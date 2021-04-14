Chercheurs de sens. — 01. Introduction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Trombinoscope "Chercheurs d’humanité" Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, philosophie, spiritualité) 1- Introduction Étienn...
Trombinoscopes Chercheurs d’humanité Parmi les diaporamas en ligne sur ce site Internet figurent 7 familles (et quelques s...
Trombinoscopes Chercheurs d’humanité Ce classement en 7 familles (et quelques sous-familles) pour des raisons pratiques, b...
Trombinoscopes Chercheurs d’humanité Cette suite de brefs portraits, présentés par ordre d’année de naissance des personne...
Précisions de forme concernant tous les diaporamas du site Orthographe J’ai pris le parti d’écrire selon le code suivant :...
Précisions de forme concernant tous les diaporamas du site Droits d’auteur sur les images Les images présentées dans les d...
Introduction Objectifs des ces trombinoscopes sur les ‟chercheurs de sens” J’ai fait ce travail de recherche et de publica...
Définitions Le sens Le sens est ce qui nous donne le goût de vivre, l’énergie et la motivation, ce qui nous met en mouveme...
Les dures réalités de la condition humaine 1 - L’incertitude. Santé menacée par les maladies et les accidents. Menaces éco...
Les grandes questions de l’humanité Les êtres humains, par la science, découvriront-ils le secret de l’univers ? La découv...
Les moyens de "tenir la route" et d’avancer 1 - L’identité. Mieux se connaître pour mieux vivre et mieux agir. Avoir des c...
Définitions Les chemins de la quête du sens l Dans sa tentative de réponse à la question du sens, l’homme a frayé trois vo...
Définitions Les chemins de la quête du sens La philosophie (étymologiquement : "amour de la sagesse", généralement classée...
Définitions La spiritualité La spiritualité est définie ici comme la vie intérieure, la recherche et l’action de chacun po...
Définitions La religion La religion est un des modes d’expression de la spiritualité. Le mot religion a deux étymologies p...
La religion 3 - Ce sont aussi des intermédiaires entre les humains et l’invisible (clergé, prêtres et prêtresses, rabbins,...
Introduction - Trombinoscopes sur les ‟chercheurs de sens” Précisions sur quelques convictions de l’auteur de ces diaporam...
Introduction Trombinoscopes sur les ‟chercheurs de sens” Le divin, "l’au-delà de l’être" en l’homme se découvre aussi - pa...
Introduction Trombinoscopes sur les ‟chercheurs de sens” "Peuple de Dieu" : Historiquement, le petit peuple hébreu, malmen...
Introduction Approcher le mystère de Dieu par le meilleur de l’humanité Plus j’avance en âge, moins j’ai envie de chercher...
Introduction Prendre la mesure des périls actuels On sait la gravité des problèmes auxquels sont confrontées nos sociétés ...
Les idoles d’aujourd’hui * Les idoles actuelles s’appellent avidité, démesure, vitesse, toute-puissance, course sans fin a...
Inventer une nouvelle civilisation L’urgence aujourd’hui, pour les chercheurs d’humanité et notamment les chercheurs de se...
Introduction Face aux périls actuels, humanisme et spiritualité de l’action L’urgence est d’unir nos efforts pour combattr...
Post scriptum L'enseignement du fait religieux à l'école publique ??? Je suis un fervent partisan de l'enseignement du fai...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Spiritual
5 views
Apr. 14, 2021

Chercheurs de sens. — 01. Introduction

Chercheurs de sens. — 01. Introduction

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chercheurs de sens. — 01. Introduction

  1. 1. Trombinoscope "Chercheurs d’humanité" Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, philosophie, spiritualité) 1- Introduction Étienne Godinot .08.04.2021
  2. 2. Trombinoscopes Chercheurs d’humanité Parmi les diaporamas en ligne sur ce site Internet figurent 7 familles (et quelques sous-familles) de "trombinoscopes" ou galeries de portraits : 1 - Eco* - Penseurs et acteurs d’alternatives économiques 2 - Sté* - Penseurs et acteurs d’un changement sociétal (éducation, droits humains, urbanisme, santé, politique, etc.) 3 - NV* - Penseurs et acteurs de la non-violence et de la résolution non-violente des conflits 3 - Jus* - "Justes" ayant protégé des personnes persécutées 4 - Alter* - Penseurs et acteurs de l’écologie et de l’altercroissance 5 - Sci* - Chercheurs de connaissance, science et technique 6 - San* - Chercheurs de connaissance, science et pratique que dans le domaine de la santé physique et psychique 7 - Sens* - Chercheurs de sens (art, religion, philosophie, spiritualité). *Abréviation dans le répertoire alphabétique ../..
