la constitution d’un véritable marché coopératif, le colmatage des brèches de la société duale, l’économie conviviale. » « Face à la décroissance économique, la croissance en humanité. » « C’est dans le chemin vers la communauté qu’il nous faut avancer ... et, en tout cas, par la force d’un esprit que chacun ira chercher quelque part à l’intérieur de lui-même ». « L’avenir de la Terre et de l’humanité nous forcera un jour à l’utopie. Autant nous y préparer. »
  38. 38. François Laborde (1927-2020), prêtre catholique français. Missionnaire de l'institut du Prado. Études de droit canonique et de théologie à Rome, puis de philosophie à Lyon. Accompagnateur et enseignant en philosophie pendant 8 ans au séminaire de Prado (1954-1963). En janvier 1965, part pour l’Inde sous le patronage de l’ONU et de l’UNESCO pour y effectuer une étude sociologique sur "Les relations entre populations marginales et intégrées. Saisi par l’immense misère de Calcutta, décide de s’installer dans un slum, un bidonville, à Pilkhana dans la banlieue de Calcutta. Son association ‘Action et Partage avec Calcutta’, Howrah South Point, ouvre entre 1975 et 2010, 4 centres d’accueil, 2 écoles primaires et secondaire, un hôpital pour enfants souffrant de malnutrition (dont certains sont séropositifs), 4 dispensaires, 7 centres de soin en plein air et divers lieux d’éducation informels pour les enfants qui travaillent dans les champs de briques ou les enfants des rues. Dans tous ces centres, Musulmans, Hindous et Chrétiens travaillent ensemble au service des plus démunis. Sa vie et son action humanitaire inspirent, en 1985, le livre de Dominique Lapierre, La Cité de la joie. « Ce sont les plus démunis qui m’ont redonné la foi, par la manière dont ils font face à la difficulté. Dieu m’a permis d’entrevoir une troisième voie entre la colère et la résignation. »
  39. 39. Lawrence Kohlberg (1927-1987), psychologue états-unien, professeur à l'université de Chicago et à Harvard. Mène ses recherches dans le domaine de l'éducation, du raisonnement et du développement. Établit une échelle du développement moral en 6 stades : 1 : punition et obéissance à l'autorité; loi du plus fort; 2 : relativisme instrumental; chacun pour soi; satisfaire ses propres besoins; 3 : bonne concordance interpersonnelle; chercher l'approbation et à plaire; 4 : obéissance aux lois établies; la loi et l'ordre; 5 : le bien commun; le contact social; 6 : principes généraux déterminant le bien et le mal; éthique universelle.
  40. 40. Jean et Hélène Bastaire J.B. (1927-2013), intellectuel français chrétien et socialiste libertaire, spécialiste de Charles Péguy et de Paul Claudel, auteur de nombreux ouvrages. Sa réflexion touche la politique et la morale, la théologie, la poésie, l’écologie. Dans les années 1960, sous l'influence de sa femme Hélène, médecin et militante de la protection animale, entreprend, sur une base historique (François d’Assise, Hildegard de Bingen, Angelus Silesius, François de Sales, Nicolas Berdiaev, etc.), une longue réflexion sur les fondements théologiques d'une "écologie chrétienne". « Selon toute la tradition judéo-chrétienne, Dieu a délégué à l'homme non pas l'arbitraire d'un pouvoir oppressif, mais les intentions d'une sollicitude paternelle qui s'étend de l'atome à l'étoile, à travers l'arbre et l'animal (…) Pour les premiers chapitres de la Genèse, dominer la nature est la même chose que la domestiquer. Ce n'est pas la transformer en usine à poulets, mais en maison pour tous. ».
