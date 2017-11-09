♥ADICCIÓN LITERARIA ♥
♥SECCIONES♥ NIÑOS DE 10-13 AÑOS • El Principito – Antonie de Saint- Exupéry. Un piloto se pierde en el desierto de Sahara ...
• Cuentos en verso para niños perversos- Roald Dahl. Una revisión de 6 cuentos clásicos populares con una perspectiva con ...
• Manolito Gafotas – Elvira Lindo El día a día de Manolito Gafotas y sus amigos en el barrio de Carabanchel es como el de ...
• Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal . J.K Rowling. Poca gente hay en el mundo que no conozca a Harry Potter. Este es el p...
Charlie y la fábrica de chocolate – Roald Dahl Charlie es un joven que vive en su pequeña y ruinosa casa con sus padres y ...
• Los juegos del hambre, de Suzanne Collins Se trata del primer libro de una trilogía escrita por la estadounidense Susan ...
• Las ventajas de ser invisible, de Stephen Chbosky Charlie es un muchacho distinto al resto. Vive al margen de la realida...
• El teorema de Katherine, de John Green. Colin es un muchacho muy inteligente que las chicas siempre abandonan. Su última...
• Ciudades de papel, de John Green. La historia gira alrededor de Quentin, un chico poco popular y a quien no le va muy bi...
• Divergente, de Veronica Roth. Un escenario de ciencia ficción en el que los jóvenes al cumplir 16 años deben elegir una ...
• Bajo la misma estrella, de John Green. Bajo la misma estrella es una novela de John Green que cuenta la historia de Haze...
• La ladrona de libros, de Markus Zusak. Publicada en el año 2002, La Ladrona de Libros es una novela escrita por Markus Z...
• El nombre del viento Este libro cuenta la historia de un joven, Kvothe, que se convierte en un personaje legendario: un ...
• The Magicians Aunque existe una serie de televisión inspirada en este libro, no te la recomendamos. En cambio el libro t...
• El jilguero Este libro no contiene nada de magia en sus páginas sino que cuenta la historia de Theo Decker, quien pierde...
• El Atlas de las nubes Nos contará seis historias que se van entrelazando desde el siglo XIX hasta un futuro post- apocal...
Adicción literaria ♥

  1. 1. ♥ADICCIÓN LITERARIA ♥
  2. 2. ♥SECCIONES♥ NIÑOS DE 10-13 AÑOS • El Principito – Antonie de Saint- Exupéry. Un piloto se pierde en el desierto de Sahara donde conoce al Principito. Este chico proviene de otro planeta y tiene una forma de ver la vida muy sencilla y diferente a la de los adultos. Un clásico de la literatura infantil que también pueden disfrutar los adultos debido a su contenido filosófico.
  3. 3. • Cuentos en verso para niños perversos- Roald Dahl. Una revisión de 6 cuentos clásicos populares con una perspectiva con más acción y humor. Una Blanca nieves jefa de una banda de apostadores, Caperucita coleccionando abrigos de piel de lobo o un plan que incluye dinamita para volar la casa de los 3 cerditos, son elementos fundamentales de este libro.
  4. 4. • Manolito Gafotas – Elvira Lindo El día a día de Manolito Gafotas y sus amigos en el barrio de Carabanchel es como el de cualquier otro niño. Con una imaginación desbordante y unos personajes llenos de carisma, Elvira Lindo nos cuenta las aventuras de este ya clásico y famoso personaje de la literatura española.
  5. 5. • Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal . J.K Rowling. Poca gente hay en el mundo que no conozca a Harry Potter. Este es el primer libro de la saga, que nos introduce en el mágico mundo de Potter y la escuela de magos más famosa del mundo, Hogwarts.
  6. 6. Charlie y la fábrica de chocolate – Roald Dahl Charlie es un joven que vive en su pequeña y ruinosa casa con sus padres y sus 4 abuelos. Un día consigue un ticket dorado que le servirá para visitar la fabrica de golosinas más grande del mundo.
  7. 7. • Los juegos del hambre, de Suzanne Collins Se trata del primer libro de una trilogía escrita por la estadounidense Susan Collins. Es una novela de ciencia ficción y aventura en la que una adolescente que vive en lo que sería la nación de Panem (América del Norte después del apocalipsis) narra su experiencia a la hora de participar de los Juegos del Hambre. Un evento anual en el que los representantes de cada distrito deberán luchar a muerte y solo uno sobrevivirá. De este juego participa un representante por distrito que podrá ser una chica o un chico de entre 12 y 18 años. ADOLESCENTES
  8. 8. • Las ventajas de ser invisible, de Stephen Chbosky Charlie es un muchacho distinto al resto. Vive al margen de la realidad. No le gusta salir ni con amigos ni con chicas. Su incapacidad para relacionarse con los demás por su ingenuidad y su sinceridad se agravó aún más después de que su único amigo murió. Luego, conocer a dos de los chicos más excéntricos del instituto generará un cambio radical en su vida que lo hará ver la realidad desde adentro.