  3. 3. Trombinoscopes Chercheurs d’humanité Ce classement en 7 familles (et quelques sous-familles) pour des raisons pratiques, bien sûr peu satisfaisant, est destiné à montrer une évolution historique et à stimuler la réflexion. Chacune des figures présentées pourrait figurer la plupart du temps - et figure parfois - dans plusieurs familles à la fois. Un répertoire alphabétique (fichier A à L et fichier M à Z) permet de chercher chaque personne dans une des familles, à partir de son nom et de son année de naissance.
  4. 4. Trombinoscopes Chercheurs d’humanité Cette suite de brefs portraits, présentés par ordre d’année de naissance des personnes concernées, n’a pour but que d’ouvrir la tête et toucher le cœur : - montrer au lecteur des figures de femmes et d’hommes, des rapprochements, une évolution, - lui donner envie de faire davantage de recherches sur les personnages qui l’intéressent et peut-être de s’engager à leur suite. La sélection des personnes retenues parmi une quantité considérable de chercheurs, penseurs et acteurs et le contenu de leur présentation (en caractères relativement gros, et, dans la grande majorité des cas, sur l’espace d’une seule diapositive) ont été faits selon des critères qui présentent évidemment une grande part de subjectivité.
  5. 5. Précisions de forme concernant tous les diaporamas du site Orthographe J’ai pris le parti d’écrire selon le code suivant : - un livre anglais, un temple indien, un texte hébreu, une fête juive, un rite chrétien, un voile musulman, un poème soufi, un temple protestant, l’Afrique noire, etc. - les Anglais, les Indiens, les Hébreux, les Juifs, les Sadducéens, les Chrétiens, les Musulmans, les Soufis, les Sunnites, les Protestants, les Intouchables, les Francs-Maçons, les Blancs, les Noirs, les Girondins, les Résistants de la 2ème Guerre Mondiale, etc., mais les croyants, les incroyants, les athées, les agnostiques, les socialistes, les franquistes, les communistes, les nazis, etc.; - un rabbin, un prêtre, un imam, un pasteur, le pape X, le cardinal Y, le métropolite Z, un dominicain, un jésuite, un swami, un préfet, un juge, un général, etc., sauf exceptions : les Grands Prêtres, le Grand Inquisiteur, etc. - Louis XVIII, Jean XXIII, la VIème dynastie (pour respecter la tradition), mais le 18ème siècle (pour faciliter la lecture). Noms d’organisations Les noms d’organisations ou d’institutions sont écrits entre deux ‘…’ (par ex. ‘École Normale Supérieure’) afin de les distinguer plus facilement des noms communs, notamment pour les lecteurs non français. ../..
  6. 6. Précisions de forme concernant tous les diaporamas du site Droits d’auteur sur les images Les images présentées dans les diaporamas m’ont été fournies par des sources diverses. Ne pouvant pas m’assurer qu’elles ne sont pas soumises au régime des droits d’auteur, je prie leurs ayants-droits éventuels de me préciser s’ils souhaitent qu’elles soient retirées. « » Citations Les citations figurent en italique et avec des guillemets en bas de chaque diapositive. Compte-tenu du peu de texte sur chaque personnage, il ne m’est pas possible de donner les références des citations (titre du livre, éditeur, année, page, ou article de journal) L’objectif de ces 5 familles de diaporamas est de donner une information de base et d’inciter le lecteur à faire des recherches complémentaires s’il est intéressé. É. G.