  41. 41. Mohammed Arkoun (1928-2010), d’origine algérienne, docteur en philosophie, professeur d’histoire de la pensée islamique à la Sorbonne. Humaniste, laïque, militant actif du dialogue entre les religions, les peuples et les hommes, plaide pour un islam repensé dans le monde contemporain et pour la destruction des préjugés : l’Occident n’est pas plus l'incarnation du démon matérialiste, immoral et athée, que l’Islam n’est réductible au fondamentalisme intégriste, terreau du terrorisme et incompatible avec la démocratie et la modernité. « À cheval entre deux cultures, M. Arkoun (…) a forgé son indépendance à partir de cette dualité, enraciné en l’une et l’autre, mais échappant à l’une et l’autre, et il les dépasse l’une et l’autre en les transgressant. D’où l’incompréhension qui a accompagné sa si juste et nécessaire recherche. D’où aussi sa fécondité qui se manifestera de plus en plus dans le futur.” Edgar Morin
  42. 42. Gérard Bessière Né en 1928, prêtre français, auteur d’une trentaine de livres, poète. Ancien aumônier national des ‘Équipes enseignantes’, éditeur aux ‘Éditions du Cerf’ (1969 -1988), journaliste à La Vie (1975-1988). Retiré dans son village natal de Luzerch (Lot). « Si l’Église est la foule de celles et de ceux qui ont été atteints et mus au long des temps par la démarche libre et aimante de Jésus, alors, je ne prends pas distance. Je suis de ce peuple où se côtoient l’héroïsme, la médiocrité, la faiblesse, pendant que continuent les avancées, les drames, les lenteurs de la marche des hommes. Peuple qui peine, qui souffre, qui s’exalte, qui construit et reconstruit. Qui se souvient de Jésus, célèbre son passage et le garde comme premier de cordée. Qu’il faille des responsables, bien sûr, mais pourquoi ne seraient-ils pas choisis par le peuple et ses représentants, comme ce fut le cas durant les premiers siècles ? »
  43. 43. Gérard Bessière « Jésus n’est jamais lénifiant. Il exacerbe les conflits. Il les porte jusqu’à la moelle des os. On ne pourra pas s’abriter derrière des observances, des rites, des pratiques. Il ne suffira pas d’appartenir à une race, élue, de faire partie des hommes pieux, de jeûner et de donner la dîme. Aucune morale, aucune religion ne protégera contre le regard de Jésus. C’est au cœur de l’homme, à la pulsation la plus profonde de sa vie, que le prophète de Nazareth sépare l’ombre et la lumière. C’est là que l’homme doit sans cesse recevoir de Dieu un cœur de chair à la place du cœur de pierre, c’est là que l’homme doit sans cesse […] reconnaître les traits de Dieu dans la foule des frères humains. Dans les conflits qui déchiraient la société palestinienne, Jésus ne prendra même pas parti pour les marginaux et les exclus de toutes sortes : publicains, samaritains, malades, pécheurs, étrangers, Jésus ne se fera pas leur leader. Son attitude sera d’une autre altitude : il les fera exister. »
  44. 44. Gérard Bessière « L'affirmation que le Fils de l'Homme était le Fils de Dieu exprimait-elle, révélait-elle le Mystère, ou était-elle la plus haute tentative humaine d'apprivoiser l'Ineffable inaccessible et ténébreux ? Je ne peux plus adhérer à cette croyance centrale, exclusive, des Églises chrétiennes. Je verrais plutôt cette incarnation comme le surgissement et l'accueil de Dieu, comparable ou supérieur à celui que l'on pourrait constater chez les prophètes, chez François d'Assise, et dans l'immense sainteté de tant de vies généreuses. Cette invasion divine de la vie humaine aurait atteint son sommet dans la personne de Jésus... »
  45. 45. James Watson, Francis Crick et Maurice Wilkins J. W., né en 1928, généticien et biochimiste états-unien. Études d’ornithologie, biologie et biochimie. En 1951, au laboratoire de cristallographie de Cambridge, travaille sur l’ARN (acide ribonucléique) et l’ADN (acide désoxyribonucléique). F. C. (1916-2004), biologiste britannique. M. W (1916-2004, photo du milieu), physicien britannique d'origine néo-zélandaise, spécialiste des rayons X. Codécouvreurs en 1953 de la structure hélicoïdale de l'ADN. L'ADN contient toute l'information génétique, appelée génome, permettant le développement, le fonctionnement et la reproduction des êtres vivants. Dans les cellules, l'ADN est organisé en structures appelées chromosomes. L'ADN est transmis au cours de la reproduction et joue le rôle de support de l'hérédité. La modification de la séquence des bases d'un gène peut conduire à une maladie génétique ou à une mutation génétique. Obtiennent en 1962 le prix Nobel de physiologie ou médecine pour cette découverte qui bouleverse la biochimie et ouvre la voie à une discipline nouvelle, la biologie moléculaire.