  9. 9. • El teorema de Katherine, de John Green. Colin es un muchacho muy inteligente que las chicas siempre abandonan. Su última ex, la número 19, se llama Katherine, al igual que las otras 18 anteriores, pero ésta sobre todo le rompió el corazón. Colin empieza a analizar desde una perspectiva científica las relaciones y las rupturas, hasta llegar a una fórmula matemática que le permite predecir el curso de una relación. Mientras tanto y para recuperarse de su corazón roto, decide emprender una aventura junto a su inseparable amigo Hassan y van a un pequeño pueblo de Tennesee, donde su perspectiva del mundo tomará un nuevo rumbo.
  10. 10. • Ciudades de papel, de John Green. La historia gira alrededor de Quentin, un chico poco popular y a quien no le va muy bien en el amor. Sin embargo, una noche su vecina, la popular Margo Roth Spiegelman, se presenta en su casa para pedirle que la acompañe en llevar a cabo su increíble plan de venganza contra su ex novio. Luego de esa noche en la que parece que se abre un nuevo camino para ambos, Quentin va al instituto esperando encontrarse con Margo pero ella no aparece. Sin embargo, parece haber dejado pistas de dónde está.
  11. 11. • Divergente, de Veronica Roth. Un escenario de ciencia ficción en el que los jóvenes al cumplir 16 años deben elegir una facción a la cual seguirán para el resto de sus vidas. Es el turno de Tris de decidir y deberá elegir entre seguir viendo a su familia o comenzar un nuevo camino sin ellos. Una vez que comienza la etapa de iniciación para ingresar a la facción que eligió, la protagonista da un giro y comienza a descubrir quiénes son sus verdaderos amigos. Cuando el conflicto crece, se da cuenta que sus seres queridos están en gran peligro.
  12. 12. • Bajo la misma estrella, de John Green. Bajo la misma estrella es una novela de John Green que cuenta la historia de Hazel Grace Lancaster, una adolescente de 16 años que padece cáncer de pulmón, que obligada por sus padres concurre a un grupo de apoyo para jóvenes que sufren cáncer y conoce a Gus, un joven de 18 años de quien se enamora. Gus es ex jugador de básquetbol y tiene una pierna amputada producto de un cáncer óseo, conocido como osteosarcoma. Ambos saben que no hay tiempo para lamentarse y que lo mejor es el aquí y el ahora. Por esta razón, con el objetivo de cumplir el sueño de Hazel, deciden emprender la aventura de cruzar el atlántico para que ella pueda conocer a su escritor preferido.
  13. 13. • La ladrona de libros, de Markus Zusak. Publicada en el año 2002, La Ladrona de Libros es una novela escrita por Markus Zusak, quien nos presenta a una niña de 9 años que es dada en adopción por su madre y que llega a un pueblo de Alemania para vivir con su familia adoptiva, previo a la llegada de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Ella no sabía leer, pero aprende, estimulada por su familia adoptiva, y termina fascinada por la literatura. Se trata de una historia conmovedora y emocionante en una época convulsa.
  14. 14. • El nombre del viento Este libro cuenta la historia de un joven, Kvothe, que se convierte en un personaje legendario: un músico, ladrón, mago héroe y asesino. Una mezcla de historias narradas por él mismo que dan saltos entre pasado y presente para tenernos más enganchados aún. ADULTOS
  15. 15. • The Magicians Aunque existe una serie de televisión inspirada en este libro, no te la recomendamos. En cambio el libro te transportará a un nuevo mundo mágico que a pesar de tener similitudes con Harry Potter te gustará.
  16. 16. • El jilguero Este libro no contiene nada de magia en sus páginas sino que cuenta la historia de Theo Decker, quien pierde a su madre a una temprana edad, hecho que le llevará a tener todo tipo de experiencias trágicas hasta que encuentra a un grupo de amigos que lo cambiarán todo.
  17. 17. • El Atlas de las nubes Nos contará seis historias que se van entrelazando desde el siglo XIX hasta un futuro post- apocalíptico.