  7. 7. Introduction Objectifs des ces trombinoscopes sur les ‟chercheurs de sens” J’ai fait ce travail de recherche et de publication - pour moi, parce que cela me passionne, - pour mes enfants et petits-enfants, pour mes parents et amis chercheurs de sens, - pour les internautes qui s’intéressent aux religions et souhaitent contribuer à les décaper de la violence, du dogmatisme et du ritualisme qui les marquent si souvent, - pour celles et ceux qui, comme moi, considèrent la spiritualité comme un moteur essentiel de l'engagement citoyen et donc du changement sociétal, - pour les personnes engagées dans le dialogue interreligieux ou interconvictionnel.
  8. 8. Définitions Le sens Le sens est ce qui nous donne le goût de vivre, l’énergie et la motivation, ce qui nous met en mouvement. Le mot "sens", en langue française, recouvre quatre notions : • la direction, l’orientation. Ma vie, telle action que je mène, cela va où, cela conduit à quoi ? • la signification. Il s’agit d’interpréter ma présence sur la Terre, mon action. Cette action, elle sert à quoi, elle rime à quoi ? Elle s’inscrit dans quelle dynamique, dans quelle perspec- tive ? Quelles sont les valeurs sous-jacentes ? • la sensation : la capacité de sentir, de jouir de la vie, de la goûter. Est-ce que je ressens, avec mon corps, avec ma sensibilité intérieure, avec mon intuition, que telle action que je mène est bonne pour moi, pour l’autre, pour la cité, pour l’humanité ? • la capacité d’évaluer. « À mon sens,… », « un jugement sensé ».
  9. 9. Les dures réalités de la condition humaine 1 - L’incertitude. Santé menacée par les maladies et les accidents. Menaces économiques : chômage, inflation, faillite. Menaces politiques : dictatures, idéologies d’exclusion. Dangers écologiques : épuisement des ressources, baisse de la biodiversité, pollution, réchauffement climatique. 2 - La solitude : L’individu, même conseillé et entouré, est seul face aux décisions importantes de sa vie : quitter sa famille ou son pays, choisir son conjoint, s’en séparer, changer d’orientation professionnelle. Il est seul face à sa souffrance et à sa mort, face à sa conscience. 3 - La finitude : "La vie est une maladie mortelle, héréditaire, et sexuellement transmissible"… Les personnes, les entreprises, les institutions, les civilisations sont mortelles.
  10. 10. Les grandes questions de l’humanité Les êtres humains, par la science, découvriront-ils le secret de l’univers ? La découverte du secret de l’univers, qui est l’affaire et la quête des vivants, n’est-elle accessible qu’après la mort ? Les personnes et les animaux qui sont morts, notamment ceux qui nous ont été chers, existent-ils encore, d’une façon inconnue de nous et différente de la vie des vivants ? Existe t-il un au-delà ? L’être humain est-il perfectible ? L’égoïsme, la haine et la bêtise, l’injustice, la violence et la guerre pourront-ils être abolis ? Si le tragique de l’existence est de consentir à vivre malgré les blessures inguérissables et à avancer quand-même, hardi et compatis- sant, si notre grandeur d’êtres humains est d’inventer un monde meilleur malgré nos contradictions et nos failles, l’exemple de "chercheurs d’humanité", et notamment de chercheurs de "sens", peut nous y aider.
  11. 11. Les moyens de "tenir la route" et d’avancer 1 - L’identité. Mieux se connaître pour mieux vivre et mieux agir. Avoir des convictions, une crédibilité, des raisons de vivre. Être à l’écoute de ses intuitions et de sa vocation propre. Hiérarchiser ses priorités et sa valeurs. 2 - La sociabilité. Devenir performant dans l’affirmation de soi et dans l’écoute de l’autre, dans la gestion des conflits, dans la conduite d’un groupe. Être conscient de ses limites et savoir se faire aider. 3 - La citoyenneté. Savoir que les droits de l’homme impliquent des devoirs, que le bien commun dépend de la participation de chacun, que nous sommes tous embarqués sur la petite planète Terre. Sortir de la plainte ou du sentiment d’impuissance. Développer son sens de la responsabilité individuelle et collective. Devenir davantage conscient des enjeux et des évolutions dans la famille, l’école, l’entreprise, la société, le monde. ../..