  46. 46. Pedro Casaldáliga Né en 1928, né en Espagne et naturalisé Brésilien, évêque catholique de Sao Felix de Araguaïa de 1971 à 2005, auteur de plusieurs ouvrages sur l’anthropologie, la sociologie et l’écologie. Théologien de la libération, plusieurs fois menacé de mort. Soutient le ‘Mouvement des Sans Terre’, Via Campesina, le mouvement zapatiste au Chiapas, dénonce la centralisation du gouvernement de son Église et ses attitudes d’exclusion. Engagé dans la défense des droits des indiens Xavante, est menacé de mort en 2012, probablement par les propriétaires terriens et les colons qui ont occupé illégalement leurs terres, et obligé de quitter son domicile. Sa devise épiscopale : « Ne rien avoir, ne rien prendre en charge, ne rien demander, ne rien taire et surtout ne rien tuer. » « Il ne suffit pas d’être croyant. Il faut être crédible » « Les braves sont ceux qui surmontent leur peur, grande ou petite. » « Mon plus grand souhait, c’est que cesse la faim dans le mode, que cesse la fabrication des armes, que cesse la guerre, surtout la guerre fondée sur la religion ou soutenue par les religions. »
  47. 47. Raymond Edward Brown (1928-1998), théologien états-unien, bibliste et exégète. Prêtre catholique sulpicien du diocèse de Baltimore. Président de la Catholic Biblical Association, de la Society of Biblical Literature (1976-1977), de la Studiorum Novi Testamenti Societas (1986) et de la Society of Biblical Literature (1986-1987). Désigné en 1972 et en 1996 pour siéger à la Commission biblique pontificale, qui conseille le pape sur les sujets scripturaires, et professeur pendant 23 années à l’Union Theological Seminary de New York. « Jésus ne s'appelle jamais Dieu dans les évangiles synoptiques, et un passage comme Mc 10,18 semblerait exclure la possibilité que Jésus ait employé ce titre pour parler de lui-même. Même le quatrième évangile ne parle jamais de Jésus en disant expressément qu'il est Dieu. Les prédications que les Actes attribuent aux premiers temps de la mission chrétienne ne parlent pas de Jésus comme Dieu. Ainsi, il n'y a aucune raison de penser que Jésus ait été appelé Dieu dans les couches les plus anciennes de la tradition néo-testamentaire. Cette conclusion négative est justifiée par le fait que Paul n'emploie ce titre dans aucune épître écrite avant 58. »
  48. 48. Ernest Simoni Né en 1928 de parents pauvres, prêtre franciscain albanais. En décembre 1963, après 8 ans de sacerdoce, emprisonné par les autorités communistes pour avoir célébré une messe à la mémoire du président américain John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Emprisonné et réduit aux travaux forcés la mine de chrome de Spaçi par les autorités communistes entre 1963 et 1981. Libéré en 1981, reste considéré comme un ‟ennemi du peuple” : pour l’exemple, est contraint de travailler dans les égouts de Shkodër jusqu’à la fin du régime, en 1991. Depuis la chute du régime, aide une soixantaine de familles des montagnes, prises dans l’engrenage meurtrier du kanun (vendetta), à se réconcilier. Créé cardinal en novembre 2016 par le pape François. « - Éminence, avez-vous pardonné à vos bourreaux ? - Dès le premier instant… »
  49. 49. Élie Wiesel (1928-2016) Né en Roumanie d’une famille juive hongroise, déporté à Auschwitz puis à Buchenwald. Romancier, dramaturge, essayiste, conteur. Préside la ‘Fondation Élie Wiesel pour l’humanité’. Prix Nobel de la paix (1986). Agit pour la défense de la mémoire de la Shoah et contre l’indifférence, l’intolérance et l’injustice. Défend notamment le peuple tibétain. « Le personnage biblique le plus tragique, c’est Dieu, que ses créatures déçoivent et accablent si souvent. Dieu là-haut pleure, il pleure son peuple et sur sa création, comme pour dire « Qu’avez-vous fait de mon œuvre ? ». On peut L’invoquer non seulement avec indignation, mais avec compassion. Pour Lui. »
  50. 50. Jean Vanier (1928-2019), officier dans la marine canadienne, démissionne pour passer un doctorat de philosophie. En 1964, rencontre deux personnes ayant un handicap mental, est touché par leur détresse et leur propose de partager sa vie. Avec le P. Thomas-Marie Philippe (1905-1993)*, fonde L’Arche, associa- tion qui accueille des personnes handicapées mentales et déve- loppe trois dimensions : communautaire, professionnelle, spirituelle. 150 communautés existent dans 40 pays. Chaque personne y a la possibilité de devenir sujet de sa vie, de déployer sa propre parole, de dire qui elle est et de faire des choix. À l'origine en 2000 de la création de l'association ‘Intercordia’*. Fait l'objet, après sa mort, d'enquêtes sur des relations sexuelles sous emprise avec des femmes non handicapées, entre 1970 et 2005. * interdit en 1956 de l'exercice de tout ministère sacerdotal suite à des abus à caractère sexuel sur des femmes majeures dans le cadre de l’accompagnement spirituel ** ‘Intercordia’ propose aux jeunes une formation en mission humanitaire internationale auprès de populations défavorisées et de cultures différentes, et en valorisant leur expérience par un diplôme universitaire. ../..
