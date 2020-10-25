Successfully reported this slideshow.
SIGNS & NOTICES By Dianeth Avila
What can you see? Can you predict what the content of this presentation is going to be about?
Yes, you were right! 3 You are going to be looking at Signs and Notices and what they mean.
First, let’s see the difference between a ‘sign’ and a ‘notice’ in the dictionary. 4 https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dict...
A SIGN a notice giving information, directions, a warning, etc. 5
A NOTICE (a board, piece of paper, etc. containing) information or instructions. 6
Where you can find them ? 7 In a shop, at the airport, hospitals, near schools ,etc.
Now you know about Signs and Notices! 8
Take care of yourself! 9
10 Thanks! Any questions? You can contact me at: dianeth_avila@yahoo.co.uk Dianeth Avila
×