  12. 12. Définitions Les chemins de la quête du sens l Dans sa tentative de réponse à la question du sens, l’homme a frayé trois voies : l’art, la science et la spiritualité. L’art est une activité de création qui s'adresse délibérément aux sens, aux émotions, aux intuitions. Il est orienté vers la beauté. La science est l'ensemble des connaissances, caractérisées par un objet et une méthode fondés sur des observations objectives vérifiables et des raisonnements rigoureux. Elle est orientée vers la connaissance des faits et la vérité. Elle est « l’état actuel de nos connaissances tant qu’on n’a pas prouvé que c’était faux… » « Cognita doce, ignota quaere » : « Enseigne ce qui est connu, cherche ce qui est inconnu » La science est une recherche des lois de la nature et non à proprement parler une quête de sens, mais les scientifiques sont souvent des chercheurs de sens, d’où leur présence dans cette famille de "chercheurs d’humanité".
  13. 13. Définitions Les chemins de la quête du sens La philosophie (étymologiquement : "amour de la sagesse", généralement classée dans les "sciences humaines" avec la psychologie, la sociologie, etc.) est une discipline intellectuelle qui exige de la rigueur, qui intègre le doute, l’objection, le débat et la confrontation des idées. C’est pourquoi le trombinoscope ci-après présente beaucoup d’artistes (notamment musiciens, peintres et poètes), de scienti- fiques (notamment dans le domaine de la vie, de l’infiniment petit et de l’infiniment grand) et de philosophes. La spiritualité et la religion, si l’on s’attache à la trilogie beauté- vérité-bonté, devraient être orientées principalement vers la bonté, mais ont trop souvent la prétention d’accéder à la vérité…
  14. 14. Définitions La spiritualité La spiritualité est définie ici comme la vie intérieure, la recherche et l’action de chacun pour trouver sens à sa vie, articulées avec la recherche et l’action collectives pour donner sens à l’histoire de l’humanité et de l’Univers. La spiritualité est aussi l’ouverture à une transcendance (du latin transcendere : franchir, surpasser), à quelque chose ou à Quelqu’Un qui est au-delà des réalités immédiatement perceptibles. - Certains désignent cette transcendance (ou Transcendance) avec des qualités ou idéaux tels que la beauté, la bonté, la vérité, la justice, l’harmonie, et notamment par le trinôme beauté-bonté-vérité, - d’autres l’appellent l’Absolu, l’Ultime, la Voie, la Source, - d’autres la nomment l’Intentionnalité immanente, le Tout-Autre, la Présence, - d’autres, faute de mieux, la nomment "Dieu", en précisant, dans le meilleur des cas, qu’Il est l’In-connaissable, l’In-nommable, l’Ir-représentable.
  15. 15. Définitions La religion La religion est un des modes d’expression de la spiritualité. Le mot religion a deux étymologies possibles : celle de religare : relier, relier le visible et l’invisible, entrer en relation avec ce que l’on considère comme un absolu ou un essentiel, et celle de religere : relire. 1 – La religion est une représentation de la transcendance et un système explicatif du monde et de l’Univers : croyances, doctrines, mythes, symboles, révélations, dogmes… 2 – Ce sont aussi des rites, des signes, des cérémonials. Il est impossible de voir, d’entendre, de transmettre une idée sans d’abord l’exprimer au moyen d’un signe quelconque. C’est pourquoi les religions, pour rendre ces réalités perceptibles et accessibles, ont recours à des moyens sensibles (liturgies, cérémonies, célébrations, sacrements, gestes, parfums, musiques, fêtes, objets, aliments, pèlerinages…), des offrandes et sacrifices, des lieux sacrés, un bestiaire sacré, un herbier sacré, etc. ../..