  51. 51. Jean Vanier « Les vies commencent et se terminent dans la très grande faiblesse. » « L’amour, ce n’est pas faire des choses extraordinaires et héroïques, mais faire des choses ordinaires avec tendresse. » Dix règles de vie pour devenir plus humain : 1 - Accepte la réalité de ton corps fragile et mortel 2 - Parle de tes émotions et de tes difficultés 3 - N’aie pas peur de l’échec 4 - Dans la relation, prends le temps de demander « Comment vas-tu ?, De quoi as-tu besoin ? » 5 - Arrête de regarder tes écrans, sois présent ! 6 - Demande à ton interlocuteur « Raconte moi ton histoire ! » 7 - Sois conscient de ta propre histoire 8 - Méfie-toi des préjugés : rencontre les gens ! 9 - Écoute ton désir le plus profond et suis-le 10 - Souviens toi que tu mourras un jour. « Au soir de l’attentat du World Trade Center, le 11 septembre 2001, Jean Vanier a demandé d’arrêter de prier pour la paix. Il voulait plutôt que nous priions pour que Dieu nous aide à devenir des artisans de paix ». Maria Biedrawa
  52. 52. Alexander Grothendieck (1928-2014), Né à Berlin, père juif ukrainien mort à Auschwitz, mère juive allemande. Naturalisé français en 1971, passe la majorité de sa vie en France. Lauréat de la médaille Fields en 1966, refondateur de la géométrie algébrique, un des plus grands mathématiciens du 20ème siècle. Dans son livre autobiographique La clé des songes, ou dialogue avec le bon Dieu (1987), indique les 3 chercheurs et "mutants" qui l’ont le plus marqué : Charles Darwin, Sigmund Freud et Marcel Légaut. « Légaut est le premier penseur chrétien qui ait eu la profondeur et l’autonomie spirituelle pour discerner dans toute sa dimension cette exigence de liberté (de Jésus) et le courage de la dire publiquement et de la vivre. Par là-même, il est sans doute le premier aussi à avoir compris pleinement la vraie nature du message et la mission de Jésus dans toute sa portée et dans ce qui le rend réellement universel. (…) Il s’agit pour le croyant chrétien (….) de puiser dans cette filiation adoptive, dans cette présence spirituelle de Jésus, l’authenticité et le courage pour accéder à sa propre liberté créatrice et à son propre devenir, à partir du degré de développement intellectuel et spirituel où il se trouve en chaque jour. » Voir aussi A.G. in « Chercheurs d’écologie et d’altercroissance »
  53. 53. Vera Cooper-Rubin née Cooper (1928-2016), astronome états-unienne. À 10 ans, commence à regarder le ciel, à 12, reste éveillée pour observer les étoiles pendant des heures. Études au Vassar College, épouse Robert Rubin. Doctorat d'astronomie à l'Université de Georgetown. Chercheuse au ‘Département du Magnétisme terrestre’ (DTM) à l'Institut Carnegie à Washington. Dans les années 1970, étudie la vitesse de rotation des étoiles dans les galaxies spirales à partir de leur spectre. Cette étude met en évidence la possible présence d'un halo de matière noire autour des galaxies spirales dont la masse serait 5 à 10 fois plus importante que celle des galaxies. Elle conclut également que 90 % de l'Univers serait composé de cette matière noire, dont la nature reste encore inconnue. L'étude qu'elle mène avec son équipe sur plus de 200 autres galaxies confirme ces résultats. Dans les années 1990, observe que la moitié des étoiles de la galaxie NGC 4550 tournent dans le sens des aiguilles d'une montre, tandis que l'autre moitié tourne dans le sens inverse. « La science progresse le mieux lorsque les observations nous obligent à modifier nos idées préconçues. »
  54. 54. Hans Küng Né en 1928, théologien suisse. Études de théologie à Rome et à la Sorbonne. Nommé en 1960 professeur de théologie à l’université de Tübingen, expert au concile Vatican II. Choqué en 1968 par l’encyclique Humanae vitae de Paul VI qui condamne de son propre chef, sans consultation des évêques, toute forme de contraception, remet en cause en 1971 l’infaillibilité de l’Église. En décembre 1979, à la suite d'une longue controverse avec Rome et spécialement la Congrégation pour la doctrine de la foi, se voit retirer sa missio canonica (habilitation à enseigner la théologie). Loin de se décourager ou de s’aigrir, continue d’interpeller son Église pour qu’elle se réforme en profondeur. « L'on n'est pas loin du totalitarisme quand on exige des évêques qu'ils acquiescent totalement à une Vérité que seul le Vatican a le droit d'exprimer... » ../..
