Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

groups exercise.pptx

Jan. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Leadership-Behaviour.ppt
MohanadYoussef3
LOWER [PIG.pptx
SPradhan10
excel.pdf
RobertoRicciardiFilh
Grandios Life : Offering Love Help in San Diego
GrandiosLife
Personal development
Ability Skills Knowledge Fraternity
Motivation and Performance Excellence Fall 2022.pptx
SimranjeetKaur247170
Achieving Focus and Self-Discipline.docx
IsaacLaw7
Soft skill-converted.01.pptx
SoumyaKavathekar
1 of 1 Ad

groups exercise.pptx

Jan. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Self Improvement

An exercise that increases one's vocabulary and helps individuals work in groups

An exercise that increases one's vocabulary and helps individuals work in groups

Self Improvement
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
7k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.3k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
24.9k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
455 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.5k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Leadership-Behaviour.ppt
MohanadYoussef3
0 views
LOWER [PIG.pptx
SPradhan10
2 views
excel.pdf
RobertoRicciardiFilh
4 views
Grandios Life : Offering Love Help in San Diego
GrandiosLife
3 views
Personal development
Ability Skills Knowledge Fraternity
4 views
Motivation and Performance Excellence Fall 2022.pptx
SimranjeetKaur247170
3 views
Achieving Focus and Self-Discipline.docx
IsaacLaw7
5 views
Soft skill-converted.01.pptx
SoumyaKavathekar
3 views
Startup Template
UVGamers
3 views
mothers day.pptx
AdishreePanda1
5 views
3 Most Common Types of Stresses During Pregnancy.pdf
GerardMeyer5
69 views
Attachment and emotion.ppt
AnneMharizBicaldo
6 views
Emotional Intelligence.pptx
MartineKonsbruck1
2 views
NMLP_Preso_Slide.pptx
Global Voices
1 view
How to be successful in your personal & professional life with 3 A's Model
Ability Skills Knowledge Fraternity
4 views
437507707-Danica-Ppt.pptx
Belen559236
3 views
Self-reflection.pptx
Maqbool Ahmad
5 views
Physical Evidence and Service space.ppt
manav gupta
4 views
17 TIPS TO MEMORIZE.pdf
aisy32
0 views
How to become a fearless speaker
ssuser1bdb7a
4 views
Leadership-Behaviour.ppt
MohanadYoussef3
0 views
5 slides
LOWER [PIG.pptx
SPradhan10
2 views
102 slides
excel.pdf
RobertoRicciardiFilh
4 views
1 slide
Grandios Life : Offering Love Help in San Diego
GrandiosLife
3 views
1 slide
Personal development
Ability Skills Knowledge Fraternity
4 views
16 slides
Motivation and Performance Excellence Fall 2022.pptx
SimranjeetKaur247170
3 views
64 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.1k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
14 slides
Advertisement

groups exercise.pptx

  1. 1. • 1. The _____________ of prefect of the class gives that person a certain amount of ______________. • 2.The ability to admit one is wrong is a ______________ of a humble person • 3. ____________ among members of any group is necessary for the group’s success • 4. Persistence and commitment are qualities which will help a person to realise his/her __________. • 5. Membership in groups provide one with a sense of ________ and ________. • 6. _______________ is needed to cure loneliness • 7. In order to ensure their ____________ , people are advised to walk in groups companionship cohesion characteristic safety authority status belonging identity goals

×