  16. 16. La religion 3 - Ce sont aussi des intermédiaires entre les humains et l’invisible (clergé, prêtres et prêtresses, rabbins, imams, swamis, bonzes, moines et moniales, vierges, druides, sages, saint(e)s, prophètes, martyrs, sorciers, gourous, chamans, devins, poètes, mages, astrologues, mystiques, etc.) 4 - Ce sont enfin des règles de comportement, des prescriptions éthiques, des interdits ou des obligations, présentés comme émanant - le plus souvent directement - de Dieu ou de la divinité (par ex : les Dix commandements, les prescriptions de la Torah, du Coran, etc.)
  17. 17. Introduction - Trombinoscopes sur les ‟chercheurs de sens” Précisions sur quelques convictions de l’auteur de ces diaporamas "Parole de Dieu" : Aucune parole dite sacrée n’est "La parole de Dieu". L’expres- sion "parole de Dieu" est un oxymore, car Dieu est silence. Dieu ne parle pas, ni en direct par des mots sortant de ce qui serait son appareil phonatoire, ni par des textes qu’il dicterait à des porte-parole ou à des interprètes. Des "messagers intérieurs" (que les diverses traditions religieu- ses nomment anges ou deva), des hommes ou des femmes inspiré-e-s, ou reconnu-e-s comme tel-le-s, à l’écoute de leur conscience et des intuitions profondes qui les animent, parlent et parfois font parler Celui qu’ils appel- lent "Dieu", mais Dieu, lui, ne parle pas. Dieu est trop discret - et trop différent de nous - pour parler. Le divin en l’homme se découvre au cœur de chaque personne humaine par des intuitions, des "paroles intimes", des "voix de l’intérieur", dans "la voix de la conscience" *. * C’est ainsi qu’il faut comprendre, me semble-t-il, le prologue de l’évangile de Jean « Au commencement était le Verbe », ‘verbe’ étant traduit du grec logos. Logos au sens premier signifie "parole", mais aussi "raison, intelligence". [1]
  18. 18. Introduction Trombinoscopes sur les ‟chercheurs de sens” Le divin, "l’au-delà de l’être" en l’homme se découvre aussi - par l’expression artistique, - dans la recherche scientifique ou philosophique, qui établit des faits auxquels d’autres (philosophes, religieux, spirituels) voudront trouver du sens, - au cœur de la relation à l’autre (personne, animal, nature), dans la pensée, la parole ou l’acte de compassion, d’écoute, de bienveillance, de bonté, de patience, de pardon, d’émerveillement, - mais aussi dans la décision d’assumer le conflit face à l’inacceptable, de passer à l’action pour rétablir la justice et la vérité. Photos : - Pablo Picasso – Maternité - Louis Pasteur - Irena Sendlerowa (Juste parmi les nations. Organise pendant la 2è Guerre mondiale le passage clandestin de 2 500 enfants du ghetto de Varsovie vers deux villes proches). - Gandhi conduisant la marche du sel en 1930
  19. 19. Introduction Trombinoscopes sur les ‟chercheurs de sens” "Peuple de Dieu" : Historiquement, le petit peuple hébreu, malmené par les puissances égyptienne, assyrienne, babylonienne, porteur d’une vision nouvelle d’un Dieu unique aimant passionnément l’humanité, a pu se sentir désigné comme le "peuple de Dieu" *. Mais fondamentalement, il n’y a pas de peuple de Dieu, sinon toute l’humanité. Les peuples qui se disent "le peuple de Dieu" ont imposé dans l’histoire ou risquent d’imposer leur dieu (ou plutôt leur idole), leurs croyances, leur vision du monde : conversions forcées, croisades, Inquisition, charia, religion d’État, prosélytisme, etc. "Terre promise" (par Dieu) : La "terre promise" est peut-être symboliquement la société de justice, de liberté, de paix et d’interconvictionnalité que cherchent la philosophie, les religions et les spiritualités, mais en aucune façon un territoire géographique soi-disant attribué "par Dieu" aux croyants d’une religion particulière. * Baruch Spinoza affirme que l’élection du peuple hébreu n’est pas le fait d’une quelconque préfé- rence de Dieu, mais un artifice pédagogique imaginé afin que les Hébreux s’approprient et pratiquent la Torah.