  55. 55. Hans Küng Revendique, pour ceux qui n’en peuvent plus de vivre, le droit de partir quand ils l’ont souhaité, en toute clarté et lucidité. « Justement parce que je crois en une vie éternelle, j’ai le droit, le moment venu, de décider quand et comment je vais mourir. (…) Un Dieu qui interdirait à l’homme de mettre fin à sa vie quand la vie lui fait porter durablement des fardeaux insupportables ne serait pas un Dieu amical à l’homme. » Fondateur et président depuis 1993 de la Fondation Weltethos («Pour une éthique planétaire »), basée à Tübingen (Allemagne). Cette Fondation développe la coopération entre les religions et mène des initiatives concrètes en vue de la paix et du développe- ment durable. « Le christianisme doit oeuvrer parmi les religions mondiales comme le catalyseur critique et comme point de cristallisation de leurs valeurs religieuses, morales, méditatives, ascétiques et esthétiques. » « Pas de dialogue entre les religions sans normes éthiques globales. Pas de survie de notre planète sans une éthique planétaire soutenue par l’ensemble des êtres humains, croyants et incroyants. »
  56. 56. Friedensreich Hundertwasser Friedrich Stowasser (1928-2000), pseudonymes de Fritz ou de Friedensreich Hundertwasser Regentag Dunkelbunt ("le Royaume de la paix aux cent eaux - Jour de pluie multicolore sombre"), peintre et architecte autrichien issu d’une famille juive très pauvre. Nombreux voyages entre 1949 et 1956. S’installe en Normandie, au Japon, puis en Nouvelle- Zélande. Auteur de nombreuses réalisations (Autriche, Allemagne, Japon, Israël, Suisse, Nouvelle-Zélande, etc.). Recherchant une harmonie entre la nature et l’homme, conjugue l’art, l’écologie et l’architecture, laquelle avance un environnement joyeux. Sa théorie plastique, le "transautomatisme", dérivée du surréalisme, se base sur la lutte contre l’automatisme généré par la ligne droite et l’angle droit, et privilégie la spirale qui « signifie la vie et la mort dans toutes les dimensions ». « Certains disent que les maisons sont faites de murs. Je dis qu'elles sont faites de fenêtres. » « Le véritable analphabétisme n'est pas dans l'incapacité de lire et d'écrire, mais dans l'inaptitude à créer. » « Si quelqu'un rêve seul, ce n'est qu'un rêve. Si plusieurs personnes rêvent ensemble, c'est le début d'une nouvelle réalité ! » Photo : Village thermal de Blumau (Styrie, Land autrichien)
  57. 57. Placide Gaboury (1928-2012), essayiste canadien, auteur de plus de 60 livres, professeur, peintre et pianiste professionnel. Jésuite de 1949 à 1983. Croyant révolté, pourfendeur des dogmes établis et des "vérités" à la mode, défenseur de l’autonomie spirituelle et pionnier d’une spiritualité ouverte encore à définir. « S’aimer soi-même, c’est reconnaître que vos qualités ne viennent pas de vous. » « Un Royaume est en train d’émerger dont on ne connaît pas encore le vrai visage, puisque c’est celui de l’Esprit. » « Pour celui qui a une expérience mystique, une religion culturelle a une valeur négligeable. » Une dizaine de ses livres écrits entre 1972 et 1990 sont dédiés à la pensée du courant New Age, reprenant ses grands thèmes de prédilection. Mais en 1990, prend ses distances avec ce courant qu'il dénonce alors, comme "une foire spectaculaire, un marché aux évasions" où les adeptes sont "empêtrés dans des recettes de pacotille".
  58. 58. Gustavo Gutiérrez Né en 1928, péruvien. Études de philosophie et psychologie à Louvain, de théologie à Lyon. Ordonné prêtre en 1959, s'investit auprès des plus démunis comme vicaire d'une paroisse d'un quartier pauvre de Lima. Publie en 1971 Teología de la liberación, qui inspire la Conférence épiscopale latino-américaine (CELAM). Après 20 ans de dialogue avec le Vatican, sa théologie est reconnue évangélique. Devient dominicain en 1998. « La pauvreté et ses séquelles sont toujours le grand défi de notre temps en Amérique latine et dans bien d’autres endroits du monde. Pratiquer la justice, travailler à la libération des hommes, c’est parler de Dieu. C’est un acte d’évangélisation. »
  59. 59. Rutilio Grande (1928-1977), prêtre jésuite salvadorien, curé de Aguilares où il développe une action pastorale basée sur la théologie de la libération. Son travail pastoral est essentiellement religieux, mais a des conséquences sociales. Les paysans recouvrent leur dignité, demandent une juste rémunération. Tué par balles le 12 mars 1977 par des Escadrons de la mort au service de la dictature, ainsi que ses deux collaborateurs, alors qu’il rentre d’une visite pastorale (photo du bas). 100 000 personnes, dont 200 prêtres, participent à la messe de funérailles célébrée par le P. Oscar Romero. "Quand j'ai regardé Rutilio couché là mort, j’ai pensé que s’ils l'ont tué à cause de ce qu'il a fait, alors moi aussi je devais prendre le même chemin." Oscar Romero
