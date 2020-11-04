Successfully reported this slideshow.
Características de los seres vivos, y la exposición de un ser vivos. Ejemplo: girasol. Datos curiosos, descripción.

Seres vivos y girasoles

  1. 1. Instituto Educativo Margarita Olivo Lara Diana Alejandra Aguilar Zamudio Licenciatura en educación Preescolar Primer semestre Estudio del Mundo Natural Ana Karen Cruz del Rivero 22 de octubre de 2020
  2. 2. Seres vivos Diversas formas que la vida asume a lo largo de su historia. § Adaptación § Tienen metabolismo § Evolucionan § Irritabilidad § Nacimiento § Alimentación § Crecimiento § Rerpoducción § Envejecimiento § Muerte § De nutrición § De relación § De reproducción § Bacterias § Algas § Hongos § Plantas § Animales ¿Qué son? Características Ciclo de vida Tipos Funciones
  3. 3. ■ Siguen la luz del sol ■ Proceden de América ■ No todos son amarillos ■ Simbolizan amor ■ Crecen hasta 9m ■ Representaba la deidad del sol para los aztecas ■ Planta herbácea ■ Crece anualmente ■ Tiene un tallo robusto ■ La flor mide 5-40cm ■ Ciclo de vida: 6 meses ■ Tiene propiedades Alimenticias (aceites y harinas) Datos curiosos Características