  20. 20. Introduction Approcher le mystère de Dieu par le meilleur de l’humanité Plus j’avance en âge, moins j’ai envie de chercher qui est "Dieu", plus j’ai envie de m’approcher de son mystère en découvrant la créativité et la fécondité de femmes et d’hommes (de toutes époques, de tous pays, de toutes cultures et de toutes convictions ou croyances), chercheurs de justice, de connaissance, de beauté, de sens, de cohérence et de bonté.
  21. 21. Introduction Prendre la mesure des périls actuels On sait la gravité des problèmes auxquels sont confrontées nos sociétés : - course effrénée aux biens matériels, - misère des uns et surconsommation des autres, - pollution des mers, des eaux, des sols, de l’air, de l’espace, - épuisement des ressources naturelles, fossiles, halieutiques, - réchauffement climatique, - effondrement de la biodiversité, - stock d’armes nucléaires correspondant à 415 000 bombes d’Hiroshima, - dictature dans plusieurs pays du monde, et particulièrement en Chine, régimes non respectueux des droits humains, - idéologies de haine et d’exclusion, - franchissement des limites éthiques dans les projets et réalisations des transhumanistes, etc. ../..
  22. 22. Les idoles d’aujourd’hui * Les idoles actuelles s’appellent avidité, démesure, vitesse, toute-puissance, course sans fin au confort et aux biens matériels, ostentation, obsession de la ‟réussite sociale”, croissance économique illimitée malgré les conséquences écologiques, drogues, conformisme, indifférence, et, au sommet de la pyramide, armements nucléaires. Le problème n’est pas l’athéisme, mais l’idolâtrie…
  23. 23. Inventer une nouvelle civilisation L’urgence aujourd’hui, pour les chercheurs d’humanité et notamment les chercheurs de sens, - c’est d’inventer une nouvelle civilisation viable pour les générations futures, qui respecte notre unique planète et ses habitants, - c’est d’inventer un vivre-ensemble planétaire. Pour cela, les Terriens de tous pays et de toutes cultures devront s’appuyer sur le meilleur de leurs traditions religieuses, de leurs convictions philosophiques, de leurs forces spirituelles.
  24. 24. Introduction Face aux périls actuels, humanisme et spiritualité de l’action L’urgence est d’unir nos efforts pour combattre l’idolâtrie de la croissance indéfinie, le rouleau compresseur de la démesure, l’illusion de la toute-puissance. C’est de pratiquer, au plan interpersonnel, national et international, la résolution non-violente des conflits, d’inventer une civilisation de la sobriété et du partage. Il importe pour cela de développer une spiritualité de l’action. L’action - locale et quotidienne, sociale et humanitaire, professionnelle et syndicale, citoyenne et politique - doit être animée par la quête du sens. La quête du sens doit se traduire en action. Photo du haut : Dubaï, où se situe un des gratte-ciel les plus hauts du monde (828 m). Les Émirats Arabes Unis sont un des pays où l’empreinte écologique est la plus forte. La "croissance" y repose sur la présence massive d’ouvriers venus de Bombay, Lahore, Manille, Sanaa ou Kuala Lumpur, qui ont des conditions de vie déplorables et parfois inhumaines.
  25. 25. Post scriptum L'enseignement du fait religieux à l'école publique ??? Je suis un fervent partisan de l'enseignement du fait religieux à l'école publique, à condition - que ce soit une option facultative pour les élèves, - et surtout enseignée par des intervenant.e.s (professeur.e.s ou intervenant.e.s extérieur.e.s) volontaires bien formé.e.s. habilité.e.s et suivi.e.s (supervision, voire groupes de parole) ■

×