  60. 60. Charles Perrot (1929-2013), prêtre, professeur à l'Institut catholique de Paris, bibliste, spécialiste des langues bibliques (araméen, syriaque), du judaïsme contemporain de Jésus et de la littérature paulinienne. Directeur spirituel au ‘Séminaire des Carmes’ jusqu’en 1994. « Le plus important dans la Bible, chers amis, c’est la reliure. La reliure qui fait tenir ensemble des livres si différents dans le canon des Écritures. » « L’important n’est donc pas l’existence ou non de tels prodiges, mais leur sens, et leur signification devient invalide s’ils portent à l’idolâtrie. » « Il faudra bien manger pour mon enterrement ! »
  61. 61. Bernard Jouanet Thaddée Ntihinyurwa, cardinal X B.J. (1929-2019), théologien, enseignant en psychologie clinique et aumônier de la faculté de médecine de Dar es-Salaam, missionnaire Père Blanc en Tanzanie. T.N. : né en 1942, évêque de Cyangugu (Rwanda) de 1982 à 1996, actuellement archevêque de Kigali. S’interrogent sur la monstrueuse tuerie de 1994 entre chrétiens tutsis et hutus, qui a fait environ 800 000 morts, malgré l’évangélisation massive du Rwanda (62 % de catholiques et 26 % de protestants). « Je crois que, jusqu’à présent, le christianisme n’a été qu’un vernis fragile. L’Évangile n’a pas pénétré en profondeur. Une fois la paix revenue, il nous faudra expliquer sans cesse les valeurs de l’homme, ses droits. » T. Ntihinyurwa ../.. Photos : - Thaddée Ntihinyurwa - 3 évêques du Rwanda massacrés le 5 juin 1994
  62. 62. Bernard Jouanet Thaddée Ntihinyurwa cardinal X « Ces tueries mettent en évidence un fait que nous ne voulions peut-être pas voir. À savoir que la paroisse avec sa pastorale de masse, ses centaines de catéchumènes et d’adolescents confirmés, ses milliers de communions n’évangélise pas la vie en profondeur et donc n’arrive pas à contrôler les pulsions profondes de l’homme (…). Ces liturgies si vivantes, cette joie si communicative, ces foules qui assistent à la messe à l’extérieur faute de place dans l’église, donnent une impression de vitalité (…). Mais, à l’évidence, elles ne touchent souvent que la surface de la personnalité en satisfaisant un certain sentiment religieux. (…) Les petits groupes d’approfondissement de la vie chrétienne constituent l’alternative à l’Église du dimanche fréquentée par des paroissiens qui ne veulent pas que l’Évangile influence leur vie ». B. Jouanet ../..
  63. 63. Bernard Jouanet, Thaddée Ntihinyurwa, cardinal X La même analyse est faite par le cardinal X interviewé en 2005 par l’écrivain et journaliste Olivier le Gendre. « La grande leçon du Rwanda est celle-ci : la foi chrétienne, notre foi chrétienne, n’a pas empêché que surviennent ces atrocités en grand nombre. D’où la question (…) : de telles atrocités dans des pays chrétiens – le Rwanda des années 90, l’Allemagne de l’avant- guerre – ne sont-elles pas le signe d’un échec chrétien? De l’échec chrétien ? (…) Quand une religion, en l’occurrence la religion chrétienne, met au centre de son message l’amour de Dieu et du prochain, on est en droit de se demander si des génocides survenant en terre chrétienne ne sont pas le signe que cette religion a échoué dans sa mission. » Photo : Olivier le Gendre
  64. 64. Jacques Brel (1929-1978), auteur-compositeur-interprète, acteur de cinéma et réalisateur belge. Se rend à Paris en 1953. Succès à l’Olympia en 1957, chante en Europe et dans le monde entier. Grand fumeur, cancer du poumon en 1974. Pilote d’avion-taxi entre les îles Marquises et Tahiti durant les dernières années de sa vie. « Six pieds sous terre, Jojo, tu frères encore, Six pieds sous terre, tu n’es pas mort. » « Ainsi certains jours paraît, Une flamme en nos cœurs. Mais nous ne voulons jamais Laisser luire sa lueur Nous nous bouchons les oreilles Et nous nous voilons les yeux Nous n'aimons point les réveils De notre coeur déjà vieux. » « Rêver un impossible rêve, Porter le chagrin des départs, Brûler d'une possible fièvre, Partir où personne ne part, Aimer jusqu'à la déchirure, Aimer, même trop, même mal, Tenter, sans force et sans armure, D'atteindre l'inaccessible étoile. Telle est ma quête » ../..
