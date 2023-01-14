groups exercise.pptx

1.
• 1. The _____________ of prefect of the class gives that person a certain amount of
______________.
• 2.The ability to admit one is wrong is a ______________ of a humble person
• 3. ____________ among members of any group is necessary for the group’s success
• 4. Persistence and commitment are qualities which will help a person to realise
his/her __________.
• 5. Membership in groups provide one with a sense of ________ and ________.
• 6. _______________ is needed to cure loneliness
• 7. In order to ensure their ____________ , people are advised to walk in groups
companionship cohesion
characteristic safety
authority status
belonging identity
goals