  65. 65. Jacques Brel « Je vous souhaite des rêves à n’en plus finir et l’envie furieuse d’en réaliser quelques uns. Je vous souhaite d’aimer ce qu’il faut aimer et d’oublier ce qu’il faut oublier. Je vous souhaite des passions, je vous souhaite des silences. Je vous souhaite des chants d’oiseaux au réveil et des rires d’enfants. Je vous souhaite de respecter les différences des autres, parce que le mérite et la valeur de chacun sont souvent à découvrir. Je vous souhaite de résister à l’enlisement, à l’indifférence et aux vertus négatives de notre époque. Je vous souhaite enfin de ne jamais renoncer à la recherche, à l’aventure, à la vie, à l’amour, car la vie est une magnifique aventure et nul de raisonnable ne doit y renoncer sans livrer une rude bataille. Je vous souhaite surtout d’être vous, fier de l’être et heureux, car le bonheur est notre destin véritable. »
  66. 66. François Cheng Né en 1929 en Chine, (nom d'auteur, en chinois : "Qui embrasse l'Unité"), écrivain, poète et calligraphe chinois naturalisé français en 1971. Arrive à Paris en 1948 lorsque son père obtient un poste à l'UNESCO. Quand sa famille émigre aux États-Unis en 1949 en raison de la guerre civile chinoise, reste en France, motivé par sa passion pour la culture française. Professeur à l'Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales (INALCO), Membre de l’Académie française depuis 2002. « Révolutionnaire est le Cantique des Créatures de François d’Assise qui appelle la mort corporelle "notre sœur". Un changement de perspective s’offre alors à nous : au lieu de dévisager la mort comme un épouvantail à partir de ce côté-ci de la vie, nous pourrions envisager la vie à partir de l’autre côté qu’est notre mort. Dans cette posture, tant que nous sommes en vie, notre orientation et nos actes seraient toujours élans vers la vie. » ../..
  67. 67. François Cheng « Le diamant du lexique français, pour moi, c’est le substantif "sens". Condensé en une monosyllabe – sensible donc à l’oreille d’un Chinois – qui évoque un surgissement, un avancement, ce mot polysémique cristallise en quelque sorte les trois niveaux essentiels de notre existence au sein de l’univers vivant : sensation, direction, signification. » « La beauté nous transfigure, car elle nous sort de l’habitude, nous permet de revoir les choses qui nous entourent comme au matin du monde, comme pour la première fois. (…) La vraie beauté est élan de l’Être vers la beauté et le renouvellement de cet élan ; (…) Une bonne éternité ne saurait être faite que d’instants saillants où la vie jaillit vers son plein pouvoir d’extase. (…) La bonté est le garant de la qualité de la beauté. La bonté irradie la beauté et la rend désirable. »
  68. 68. Jean Vernette (1929-2002), prêtre français, vicaire général de Montauban, écrivain. Pendant près de 30 ans, Secrétaire national de l'épiscopat français pour l'étude des sectes et nouveaux mouvements religieux. « Quelques critères de discernement pour identifier les tendances sectaires et discerner entre les groupes : ​1) Comment fonctionne le pouvoir ? À qui appartient-il ? Qui l’a confié au leader ? Est-il contrôlé, et comment ? La dérive sectaire s’appelle l’oppression. 2) Comment circule le savoir ? Qui détient l’information dans le groupe ? Quelle place est faite à la parole de chacun ? Est-ce seulement le leader qui « sait » ? Le groupe a-t-il l’assurance d’avoir toujours raison contre quiconque, se sent-il investi de mission de faire la leçon à tous les autres groupes. Les dérives s’appellent suffisance et endoctrinement. ../..
  69. 69. Jean Vernette 3) Comment se gère l’avoir ? D’où vient l’argent, qui en a le contrôle, à qui va-t-il ? L’adepte retrouvera-t-il des moyens de vivre s’il quitte le groupe ? La dérive s’appelle l’exploitation. 4) Comment sont vécues les relations dans le groupe (liberté d’échange entre membres et respect des différences) ? avec les autres groupes ? Pense-t-il se suffire à lui-même, centré sur son développement ? La dérive s’appelle fermeture.
  70. 70. Dorothy Retallack États-unienne (19??-19??), organiste et chantese de profession. Mène entre 1968 et 1973 au Colorado Women’s College de Denver, avec le biologiste et professeur de musique Francis Broman (photo) des expériences sur les réactions des plantes à la musique. Construit 5 serres où elle plante du maïs, des courges, des soucis, des zinnias et des pétunias. Les 5 serres reçoivent la même quantité d'eau et de lumière. Pendant plusieurs mois, des musiques différentes sont diffusées dans les serres. Montre que les plantes sont extrêmement attirées par la musique indienne (sitar et tabla), très attirées par la musique classique (Bach), indifférentes à la musique country, et repoussées par des musiques modernes (Jimmy Hendrix) qui peuvent provoquer des maladies ou même la mort des plantes. En 2006, une équipe de recherche de l’université de Florence approfondit les recherches. Ainsi, selon le professeur en agriculture Stefano Mancuso, la musique de Mozart a des effets positifs sur la croissance de la vigne et la surface foliaire.
  71. 71. Martin Luther King (1929-1968). Pasteur baptiste afro-états-unien, militant non- violent pour les droits civiques. Âgé de 26 ans, organise en 1955 le boycott des bus de Montgomery (Alabama) et oblige la compagnie à mettre fin, après 382 jours, à la ségrégation raciale. Leader de la lutte contre la discrimination raciale, le droit de vote et l’emploi des Noirs et des minorités ethniques à Albany, Atlanta, Birmingham et sur tout le territoire des États-Unis : marches, grèves, sit-in, boycott, désobéissance civile. Au terme de la marche pour le travail et la liberté, prononce à Washington le célèvre discours I have a dream le 28 août 1963 au pied du Lincoln Memorial devant 250 000 personnes. 12 séjours en prison. Prix Nobel de la paix en 1964. Organise trois marches de Selma à Montgomery en 1965, une grève des loyers à Chicago, Assassiné le 4 avril 1968 à Memphis. Voir aussi M.L. K dans le trombinoscope de la non-violence ../..
  72. 72. Martin Luther King « J’ai été gravement déçu par les Blancs modérés. (…) La plus grande pierre d’achoppement que rencontre le Noir dans sa progression vers la liberté n’est pas le membre (…) du Ku Klux Klan, mais le Blanc modéré qui est plus attaché à l’ordre qu’à la justice (…). Notre génération n’aura pas seulement à se repentir des paroles et des actions haineuses des mauvaises gens, mais aussi du silence consternant des gens bien.» Lettre écrite en avril 1963 dans la prison de Birmingham à 8 responsables chrétiens et juifs de l’Alabama qui l’accusent d’être un fauteur de troubles. Photo du bas : Affiche de Selma, film états-unien réalisé par Ava DuVernay, sorti en 2015
  73. 73. Peter Higgs Né en 1929, physicien britannique, chercheur et professeur de à l’université d'Édimbourg. Dans les années 1960, simultanément à d'autres chercheurs, propose une rupture de symétrie dans la théorie des particules, concernant la force électrofaible, expliquant notamment l'origine de la masse des particules élémentaires, et plus particulièrement les bosons W et Z. Prix Nobel de physique avec le belge François Englert pour leurs travaux sur l'origine de la masse. Le mécanisme de Brout-Englert-Higgs-Hagen-Guralnik-Kibble ou mécanisme BEHHGK, prédit l'existence d'une nouvelle particule, appelée par commodité le boson de Higgs, ou boson scalaire massif. Ce boson semble avoir été mis en évidence en juillet 2012 par les physiciens du LHC (Large hadron collider) au CERN. Ce boson prouverait l’impossibilité de remonter le passé au-delà d’une fraction infinitésimale de seconde après l’explosion primitive d’où est sorti le grain de poussière minuscule qui deviendra l’Univers.
  74. 74. Dorothee Sölle Dorothee Steffensky-Sölle née Nipperdey (1929-2003), théologienne protestante allemande. Études de lettres, de philosophie puis de théologie protestante à Fribourg-en-Brisgau et Göttingen. Enseignante à Aix-la- Chapelle, à l’université de Cologne, puis de Hambourg. Engagée contre la guerre du Vietnam, la course aux armements nucléaires, pour la cause féministe, l'écologie et pour une meilleure justice à l'échelle mondiale. Critique l'idée de la toute-puissance d'un Dieu imaginé sous des traits anthropomorphes et masculins. À la recherche d'un nouveau langage, préconise, pour parler de Dieu, le recours à des symboles mystiques telles que la lumière et le feu. S'opposant à Karl Barth, ne conçoit pas Dieu comme le "Tout-autre", mais le caractérise par sa relation avec l‘homme, dont l'amour est le ressort. L’expérience mystique conduit à s'engager dans le monde, mais en le voyant avec les yeux de Dieu. Dans ses ouvrages, cherche à tenir ensemble des expériences de vie de tous les jours, notamment celles de la souffrance, de la pauvreté, de la discrimination et de l'oppression, avec des concepts théologiques. « Le concept de Dieu n'est valable et utile que s'il nous rend plus grands, plus libres et plus capables d'aimer. Si Dieu ne le peut pas, il est temps que nous nous débarrassions de lui. » * En 1968, co-initiatrice de la "prière politique du soir" (Politisches Nachtgebet) à l'église Saint- Antoine de Cologne. ■

